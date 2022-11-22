ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Arizona Cardinals schedule: Kyler Murray returns vs Chargers

By Jason Burgos
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tnGBC_0doOx7BT00

Arizona Cardinals schedule: Week 12

Week 12: vs Los Angeles Chargers

Date Opponent Time TV
Sunday, Nov. 27 vs Chargers 4:05 PM EST CBS
  • Chargers @ Cardinals point spread: Cardinals +3.5
  • Prediction: Chargers 27, Cardinals 24

Arizona Cardinals roster outlook

All our predictions are based on the Cardinals keeping and starting these key players

  • QB: Kyler Murray , Trace McSorley
  • RB: James Conner, Keaontay Ingram, Darrel Williams, Jonathan Ward
  • WR: DeAndre Hopkins, Marquise Brown, AJ Green, Robbie Anderson, Rondale Moore, Greg Dortch
  • TE: Zach Ertz, Trey McBride, Maxx Williams
  • OL: DJ Humphries, Justin Pugh, Rodney Hudson, Will Hernandez, Kelvin Beachum
After a strong 2021 season where they finished 11-6, the Cardinals were bounced in the first round of the playoffs to division rivals and the eventual Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams. Unfortunately, Arizona did not make major changes in the offseason and actually dealt with significant losses and drama.

The Cards lost key contributors like Christian Kirk and Chandler Jones in free agency. Top wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is suspended for the start of the season, and Kyler Murrary’s future has been a source of headlines throughout April. Nevertheless, the team still has some talented players that should help them contend for the division title in 2023.

Arizona Cardinals schedule: Season results

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P6AIl_0doOx7BT00
Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Week 1 — Arizona Cardinals lose to Kansas City Chiefs, 44-21

Date Opponent Time TV
Sunday, Sep. 11 Chiefs 44, Cardinals 21 4:25 PM EST CBS

Week 2 — Cardinals beat Las Vegas Raiders 29-23 in an overtime thriller

Date Opponent Time TV
Sunday, Sep. 18 Cardinals 29, Raiders 23 4:25 PM EST CBS
  • Prediction: Raiders 27, Cardinals 21

Week 3 — Cardinals fall in a divisional clash with Los Angeles Rams, 20-12

Date Opponent Time TV
Sunday, Sep. 25 Rams 20, Cardinals 12 4:25 PM EST FOX
  • Sportsnaut’s prediction: Rams 34, Cardinals 21

Week 4 — Cardinals beat up Panthers in Week 4, 26-16

Date Opponent Time TV
Sunday, Oct. 2 Cardinals 26, Panthers 16 4:05 PM EST FOX
  • Sportsnaut’s prediction: Cardinals 27, Panthers 10

Week 5 — Cardinals come up short versus Eagles, 20-17

Date Opponent Time TV
Sunday, Oct. 9 Eagles 20, Cardinals 17 4:25 PM EST FOX
  • Sportsnaut’s prediction: Eagles 24, Cardinals 17
Week 6 — Cardinals blasted by Seahawks, 19-9

Date Opponent Time TV
Sunday, Oct. 16 Seahawks 19, Cardinals 9 4:05 PM EST FOX

Week 7 — Arizona Cardinals beat New Orleans Saints, 42-34

Date Opponent Time TV
Thursday, Oct. 20 Cardinals 42, Saints 34 8:15 PM EST PRIME VIDEO
  • Sportsnaut’s prediction: Cardinals 27, Saints 24

Week 8 — Arizona Cardinals drop game to Vikings, 34-26

Date Opponent Time TV
Sunday, Oct. 30 Vikings 34, Cardinals 26 1:00 PM EST FOX
  • Prediction: Vikings 27, Cardinals 23

Week 9 — Arizona Cardinals fall to Seahawks, 31-21

Date Opponent Time TV
Sunday, Nov. 6 Seahawks 31, Cardinals 21 4:05 PM EST FOX
  • Prediction: Cardinals 20, Seahawks 17

Week 10 — Arizona Cardinals beat up Los Angeles Rams, 27-17

Date Opponent Time TV
Sunday, Nov. 13 Cardinals 27, Rams 17 4:25 PM EST FOX
  • Prediction: Cardinals 27, Rams 24

Week 11 — Arizona Cardinals get trampled by San Francisco 49ers

Date Opponent Time TV
Monday, Nov. 21 49ers 38 , Cardinals 10 8:00 PM EST ESPN
  • Prediction: Cardinals 28, 49ers 24

2022 Arizona Cardinals schedule

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32cZ6a_0doOx7BT00
Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Here, you can find all the information you need on the 2022 Arizona Cardinals schedule. We’ll provide game predictions, betting info, and more throughout the season.

Week 13: BYE

Week 14: vs New England Patriots (MNF)

Date Opponent Time TV
Monday, Dec. 12 Patriots 8:15 PM EST ESPN
  • Prediction: Patriots 24, Cardinals 17

Week 15: @ Denver Broncos

Date Opponent Time TV
Sunday, Dec. 18 @ Broncos 4:05 PM EST FOX
  • Prediction: Cardinals 20, Broncos 17
Week 16: vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Date Opponent Time TV
Sunday, Dec. 25 Buccaneers 8:20 PM EST NBC
  • Prediction: Buccaneers 28, Cardinals 24

Week 17: @ Atlanta Falcons

Date Opponent Time TV
Sunday, Jan. 1 @ Falcons 1:00 PM EST FOX
  • Prediction: Cardinals 30, Falcons 17

Week 18: @ San Francisco 49ers

Date Opponent Time TV
Sunday, Jan. 8 @49ers TBD TBD
  • Prediction: 49ers 21, Cardinals 17

Arizona Cardinals schedule prediction: 10-7, 3rd place in the NFC West

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cFHAq_0doOx7BT00
Michael Chow/The Republic

The 2022 season will be a winning season for the Arizona Cardinals, but in a division with the defending Super Bowl Champions and the 49ers, as well as a difficult schedule to start the season, the team will have to fight for a wild card playoff spot at the end of the year.

After having a rough beginning of the season, look for the Cardinals to rack up a bunch of wins throughout the middle of 2022. When all is said and done, they’ll have double-digit wins again but still finish third in the division.

Sportsnaut

