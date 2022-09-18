ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles Rams schedule: Super Bowl defense continues vs Cardinals

By Vincent Frank
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

Los Angeles Rams schedule: Week 3

Week 3 — @ Arizona Cardinals

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Sep. 25 @ Cardinals 4:25 PM FOX
  • Rams @ Cardinals point spread: Rams -4.5
  • Rams @ Cardinals over/under: 50.5
  • Sportsnaut’s prediction: Cardinals 27, Rams 24

Los Angeles Rams roster outlook

  • QB: Matthew Stafford , John Wolford, Bryce Perkins
  • RB: Cam Akers, Darrell Henderson, Kyren Williams, Jake Funk
  • WR: Cooper Kupp, Allen Robinson, Van Jefferson (injured), Tutu Atwell, Ben Skowronek, Lance McCutcheon, Brandon Powell
  • TE: Tyler Higbee, Brycen Hopkins
  • Defense: No. 15 in NFL defense rankings
  • NFL power rankings — 7th

The Rams added yet another playmaker on offense in the form of Allen Robinson , shockingly signing him away from the Chicago Bears in free agency. For now, he replaces injured free agent Odell Beckham Jr. With that said, it’s all about the Stafford-to-Kupp connection that defined the Rams’ Super Bowl run a season ago.

Defensively, Los Angeles did lose edge rusher, Von Miller, to the Bills in free agency . It still boasts a capable unit led by defensive tackle Aaron Donald and recently-signed All-Pro linebacker Bobby Wagner. This unit should be just fine sans Mr. Miller.

2022 Los Angeles Rams schedule: Season results

Week 1 — Los Angeles Rams lose to the Buffalo Bills, 31-10

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Thursday, Sep. 8 Bills 31, Rams 10 8:20 PM NBC
  • Bills @ Rams point spread: Rams -2.5
  • Bills @ Rams over/under: 52.0
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Rams 31, Bills 28

Week 2 — Los Angeles Rams thwart Falcons comeback effort in 31-27 win

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Sep. 18 Rams 31, Falcons 27 4:05 PM FOX
  • Falcons @ Rams point spread: Rams -10.0
  • Falcons @ Rams over/under: 46.5
  • Sportsnaut’s prediction: Rams 35, Falcons 17

2022 Los Angeles Rams schedule

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Here, you can find all of the information you need on the 2022 Los Angeles Rams schedule. We’ll provide game predictions, betting info, and more throughout the season.

Week 4: @ San Francisco 49ers

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Mon, Oct. 3 @ 49ers 8:15 PM ESPN
  • Prediction: 49ers 28, Rams 23

Week 5: Dallas Cowboys

Date Game Time (ET) TV info
Sun, Oct. 9 Cowboys 4:25 PM FOX
  • Prediction: Rams 27, Cowboys 20

Week 6: Carolina Panthers

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Oct. 16 Panthers 4:05 PM FOX
  • Prediction: Rams 31, Panthers 14

Week 7: Bye

Week 8: San Francisco 49ers

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Oct. 30 49ers 4:25 PM FOX
  • Prediction: Rams 27, 49ers 20

Week 9: @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Nov. 6 @ Buccaneers 4:25 PM CBS
  • Prediction: Buccaneers 31, Rams 27
Week 10: Arizona Cardinals

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Nov. 13 Cardinals 4:25 PM FOX
  • Prediction: Rams 28, Cardinals 17

Week 11: @ New Orleans Saints

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Nov. 20 @ Saints 1:00 PM FOX
  • Prediction: Rams 24, Saints 17

Week 12: @ Kansas City Chiefs

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Nov. 27 @ Chiefs 4:25 PM FOX
  • Prediction: Chiefs 34, Rams 31

Week 13: Seattle Seahawks

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Dec. 4 Seahawks 4:05 PM FOX
  • Prediction: Rams 31, Seahawks 20
Week 14: Las Vegas Raiders

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Thu, Dec. 8 Raiders 8:15 PM Prime Video
  • Prediction: Rams 27, Raiders 17

Week 15: @ Green Bay Packers

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Mon, Dec. 19 @ Packers 8:15 PM ESPN/ABC
  • Prediction: Packers 28, Rams 24

Week 16: Denver Broncos

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Dec. 25 Broncos 4:30 PM CBS/Nickelodeon
  • Prediction: Rams 31, Broncos 27

Week 17: @ Los Angeles Chargers

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Jan. 1 @ Chargers 8:20 PM NBC
  • Prediction: Rams 31, Chargers 27
Week 18: @ Seahawks

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
TBD @ Seahawks TBD TBD
  • Prediction: Rams 27, Seahawks 14

Los Angeles Rams schedule prediction: 12-5, 1st place in the NFC West

Given the uncertainty at quarterback in San Francisco and with the Seahawks having traded Russell Wilson , things might have eased up for the Rams in this ultra-competitive division.

Even then, road dates against the 49ers and Cardinals will prove difficult. As the defending division champs, the Rams are also taking on a first-place schedule. That includes a ton of difficult matchups. We prediction the team will finish with the same record as last season after taking a look at the Los Angeles Rams schedule for 2022.

#Cardinals#Chargers#American Football#Rams 24 Related#Qb#Brycen Hopkins Defense#Stafford#La#The Buffalo Bills
