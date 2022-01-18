ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Bread Book - Chad Robertson with Jennifer Latham

By FlyingSloth
thefreshloaf.com
 3 days ago

So, in this book, for all that is said about the leavening process, I feel like there is one straightforward line of instruction that is missing. It is probably relatively intuitable from what is there, but not straightforwardly stated as far as I can tell. In the leavening primer, full instructions...

www.thefreshloaf.com

Comments / 0

Related
thefreshloaf.com

Searching for tips on 100% whole wheat sandwich bread not SD

Pro-tip. Search here "Approachable bread" Looks Beautiful! Yumm! Thank you. Welcome! I, too, had problems with bricks until I started using Peter Reinhart's "epoxy" method from his Whole Grain Breads. The epoxy method has an overnight flour soaker and refrigerated yeasted biga (75% hydration pre-ferment) that are combined the next day with salt, oil, and sweetener. Kneading is minimized as the biga develops gluten in the fridge. The soaker and biga also maximize hydration of the whole wheat flour. I am not familiar with the book you mention, but you could apply some of the ideas of an overnight soak and pre-ferment to your method.
RECIPES
thefreshloaf.com

Bread thermometer

I'm a 77 year old newbe to bread making. The loaves are coming out OK from the Oster countertop oven, but I would like a thermometer that can remain in the loaf during cooking. ThermoPro says specifically that their thermometers are for meat and fish and to use one that is designated for bread specifically. Since it is possible to adjust the temperature to any desired setting (200 degrees F), I don't know why that statement is made.
minimalistbaker.com

The BEST Vegan Garlic Bread

Garlic bread lovers, we have a surprise for you: The BEST Vegan Garlic Bread is here! We took all our knowledge of garlic bread and gave it the vegan twist. It has all the addictive deliciousness you know and love but without the dairy!. It’s buttery, savory, brimming with garlicky...
FOOD & DRINKS
thefreshloaf.com

Ginger and Jasmine Porridge Revisited

I detailed the first bake with this recipe here. I wanted to revisit it without the matcha powder and see how it worked as a hearth loaf. Happy to say that it turned out great! Made loaves for friends as well (needed independent tasters) and everyone really liked it. The ginger really stands out (but isn't overpowering) and there are also noticeable aromatics from the jasmine rice. It has a crisp texture when toasted, but my favorite way of eating it so far is a simple PB&J with raspberry jam. Something about the aroma you get from the ginger as you take a bite combined with the sweetness from the peanut butter and jam makes a really good combination.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Bread#Food Drink
thefreshloaf.com

Question for Benny/Canuks in general.

I hope you are well. So, this question came up in one of my FB bread clubs. I was wondering if you would mind recommending a couple of readily available flours? Thanks!. Canada question: I bake bread using flour from the grocery store. My bread is ok but I think a better flour would make it amazing. Any suggestions on where to look?
FOOD & DRINKS
thefreshloaf.com

kitchen aid stand up mixer wobbling with bread dough

I am new here as well as to baking. Also, English is my second language so forgive my mistakes!. I got into bread making and I eventually invested in a kitchen aid stand-up mixer (classic). I made sure the head was at the right height using the dime method I found on youtube. I also check the pin that holds the head to the main body. Despite that, when I make a tough dense daugh (bread, let's say), by the time it strings to the hook, the head of the mixer starts jumping up and down. I am concerned this will eventually damage the mixer and I keep slowly raising the head using the screw underneath but that would affect the mixing when I am using the paddle or the whisk, wouldn't it? I have run out of tutorials to watch online. Is it supposed to have different settings of head height depending on the attachment?
LIFESTYLE
thefreshloaf.com

100% Spelt Sourdough Hokkaido Milk Bread

Still working my way through my 2 kg bag of stoneground organic spelt and hoping that I’ll figure this ancient grain out eventually. I wanted to try again at using only spelt for a Hokkaido milk bread. My first attempt was tasty but a bit squat for my liking. Thinking that the gluten net just wasn’t strong enough to retain the pressure of the expanding gases during baking I though that I could improve the bake by increasing the VWG in this recipe. I also increased the tangzhong to 5% and increased the milk.
RECIPES
thefreshloaf.com

Home ground flour

I am few months into making my own bread. I use store bought 100% whole wheat flour tombake my bread. This time I wanted to Mill my own flour and bake from it. I used Red wheat. Rinsed, sprouted, dried and ground using grain mill. I used the same proportion...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
thefreshloaf.com

Oblong Cast Iron Baker

By "double dutch oven", I assume you mean the "Combo cooker." The inner diameter of the lid portion (skillet) is about 9". So you can get up to 9" long batard (ie, oblong) loaf. The 3.2 qt and the 5 qt have the same size lids, as far as I...
FOOD & DRINKS
thefreshloaf.com

Sourdough Crumpets

Crumpets are one of my favorite things to make and eat, so it’s strange to think that I wasn’t a big fan of them growing up. I found the store-bought variety too dense and quite often stale. Homemade crumpets — on the other hand — are a revelation, and the sourdough variety are a cut above. They taste incredible slathered with marmalade, peanut butter, or a drizzle of maple syrup and served with a side of black tea.
RECIPES
thefreshloaf.com

hadjiandreou's coriander/orange zest 100% rye

Does anyone here have any experience with Emmanuel Hadjiandreou's 100% rye with coriander & orange zest from How to Make Sourdough?. It came out OK, but I'm disappointed in the flavor, which seems to lack many of the things I've come to expect in high %age ryes. It doesn't have the delicious carmelized crust that I've gotten with some of TheRyeBaker's recipes. And it doesn't have a distinctive or complex sour flavor.
RECIPES
thefreshloaf.com

Sourdough Danish Rye/Rugbrød på surdej

All this talk of rye made me crave a Danish Rye bread. And of course for the recipe... https://theryebaker.com/sourdough-danish-rye/. Used a dark rye flour which is described as perfect for Scandinavian Rye Breads. Didn't have any coarse rye so substituted it for spelt grains roughly ground in a coffee grinder. And for the dark corn syrup or light molasses I used barley malt syrup.
RECIPES
thefreshloaf.com

Conventional vs Convection pita bread

They tasted good, though. What temperatures did you use for the two bakes? When baking in our oven, conventional function needs a higher setting than if I use convection (fan forced). Cheers,. Gavin. sadears. Jan 16 2022 - 6:48pm. Hi Gavin,. 450°F for both. I'll make note of your comment....
RECIPES
thefreshloaf.com

Purple Barley and Walnut Sourdough

That is so cool. Love the playing with colours and nut inclusions inside. I certainly appreciate the aesthetic sense of TFLrs. Nuts look well-integrated. Must be tasty toast... nutty, crunchy... some grassfed butter on there... naturaleigh. January 17, 2022 - 8:36am. Thank you!. Thank you HC! I wasn't sure what...
RECIPES
thefreshloaf.com

Bread texture is Condensed

Im a amateur baker & recently purchased 'Breville Bread maker'. So far I've baked twice and the outcome has not been good. Both the times the bread has come out like a cake density. I dont see any bubbles in the bread. Can any one suggest what might be the...
FOOD & DRINKS
thefreshloaf.com

Sourdough Bread with 31% Freshly-milled Whole Wheat Flour

Today's bake is loosely based on Ken Forkish's "Overnight Country Brown." I increased the levain and did the "overnight" in the fridge after dividing and shaping rather than in bulk at room temperature. Well, the hydration is higher too - 85.5 versus 78%. The result is a moderately sour, crusty loaf with a fairly open, deliciously moist and tender crumb. The flavor is more straight ahead wheaty than my favorite multigrain sourdough, but this is also a spectacularly delicious bread. I had some almost cooled with a light smear of butter, along with a bowl of split pea soup for lunch.
FOOD & DRINKS
thefreshloaf.com

Ankarsrum Original 6230 Mixer

I have been reading the Fresh Loaf for years to learn the art of bread baking. At one point, I was so passionate that I decided to start baking for a farmer's market. Then life and circumstances changed, so I was never able to start my adventure with home baking. But I bought quite a bit of supply to start my small baking business.
LIFESTYLE
howsweeteats.com

Our Favorite Banana Bread.

This is our favorite banana bread! Sour cream banana bread is made with brown sugar, two bananas, butter and sour cream. I love to top it with chocolate chips for an extra treat!. Oh my gosh, do we LOVE this banana bread. This is by far our family’s favorite banana...
RECIPES
thefreshloaf.com

Olives, Sun Dried Tomatoes and Feta Sourdough

It was time to revisit this one after taking a break for the holidays. 150 g Spelt flour (~150 g Spelt berries) 150 g Kamut flour (~150 g Kamut berries) 50 g rye flour (~50 g Rye berries) 700 g strong bakers unbleached flour. 725 g of filtered water. 10...
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy