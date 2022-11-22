Arizona Cardinals schedule: Kyler Murray returns vs Chargers

Arizona Cardinals schedule: Week 12

Week 12: vs Los Angeles Chargers

Date Opponent Time TV Sunday, Nov. 27 vs Chargers 4:05 PM EST CBS

Chargers @ Cardinals point spread: Cardinals +3.5

Cardinals +3.5 Prediction: Chargers 27, Cardinals 24

Arizona Cardinals roster outlook

All our predictions are based on the Cardinals keeping and starting these key players

QB: Kyler Murray , Trace McSorley

Kyler Murray , Trace McSorley RB: James Conner, Keaontay Ingram, Darrel Williams, Jonathan Ward

James Conner, Keaontay Ingram, Darrel Williams, Jonathan Ward WR: DeAndre Hopkins, Marquise Brown, AJ Green, Robbie Anderson, Rondale Moore, Greg Dortch

DeAndre Hopkins, Marquise Brown, AJ Green, Robbie Anderson, Rondale Moore, Greg Dortch TE: Zach Ertz, Trey McBride, Maxx Williams

Zach Ertz, Trey McBride, Maxx Williams OL: DJ Humphries, Justin Pugh, Rodney Hudson, Will Hernandez, Kelvin Beachum

After a strong 2021 season where they finished 11-6, the Cardinals were bounced in the first round of the playoffs to division rivals and the eventual Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams. Unfortunately, Arizona did not make major changes in the offseason and actually dealt with significant losses and drama.

The Cards lost key contributors like Christian Kirk and Chandler Jones in free agency. Top wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is suspended for the start of the season, and Kyler Murrary’s future has been a source of headlines throughout April. Nevertheless, the team still has some talented players that should help them contend for the division title in 2023.

Arizona Cardinals schedule: Season results

Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Week 1 — Arizona Cardinals lose to Kansas City Chiefs, 44-21

Date Opponent Time TV Sunday, Sep. 11 Chiefs 44, Cardinals 21 4:25 PM EST CBS

Week 2 — Cardinals beat Las Vegas Raiders 29-23 in an overtime thriller

Date Opponent Time TV Sunday, Sep. 18 Cardinals 29, Raiders 23 4:25 PM EST CBS

Prediction: Raiders 27, Cardinals 21

Week 3 — Cardinals fall in a divisional clash with Los Angeles Rams, 20-12

Date Opponent Time TV Sunday, Sep. 25 Rams 20, Cardinals 12 4:25 PM EST FOX

Sportsnaut’s prediction: Rams 34, Cardinals 21

Week 4 — Cardinals beat up Panthers in Week 4, 26-16

Date Opponent Time TV Sunday, Oct. 2 Cardinals 26, Panthers 16 4:05 PM EST FOX

Sportsnaut’s prediction: Cardinals 27, Panthers 10

Week 5 — Cardinals come up short versus Eagles, 20-17

Date Opponent Time TV Sunday, Oct. 9 Eagles 20, Cardinals 17 4:25 PM EST FOX

Sportsnaut’s prediction: Eagles 24, Cardinals 17

Week 6 — Cardinals blasted by Seahawks, 19-9

Date Opponent Time TV Sunday, Oct. 16 Seahawks 19, Cardinals 9 4:05 PM EST FOX

Week 7 — Arizona Cardinals beat New Orleans Saints, 42-34

Date Opponent Time TV Thursday, Oct. 20 Cardinals 42, Saints 34 8:15 PM EST PRIME VIDEO

Sportsnaut’s prediction: Cardinals 27, Saints 24

Week 8 — Arizona Cardinals drop game to Vikings, 34-26

Date Opponent Time TV Sunday, Oct. 30 Vikings 34, Cardinals 26 1:00 PM EST FOX

Prediction: Vikings 27, Cardinals 23

Week 9 — Arizona Cardinals fall to Seahawks, 31-21

Date Opponent Time TV Sunday, Nov. 6 Seahawks 31, Cardinals 21 4:05 PM EST FOX

Prediction: Cardinals 20, Seahawks 17

Week 10 — Arizona Cardinals beat up Los Angeles Rams, 27-17

Date Opponent Time TV Sunday, Nov. 13 Cardinals 27, Rams 17 4:25 PM EST FOX

Prediction: Cardinals 27, Rams 24

Week 11 — Arizona Cardinals get trampled by San Francisco 49ers

Date Opponent Time TV Monday, Nov. 21 49ers 38 , Cardinals 10 8:00 PM EST ESPN

Prediction: Cardinals 28, 49ers 24

2022 Arizona Cardinals schedule

Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Here, you can find all the information you need on the 2022 Arizona Cardinals schedule. We’ll provide game predictions, betting info, and more throughout the season.

Week 13: BYE

Week 14: vs New England Patriots (MNF)

Date Opponent Time TV Monday, Dec. 12 Patriots 8:15 PM EST ESPN

Prediction: Patriots 24, Cardinals 17

Week 15: @ Denver Broncos

Date Opponent Time TV Sunday, Dec. 18 @ Broncos 4:05 PM EST FOX

Prediction: Cardinals 20, Broncos 17

Week 16: vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Date Opponent Time TV Sunday, Dec. 25 Buccaneers 8:20 PM EST NBC

Prediction: Buccaneers 28, Cardinals 24

Week 17: @ Atlanta Falcons

Date Opponent Time TV Sunday, Jan. 1 @ Falcons 1:00 PM EST FOX

Prediction: Cardinals 30, Falcons 17

Week 18: @ San Francisco 49ers

Date Opponent Time TV Sunday, Jan. 8 @49ers TBD TBD

Prediction: 49ers 21, Cardinals 17

Arizona Cardinals schedule prediction: 10-7, 3rd place in the NFC West

Michael Chow/The Republic

The 2022 season will be a winning season for the Arizona Cardinals, but in a division with the defending Super Bowl Champions and the 49ers, as well as a difficult schedule to start the season, the team will have to fight for a wild card playoff spot at the end of the year.

After having a rough beginning of the season, look for the Cardinals to rack up a bunch of wins throughout the middle of 2022. When all is said and done, they’ll have double-digit wins again but still finish third in the division.

More must-reads: