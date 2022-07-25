Arizona Cardinals schedule: Exhibition slate opens against Bengals

After a strong 2021 season where they finished 11-6, the Cardinals were bounced in the first round of the playoffs to division rivals and the eventual Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams. Unfortunately, Arizona did not make major changes in the offseason and actually dealt with significant losses and drama.
The Cards lost key contributors like Christian Kirk and Chandler Jones in free agency. Top wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is suspended for the start of the season, and Kyler Murrary’s future has been a source of headlines throughout April. Nevertheless, the team still has some talented players that should help them contend for the division title in 2023.
Arizona Cardinals schedule prediction: 10-7, 3rd place in the NFC West
The 2022 season will be a winning season for the Arizona Cardinals, but in a division with the defending Super Bowl Champions and the 49ers, as well as a difficult schedule to start the season, the team will have to fight for a wild card playoff spot at the end of the year.
After having a rough beginning of the season, look for the Cardinals to rack up a bunch of wins throughout the middle of 2022. When all is said and done, they’ll have double-digit wins again but still finish third in the division.
The 2022 NFL season sits fewer than two months away, but veteran wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr is still looking for a new home. After playing the 2021 season with the Los Angeles Rams, OBJ earned his first Super Bowl victory. Unfortunately, that ring came with a cost as he tore his ACL during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has been in the news throughout the offseason as the fomer NFL MVP remains in a contract stalemate with his team. Jackson is technically slated to hit free agency following the 2022 season and has not necessarily been willing to engage the Ravens’ in substantive contract talks. He’s seemingly betting on himself this coming season in hopes of cashing in big time next spring.
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James knows a pure hater when he sees one. And that’s exactly what he saw on Monday upon reading a massive criticism on Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson. The Athletic recently published a report ranking the best QBs in the NFL. It featured quotes and assessments from various coaches and […]
The post LeBron James destroys NFL defensive coordinator for controversial Lamar Jackson take appeared first on ClutchPoints.
METAIRIE, La. -- New Orleans Saints veterans Mark Ingram II and Andy Dalton have completed a jersey swap that can only be described as a win-win. Dalton, who signed with the Saints this offseason, will get the No. 14 that he has worn throughout his career as a quarterback with TCU, the Cincinnati Bengals, Dallas Cowboys and Chicago Bears.
The Pittsburgh Steelers did some shuffling of their running back depth on Tuesday morning. Pittsburgh announced moments ago that it has added veteran running back Jeremy McNichols on a one-year deal. To make room for McNichols, the Steelers cut Trey Edmunds, who appeared in 21 games for the team over the last four seasons and rushed for 92 yards on 22 carries in 2019.
The Cleveland Browns are coming into the 2022 NFL season with an interesting group of receivers. They no longer have the duo of Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry to help them this season. However, they have Amari Cooper to help the Browns passing game. But they also have Donovan...
The Pittsburgh Steelers are finally heading to training camp. Players are set to arrive today and practice begins tomorrow. So, like the rest of the NFL world, it's time to breakdown some bold predictions. While many believe Mason Rudolph is the Steelers' best option to backup assumed starter Mitch Trubisky,...
The Pittsburgh Steelers have made a pretty surprising roster cut this Monday afternoon. Per a report, the Steelers have cut veteran running back/fullback Trey Edmunds. Edmunds has spent the last four seasons with the Steelers. And while it's likely he ends up back on the team's practice squad, it's still a bit of a surprise at this point in training camp.
On Tuesday, the Green Bay Packers placed wide receiver Sammy Watkins on the non-football injury list. Further details from the team have not been disclosed, nor has a timetable been provided. The Packers were hoping that Watkins would be able to fill some of the void left by Davante Adams as a top weapon for […]
The post Packers’ Aaron Rodgers loses new weapon Sammy Watkins with concerning injury update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Baker Mayfield seems like he's all the way ready to move on from his time with the Cleveland Browns. As Mayfield and Sam Darnold made their way to the practice field at Carolina Panthers' training camp today, a fan holding a Mayfield Browns jersey got the quarterback's attention. Mayfield, who...
It’s been long expected that Pro Bowl left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. wouldn’t join the rest of his Kansas City Chiefs team for the start of training camp on July 26. Fresh off declining a lucrative long-term contract from Kansas City, that’s exactly what has come to fruition.
Here it is, it all its glory. The Cincinnati Bengals have revealed—in Lord of the Rings fashion—the full uniform look to pair with their White Bengal alternate helmet. It’s going to be the Color Rush jersey they originally debuted in 2016. Due to NFL rules, an alternate...
Linebacker K.J. Wright signed a one-day contract Wednesday to retire as a member of the Seattle Seahawks. Wright, 33, a 2016 Pro Bowl selection and Super Bowl XLVIII champion, played his first 10 seasons with the club before spending 2021 with the Las Vegas Raiders. The team shared a photo...
Ja’Marr Chase has been lighting it up with the Cincinnati Bengals since being drafted fifth-overall in 2021. In just his rookie season, the 22-year-old has accomplished incredible feats. These achievements include recording north of 1,450 receiving yards in a season, winning the Offensive Rookie of the Year award, and even being honored as an All-Pro. […]
The post Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase’ heart melting million dollar family purchase appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Comments / 0