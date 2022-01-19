France reports nearly half a million new cases, a record increase; Italy records 228,179 daily infections – as it happened

12.51am GMT

That’s it from me, Samantha Lock, for today’s Covid blog.

Please join me on our latest live feed here where I’ll be focusing a little more on the coronavirus crisis across Asia, Australia and the Pacific.

We also expect to hear new announcements regarding Plan B Covid measures across England after British prime minister Boris Johnson meets with his cabinet on Wednesday morning.

You can also keep up with the top headlines here .

12.41am GMT

New Zealand closes borders to new arrivals over ‘unprecedented’ Omicron risk

New Zealand has temporarily cut off the only pathway home for overseas citizens and visa holders, citing the risk of the Omicron variant.

Officials announced on Tuesday evening that new spaces in the country’s managed isolation and quarantine system (MIQ) would not be released.

The Covid-19 response minister, Chris Hipkins, said on Wednesday that while the pause was “temporary” there was no date for when spaces would again be available – meaning New Zealand’s border would be closed for an indeterminate time to citizens without an existing booking. “Pausing the next MIQ lobby is a temporary position while MIQ is under extreme pressure from New Zealanders returning with Omicron,” he said.

Read the full story here .

Related: New Zealand closes borders to new arrivals over ‘unprecedented’ Omicron risk

11.50pm GMT

The mood of Conservative MPs hardened against Boris Johnson on Tuesday night, with open talk of how to oust the British prime minister and who should succeed him as he gave a disastrous interview claiming not to have lied over Downing Street parties.



A string of Tory MPs from various ranks and wings of the party said they believed there would be enough letters to trigger a leadership contest after the publication of the Sue Gray report into allegations of lockdown breaches.

Johnson was trying to shore up his support in the parliamentary party after it emerged a group of a dozen or so of the 2019 intake had met in the office of Alicia Kearns to discuss his future as prime minister.

After the meeting – dubbed the “pork pie putsch” as Kearns’ constituency contains Melton Mowbray – one MP said there were about 20 letters, “some sent, some in draft”. There needs to be 54 letters submitted to trigger a confidence ballot against the prime minister, who met some of the new cohort on Tuesday evening.

Read the full analysis here .

Related: Tory MPs openly discuss Johnson challenge as mood ‘turns dramatically’

11.24pm GMT

Returning to Boris Johnson ’s fight to salvage his premiership for a moment.

With all the commotion over Westminster parties and the future of the prime minister, you may have lost track of how the Covid crisis is unfolding in the UK .

Johnson will attempt to change the national conversation by announcing the end of Plan B Covid measures.

The PM is expected to instruct millions to return to workplaces across England as he tries to placate furious MPs with a review of Covid restrictions that could end all rules introduced to combat Omicron.

The cabinet will meet on Wednesday morning to examine Covid data and review plan B restrictions imposed in December amid the rapid spread of the variant, with Johnson set to update the Commons later in the day.

While an official statement said decisions remained “finely balanced”, ministers are widely expected to approve the end of current advice for people to work from home where possible and the use of vaccine certificates to enter venues like nightclubs and sports stadiums. This would happen from Monday 26 January, the pre-set review point for the plan B measures.

It is also possible, if considered less likely, that the cabinet could drop the final plan B restriction which mandates masks on public transport and in shops. This move in particular would please many Conservative backbenchers, especially those in the influential Covid Recovery Group.

11.14pm GMT

Samantha Lock back with you on the blog as my colleague Tom Ambrose calls it a night in London. I’ll be bringing you all the latest Covid news from Sydney.

Here’s a quick snapshot of how Covid is unfolding across Australia.

The country’s most populous state of NSW has recorded 32 deaths and 32,297 new cases while Victoria reported 18 Covid deaths and 20,769 new cases as hospitals move to emergency measures.

Australia’s chief medical officer says the daily death toll will continue to rise for several weeks.

default

10.55pm GMT

Boris Johnson is expected to announce an easing of England ’s coronavirus restrictions as he battles to save his premiership.

The prime minister and his cabinet will examine the latest Covid data on Wednesday morning before making a statement in the Commons on Wednesday afternoon, PA Media reported.

England’s Plan B measures – which include guidance to work from home, the use of the Covid pass and mandatory mask-wearing in shops and on public transport – are set to expire on 26 January.

The health secretary, Sajid Javid, told MPs on Tuesday that he was “cautiously optimistic that we will be able to substantially reduce restrictions next week”.

No final decisions have yet been made, although any attempt to extend the restrictions beyond the cut-off date would trigger a fresh confrontation with Tory MPs, something the prime minister would wish to avoid as his position has already been weakened due to the row over Downing Street parties.

Asked whether restrictions would be lifted during a visit to a hospital on Tuesday, Johnson said: “We’ve got to be careful about Covid. We’ve got to continue to remember that it’s a threat.”

10.04pm GMT

The United Nations is preparing for distanced relief operations in Tonga to avoid a Covid outbreak in the Pacific island nation that is reeling under the impact of a volcanic eruption and tsunami, an official said on Wednesday.

All the homes on one of Tonga’s small outer islands have been destroyed and three people have so far been confirmed dead, the government said in its first statement after Saturday’s devastating eruption.

With communications badly hampered by the severing of an undersea cable, information on the scale of the devastation so far has mostly come from reconnaissance aircraft.

Fiji-based UN co-ordinator Jonathan Veitch said in a media briefing that the agency will conduct most operations remotely, and may not send personnel to the island.

This handout photo from the New Zealand Defence Force shows a view from a P-3K2 Orion aircraft of an area covered in volcanic ash in Tonga, after the eruption of the Hunga-Tonga - Hunga-Haa’pai volcano on 15 January. Photograph: New Zealand Defence Force/AFP/Getty Images

“We believe that we will be able to send flights with supplies. We’re not sure that we can send flights with personnel and the reason for this is that Tonga has a very strict Covid-free policy,” Veitch said.

Tonga is one of the few countries that is Covid free and an outbreak there would disastrous, he said. The tiny island nation has 90% immunisation coverage both in adults and also younger people over the age of 12, Veitch said.

8.57pm GMT

The Omicron variant may cause less severe disease on average, but Covid deaths in the US are climbing and modellers forecast 50,000 to 300,000 more Americans could die by the time the wave subsides in mid-March.

The seven-day rolling average for daily new Covid deaths in the US has been trending upward since mid-November, reaching nearly 1,700 on 17 January — still below the peak of 3,300 in January 2021.

Deaths among nursing home residents started rising slightly two weeks ago, although still at a rate 10 times less than last year before most residents were vaccinated.

“A lot of people are still going to die because of how transmissible Omicron has been,” said University of South Florida epidemiologist Jason Salemi. “It unfortunately is going to get worse before it gets better.”

8.41pm GMT

The worst of the coronavirus pandemic — deaths, hospitalisations and lockdowns — could be over this year if huge inequities in vaccinations and medicines are addressed quickly, the head of emergencies at the World Health Organization said on Tuesday.

Dr Michael Ryan, speaking during a panel discussion on vaccine inequity hosted by the World Economic Forum, said “we may never end the virus” because such pandemic viruses “end up becoming part of the ecosystem.”

But “we have a chance to end the public health emergency this year if we do the things that we’ve been talking about,” he said.

The Associated Press reported:

WHO has slammed the imbalance in COVID-19 vaccinations between rich and poor countries as a catastrophic moral failure. Fewer than 10% of people in lower-income countries have received even one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Ryan told the virtual gathering of world and business leaders that if vaccines and other tools aren’t shared fairly, the tragedy of the virus, which has so far killed more than 5.5 million people worldwide, would continue.

“What we need to do is get to low levels of disease incidence with maximum vaccination of our populations, so nobody has to die,” Ryan said. “The issue is: It’s the death. It’s the hospitalisations. It’s the disruption of our social, economic, political systems that’s caused the tragedy — not the virus.”

Ryan also waded into the growing debate about whether Covid should be considered endemic, a label some countries like Spain have called for to better help live with the virus, or still a pandemic — involving intensified measures that many countries have taken to fight the spread.

“Endemic malaria kills hundreds of thousands of people; endemic HIV; endemic violence in our inner cities. Endemic in itself does not mean good. Endemic just means it’s here forever,” he said.

8.22pm GMT

The Biden administration on Tuesday quietly launched its website for Americans to request free at-home Covid-19 tests , a day before the site was scheduled to officially go online.

The website, CovidTests.gov, now includes a link for Americans to access an order form run by the US Postal Service.

People can order four at-home tests per residential address. It marks the latest step by Joe Biden to address criticism of low inventory and long lines for testing during a nationwide surge in Covid-19 cases due to the Omicron variant.

The White House press secretary, Jen Psaki, said the website was in “beta testing” and operating at a “limited capacity” ahead of its official launch. The website will officially launch mid-morning on Wednesday, Psaki said.

There were isolated reports of problems relating to the address verification tool erroneously enforcing the four-per-household cap on apartment buildings and other multi-unit dwellings, but it was not immediately clear how widespread the issue was.

Related: Biden administration launches website for free at-home Covid tests a day early

7.55pm GMT

US warns against travel to 22 countries over Covid

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has advised against travel to 22 nations and territories because of a rising number of Covid cases.

The countries include Israel, Australia, Egypt, Albania, Argentina and Uruguay.

The CDC raised its travel recommendation to “Level Four: Very High,” telling Americans they should avoid travel to those destinations, which also include Panama, Qatar, the Bahamas, Bahrain and Bolivia.

7.24pm GMT

Spain’s coronavirus infection rate dropped for the first time in two-and-a-half months, health ministry data showed on Tuesday.

The latest figures suggest the Omicron variant’s rapid-fire advance may be slowing, according to the Reuters news agency.

Even as Spain reported over 94,400 new cases, the rate as measured over the preceding 14 days fell to 3,306 cases per 100,000 people from a record 3,397 cases on Wednesday, the first decline since 2 November when it was below 50.

The seven-day rate fell even more sharply, to 1,522 from 1,657 per 100,000.

Infections had climbed without interruption amid mass testing, turbo-charged by Omicron’s elevated transmissibility and large swathes of the population mixing over Christmas.

Hospital admissions remain well below those seen in earlier waves, however, thanks to Spain’s high vaccination rates.

7.19pm GMT

Hello, I’m Tom Ambrose and will continue to bring you all the latest Covid news as it happens over the next few hours.

We begin with the news that Paraguay’s president Mario Abdo has tested positive for Covid and has mild symptoms from the virus.

The country’s health ministry confirmed the development in a tweet today.

It comes as the South American country has seen a spike in cases driven by the Omicron variant.

“We inform that the President of the Republic, Mario Abdo, tested positive for Covid-19 today,” the ministry said.

“The president has mild symptoms and will continue to maintain preventive isolation in accordance with the provisions of the current health protocols.”

Paraguayan President Mario Abdo Benitez delivers a speech. Photograph: Norberto Duarte/AFP/Getty Images

7.01pm GMT

Summary

A brief recap of events so far:

That’s all from me, bye for now. My colleague Tom Ambrose will continue to post coronavirus updates here.



6.28pm GMT

France reports 464,769 daily cases – the highest single-day tally on record

France has registered 464,769 new Covid-19 infections over the last 24 hours, official data showed on Tuesday, the highest ever-recorded tally since the start of the pandemic, reports Reuters. Official figures show coronavirus deaths in hospital have increased by 288 to 100,339.

6.19pm GMT

Britons will have to start paying for lateral flow tests at the end of June – Reuters

Rapid Covid tests in Britain will no longer be free for people in the UK from the end of June, according to plans reportedly drawn up by health officials.

A document seen by Reuters news agency shows the ending of free testing has been pushed back from earlier in the year due to the emergence of the Omicron variant.

One source said the target could move again if the virus throws up another “curveball” such as a worrying new variant.

The Department of Health has declined to say what the tests cost, citing commercial contracts. One source has said they could charge £30 for a pack of seven.



The document says officials are now working on the premise that an online ordering system should be ready at the end of June to direct most people, excluding key workers and some others, to providers of paid-for LFTs in what is described as a “ramp down of the Universal Testing Offer”.



“We will continue to provide free tests as long as necessary. It is one of the most important lines of defence, alongside our vaccines programme,” a government spokesman said when asked about the new date.

Education secretary Nadhim Zahawi recently called for the UK to show the rest of the world how to move from pandemic to endemic Covid, as he suggested it would be helpful to cut the isolation period to five days to ease workforce shortages.



With the move from pandemic to endemic Covid, the Sunday Times reported free LFTs could be limited to high-risk settings such as care homes, hospitals and schools, and to people with symptoms. This was set out as an eventual aim by the government’s winter Covid plan, which said at some stage the government’s provision of free lateral flows would end and “individuals and businesses would bear the cost”.

Zahawi told Sky News this was “absolutely not where we are at”, with 425m lateral flows available for January to help identify cases in the Omicron wave.

Pressed on whether the government had plans to scrap the free tests, he said: “Absolutely not. Absolutely not. Absolutely not.”

Related: Nadhim Zahawi: UK should lead move from pandemic to endemic Covid

6.00pm GMT

Up to 300,000 more Americans could die by mid-March, academic models say

In the US, pandemic modellers are predicting a wave of Omicron deaths in the coming weeks.

AP reports:

The fast-moving omicron variant may cause less severe disease on average, but Covid-linked deaths in the U.S. are climbing and modellers forecast 50,000 to 300,000 more Americans could die by the time the wave subsides in mid-March. The seven-day rolling average for daily new COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. has been trending upward since mid-November, reaching nearly 1,700 on 17 January — still below the peak of 3,300 in January 2021. Covid-19 deaths among nursing home residents started rising slightly two weeks ago, although still at a rate 10 times less than last year before most residents were vaccinated. If the higher end of projections comes to pass, that would push total US deaths from Covid-19 over 1 million by early spring.



Despite signs omicron causes milder disease on average, the unprecedented level of infection spreading through the country, with cases still soaring in many states, means many vulnerable people will become severely ill.

“A lot of people are still going to die because of how transmissible omicron has been,” University of South Florida epidemiologist Jason Salemi told AP. “It unfortunately is going to get worse before it gets better.”



Morgues are starting to run out of space in Johnson County, Kansas, said Dr Sanmi Areola , director of the health department. More than 30 residents have died in the county this year, the vast majority of them unvaccinated.

People wait in line at COVID-19 testing site in Times Square on 3 December 2021, in New York. Photograph: Yuki Iwamura/AP

But the notion that a generally less severe variant could still take the lives of thousands of people has been difficult for health experts to convey.

“Overall, you’re going to see more sick people even if you as an individual have a lower chance of being sick,” said Katriona Shea of Pennsylvania State University, who co-leads a team that pulls together several pandemic models and shares the combined projections with the White House. She says Omicron will likely drive the surge in deaths.

New evidence from nearly 70,000 patients in Southern California suggests omicron is causing milder illness than delta.



A study, posted online and cited during a recent White House briefing, found patients with Omicron had a 53% lower risk of hospitalisation with respiratory symptoms, a 74% lower risk of ICU admission, and a 91% lower risk of death. The study, which has not yet been peer reviewed, comes from researchers at Kaiser Permanente and University of California, Berkeley.

“It’s hard for me to say straight out it’s good news,” said study co-author Sara Tartof , a Kaiser Permanente research scientist. “Maybe there’s good news in the sense that if you are infected your chance of becoming severely ill are decreased, but from a societal perspective it’s a very heavy burden for us. It remains a serious situation, and we need to maintain practices and behaviours we know protect us.”

5.49pm GMT

It’s the question bugging us every time we leave the house. Which mask is best to wear during the Omicron outbreak? Are cloth masks still effective?

Earlier in the coronavirus pandemic, the public was encouraged to wear reusable cloth masks or surgical masks, while P2/N95 respirators were not recommended for community use. But the Omicron variant’s increased transmissibility has prompted the question: should you consider switching your reusable mask for a respirator instead?

Guardian Australia produced this helpful explainer...

5.36pm GMT

Italy reports 228,179 coronavirus cases and 434 deaths

Italy reports 228,179 coronavirus cases on Tuesday. That compares with 83,403 cases a day earlier, according to the health ministry. There were 434 Covid-linked deaths, almost a 50% increase from the 287 logged on Monday.



So far, Italy has registered 141,825 Covid-related deaths since the pandemic began, the second-highest toll in Europe after the UK and the ninth highest in the world. The country has reported 9.02m cases to date.



5.20pm GMT

Here’s a stark reminder of the potential long-lasting impacts of Covid, including on mental health. Sam Unsted , an editor at Bloomberg news, offered this anecdote of his experience with Covid.

“So for anyone also suffering with the fatigue and brain fog, I’m there with you. Be kind to yourself,” he writes.

5.06pm GMT

Vaccine developers should tailor jabs to multiple variants, said the EU drugs regulator.



Reuters reports:

The European Union drugs regulator said pharmaceutical companies should work on more than one upgraded Covid-19 shot, not only tailored to the fast-emerging Omicron variant but also versions that address a combination of variants.

Head of vaccines strategy Marco Cavaleri said it is “important not to exclude any options”.

Vaccine makers including BioNTech-Pfizer, Moderna and the alliance between AstraZeneca and Oxford University are working on a redesign of their established shots to tackle Omicron, which is becoming dominant in many regions.

BioNTech boss Ugur Sahin last week questioned the need to develop products tailored to more than just Omicron because immunity against Omicron has been shown to protect people against preceding virus variants.



“Omicron infection and an Omicron vaccine will most likely, with a high probability, also boost immune responses against all existing variants,” Sahin said in an analyst call as part of JP Morgan’s virtual healthcare conference.



“What is the value if we now combine a potential Omicron vaccine with another variant as the Omicron vaccine alone would most likely do the job?” he added.



4.53pm GMT

In pictures: Berlin rolls out portable cabins for Covid testing as Germany reaches 8m reported cases

A woman gets herself tested for coronavirus in front of portable cabins set up in Berlin, Germany on January 18, 2022. In the last 24 hours, the number of patients diagnosed with Covid-19 in Germany climbed by 82,818 to more than 8m. Photograph: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Portable cabins have been rolled out in Berlin for speedy Covid testing. Photograph: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

A portable coronavirus testing cabin set up in Berlin, Germany on 18 January, 2022. Photograph: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

4.32pm GMT

Covid jabs made using mRNA technology do not cause pregnancy complications for expectant mothers and their babies, the EU’s drug regulator said today, following a detailed review of several studies.



Billions of doses of mRNA vaccines have been administered across the globe since the Covid-19 outbreak began.

Reuters reports:

The review based on studies involving around 65,000 pregnancies at different stages did not find any sign of higher risk of complications, miscarriages, preterm births or severe side-effects on the unborn babies from mRNA jabs, the European Medicines Agency said. Pfizer and BioNTech , as well as Moderna , currently supply such vaccines to the European Union. While the EMA acknowledged there were some limitations in the data, it said results were consistent across studies. “The benefits of receiving mRNA Covid-19 vaccines during pregnancy outweigh any possible risks for expectant mothers and unborn babies,” the agency said.

4.09pm GMT

UK reports 438 Covid daily deaths, the highest in 11 months

The UK has reported 94,432 new positive Covid-19 cases and 438 more deaths within 28 days of a positive test.

That compares with 84,429 cases a day earlier.

The latest figures bring the death toll to 152,513.

More than 73,200 booster jabs were administered in the past 24 hours, meaning 36,546,583 people have received a third vaccine dose - a total of 63.6% of the eligible population.

The Omicron wave is slowing: what lies on the other side? In the latest Science Weekly podcast, our science correspondent Nicola Davis talks about what we can expect in the weeks and months to come, and whether a second ‘exit wave’ could be here in the summer.

Related: Covid-19: the Omicron wave is slowing - what lies on the other side? | podcast

default

4.05pm GMT

Abu Dhabi has announced it will ban visitors who have not had their booster jab from entry to the city, as the United Arab Emirates reports a surge in Covid cases driven by the spread of Omicron.

People entering the capital of the UAE must show a ‘green pass’ confirming their vaccination status, said the government health app.

Visitors are no longer considered fully vaccinated unless they have received a booster at least six months after their second dose.

Those wishing to enter Abu Dhabi must also have tested negative for the virus within the last two weeks to maintain their ‘green’ status.

More than 90% of Abu Dhabi’s population are vaccinated, health authorities have said.

The UAE has seen daily cases jump from about 50 a day in early December to more than 3,000 a day this week. The country has reported 2,195 deaths involving Covid as of Monday.

3.12pm GMT

Boris Johnson: nobody warned me No 10 party broke rules

In the UK, Boris Johnson has claimed “nobody warned me it was against the rules” for a drinks party to be hosted in Downing Street during the first lockdown, but also refused to deny the possibility he could resign should he be censured by the inquiry into rule-breaking.

The prime minister, speaking publicly for the first time in almost a week, said he “hoped people would understand the circumstances we were operating in” at No 10 during the first lockdown.

In the interview, Johnson confirmed he had been interviewed by the senior civil servant Sue Gray for her inquiry into lockdown parties. She is expected to report next week.

Related: Boris Johnson: nobody warned me No 10 party was against the rules

2.45pm GMT

Scotland to lift all remaining restrictions brought in over Omicron variant

Restrictions brought in to combat the Omicron variant before Christmas will be lifted across Scotland from next Monday, with nightclubs reopening, social distancing rules in bars and restaurants shelved and large indoor events resuming.

The public are being urged to remain “cautious” about socialising in larger groups, to continue to work from home and use face coverings, while vaccine passports remain in use for large-scale events.

First minister Nicola Sturgeon said that the latest data “gives us confidence that we have turned the corner on the Omicron wave”.

Confirming a significant fall in the number of new positive cases, Sturgeon said that on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday of last week, 36,526 new positive cases were recorded through PCR and lateral flow tests, compared with 20,268 cases reported this Sunday, Monday and today.

With hospital admissions and admissions to intensive care falling, Sturgeon said the data suggests Omicron peaked in the first week of January and that “we are now on the downward slope of this wave of cases”.

On Monday, the limit on numbers at outdoor public events was lifted.

The remaining statutory measures introduced in response to Omicron – limits on indoor public events; the requirement for one-metre physical distancing between different groups in indoor public places; the requirement for table service in hospitality premises serving alcohol on the premises; and the closure of nightclubs – will be lifted from next Monday.

From Monday, 24 January, the guidance asking people to stick to a three household limit on indoor gatherings will also be lifted.

Before the statement, opposition parties and business groups called on Sturgeon to ease restrictions more quickly. The Scottish Hospitality Group pointed to Scottish government research that suggested that the number of people visiting bars and restaurants has fallen while the number mixing in each other’s homes has risen.

2.34pm GMT

Global tourism inched back in 2021, with Europe and the Americas showing the strongest recovery, but is still a fraction of pre-pandemic levels, said the World Tourism Organisation on Tuesday (UNWTO).

After 2020, the worst year on record for tourism, there were faint hopes the industry would regain footing in 2021. But all indicators show it has barely improved.

Global tourism arrivals have tumbled to less than a quarter of what they were in 2019, and industry professionals are not expecting a full recovery before 2024, according to a report by the UN agency.

Rising vaccination rates and the easing of travel rules did allow a small rebound in the second half of 2021, though the spread of the Omicron variant close to Christmas triggered another dip in both travel bookings and industry optimism.

Tourists take photos in front of blossoms on Himalayan Cherry Trees in Chiangmai, Thailand, 14 January. Photograph: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

“The pace of recovery remains slow and uneven across world regions due to varying degrees of mobility restrictions, vaccination rates and traveller confidence,” the report said.

Southern Mediterranean Europe , Central America and the Caribbean reported the biggest increases in tourist arrivals compared with 2020, but were still respectively 54%, 56% and 37% below the 2019 numbers. Tourism in the Asia Pacific has suffered the most, with visitor numbers down by 94% compared with pre-pandemic levels.

Global tourism’s direct gross product rose 19% in 2021 from 2020 to $1.9tn, the report said, as each tourist spent more and stayed longer than in 2020. But the tourism industry’s revenue still barely surpassed half its 2019 levels.

About 64% of tourism professionals polled by the UNWTO in December do not expect a full recovery before 2024 or later – up from the 45% polled in September, when perspectives for travel revival had not yet been marred by Omicron.

“The recent rise in Covid-19 cases and the Omicron variant are set to disrupt the recovery and affect confidence through early 2022 as some countries reintroduce travel bans and restrictions for certain markets,” the report said.

Will tourism survive the pandemic? And what kind of world will there be without it? A terrific long-read by Christopher de Bellaigue digs into the consequences for our planet and societies.

Related: The end of tourism?

1.59pm GMT

Vatican secretary of state and his deputy test positive for Covid-19

Two close aides of Pope Francis have both tested positive for coronavirus, Vatican officials said on Tuesday.

AP reports:

Cardinal Pietro Parolin , who serves as the Vatican’s secretary of state and the pope’s No 2, has “very light” symptoms, while archbishop Edgar Peña Parra is asymptomatic, officials said. There was no immediate comment on their last contact with Pope Francis. It wasn’t clear if Francis has received a booster shot, which has been administered to his predecessor, Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI. These are the first confirmed Covid cases so high up in the Vatican hierarchy since the pandemic began.

Vatican secretary of state Cardinal Pietro Parolin at a meeting at the Bellevue palace in Berlin, Germany on 29 June 2021. Photograph: Michael Sohn/AP

1.48pm GMT

Russia will halve the isolation period for infected people to seven days, AP reports.

Here’s another update from Russia , where daily cases have more than doubled in the past week – from about 15,000 on 10 January to 31,252 on Tuesday. Officials have sounded the alarm about the rising spread of cases, but so far haven’t announced any nationwide curbs to stem it.

Deputy prime minister Tatyana Golikova , who runs the country’s coronavirus taskforce, said health officials were “optimising our approaches to quarantine and testing of our citizens, including shortening the quarantine period to seven days”. Currently, people who test positive need to isolate for two weeks, with a mandatory follow-up test on day 11.

Golikova added that other policy changes will be adopted in the coming days, without going into details about what these changes might be. She didn’t say why the government is cutting the isolation period.

1.37pm GMT

Moscow’s mayor has extended coronavirus curbs and says there will be tough weeks ahead with Omicron, reports Reuters.

Sergey Sobyanin announced on Tuesday he will extend Covid-19 home-working rules and guidance to protect elderly people until 1 April as the city prepares for a sharp rise in infections with the Omicron variant.

“Given the rapid and wide spread of omicron, it is clear that the workload of outpatient clinics will increase sharply,” he said.

“For clinics to cope with their increased work load, more doctors have been put on duty … We have a few difficult weeks ahead of us.”

Moscow imposed rules from late October to the end of February requiring people over 60 to stay at home unless they were vaccinated or had recovered from Covid, and obliging businesses to move at least 30% of staff to remote work.

Russia’s Covid death toll stands at more than 670,000, the second highest in the world behind the US, according to official data.

1.26pm GMT

Let’s quickly dip into some of the top stories from our UK Covid and politics blog , hosted today by Andrew Sparrow:

Boris Johnson insists he did think the gathering in No 10 garden was a “work event”, PA Media reports. Chancellor Rishi Sunak said he stands by Johnson’s account of the parties.



The PM says in an interview with Beth Rigby no one told him the No 10 party was against the rules.



No 10 says PM did not lie to MPs – but that he accepts lying to parliament would be a resignation matter.



The government has won its legal bid to overturn a ruling that a contract given to a company whose founders were friends of former adviser Dominic Cummings was unlawful, PA Media reports.

Johnson won’t rule out having to resign following the publication of Sue Gray’s report.



Our lobby reporters have been watching the Downing Street scandals closely. Catch up on all the government party revelations – and the fallout here:

Related: Lying to parliament a resigning matter, says Raab, amid claims PM misled MPs

Related: Boris Johnson lied about lockdown party, Dominic Cummings claims

Related: ‘Operation Rinka’: rebel Tories raise pressure on Boris Johnson to resign

Related: Boris Johnson ‘categorically’ denies he was warned that No 10 event on 20 May 2020 was against lockdown rules – live

12.56pm GMT

Calls for French minister to quit after announcing Covid protocol from Ibiza

Our Paris correspondent Angelique Chrisafis reports on the PR blow to the French government:

France’s education minister is facing calls to resign after it emerged he had announced a strict Covid-testing protocol for schools shortly before the start of the January school term while he was on holiday in Ibiza .

As French teachers and parents struggled to prepare children’s return to school amid France’s fifth wave of Covid, Jean-Michel Blanquer had flown to the Spanish island known for its beautiful beaches and party culture for a four-day holiday over the new year, the investigative website Mediapart reported.

The revelation that Blanquer was on holiday in Ibiza at one of the toughest moments for schools and parents has created a public relations disaster for the government.

Teachers’ and parents’ unions have called for a second nationwide strike on Thursday after tens of thousands of teachers took part in a one-day strike last week.

The strict testing and isolation rules were unveiled by Blanquer in an interview with Le Parisien newspaper on 2 January, hours before classes were to resume after the holiday break.

Mediapart revealed that the interview had taken place by video from Blanquer ’s holiday in Ibiza , from which he flew back on the afternoon of Sunday 2 January in time for the start of the new term the next day. Le Parisien said its journalists had not known the minister’s location.

Blanquer was not breaking any laws – there were no Covid restrictions stopping travel to Spain and ministers had been asked to remain in Europe , two hours from Paris . But it has presented the government with an image problem as political campaigning is under way for the spring presidential election.

“There is a real gap between what Ibiza represents and what school staff were going through at that moment just before the start of the school term,” said Guislaine David , of the SNUipp-FSU teachers union. She said it would deepen the “already big divide” between the education ministry and teaching staff.

Other French political figures have poured scorn on the minister, which you can delve into here:

Related: Calls for French minister to resign after announcing Covid protocol from Ibiza

12.44pm GMT

Poland expects daily cases to top 60,000 by mid-February in 'fifth wave'

Poland’s health officials say the country has entered a new Covid wave and predict it will peak in mid-February with at least 60,000 new infections per day, the country’s highest infection rate so far in the pandemic.

AP reports:



Waldemar Kraska , the deputy health minister, said on Tuesday that the highly transmissible omicron variant now accounts for 19% of the samples nationwide that have been sequenced, though 50% are in the Pomerania province along the Baltic coast in the country’s north. If the health ministry’s predictions prove correct, the rate of infection in the coming wave would be more than double that of the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in the spring of 2021.

Just over half of Poland’s 38 million people (56.5%) are vaccinated, and the death rate is significantly higher in proportion to the population – risking potential strain on the country’s health system.

Poland recorded 19,652 cases of coronavirus and 377 deaths on Tuesday. Kraska said that almost 80% of those deaths were among unvaccinated people. “These are deaths that we could have avoided if these people had been vaccinated,” he said.

Given Omicron’s high transmissibility and the low levels of vaccination across broad swaths of the country, Poland expects cases to keep climbing.

Health minister Adam Niedzielski said there were other forecasts which predict new infections reaching 120,000 new daily cases or even higher.

“We have to say that the fifth wave is becoming a fact and we can expect increases in the near future,” Niedzielski said on Monday.

He said that the healthcare system is exposed to “the risk of a very high burden”, one that Poland has not yet faced during any of the infection surges to date. The death rate in the central European nation has now reached 102,686.

12.14pm GMT

News of Japan’s plans to declare a state of quasi-emergency broke earlier. Here’s our Tokyo correspondent, Justin McCurry, with the latest on the country’s Covid measures.

Japan’s prime minister, Fumio Kishida, is poised to declare a quasi-state of emergency in Tokyo and several other regions after the country reported the highest number of new coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic.

Kishida is expected to make a formal announcement this week, giving local governors the power to ask bars and restaurants to stop serving alcohol and close early and residents not to travel across prefectural borders.

Japanese authorities do not have the legal power to impose shorter operating hours or restrictions on people’s movements, but businesses that refuse to cooperate can face fines.

Japan reported more than 30,000 new infections on Tuesday, well above the previous record of almost 26,000 last August, just after Tokyo had hosted the summer Olympics. The Japanese capital reported 5,148 new cases – a more than fivefold increase from the same day last week – while Osaka recorded 5,396 infections.

The measures will reportedly go into effect on Friday in Tokyo and 12 other prefectures and end on 13 February. Okinawa and two other prefectures are already under quasi-emergency measures following outbreaks at US military bases that spread to local civilian populations.

Japan’s prime minister Fumio Kishida, delivers a policy speech at the lower house of the parliament in Tokyo, pledging to control the Covid-19 spreading in Japan generated by the Omicron variant. Photograph: Franck Robichon/EPA

The Omicron variant appears to be driving the latest surge in cases in what officials are describing as a sixth wave. “The Omicron variant is clearly different from existing variants. It is crucial to take effective measures that suit its characteristics,” the government’s chief health adviser, Shigeru Omi , told reporters after meeting Kishida .

The chief cabinet secretary, Hirokazu Matsuno , acknowledged that infections were spreading at an “unprecedented speed”, adding that there were concerns over pressure on hospitals if cases continued to rise dramatically.

Tokyo ’s occupancy rate of hospital beds for Covid-19 patients reached 23.4% on Tuesday – occupancy would have to reach 50% to trigger a full-blown state of emergency.

About 80% of Japan ’s 125 million population is double vaccinated, but only around 1% has received a booster shot. The government has promised to speed up boosters, but most people will have to wait until March or later under the current schedule.

12.01pm GMT

More than 900 Covid deaths recorded in England and Wales in first week of January

Weekly registered deaths involving Covid have risen after reporting delays over the Christmas period, ONS figures show.

In the first week after New Year, 922 death certificates mentioned Covid-19. This is up 58% on the previous seven days, but the ONS says the rise is partly because of delays caused by bank holidays during Christmas and New Year.

12,262 deaths were registered in England and Wales in the week ending 7 January – a rise of 3,785 compared with the previous week, but 7.6% below the five-year average (950 fewer deaths).



In the latest week, around one in 13 (7.5 per cent) registered deaths mentioned Covid-19 on the death certificate.

Related: More than 900 Covid deaths recorded in England and Wales in first week of January

11.44am GMT

Russia has so far recorded 1,682 cases of the Omicron variant, as authorities brace for a new wave of infections, reports Reuters.

Deputy prime minister Tatiana Golikova said on Tuesday that Russia has recorded 1,682 cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant across 42 regions, as authorities brace for a significant rise in infections.

Omicron has pushed case figures to record highs in parts of western Europe and the US but the variant has been slower to hit Russia.

Coronavirus cases in Russia have been steadily rising in the past week, and officials have warned the rapid spread of Omicron will lead to a surge in infections. Anna Popova, head of Russia’s public health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, said last week that daily new cases might reach six-figure levels.

The country’s state coronavirus task force registered 30,726 new infections on Monday – twice as many as just a week ago and the highest daily tally since early December. The task force has also reported 670 deaths.

Russia’s state coronavirus task force has registered over 10.8m confirmed infections and 321,990 deaths since the start of the pandemic. Russia’s state statistics agency, which uses broader counting criteria, puts the death toll much higher, saying the overall number of virus-linked deaths between April 2020 and October 2021 was over 625,000.

11.25am GMT

Greetings from London. I’m Georgina Quach and I’ll be at the helm for the next eight hours. As always, feel free to get in touch with comments, story tips and suggestions.

Email: georgina.quach@theguardian.com

Twitter: @georginaquach

11.24am GMT

A quick snap from Reuters here confirming that Japan ’s prime minister Fumio Kishida has said he plans to impose a state of quasi-emergency, meaning stronger Covid-19 curbs on dining and gatherings, on 13 regions including Tokyo from 21 January to 13 February.

11.20am GMT

Today so far …

The Chinese city of Tianjin reported fewer Covid-19 cases on Tuesday after mass testing and locking down some areas appears to have to curbed an outbreak of the highly transmissible Omicron variant. National Health Commission (NHC) official He Qinghua said on Saturday the risk of the Tianjin outbreak spreading to other areas was gradually declining.

reported fewer Covid-19 cases on Tuesday after mass testing and locking down some areas appears to have to curbed an outbreak of the highly transmissible Omicron variant. National Health Commission (NHC) official He Qinghua said on Saturday the risk of the Tianjin outbreak spreading to other areas was gradually declining. China’ s postal service has ordered workers to disinfect international deliveries and urged the public to reduce orders from overseas after authorities claimed mail could be the source of recent coronavirus outbreaks.

s postal service has ordered workers to disinfect international deliveries and urged the public to reduce orders from overseas after authorities claimed mail could be the source of recent coronavirus outbreaks. Thailand will lower its Covid-19 alert level and is considering easing more restrictions to boost its economy, its health minister said.



will lower its Covid-19 alert level and is considering easing more restrictions to boost its economy, its health minister said. Romania reported 16,760 new cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday, the biggest single-day rise since October.

reported 16,760 new cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday, the biggest single-day rise since October. Germany is reporting a further 74,405 confirmed coronavirus cases and 193 deaths, according to the Robert Koch Institute. The figures are a significant jump on cases recorded at the end of the last week.

is reporting a further 74,405 confirmed coronavirus cases and 193 deaths, according to the Robert Koch Institute. The figures are a significant jump on cases recorded at the end of the last week. Poland is experiencing a fifth wave of Covid-19 infections, the health minister said on Monday, warning that the spread of the Omicron variant could send daily case numbers soaring to levels not yet seen in the country.



is experiencing a fifth wave of Covid-19 infections, the health minister said on Monday, warning that the spread of the Omicron variant could send daily case numbers soaring to levels not yet seen in the country. Boris Johnson ’s fight to salvage his premiership continues to somewhat overshadow the Covid crisis unfolding in the UK . Rebel Tories are upping pressure on the PM to quit over the Downing Street parties scandal, while deputy prime minister Dominic Raab has been forced to concede that lying to parliament a resigning matter, amid claims that Johnson has misled MPs.



’s fight to salvage his premiership continues to somewhat overshadow the Covid crisis unfolding in the . Rebel Tories are upping pressure on the PM to quit over the Downing Street parties scandal, while deputy prime minister has been forced to concede that lying to parliament a resigning matter, amid claims that Johnson has misled MPs. Prof Andrew Hayward , a member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) in the UK, has said of future prospects for the pandemic that “we may still get quite big winters of infection but not the sort of level where we can justify wholesale societal closedown. So I think it is genuinely an optimistic picture, but we’re still not quite there yet.”

, a member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) in the UK, has said of future prospects for the pandemic that “we may still get quite big winters of infection but not the sort of level where we can justify wholesale societal closedown. So I think it is genuinely an optimistic picture, but we’re still not quite there yet.” Abu Dhabi has announced it is requiring people entering the city to show proof of booster shots.

has announced it is requiring people entering the city to show proof of booster shots. New York City and some north-eastern US states appear to be seeing rapid decreases in their numbers of Covid-19 cases in recent days, raising the possibility that the Omicron wave has now already peaked in some parts of the US.

and some north-eastern US states appear to be seeing rapid decreases in their numbers of Covid-19 cases in recent days, raising the possibility that the Omicron wave has now already peaked in some parts of the US. Four inmates at an Arkansas jail in the US have filed a lawsuit against the facility and its doctor after they said they were unknowingly prescribed ivermectin to treat Covid-19 as a form of “medical experimentation” despite US health officials warning that the anti-parasitic drug should not be used for that purpose.

jail in the have filed a lawsuit against the facility and its doctor after they said they were unknowingly prescribed to treat Covid-19 as a form of “medical experimentation” despite US health officials warning that the anti-parasitic drug should not be used for that purpose. Australia reported a record daily death toll on Tuesday with 74 deaths. It is the highest daily toll of the pandemic for Australia to date.

reported a record daily death toll on Tuesday with 74 deaths. It is the highest daily toll of the pandemic for Australia to date. The Tennis Australia board has come out in support of its under-pressure chief executive , Craig Tiley , while acknowledging it “deeply regrets” the distraction the Novak Djokovic deportation saga caused other Australian Open players.

Andrew Sparrow has all the latest UK politics and Covid news on his live blog . I am handing over this international Covid live blog to Georgina Quach. I’ll see you tomorrow.

11.14am GMT

Incidentally, if like me, you are fascinated by Hong Kong authorities deciding that hamsters might be a potential Covid infection risk , late last year, science correspondent Linda Geddes had a look for us at how scientists are studying which animals can and cannot be infected with the novel coronavirus that sparked the global pandemic. It is well worth your time.

Read Linda Geddes’ report here: From hippos to hamsters – how Covid is affecting creatures great and small

Related: From hippos to hamsters: how Covid is affecting creatures great and small

11.12am GMT

Hong Kong to cull thousands of hamsters after Covid found on 11

Hong Kong has ordered thousands of hamsters be surrendered for “disposal” after traces of Covid-19 were found on 11 animals in a pet shop.

The order includes pets that were bought days before Christmas be handed over, with a warning not to “kiss or abandon them on the street” as Hong Kong and mainland China attempt to sustain a zero Covid strategy, attempting to suppress all outbreaks internally while maintaining tight border controls with the outside world.

A closed pet shop after an outbreak of Covid being blamed on hamsters in Hong Kong. Photograph: Kin Cheung/AP

Authorities announced on Tuesday that traces of the virus were detected on 11 hamsters out of 178 hamsters, rabbits and chinchillas tested at the Little Boss pet shop and associated warehouse in Causeway Bay while investigating the city’s first untraceable Delta variant diagnosis in more than three months, in a 23-year-old store employee.

Two employees were also confirmed to have the disease, including one who cleans out the animal cages and handles the hamsters.

In response, they ordered the immediate suspension of hamster sales and imports of all rodents. An estimated 2,000 hamsters, including any bought since 22 December, must be handed over, local media reported, and the owners must report for testing.

Read more of Helen Davidson’s report here: Hong Kong to cull thousands of hamsters after Covid found on 11

Related: Hong Kong to cull thousands of hamsters after Covid found on 11

11.09am GMT

Indonesia recorded 1,362 new Covid-19 cases today, report Reuters, making it the biggest single one-day increase for the country since 8 October.

10.08am GMT

Thailand to lower Covid alert level – considering easing more restrictions

Thailand will lower its Covid-19 alert level and is considering easing more restrictions to boost its economy, its health minister said on Tuesday, in response to a slower infection rate.



Among measures being considered are establishing more “sandbox” areas for tourists, who can skip quarantine if they stay in specified areas for seven days and undergo two Covid tests.



Nightclubs, pubs and bars will remained closed for now, however, health minister Anutin Charnvirakul told reporters, adding the Covid-19 alert level will be lowered to 3, from 4, on the government’s 5-level system.



New Sandbox areas could include Chiang Mai, Chonburi, Khon Kaen and Samut Prakan provinces, he said. Reuters report that the scheme, a calibrated move to rebuild Thailand’s decimated tourism sector, currently operates in Phuket, Phang Nga, Krabi and Koh Samui.

9.36am GMT

Andrew Sparrow has launched his live blog for today, leading with Dominic Raab saying that Dominic Cummings is talking nonsense about Boris Johnson and the Downing Street parties. You can find that here .

Related: UK Covid live: Dominic Raab says Cummings’ claim Johnson lied to parliament is ‘nonsense’

I’ll be continuing here with global news about coronavirus.

9.23am GMT

Official: risk of Tianjin outbreak spreading to other areas of China declining

The Chinese city of Tianjin reported fewer Covid-19 cases on Tuesday after mass testing and locking down some areas appears to have to curbed an outbreak of the highly transmissible Omicron variant.

A key port in northern China, the city reported 18 domestically transmitted cases with confirmed symptoms for Monday. That marks the lowest daily number in a week.

National Health Commission (NHC) official He Qinghua said on Saturday the risk of the Tianjin outbreak spreading to other areas was gradually declining, as new cases in the past three days were mainly in people who had been quarantined.

Staff members sitting at the domestic arrival exit of Tianjin Binhai International Airport in north China’s Tianjin. Photograph: Xinhua/REX/Shutterstock

Reuters reports that Tianjin’s caseload remains smaller than many outbreaks overseas, but it has made it harder for locals to leave town, sealed up higher risk communities and launched multiple rounds of testing among its 14 million residents, under China’s guideline to quickly curb any flare-up as soon as possible.

The central Chinese city of Anyang , which detected Omicron in an outbreak that it said could be traced back to a person arriving from Tianjin, reported 94 local symptomatic cases for Monday, the highest daily count since 8 January.



Anyang has stepped up its curbs over the weekend, demanding residents not to leave their communities or villages at will.

9.17am GMT

Romania sees leap in cases, approaching daily record set in October

Romania reported 16,760 new cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday, the biggest single-day rise since October.



The European Union’s second-least vaccinated state, just under 41% of Romania’s population is fully inoculated amid distrust of state institutions and poor vaccine education.



The number of new infections was approaching the record high of 18,863 daily cases seen in October, official data showed, but hospitalisations were still relatively low. Sixty-five people died of the virus within the last 24 hours.



Reuters note that Romania has shortened the isolation and quarantine periods for Covid-19 positive people, their direct contacts and untested travellers from high-risk countries to varying lengths depending on whether they are vaccinated.

9.05am GMT

Professor Andrew Hayward , a member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) in the UK, has told Times Radio he agrees that the “pandemic will end and we will move to a situation where we’re living with the virus continuing to transmit but causing much less disruption”.



He added: “It will tend to, I think, settle into a seasonal pattern - we may still get quite big winters of infection but not the sort of level where we can justify wholesale societal closedown. So I think it is genuinely an optimistic picture, but we’re still not quite there yet.”



“It doesn’t do the virus any good to become increasingly severe. In fact, it looks like the Omicron variant, by becoming more transmissible, that it’s also become less severe, and we would hope that’s the general direction of travel.”



PA Media quote him saying that in future not everyone will need booster vaccines, adding: “I think the people that we might want to think about boosting the most are the same as flu really – people with chronic illness and elderly people – and we’ll probably move into a sort of more regular annual vaccination programme, or it may not even need to be that frequent. We need to wait for the evidence on that.”

8.53am GMT

Dominic Raab , the UK’s deputy prime minister, has moved a little closer on the BBC’s Radio 4 Today programme to suggesting that a prime minister who had misled parliament might feel obliged to resign. In his earlier appearance on Sky News he dismissed this as a “hypothetical” and would not be drawn on it.

8.50am GMT

Jonathan Ashworth , Labour’s shadow secretary for work and pensions, has been on Sky News this morning. He said:

Not only Boris Johnson has he broken the rules, he also makes the rules. And we’ve had party after party after party at Downing Street. And not only that he was beamed into our front rooms night after night standing at podiums, telling us not to socialise outdoors, while at the same time doing the exact opposite of what he was telling us all we weren’t allowed to do. It would have been obvious that as soon as you go into a garden when there’s trestle tables, with bottles of rosé and sausage rolls or whatever else, that’s pretty obvious that is a party, and he should have brought it to an end. And he should have said to his staff “I’ve never want to see anything like that ever again.” William Hague says – former Conservative leader of course, not a Labour politician, absolutely not Labour – he says culture is set at the top. And this culture goes back to Boris Johnson.

8.37am GMT

A rather cutting observation on one aspect of deputy prime minister Dominic Raab ’s media appearances in the UK this morning

8.36am GMT

The Tennis Australia board has come out in support of its under-pressure chief executive, Craig Tiley , while acknowledging it “deeply regrets” the distraction the Novak Djokovic deportation saga caused other Australian Open players.

The Jayne Hrdlicka-led board, which has been quiet throughout the two weeks of the scandal, finally broke its silence on Tuesday evening to note it “respects the decision of the immigration minister and the finding of the federal court of Australia” in cancelling Djokovic’s visa and then dismissing his bid to have it restored.

Read more of Emma Kemp’s report here: Tennis Australia board breaks silence to ‘commend’ Craig Tiley following Novak Djokovic saga

Related: Tennis Australia board breaks silence to ‘commend’ Craig Tiley following Novak Djokovic saga

8.25am GMT

Abu Dhabi has announced it is requiring people entering the city to show proof of booster shots.

The government’s health app said earlier this week that people entering the city in the United Arab Emirates must show a “green pass” confirming their vaccination status. The app says that visitors are no longer considered fully vaccinated unless they have received a booster at least six months after their second dose.

Associated Press reports that those wishing to enter Abu Dhabi also must have have tested negative for the virus within the last two weeks to maintain their “green” status.

8.10am GMT

Another interesting quote from Dr David Nabarro , the World Health Organization’s special envoy on Covid-19, this time about testing. PA Media quotes him telling BBC Breakfast:

I do think that it’s going to be difficult to read too much into the numbers right now with the shift to more and more people using auto-testing and self-reporting. Quite honestly, I know numerous people who’ve got Covid have picked it up on auto tests, who are not telling the authorities – not because they don’t want to be known or anything like that, it’s just simply they’ve got other things to do and they’re getting on with their lives. So, we just need to be careful with the numbers and, most importantly, it’s looking to see what’s happening in hospitals and whether or not death rates are starting to climb again. I do think wearing masks, especially in crowded places, is really important. I do think physical distancing is important. I do think keeping yourself isolated if you’ve got Covid symptoms can save lives and other people.

7.58am GMT

Here’s the Mirror’s online political editor Dan Bloom with a less cleaned-up transcript of that priceless exchange between Sky News’ Kay Burley and deputy prime minister Dominic Raab again:

7.56am GMT

Dr David Nabarro , the World Health Organization’s special envoy on Covid-19, has repeated his message from yesterday that the situation in the UK “gives us grounds for hope” but continued to urge caution.



He told BBC Breakfast this morning: “The situation in the UK. It gives us grounds for hope and I’m personally very pleased to see that. The goal that we’re all aiming for is a situation where this virus is present, but life is organised so that it is not disrupted.

PA Media quotes him saying:

We also need to be humble, this virus is continuing to evolve and we’re never quite sure that we know exactly where it’s going to go next. We need real honesty – it’s just no good anybody suggesting that the situation is rosier than it really is. That’s why I’ve been careful. I’m saying I can see where the end is, I can see light at the end of the tunnel, but I really do anticipate right throughout the world a bumpy journey ahead during 2022.

7.45am GMT

New York and other north-eastern US states see rapid fall in cases

New York City and some north-eastern US states appear to be seeing rapid decreases in their numbers of Covid-19 cases in recent days, raising the possibility that the Omicron wave has now already peaked in some parts of America.

In New York City, the rolling seven-day average of new cases was less than 28,000 a day on 16 January, down from an average of more than 40,000 on 9 January.

Similar patterns were being observed in the state as a whole and other nearby regions.

“The Covid forecast is improving … the Covid clouds are parting,” said Kathy Hochul, the New York governor, in a statement on Sunday after releasing figures that showed positivity rates in the state are falling sharply. “Overall, the prognosis, the forecast, for Covid is much brighter than it had been before.”

Read more of Edward Helmore’s report here: New York and other north-eastern US states see a rapid fall in Covid cases

Related: New York and other north-eastern US states see a rapid fall in Covid cases

7.44am GMT

There’s a raft of economic news about the UK out today, indicating a further bounce back from the Covid impact. My colleague Graeme Wearden has the details here . He says:

The UK’s unemployment rate has dropped again, as employers continue to add workers to their payroll … but wages are now lagging inflation again.

Related: UK unemployment rate falls to 4.1% but wages lag behind inflation – business live

7.40am GMT

China has been an outlier in asserting that Covid-19 can be transmitted via cold-chain imports such as frozen meat and fish, and parcels through the mail, even though the World Health Organization has played down the risk, and scientists say that airborne transmission is by far the likeliest route of infection.

Nevertheless, with one Omicron case being discovered in Beijing ahead of the Winter Olympics, Chinese authorities appear to be doubling-down on this message. China Post has been reminding recipients of overseas mail to disinfect the contents “in a timely manner” with stickers pasted on parcels.

Associated Press notes that state broadcaster CCTV said late on Monday in a social media post “Minimise purchases of overseas goods or receiving mail from abroad. Be sure to protect yourself during face-to-face handovers and wear masks and gloves; try to open the package outdoors.”

7.35am GMT

Raab: 'I’m confident Johnson has been straightforward with House of Commons'

Deputy prime minister Dominic Raab has refused to be drawn on whether a prime minister found to have misled the House of Commons should resign. However, he did say about Boris Johnson and the Downing Street party saga that “I’m confident he’s been straightforward with the House of Commons.”

He told Sky News:

I’m not going to speculate on hypothetical scenarios. What I am going to do is recognise the importance of public frustration with any perception and any reality of double standards. Let Sue Gray do her job. That’s the right thing to do.

He described coverage and claims about parties at No 10 as “loads and loads of frenetic commentary”.

“That’s why you have Sue Gray looking at this,” he said, “so you can have a proper investigation into the facts, and then full transparency and accountability.”

7.32am GMT

On Sky News, deputy prime minister Dominic Raab has been asked if he witnessed a drinking culture at No 10 when he was running the country while Boris Johnson was in hospital in Covid. He said:

The thing I would say is that people were working extremely long hours, and so it doesn’t surprise me if they were people, as you see in other walks of life, having a glass of wine or beer at the end of the very long week.

Asked if that wasn’t against the rules at the time, he replied: “Not in a work setting.”

The deputy prime minister then got himself into a bit of a tangle, telling Kay Burley:



I’ll tell you something, OK, because I think it’s important, and I can only talk to what I know. And what I saw. And incredibly, I mean, there was speculation that the 20 May party was held in my honour to thank me, and it was just ridiculous.

She immediately picked up on this, asking “Was it?”. Raab said “No, of course not, ridiculous.”



“So it was a party on 20 May, then?” asked Burley.

Raab immediately went back to saying that it was just “a claim that was made”.

He defended staff at Downing Street, saying:

You asked me for my personal experience, and what I’m telling you is I think that the conditions in a crucible-like context, in a pandemic, the likes of which we’ve never seen before. All of my exposure, direct and personal, was to an incredibly hard-working team.

7.23am GMT

The deputy prime minister, Lord Chancellor and secretary of state for justice, Dominic Raab , is doing the media round for the government in the UK. He’s on Sky News at the moment, and he is very much trying to push the line that what people really care about is the cost of living, the vaccine and booster programme, and that his constituents barely mentioned the prime minister and the Downing Street parties at the weekend when he was out canvassing.

He has said “The prime minister has been very clear” that Dominic Cummings is not telling the truth in his claims that Boris Johnson knew about an email inviting people to a party. He said he would not be drawn into the “soap opera”.

7.19am GMT

Dave Penman , the general secretary of the FDA union for civil service managers, has been on the BBC’s Radio 4 programme this morning. He told listeners that the row over lockdown parties at Downing Street was “no doubt damaging to the reputation of the prime minister. But I think also, increasingly, it is damaging the reputation of the civil service in government.”

He said:

When I say it is damaging, yesterday I was approached by a pretty reputable American broadcaster, asking about the drinking culture of the civil service. And I think there’s a real danger here that what has been clearly a fairly dysfunctional culture at No 10 when it comes to to Covid rules and breaking them, starts to look like a broader culture across the civil service. And some around the prime minister are running that defence, but it’s very damaging and it’s not true.

7.09am GMT

Here is a catch-up if you need it on the latest Covid figures in the UK.

There were 84,429 new Covid cases recorded yesterday , that is slightly up on the day before, but that is quite usual for a Tuesday due to the lag in counting the weekend numbers. Over the last seven days there have been 700,366 new coronavirus cases recorded in the UK, which means cases have decreased by 41% week-on-week . That seven-day average has been on a downward curve since 1 January.

It is worth noting, as illustrated by John Burn-Murdoch of the FT here, that the ONS sampling data also shows cases falling, suggesting it is probably not just a dip in testing numbers that are causing new case numbers to fall.

There have been 1,845 deaths recorded in the last week , with 85 added to the tally yesterday. Deaths have increased by 38.7% week-on-week .

Hospital admissions have decreased by 2% week-on-week . At the latest count on the UK government’s own dashboard, there were 19,345 people in hospital with Covid in total , of whom 746 are in ventilation beds. According to the government’s figures, the peak of hospitalisations during the pandemic was in January 2021, with 39,254 patients in hospital.

7.03am GMT

Hello from London, it is Martin Belam here. I see everything in the news over the last couple of days appears to have some special operation codeword like “Operation Save Big Dog” or “Operation Red Meat” and now “Operation Rinka” , so welcome to “Operation Live Blog” I guess? I’ll bring you the key lines from the morning TV and radio interviews in the UK over the next couple of hours. Deputy prime minister Dominc Raab is on duty this morning. I’m fairly certain that the lines “I can’t comment because I wasn’t there” and “I can’t comment because we need to wait for Sue Gray ’s investigation” will be quite prominent. London mayor Sadiq Khan and Labour’s shadow work and pensions secretary Jonathan Ashworth are also on media duties.

7.01am GMT

While we are in the European region, Germany is reporting a further 74,405 confirmed coronavirus cases and 193 deaths, according to the Robert Koch Institute.

The figures are a significant jump on cases recorded at the end of the last week.

6.43am GMT

Ukraine is reporting another 8,558 new confirmed coronavirus cases for Monday, according to a statement from its ministry of health.

Another 188 deaths were also recorded.

More than 15 million Ukrainians have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

6.30am GMT

Four inmates at an Arkansas jail in the US have filed a lawsuit against the facility and its doctor after they said they were unknowingly prescribed ivermectin to treat Covid-19 as a form of “medical experimentation” despite US health officials warning that the anti-parasitic drug should not be used for that purpose.

The Arkansas chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union filed the lawsuit on behalf of the men last week against Washington county jail, Washington county sheriff Tim Helder and jail physician Dr Robert Karas. Last August, Helder revealed that the drug had been prescribed to patients with Covid-19.

“The lawsuit charges the defendants for administering ivermectin to incarcerated individuals without prior informed consent as to the nature, contents, or potential side effects of the drug,” the ACLU said in a statement last week.

Read the full story here .

Related: Inmates sue jail over ivermectin treatment for Covid as ‘medical experimentation’

6.15am GMT

Hello, it’s Samantha Lock with you on the blog for the next hour or so before my colleague Martin Belam brings you all the morning news rounds from London.

Boris Johnson ’s fight to salvage his premiership continues to somewhat overshadow the Covid crisis unfolding in the UK .

Rebel Tories are upping pressure on the PM to quit over the Downing Street parties scandal, with one backbencher naming the plan “Operation Rinka” in reference to the dog killed in the Jeremy Thorpe affair in the 1970s.

Others are stepping up pressure on colleagues to submit letters of no confidence in the prime minister.

The fury comes after John Griffin, the taxi firm tycoon who has given £4m to the Tories since 2013 and one of the Conservatives’ most generous donors, called on Johnson to resign and stand again for the Tory party nomination.

Griffin is at least the fifth donor to publicly raise concerns over the Downing Street parties scandal .

oris Johnson goes for a morning run on Monday as he faces pressure to resign. Photograph: Hannah McKay/Reuters

And with all the commotion over Westminster parties and the future of the prime minister, you may have lost track of what is happening elsewhere in the world.

On the other side of the pond, Australia recorded its deadliest day of the pandemic on Tuesday, with 74 deaths across the country.

New South Wales reported a record 36 deaths along with 29,830 new cases; Victoria reported 22 deaths and 20,180 new cases, while Queensland reported 16 deaths and 15,962 cases.

NSW chief health officer, Dr Kerry Chant, warned on Monday that a higher death toll over the coming days was likely, while NSW premier, Dominic Perrottet, lamented the new record, saying it was a “very difficult day”.

5.25am GMT

Summary of key developments

If you’ve just joined us on the blog – or you’re waking up over in the UK – here is a quick rundown of the latest developments.

Downing Street has denied claims by Dominic Cummings that Boris Johnson was told in advance staff were holding a drinks party in the No 10 garden i n the midst of the first Covid lockdown.

has denied claims by that was told in advance staff were holding a drinks party in the No 10 garden i n the midst of the first Covid lockdown. Japan is also set to halt implementation of its so-called vaccine-and-testing package, a government system that checks whether people have been vaccinated twice or have proof of a negative test in order to access a range of public activities, sources told the Japan Times.

is also set to halt implementation of its so-called vaccine-and-testing package, a government system that checks whether people have been vaccinated twice or have proof of a negative test in order to access a range of public activities, sources told the Japan Times. China’ s postal service has ordered workers to disinfect international deliveries and urged the public to reduce orders from overseas after authorities claimed mail could be the source of recent coronavirus outbreaks, Agence France-Press reports.

s postal service has ordered workers to disinfect international deliveries and urged the public to reduce orders from overseas after authorities claimed mail could be the source of recent coronavirus outbreaks, Agence France-Press reports. Hong Kong police have arrested and charged two former Cathay Pacific flight attendants over allegations they broke the city’s coronavirus rules.

police have arrested and charged two former flight attendants over allegations they broke the city’s coronavirus rules. Almost two-thirds of British adults feel the government should share coronavirus vaccines with the world rather than deliver additional boosters domestically, polling suggests.

adults feel the government should rather than deliver additional boosters domestically, polling suggests. Poland is experiencing a fifth wave of Covid-19 infections, the health minister said on Monday, warning that the spread of the Omicron variant could send daily case numbers soaring to levels not yet seen in the country.



is experiencing a fifth wave of Covid-19 infections, the health minister said on Monday, warning that the spread of the Omicron variant could send daily case numbers soaring to levels not yet seen in the country. Australia reported a record daily death toll on Tuesday with 74 deaths. It is the highest daily toll of the pandemic for Australia to date.

reported a record daily death toll on Tuesday with 74 deaths. It is the highest daily toll of the pandemic for Australia to date. Moderna is aiming to launch a single booster vaccination that will protect against both Covid-19 and flu within two years, its chief executive said, adding that data for Omicron-specific jab will likely be available in March.

5.10am GMT

Another curious story to emerge from Australia concerns a coffee roaster that has come under fire for offering free rapid antigen tests with purchase orders over $159.99 as the country battles a shortage of tests.

In a text message sent out to “special VIP customers,” St Ali in Melbourne offered two free rapid antigen tests if customers bought $159.99 worth of coffee or merchandise from their online store.

“We’ve been fortunate to secure a limited number of Rapid Antigen Tests for our staff, families and friends. As a special VIP customer, we’d like to extend these to you too,” they said in the text.

The coffee roasters were also offering pulse oximeters, hand sanitiser, and contactless thermometers for sale via their website, alongside bags of coffee, filters and Champagne.

The roasters faced a fierce backlash to the text message, amid national shortages of rapid antigen tests and reports of price gouging and exploitation by some businesses, and have since retracted the offer.

5.01am GMT

Here are some more details from Guardian reporter Mostafa Rachwani surrounding Australia ’s deadliest day of the pandemic.

The country’s most populous state of New South Wales reported a record 36 deaths along with 29,830 new cases; Victoria reported 22 deaths and 20,180 new cases, while Queensland reported 16 deaths and 15,962 cases.

NSW chief health officer, Dr Kerry Chant, warned on Monday that a higher death toll over the coming days was likely while NSW premier, Dominic Perrottet, lamented the new record, saying it was a “very difficult day”.

default

Related: Australia records highest daily Covid death toll since beginning of pandemic

4.30am GMT

Osaka, Japan, to report 6,000 cases in new daily record

Japan ’s Osaka prefecture is set to record about 6,000 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, an official with knowledge of the matter told the Kyodo news agency earlier today.

The figure which would surpass the previous all-time high of 3,760 set on Sunday.

Japan is also set to halt implementation of its so-called vaccine-and-testing package, a government system that checks whether people have been vaccinated twice or have proof of a negative test in order to access a range of public activities, sources told the Japan Times.



People dine at a restaurant at Shibuya in Tokyo, Japan as the country considers whether to halt implementation of its so-called vaccine-and-testing package. Photograph: Xinhua/REX/Shutterstock

Restrictions on activities such as dining and spectator attendance limits were to have been eased however the government is reportedly now considering placing Tokyo and 10 prefectures under a Covid quasi-state of emergency with plans to recommend a halt of the vaccine-and-testing package.

The decision will go to a government advisory panel as early as Wednesday, according to sources.

Japan’s daily case count totalled 20,991 on Monday, surpassing 20,000 for the fourth consecutive day. Of Monday’s figures, Tokyo accounted for 3,719 new cases, more than quadrupling the total from a week ago.

4.04am GMT

China orders overseas mail disinfection over Omicron fears

China’s postal service has ordered workers to disinfect international deliveries and urged the public to reduce orders from overseas after authorities claimed mail could be the source of recent coronavirus outbreaks, Agence France-Press reports.

In recent days, Chinese officials have suggested that some people could have been infected by packages from abroad , including a woman in Beijing whom authorities said had no contact with other infected people but tested positive for a variant similar to those found in North America.

A staff member from a branch of China Post disinfects the warehouse in Xi’an, on 13 January. Photograph: Xinhua/REX/Shutterstock

China Post on Monday published a statement ordering workers to disinfect the outer packaging of all international mail “as soon as possible” and requiring employees handling foreign letters and packages to receive booster vaccine shots.

The postal service also asked the public to reduce purchases and deliveries from “countries and regions with a high overseas epidemic risk” and said domestic mail should be handled in different areas to prevent cross-contamination.

The coronavirus is spread through small liquid particles exhaled by infected people.

Both the World Health Organization and the US Centers for Disease Control have said the risk of being infected from contaminated surfaces is low and becomes less likely as time passes, while the CDC has said there is a 99% reduction in virus traces left on most surfaces within three days.

3.10am GMT

No 10 denies Cummings' claim Boris Johnson knew about lockdown drinks

Downing Street has denied claims by Dominic Cummings that Boris Johnson was told in advance staff were holding a drinks party in the No 10 garden i n the midst of the first Covid lockdown.

The prime minister’s former chief adviser said he was prepared to “swear under oath” that Johnson was lying when he told MPs he had not known beforehand about the “bring your own bottle” event on May 20 2020, PA Media reports.

In the Commons last week Johnson admitted spending 25 minutes at the gathering saying he had believed “implicitly” that it was a work event.

However, Cummings said both he and another senior official had challenged Martin Reynolds, the prime minister’s principal private secretary who sent out invitations to around 100 staff, as to whether it was within the rules.

He said he believed that Reynolds then checked with Johnson who had agreed the event should go ahead.

When he tried to raise the issue with the prime minister directly he said his objections were brushed aside. Cummings wrote in his blog:

I said to the PM something like: ‘Martin’s invited the building to a drinks party, this is what I’m talking about, you’ve got to grip this madhouse’. The PM waved it aside. The events of May 20 alone, never mind the string of other events, mean the PM lied to Parliament about parties. Not only me but other eyewitnesses who discussed this at the time would swear under oath this is what happened.”

2.49am GMT

Hong Kong police arrest two Cathay flight attendants accused of Covid rule breach

Hong Kong police have arrested and charged two former Cathay Pacific flight attendants over allegations they broke the city’s coronavirus rules.

The statement did not name the airline but the two – reportedly men aged 44 and 45 – were later confirmed by leader Carrie Lam as being former staff of the airline. Lam alleged on Tuesday “there is evidence showing they have violated [epidemic regulations]”.

The announcement comes after Cathay Pacific said in January it had fired two aircrew who were suspected of breaching Covid-19 protocols.



People watch as a Cathay Pacific plane prepares to land at Hong Kong’s international airport. Photograph: Dale de la Rey/AFP/Getty Images

Police said the pair had returned to Hong Kong from the US on 24 December and 25 December and then “conducted unnecessary activities” during their home isolation period. They both later tested positive for the fast-spreading Omicron strain.

They have been released on bail with their case to be heard in separate courts on 9 February. If convicted, they could face up to six months in prison and a fine of up to HK$5,000 ($642). They were discharged from hospital after treatment, according to local media.

Read the full story here .

Related: Hong Kong police arrest two Cathay flight attendants accused of Covid rule breach

2.39am GMT

Almost two thirds of British adults feel the government should share coronavirus vaccines with the world rather than deliver additional boosters domestically, polling suggests.



Most adults understand that “we need to vaccinate the world to end the pandemic at home”, according to a survey for the ONE Campaign, which works to end global poverty and disease.

They also feel that the disparity in vaccination levels between rich and poor countries is both “unwise and unfair”.

Some 2,186 UK adults were surveyed by Savanta ComRes online between January 7 and 9. The results, as reported by PA Media are below:

63% said that, if new variants were likely in countries with poor vaccine access, the UK should prioritise ensuring the vaccine is available everywhere over giving people a second booster.

65% said it is unfair that significantly fewer people in low-income countries are fully vaccinated than those in high-income countries.

53% said they would be willing to forgo a fourth dose so a vulnerable person or frontline worker in another country could receive their first.

72% say the UK should make ending the global pandemic its top priority, with a similar proportion agreeing that the UK economy will continue to suffer unless the virus is beaten everywhere.

