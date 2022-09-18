ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Arizona Cardinals schedule: Kliff Kingsbury’s squad takes on Super Bowl champs

By Jason Burgos
 3 days ago

Arizona Cardinals schedule: Week 3

Week 3: vs Los Angeles Rams

Date Opponent Time TV
Sunday, Sep. 25 vs Rams 4:25 PM EST FOX
  • Rams @ Cardinals point spread: Cardinals +4.5
  • Over/under: 50.5
  • Sportsnaut’s prediction: Rams 34, Cardinals 21

Arizona Cardinals roster outlook

All our predictions are based on the Cardinals keeping and starting these key players

  • QB: Kyler Murray , Trace McSorley
  • RB: James Conner, Eno Benjamin, Darrel Williams, Jonathan Ward
  • WR: Marquise Brown, AJ Green, Rondale Moore, Andy Isabella, Greg Dortch, DeAndre Hopkins (suspended)
  • TE: Zach Ertz, Trey McBride, Maxx Williams
  • OL: DJ Humphries, Justin Pugh, Rodney Hudson, Will Hernandez, Kelvin Beachum
  • NFL Power Rankings – 18th
After a strong 2021 season where they finished 11-6, the Cardinals were bounced in the first round of the playoffs to division rivals and the eventual Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams. Unfortunately, Arizona did not make major changes in the offseason and actually dealt with significant losses and drama.

The Cards lost key contributors like Christian Kirk and Chandler Jones in free agency. Top wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is suspended for the start of the season, and Kyler Murrary’s future has been a source of headlines throughout April. Nevertheless, the team still has some talented players that should help them contend for the division title in 2023.

  • Cardinals Super Bowl odds: +4000

Arizon Cardinals schedule: Season results

Week 1 — Arizona Cardinals lose to Kansas City Chiefs, 44-21

Date Opponent Time TV
Sunday, Sep. 11 Chiefs 44, Cardinals 21 4:25 PM EST CBS

Week 2 — Cardinals beat Las Vegas Raiders 29-23 in overtime thriller

Date Opponent Time TV
Sunday, Sep. 18 Cardinals 29, Raiders 23 4:25 PM EST CBS
  • Cardinals @ Raiders point spread: Raiders -5.5
  • Prediction: Raiders 27, Cardinals 21

2022 Arizona Cardinals schedule

Credit: USA Today Network

Here, you can find all the information you need on the 2022 Arizona Cardinals schedule. We’ll provide game predictions, betting info, and more throughout the season.

Week 4: @ Carolina Panthers

Date Opponent Time TV
Sunday, Oct. 2 @ Panthers 4:05 PM EST FOX
  • Prediction: Cardinals 27, Panthers 10

Week 5: vs Philadelphia Eagles

Date Opponent Time TV
Sunday, Oct. 9 Eagles 4:25 PM EST FOX
  • Prediction: Cardinals 17, Eagles 10

Week 6: @ Seattle Seahawks

Date Opponent Time TV
Sunday, Oct. 16 @ Seahawks 4:05 PM EST FOX
  • Prediction: Cardinals 24-7

Week 7: vs New Orleans Saints (Thursday night)

Date Opponent Time TV
Thursday, Oct. 20 Saints 8:15 PM EST PRIME VIDEO
  • Prediction: Cardinals 40, Saints 17
Week 8: @ Minnesota Vikings

Date Opponent Time TV
Sunday, Oct. 30 @ Vikings 1:00 PM EST FOX
  • Prediction: Cardinals 21, Vikings 20

Week 9: vs Seattle Seahawks

Date Opponent Time TV
Sunday, Nov. 6 Seahawks 4:05 PM EST FOX
  • Prediction: Cardinals 20, Seahawks 17

Week 10: @ Los Angeles Rams

Date Opponent Time TV
Sunday, Nov. 13 @ Rams 4:25 PM EST FOX
  • Prediction: Cardinals 27, Rams 24

Week 11: vs San Francisco 49ers (Monday night)

Date Opponent Time TV
Monday, Nov. 21 Chiefs 8:00 PM EST ESPN
  • Prediction: Cardinals 28, 49ers 24
Week 12: vs Los Angeles Rams

Date Opponent Time TV
Sunday, Nov. 27 Chargers 4:05 PM EST CBS
  • Prediction: Charges 27, Cardinals 24

Week 13: BYE

Week 14: vs New England Patriots (MNF)

Date Opponent Time TV
Monday, Dec. 12 Patriots 8:15 PM EST ESPN
  • Prediction: Patriots 24, Cardinals 17

Week 15: @ Denver Broncos

Date Opponent Time TV
Sunday, Dec. 18 @ Broncos 4:05 PM EST FOX
  • Prediction: Cardinals 20, Broncos 17

Week 16: vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Date Opponent Time TV
Sunday, Dec. 25 Buccaneers 8:20 PM EST NBC
  • Prediction: Buccaneers 28, Cardinals 24

Week 17: @ Atlanta Falcons

Date Opponent Time TV
Sunday, Jan. 1 @ Falcons 1:00 PM EST FOX
  • Prediction: Cardinals 30, Falcons 17
Week 18: @ San Francisco 49ers

Date Opponent Time TV
Sunday, Jan. 8 @49ers TBD TBD
  • Prediction: 49ers 21, Cardinals 17

Arizona Cardinals schedule prediction: 10-7, 3rd place in the NFC West

Credit: USA Today Network

The 2022 season will be a winning season for the Arizona Cardinals, but in a division with the defending Super Bowl Champions and the 49ers, as well as a difficult schedule to start the season, the team will have to fight for a wild card playoff spot at the end of the year.

After having a rough beginning of the season, look for the Cardinals to rack up a bunch of wins throughout the middle of 2022. When all is said and done, they’ll have double-digit wins again but still finish third in the division.

