ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Arizona Cardinals schedule: 2022 Season begins with major clash against Chiefs

By Vincent Frank
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Pf5wY_0doOx7BT00

Arizona Cardinals schedule: Week 1

Date Opponent Time TV
Sunday, Sep. 11 Chiefs 4:25 PM EST CBS
  • Chiefs @ Cardinals point spread: Kansas City -3
  • Prediction: Chiefs 31, Cardinals 24

Arizona Cardinals roster outlook

All our predictions are based on the Cardinals keeping and starting these key players

  • QB: Kyler Murray
  • RB: James Conner, Darrel Williams
  • WR: DeAndre Hopkins (Suspended), Marquise Brown, AJ Green, Rondale Moore
  • TE: Zach Ertz, Trey McBride
  • OL: DJ Humphries, Justin Pugh, Rodney Hudson, Will Hernandez, Kelvin Beachum
Also Read:
Arizona Cardinals training camp 2022: Schedule, tickets, location, and everything to know

After a strong 2021 season where they finished 11-6, the Cardinals were bounced in the first round of the playoffs to division rivals and the eventual Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams. Unfortunately, Arizona did not make major changes in the offseason and actually dealt with significant losses and drama.

The Cards lost key contributors like Christian Kirk and Chandler Jones in free agency. Top wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is suspended for the start of the season, and Kyler Murrary’s future has been a source of headlines throughout April. Nevertheless, the team still has some talented players that should help them contend for the division title in 2023.

Related: 2022 NFL power rankings

2022 Cardinals preseason opponents

Date Opponent Time TV
Friday, Aug. 12 @ Bengals 7:00 PM EST TBD
Sunday, Aug. 21 Ravens 8:00 PM ET FOX
Saturday, Aug. 27 @ Titans 7:00 PM ET TBD

2022 Arizona Cardinals schedule

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31bIsv_0doOx7BT00
Credit: USA Today Network

Here, you can find all the information you need on the 2022 Arizona Cardinals schedule. We’ll provide game predictions, betting info, and more throughout the season.

Week 2: @ Las Vegas Raiders

Date Opponent Time TV
Sunday, Sep. 18 @ Raiders 4:25 PM EST CBS
  • Prediction: Raiders 27, Cardinals 21

Week 3: vs Los Angeles Rams

Date Opponent Time TV
Sunday, Sep. 25 Rams 4:25 PM EST FOX
  • Prediction: Rams 34, Cardinals 21

Week 4: @ Carolina Panthers

Date Opponent Time TV
Sunday, Oct. 2 @ Panthers 4:05 PM EST FOX
  • Prediction: Cardinals 27, Panthers 10

Week 5: vs Philadelphia Eagles

Date Opponent Time TV
Sunday, Oct. 9 Eagles 4:25 PM EST FOX
  • Prediction: Cardinals 17, Eagles 10
Also Read:
Arizona Cardinals DeAndre Hopkins working to get suspension reduced, says failed test from ‘contamination’

Week 6: @ Seattle Seahawks

Date Opponent Time TV
Sunday, Oct. 16 @ Seahawks 4:05 PM EST FOX
  • Prediction: Cardinals 24-7

Week 7: vs New Orleans Saints (Thursday night)

Date Opponent Time TV
Thursday, Oct. 20 Saints 8:15 PM EST PRIME VIDEO
  • Prediction: Cardinals 40, Saints 17

Week 8: @ Minnesota Vikings

Date Opponent Time TV
Sunday, Oct. 30 @ Vikings 1:00 PM EST FOX
  • Prediction: Cardinals 21, Vikings 20

Week 9: vs Seattle Seahawks

Date Opponent Time TV
Sunday, Nov. 6 Seahawks 4:05 PM EST FOX
  • Prediction: Cardinals 20, Seahawks 17

Week 10: @ Los Angeles Rams

Date Opponent Time TV
Sunday, Nov. 13 @ Rams 4:25 PM EST FOX
  • Prediction: Cardinals 27, Rams 24

Week 11: vs San Francisco 49ers (Monday night)

Date Opponent Time TV
Monday, Nov. 21 Chiefs 8:00 PM EST ESPN
  • Prediction: Cardinals 28, 49ers 24
Also Read:
Kyler Murray contract negotiations going ‘smooth’, deal before training camp possible

Week 12: vs Los Angeles Rams

Date Opponent Time TV
Sunday, Nov. 27 Chargers 4:05 PM EST CBS
  • Prediction: Charges 27, Cardinals 24

Week 13: BYE

Week 14: vs New England Patriots (MNF)

Date Opponent Time TV
Monday, Dec. 12 Patriots 8:15 PM EST ESPN
  • Prediction: Patriots 24, Cardinals 17

Week 15: @ Denver Broncos

Date Opponent Time TV
Sunday, Dec. 18 @ Broncos 4:05 PM EST FOX
  • Prediction: Cardinals 20, Broncos 17

Week 16: vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Date Opponent Time TV
Sunday, Dec. 25 Buccaneers 8:20 PM EST NBC
  • Prediction: Buccaneers 28, Cardinals 24

Week 17: @ Atlanta Falcons

Date Opponent Time TV
Sunday, Jan. 1 @ Falcons 1:00 PM EST FOX
  • Prediction: Cardinals 30, Falcons 17
Also Read:
Arizona Cardinals center Rodney Hudson is ‘unexcused’ no-show at minicamp

Week 18: @ San Francisco 49ers

Date Opponent Time TV
Sunday, Jan. 8 @49ers TBD TBD
  • Prediction: 49ers 21, Cardinals 17

Arizona Cardinals schedule prediction: 10-7, 3rd place in the NFC West

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lIbl5_0doOx7BT00
May 13, 2022; Tempe, AZ, USA; Arizona Cardinals linebacker Myjai Sanders performs a drill during Rookie Minicamp at Dignity Arizona Cardinals Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The 2022 season will be a winning season for the Arizona Cardinals, but in a division with the defending Super Bowl Champions and the 49ers, as well as a difficult schedule to start the season, the team will have to fight for a wild card playoff spot at the end of the year.

After having a rough beginning of the season, look for the Cardinals to rack up a bunch of wins throughout the middle of 2022. When all is said and done, they’ll have double-digit wins again but still finish third in the division.

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Cardinals' Big Roster News

There's been a lot of drama in the Arizona Cardinals organization this offseason - mostly surrounding the team's relationship with star quarterback Kyler Murray. But one bit of roster news just hit the wire that will really get Cardinals fans excited. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Cardinals center Rodney...
GLENDALE, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glendale, AZ
Local
Arizona Football
Glendale, AZ
Sports
Local
Arizona Sports
State
Washington State
State
Arizona State
Glendale, AZ
Football
City
Tempe, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vikings#Buccaneers#Panthers#American Football#Qb#Cards#Date Opponent Time Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

67K+
Followers
51K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy