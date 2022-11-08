ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh Steelers schedule: Road trip to New Orleans in Week 10

By Matt Johnson
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

Pittsburgh Steelers schedule: Week 10

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Nov. 13 vs Saints 1:00 PM FOX
  • Steelers vs Saints point spread: Steelers +2.5
  • Prediction: Saints 20, Steelers 14

Pittsburgh Steelers roster outlook

  • QB Kenny Pickett , Mitch Trubisky , Mason Rudolph
  • RB – Najee Harris, Benny Snell Jr, Jaylen Warren
  • WR – Diontae Johnson, George Pickens, Calvin Austin III, Myles Boykin, Gunner Olszewski, Steven Sims
  • TE – Pat Freiermuth, Zach Gentry, Connor Hayward

Future Hall of Fame selection Ben Roethlisberger is gone and while he might not be happy about it , the right decision was made. Early expectations were Mitch Trubisky will be the Pittsburgh Steelers’ starting quarterback in Week 1, entering the summer with experience and momentum. However, Rookie first-round pick Kenny Pickett took over the top spot in Week 5.

At running back, it will be the Najee Harris show once again. He served as the workhorse ( 307 carries ) in his rookie season and played extremely well. Pittsburgh hopes an improved offensive line and a more athletic quarterback make things even easier for the second-year rusher.

There is also plenty of excitement about the receiving corps. Diontae Johnson and Chase Claypool already complemented one another nicely. Now, rookie George Pickens enters the mix. He profiles nicely as a No. 3 receiver immediately and could step up as the No. 2 wideout next season.

Defensively, we’re not expecting greatness. Pittsburgh’s front seven should be healthy in 2022 and that offers room for improvement. However, concerns in the secondary give us serious pause when evaluating this unit compared to the top-10 defenses in the NFL.

Pittsburgh Steelers schedule: Season results

Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Week 1 — Pittsburgh Steelers beat Cincinnati Bengals, 23-20 in OT

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Sep. 11 Steelers 23, Bengals 20 1:00 PM CBS
  • Prediction: Bengals 24, Steelers 17

Week 2 — Pittsburgh Steelers lose to New England Patriots, 17-14

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Sep. 18 Patriots 17, Steelers 14 1:00 PM CBS
  • Prediction: Steelers 20, Patriots 17

Week 3 — Pittsburgh Steelers lose to Cleveland Browns, 29-17

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Thu, Sep. 22 Browns 29, Steelers 17 8:15 PM Amazon Prime
  • Prediction: Steelers 24, Browns 21

Week 4 — Pittsburgh Steelers lose third straight to New York Jets, 24-20

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Oct. 2 Jets 24, Steelers 20 1:00 PM CBS
  • Prediction: Steelers 27, Jets 20
Week 5 — Pittsburgh Steelers crushed by Buffalo Bills, 38-3

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Oct. 9 Bills 38, Steelers 3 1:00 PM CBS
  • Prediction: Bills 34, Steelers 24

Week 6 – Pittsburgh Steelers stun Tampa Bay Buccaneers 20-18

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Oct. 16 Steelers 20, Buccaneers 18 1:00 PM FPX
  • Prediction: Buccaneers 31, Steelers 21

Week 7 – Pittsburgh Steelers fall to Miami Dolphins, 16-10

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Oct. 23 Dolphins 16, Steelers 10 8:20 PM NBC
  • Prediction: Dolphins 27, Steelers 24

Week 8 – Pittsburgh Steelers too soft for Philadelphia Eagles

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Oct. 30 Eagles 35, Steelers 13 1:00 PM CBS
  • Prediction: Eagles 27, Steelers 21

Week 9: BYE WEEK

Pittsburgh Steelers schedule 2022

Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

Here, you can find all of the information you need on the 2022 Steelers schedule. We’ll provide game predictions, betting info, and more throughout the season.

Week 11: vs Cincinnati Bengals

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Nov. 20 vs Bengals 4:25 PM CBS
  • Prediction: Steelers 27, Bengals 24

Week 12: @ Indianapolis Colts

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Mon, Nov. 28 @ Colts 8:15 PM ESPN
  • Prediction: Colts 23, Steelers 17

Week 13: @ Atlanta Falcons

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Dec. 4 @ Falcons 1:00 PM CBS
  • Prediction: Steelers 31 Falcons 20

Week 14: vs Baltimore Ravens

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Dec. 11 vs Ravens 1:00 PM CBS
  • Prediction: Steelers 17, Ravens 14

Week 15: @ Carolina Panthers

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Dec. 18 @ Panthers 1:00 PM CBS
  • Prediction: Steelers 28, Panthers 17

Week 16: vs Las Vegas Raiders

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sat, Dec. 24 vs Raiders 8:15 PM NFL Network
  • Prediction: Raiders 27, Steelers 24

Week 17: @ Baltimore Ravens

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Jan. 1 @ Ravens 1:00 PM CBS
  • Prediction: Ravens 31, Steelers 27

Week 18: vs Cleveland Browns

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Jan. 8 vs Browns TBD TBD
  • Prediction: Browns 28, Steelers 24

Pittsburgh Steelers projected record: 7-10

Pittsburgh Steelers 2021 record: 9-7-1, lost in Wild Card round

Comments / 18

Lou P
09-21

Steelers need a new OC….. The play calling sucks…. Let Trebisky audible at the line….. Don’t always blame the quarterback……. Especially this time…..

Reply
3
Brian Murray
05-22

Oh yay. We get the defending AFC Champions right out of the gate. Never fails. Rarely do we get a fairly easy schedule.

Reply(1)
3
 

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

Comments / 0

