Arizona Cardinals schedule: Kliff Kingsbury’s squad takes on Super Bowl champs

After a strong 2021 season where they finished 11-6, the Cardinals were bounced in the first round of the playoffs to division rivals and the eventual Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams. Unfortunately, Arizona did not make major changes in the offseason and actually dealt with significant losses and drama.
The Cards lost key contributors like Christian Kirk and Chandler Jones in free agency. Top wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is suspended for the start of the season, and Kyler Murrary’s future has been a source of headlines throughout April. Nevertheless, the team still has some talented players that should help them contend for the division title in 2023.
Cardinals Super Bowl odds: +4000
Arizon Cardinals schedule: Season results
Week 1 — Arizona Cardinals lose to Kansas City Chiefs, 44-21
Arizona Cardinals schedule prediction: 10-7, 3rd place in the NFC West
The 2022 season will be a winning season for the Arizona Cardinals, but in a division with the defending Super Bowl Champions and the 49ers, as well as a difficult schedule to start the season, the team will have to fight for a wild card playoff spot at the end of the year.
After having a rough beginning of the season, look for the Cardinals to rack up a bunch of wins throughout the middle of 2022. When all is said and done, they’ll have double-digit wins again but still finish third in the division.
