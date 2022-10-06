ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Los Angeles Rams schedule: Licking their wounds on a short week against the Cowboys

By Vincent Frank
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v7Q1N_0doO8pmG00

Los Angeles Rams schedule: Week 5

In Week 4 of the Los Angeles Rams schedule has the team taking on the red-hot Dallas Cowboys in Southern California as they look to move to 3-2 on the season.

Date Game Time (ET) TV info
Sun, Oct. 9 Cowboys 4:25 PM FOX
  • Point spread: Rams -5.5
  • Prediction: Rams 27, Cowboys 20

Los Angeles Rams roster outlook

  • QB: Matthew Stafford , John Wolford, Bryce Perkins
  • RB: Cam Akers, Darrell Henderson, Kyren Williams (injured), Jake Funk
  • WR: Cooper Kupp, Allen Robinson, Van Jefferson (injured), Tutu Atwell, Ben Skowronek, Lance McCutcheon, Brandon Powell
  • TE: Tyler Higbee, Brycen Hopkins (suspended)
  • Defense: No. 10 in NFL defense rankings
  • NFL power rankings — 11th

The Rams added yet another playmaker on offense in the form of Allen Robinson , shockingly signing him away from the Chicago Bears in free agency. For now, he replaces injured free agent Odell Beckham Jr. With that said, it’s all about the Stafford-to-Kupp connection that defined the Rams’ Super Bowl run a season ago.

Defensively, Los Angeles did lose edge rusher, Von Miller, to the Bills in free agency . It still boasts a capable unit led by defensive tackle Aaron Donald and recently-signed All-Pro linebacker Bobby Wagner. This unit should be just fine sans Mr. Miller.

Check Out: These 15 amazing LA restaurants will blow your mind!

2022 Los Angeles Rams schedule: Season results

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DWreX_0doO8pmG00
Credit: Joe Rondone-Arizona Republic Nfl Rams At Cardinals

Week 1 — Los Angeles Rams lose to the Buffalo Bills, 31-10

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Thursday, Sep. 8 Bills 31, Rams 10 8:20 PM NBC
  • Bills @ Rams point spread: Rams -2.5
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Rams 31, Bills 28

Week 2 — Los Angeles Rams thwart Falcons comeback effort in 31-27 win

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Sep. 18 Rams 31, Falcons 27 4:05 PM FOX
  • Falcons @ Rams point spread: Rams -10.0
  • Sportsnaut’s prediction: Rams 35, Falcons 17

Week 3 — Los Angeles Rams beat up Arizona Cardinals, 20-12

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Sep. 25 Rams 20, Cardinals 12 4:25 PM FOX
  • Rams @ Cardinals point spread: Rams -3.5
  • Sportsnaut’s prediction: Cardinals 27, Rams 24

Week 4 — Los Angeles Rams lose to San Francisco 49ers, 24-9

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Mon, Oct. 3 49ers 24, Rams 9 8:15 PM ESPN
  • Rams @ 49ers point spread: Rams +2.0
  • Sportsnaut’s prediction: 49ers 27, Rams 24

2022 Los Angeles Rams schedule

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ddHVP_0doO8pmG00
Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Here, you can find all of the information you need on the 2022 Los Angeles Rams schedule. We’ll provide game predictions, betting info, and more throughout the season.

Week 6: Carolina Panthers

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Oct. 16 Panthers 4:05 PM FOX
  • Prediction: Rams 31, Panthers 14

Week 7: Bye

Week 8: San Francisco 49ers

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Oct. 30 49ers 4:25 PM FOX
  • Prediction: Rams 27, 49ers 20

Week 9: @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Nov. 6 @ Buccaneers 4:25 PM CBS
  • Prediction: Buccaneers 31, Rams 27
Also Read:
Predicting NFL playoff bracket and Super Bowl 2023 winner

Week 10: Arizona Cardinals

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Nov. 13 Cardinals 4:25 PM FOX
  • Prediction: Rams 28, Cardinals 17

Week 11: @ New Orleans Saints

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Nov. 20 @ Saints 1:00 PM FOX
  • Prediction: Rams 24, Saints 17

Week 12: @ Kansas City Chiefs

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Nov. 27 @ Chiefs 4:25 PM FOX
  • Prediction: Chiefs 34, Rams 31

Week 13: Seattle Seahawks

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Dec. 4 Seahawks 4:05 PM FOX
  • Prediction: Rams 31, Seahawks 20
Also Read:
NFL QB Rankings: Jared Goff lands in top 10, and Geno Smith ranks above Russell Wilson

Week 14: Las Vegas Raiders

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Thu, Dec. 8 Raiders 8:15 PM Prime Video
  • Prediction: Rams 27, Raiders 17

Week 15: @ Green Bay Packers

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Mon, Dec. 19 @ Packers 8:15 PM ESPN/ABC
  • Prediction: Packers 28, Rams 24

Week 16: Denver Broncos

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Dec. 25 Broncos 4:30 PM CBS/Nickelodeon
  • Prediction: Rams 31, Broncos 27

Week 17: @ Los Angeles Chargers

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Jan. 1 @ Chargers 8:20 PM NBC
  • Prediction: Rams 31, Chargers 27
Also Read:
NFL games today: Colts and Broncos open Week 5 on TNF

Week 18: @ Seahawks

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
TBD @ Seahawks TBD TBD
  • Prediction: Rams 27, Seahawks 14

Los Angeles Rams schedule prediction: 12-5

More must-reads:

Comments / 7

Related
The Spun

Look: Denver Broncos Cheerleader's Racy Photo Went Viral

On Thursday night, the Denver Broncos fell to the Indianapolis Colts in overtime by a final score of 12-9. It was an abysmal effort from both teams as they failed to score a touchdown in regulation or overtime. Unfortunately, there wasn't much to cheer for from the home team fans and cheerleading squad.
DENVER, CO
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tutu Atwell
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
NESN

Tom Brady Rumors: Gisele ‘Waiting’ For This From Bucs’ Star QB

A recent report suggested Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have started the process of divorcing, which would end a marriage that dates back to 2009. However, a follow-up rumor indicates reconciliation still is on the table for the A-list power couple. After months of rumors claiming Brady and Bündchen...
FOOTBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Falcons#Clemson Football#Panthers#American Football#Fox Point#Rams 5 5 Prediction#Qb#Stafford#La
The Spun

Tom Brady Reveals 'Biggest Reason' He Came Out Of Retirement

Tom Brady made all the headlines when he decided to come out of retirement in March. The decision came six weeks after he originally retired from the NFL. Part of him just wasn't ready to call it quits. He was asked by a media member during his press conference on...
NFL
Wichita Eagle

Kenny Pickett Talks Trash to Everyone, Including Mike Tomlin

PITTSBURGH -- You've got to love a quarterback who isn't afraid to talk back to 350-pound defenders, but what about one who brings that smack talk back to practice? For the Pittsburgh Steelers, that's their quarterback. Kenny Pickett had all of Acrisure Stadium fired up when he stood in the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

Kenny Pickett’s blunt warning to NFL with the Steelers as ‘underdogs’ in Week 5

The Pittsburgh Steelers are going to enter their week 5 matchup against the Buffalo Bills as heavy underdogs. A big reason for that is because they will be handing rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett his first career start. Pickett came on in relief of Mitchell Trubisky halfway through the Steelers Week 4 contest against the New York Jets, and very nearly led Pittsburgh to a comeback win.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
MLS
NFL Teams
San Francisco 49ers
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Rams
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Death Of Legendary Raiders Player

UPDATE: The Raiders have now announced that Clarence Davis did not pass away. "The Raiders received notice of Clarence Davis’ passing but have found that information to be false. The Raiders extend our deepest apologies to the Davis family and the Raider Nation for the erroneous announcement," the Raiders said via Vincent Bonsignore.
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Announce More Brutal Injury News

Veteran offensive lineman Jason Peters suffered a chest injury during Thursday's practice and is now doubtful for Sunday's Week 5 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. It's possible he could miss the next couple weeks of action, including his return to Philadelphia in Week 6, per Cowboys insider Todd Archer.
NFL
The Spun

Sean McVay Makes His Opinion On Micah Parsons Very Clear

Offensive-minded coaches like Sean McVay have their work cut out for them when they face off against an elite talent like Micah Parsons. Ahead of Sunday's Week 5 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, the Rams head coach shared his thoughts on the second-year defensive prodigy. "The versatility, the explosiveness, the...
NFL
msn.com

NFL picks for Week 5 of the 2022 season

It’s a two horse race after four games in our Mile High Report staff pick’em challenge. Ian and Laurie have a ton of ground to make up as Adam and I duke it out for the top spot heading into Week 5. Here are all of our NFL...
NFL
The Spun

Arizona Cardinals Release Veteran Tight End

The Arizona Cardinals have had an up-and-down season so far this year. They're winless at home and undefeated on the road. But ahead of Sunday's home game against the Philadelphia Eagles, the Cardinals are making room on their roster. According to ESPN's Josh Weinfuss, the Cardinals are releasing tight end...
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Defense Could Have Notable Loss On Sunday

The Dallas Cowboys head to SoFi Stadium this Sunday for a tough game against the Los Angeles Rams, but may be without one of their key defenders for the battle. According to Cowboys insider Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis is "hopeful" but still appears a bit iffy to go on Sunday. He's been dealing with a groin issue that started bothering him in this Sunday's win over the Washington Commanders.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Shannon Sharpe Reveals Score Prediction For Cowboys-Rams Game

Usually Shannon Sharpe can be relied on pretty easily to pick against the Dallas Cowboys in a game - especially when they're the underdog. But he's making an exception this weekend. Ahead of the Cowboys' big late-afternoon game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sharpe is picking America's Team. During today's...
NFL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

80K+
Followers
60K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy