Los Angeles Rams schedule: Super Bowl defense continues vs Cardinals

The Rams added yet another playmaker on offense in the form of Allen Robinson , shockingly signing him away from the Chicago Bears in free agency. For now, he replaces injured free agent Odell Beckham Jr. With that said, it’s all about the Stafford-to-Kupp connection that defined the Rams’ Super Bowl run a season ago.
Defensively, Los Angeles did lose edge rusher, Von Miller, to the Bills in free agency . It still boasts a capable unit led by defensive tackle Aaron Donald and recently-signed All-Pro linebacker Bobby Wagner. This unit should be just fine sans Mr. Miller.
Los Angeles Rams schedule prediction: 12-5, 1st place in the NFC West
Given the uncertainty at quarterback in San Francisco and with the Seahawks having traded Russell Wilson , things might have eased up for the Rams in this ultra-competitive division.
Even then, road dates against the 49ers and Cardinals will prove difficult. As the defending division champs, the Rams are also taking on a first-place schedule. That includes a ton of difficult matchups. We prediction the team will finish with the same record as last season after taking a look at the Los Angeles Rams schedule for 2022.
QB reports as of Sunday's Week 2 NFL action (Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports)
We're two Monday games away from the end of Week 2 in the NFL, with the opening act and the follow-up to the 2022 season providing plenty of solid quarterback play across the league.
Which starting QBs have the highest passer rating so far?
Here are the top 10, listed in descending order...
(Note: We're excluding non-QBs and mop-up duty statistics in the this ranking.)10. Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco 49ers (Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports)
Stats: 13-of-21, 154 yards passing, 1 TD/0 INTs.
Passer Rating: 100.19. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions (USA TODAY Network)
Stats: 41-of-71,...