Respondents also agreed that uneven access to the vaccine is a “moral failure” (66%); that the UK should rapidly speed up delivery of doses it has promised to share (70%); and that the UK should stop buying more doses than it needs (64%).

The UK delivered more than 30 million vaccines internationally last year. It has committed to donate 100 million doses around the world.



2.32am GMT

While we are in the Asia region, South Korea has confirmed another 4,072 coronavirus cases and 45 daily deaths in the past 24 hours, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

There are 543 people in critical condition, with an average of 463 new admissions per day. The intensive care bed utilisation rate stands at 28%.

2.24am GMT

Thailand is reporting a daily rise of 6,397 confirmed coronavirus cases and 18 deaths, according to recently released government data.

The government is also considering reviving a scheme that allows tourists to visit with only minimal quarantine.

The “Test and Go” scheme, which was introduced late last year, was suspended when the Omicron variant emerged.



2.18am GMT

Omicron lays waste to India’s huge wedding season

With India’s Omicron-driven third wave firmly under way, the New Delhi government has, along with other restrictions, limited wedding guests to 20, dealing a huge blow to India’s traditional wedding season, which runs from November to March.

Thousands of families are in the agony of uncertainty, with most of the arrangements paid for, either in full or in part.

In pre-pandemic times, some December weekends could see more than 20,000 weddings taking place in the capital in a single day, choking the roads with traffic. It is in this November-March period that the industry makes the bulk of its money because the weather is more temperate.

Read the full story from our reporter in Delhi, Amrit Dhillon, here .



Related: ‘It’s a total disaster’: Omicron lays waste to India’s huge wedding season

2.01am GMT

China has reported another 171 new confirmed Covid-19 cases for Monday, 17 January, according to a recently released statement by the National Health Commission.

The figure is down from 223 a day earlier, according to government data .

Of the new infections, 127 were locally transmitted, down from 163 a day earlier. The other new cases were imported.

A health worker wears protective clothing as he helps people register for a nucleic acid test for Covid-19 at a testing site in Beijing, China. Photograph: Kevin Frayer/Getty Images

The new locally transmitted cases were in Henan , Tianjin , Guangdong , Beijing and Shaanxi , the NHC said.

The country also reported 33 new asymptomatic cases, which it classifies separately from confirmed cases, up from 28 infections a day earlier. There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll at 4,636.



1.46am GMT

Poland enters fifth Covid wave

Poland is experiencing a fifth wave of Covid-19 infections, the health minister said on Monday, warning that the spread of the Omicron variant could send daily case numbers soaring to levels not yet seen in the country.

While daily case numbers have fallen since early December, the European Union’s largest eastern member has had little respite since the fourth wave, regularly reporting over 10,000 new infections per day amid low vaccine take-up and limited restrictions on public life.

“We predict that the peak of infections will be in mid-February and that peak is about 60,000 cases a day,” Adam Niedzielski told a news conference.

The highest number of daily cases reported since the pandemic began was 35,251 on 1 April, 2021.

Niedzielski said that he expected figures released on Tuesday to show in excess of 20,000 daily cases.

A woman walks in the snowfall in Krakow, Poland on 17 January as the country’s health minister warns the Omicron variant could send daily case numbers soaring. Photograph: Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto/REX/Shutterstock

On Friday, 13 of the 17 members of Poland’s Medical Council advising the prime minister on Covid-19 resigned, condemning what they said was a lack of scientific influence on policy.

One of the members who resigned, Dr Konstanty Szuldrzynski, told TVN24 on Monday that the death rate in countries where stricter restrictions had been enforced had been lower than in Poland, and that the fifth wave would put the health service under enormous strain.

“We are going into the next wave of Omicron completely unprepared,” he said. “Please remember that the huge death rate in Poland is not just related to the low percentage of vaccinated people but also to the fact that we have a very outdated health system.”

The country of around 38 million has so far reported 4,323,482 cases of the coronavirus and 102,309 deaths.

1.35am GMT

Hello it’s Samantha Lock with you on the blog today as we unpack all the latest Covid developments from across the world.



I’ll be reporting to you from Sydney and my colleagues from London will take over a little later in the day.

Case numbers are just coming in across Australia this morning, confirming the country has hit a new bleak pandemic milestone. A record 74 deaths have been reported from the country’s two most populous states of NSW and Victoria with 36 deaths and 22 deaths respectively. It’s the highest daily toll of the pandemic for Australia to date.

The Omicron outbreak has continued to push up hospitalisation rates to record levels with more people in hospitals and intensive care than at any other time during the pandemic even as daily infections eased slightly.

On the other side of the world in Poland, the European Union’s largest eastern member says it is currently battling a fifth wave of Covid-19 infections, with cases expected to hit record levels in coming weeks.



Health minister Adam Niedzielski warned that the spread of the Omicron variant could send daily case numbers soaring to levels not yet seen in the country.

“We predict that the peak of infections will be in mid-February and that peak is about 60,000 cases a day,” he told a news conference on Monday.



Here’s a comprehensive run-down of all the latest global developments:

Europe:



Covid booster shots will be offered to children in England aged 12 to 15 who are most at risk from coronavirus, NHS England has said. People in England are also now able to end their coronavirus isolation after five full days in the latest change to self-isolation guidance.

aged 12 to 15 who are most at risk from coronavirus, NHS England has said. People in are also now able to end their coronavirus isolation after five full days in the latest change to self-isolation guidance. Greece has imposed a vaccination mandate for people over age 60.



has imposed a vaccination mandate for people over age 60. The EU should continue to suspend strict fiscal rules to help debt-mired countries such as Italy until the pandemic is over, the new chairman of the German parliament’s powerful EU affairs committee has said.

should continue to suspend strict fiscal rules to help debt-mired countries such as Italy until the pandemic is over, the new chairman of the German parliament’s powerful EU affairs committee has said. A return to global pre-pandemic employment levels could take years, a UN report revealed.

French teachers’ unions have called for a second major strike this week to protest the government’s Covid testing and isolation protocols, which they say are severely disrupting classes.

teachers’ unions have called for a second major strike this week to protest the government’s Covid testing and isolation protocols, which they say are severely disrupting classes. France’s parliament has given final approval to the government’s latest measures to tackle Covid-19, including a vaccine pass contested by anti-vaccine protesters.

parliament has given final approval to the government’s latest measures to tackle Covid-19, including a vaccine pass contested by anti-vaccine protesters. Uzbekistan has reported 1,037 new daily Covid cases, the highest number on record.

has reported 1,037 new daily Covid cases, the highest number on record. Kazakhstan reported a record 13,523 cases on Sunday, and the Kazakh government has announced middle and high school students in the country’s three largest cities would study remotely until the end of March.

reported a record 13,523 cases on Sunday, and the Kazakh government has announced middle and high school students in the country’s three largest cities would study remotely until the end of March. The chairman of Credit Suisse , António Horta-Osório , has resigned after the Swiss bank reportedly found that he had broken Covid-19 quarantine laws.

Asia:

The number of Covid-19 cases across China reached the highest level since March 2020 on Monday, as the country reported a daily rise of 223 new infections.



reached the highest level since March 2020 on Monday, as the country reported a daily rise of 223 new infections. Several cities in China are now on a high Covid alert in preparation for the lunar new year holiday travel season when hundreds of millions of people are expected to travel around the country. Cities such as Luoyang in central China and Jieyang in the south now require residents to report details of their trips in advance.

are now on a high Covid alert in preparation for the holiday travel season when hundreds of millions of people are expected to travel around the country. Cities such as in central China and in the south now require residents to report details of their trips in advance. Chinese authorities are urging citizens not to order goods from overseas , claiming a recent Omicron infection detected in Beijing came from an international package sent from Canada . There is not a strong scientific basis to the claim, according to experts.

authorities are urging citizens not to order goods from overseas , claiming a recent Omicron infection detected in came from an international package sent from . There is not a strong scientific basis to the claim, according to experts. Beijing Winter Olympics tickets will not be sold to general public in latest Covid setback.

tickets will not be sold to general public in latest Covid setback. Japan will bring forward its Covid vaccination booster shots by as much as two months while also considering placing 11 prefectures, including Tokyo and its surrounding area, under a quasi-state of emergency to curb a rapidly accelerating sixth wave of infections.

will bring forward its Covid vaccination booster shots by as much as two months while also considering placing 11 prefectures, including and its surrounding area, under a quasi-state of emergency to curb a rapidly accelerating sixth wave of infections. Hong Kong police have arrested and charged two Cathay Pacific flight attendants for allegedly contravening Covid regulations.

police have arrested and charged two flight attendants for allegedly contravening Covid regulations. Thailand is considering bringing back a quarantine waiver for vaccinated visitors, its health minister said on Monday, as part of a proposed easing of some Covid measures later this week.

Americas:



Travellers to Hawaii may soon need to have supplemented their vaccinations with a booster does in order to visit the islands without having to quarantine.

Middle East:

Israel cuts Covid isolation to five days for asymptomatic people.

Medical:

The chief executive of Pfizer , Albert Bourla , has said that while the coronavirus will continue to circulate for many years to come, this current wave should be the last to have to lead to restrictions.

, , has said that while the coronavirus will continue to circulate for many years to come, this current wave should be the last to have to lead to restrictions. Moderna is aiming to launch a single booster vaccination that will protect against both Covid-19 and flu within two years, its chief executive said.

is aiming to launch a single booster vaccination that will protect against both Covid-19 and flu within two years, its chief executive said. A fourth shot of Covid vaccine raises antibodies to even higher levels than the third jab but it is not enough to prevent Omicron infections, according to a preliminary study in Israel.



of Covid vaccine raises antibodies to even higher levels than the third jab but it is not enough to prevent Omicron infections, according to a preliminary study in Moderna CEO says data for Omicron-specific jab likely available in March.

Please feel free to get in touch with me if you have a story or tips to share. Your thoughts are always welcome.

Email: samantha.lock@theguardian.com

Twitter: @Samantha__Lock