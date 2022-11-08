Pittsburgh Steelers schedule: Road trip to New Orleans in Week 10

WR – Diontae Johnson, George Pickens, Calvin Austin III, Myles Boykin, Gunner Olszewski, Steven Sims
TE – Pat Freiermuth, Zach Gentry, Connor Hayward
Future Hall of Fame selection Ben Roethlisberger is gone and while he might not be happy about it , the right decision was made. Early expectations were Mitch Trubisky will be the Pittsburgh Steelers’ starting quarterback in Week 1, entering the summer with experience and momentum. However, Rookie first-round pick Kenny Pickett took over the top spot in Week 5.
At running back, it will be the Najee Harris show once again. He served as the workhorse ( 307 carries ) in his rookie season and played extremely well. Pittsburgh hopes an improved offensive line and a more athletic quarterback make things even easier for the second-year rusher.
There is also plenty of excitement about the receiving corps. Diontae Johnson and Chase Claypool already complemented one another nicely. Now, rookie George Pickens enters the mix. He profiles nicely as a No. 3 receiver immediately and could step up as the No. 2 wideout next season.
Defensively, we’re not expecting greatness. Pittsburgh’s front seven should be healthy in 2022 and that offers room for improvement. However, concerns in the secondary give us serious pause when evaluating this unit compared to the top-10 defenses in the NFL.
Following this Monday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the New Orleans Saints waived quarterback Brett Hundley from the practice squad. Hundley joined the Saints last week to help them prepare for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Clearly, that plan didn't work. Jackson had 133 passing yards, 82 rushing yards and one...
Mike Tomlin's Pittsburgh Steelers defense could receive a major boost in Week 10. T.J. Watt hasn't played since tearing his pectoral muscle in the season's first game. However, the reigning Defensive of the Year could make his long-awaited return. Via KDKA's Bob Pompeani, Tomlin said he's "optimistic" Watt and safety...
The NFL is moving the Bengals (5-4) vs Steelers (2-6) out of the "Sunday Night Football" slot for Week 11, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Taking the place of the AFC North rivalry matchup will be the Kansas City Chiefs (6-2) vs Los Angeles Chargers (5-3), Schefter tweeted Tuesday.
Following a disappointing start to the 2022 season, the Indianapolis Colts fired head coach Frank Reich. An embarrassing loss to the New England Patriots was the final nail in the coffin for the head coach. Despite his past success, owner Jim Irsay decided it was time to move on from Reich.
Indianapolis Colts interim coach Jeff Saturday speaks during a news conference at the NFL football team's practice facility Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Colts Super Bowl winning head coach Tony Dungy joined Tuesday’s Dan Patrick Show (Weekdays 6-9 a.m. on 750 The Game) to give his...
The Pittsburgh Steelers' latest move is a strong indication that kicker Chris Boswell is still battling a groin injury. On Wednesday, the Steelers signed Matthew Wright to their 53-man roster. He was previously on the Kansas City Chiefs' practice squad. Since the Steelers signed Wright from the Chiefs' practice squad,...
The Pittsburgh Steelers’ plan to shake things up amid their 2-6 record this 2022 could be bad news for fantasy football managers who have Najee Harris on their rosters. According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, Harris’ production could take a major hit as the Steelers look to reduce his touches and get Jaylen Warren more involved. It comes after the rookie outgained the sophomore during their Week 8 game against the Philadelphia Eagles, during which Warren had 50 yards on six carries while Harris made just 32 yards on eight rushing attempts.
The Atlanta Falcons will travel to take on the Carolina Panthers in a Thursday night NFC South matchup at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Falcons-Panthers prediction and pick, laid out below.
The Pittsburgh Steelers will be getting Chris Boswell back on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints. He had to miss their last game on Oct. 30 due to a groin injury that popped up on the injury report toward the end of the week. In his place, the Steelers signed...
The Pittsburgh Steelers are heading into Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints at Acrisure Stadium with the faintest of hopes on the line. For decades, the Steelers have made improbable comebacks seem routine and on Sunday we will see if the black and gold can keep hope alive until at least Thanksgiving.
After a month of wearing the silver medal, the undefeated Eagles have at long last regained their perch atop the NFL Power Rankings. Philly is back at No. 1, thanks to a prime-time win coupled with the Bills' surprise stumble against the Jets at the Meadowlands. Yes, the Jets, who have once again worked their way back into the top 10. This really has been a strange season, hasn't it?
The Colts made a change to their backfield this Thursday, releasing running back Phillip Lindsay to make room for Jake Funk on the practice squad. Lindsay, 28, had 49 rushing yards on 15 carries for the Colts this season. He also had six receptions for 19 yards. In 2018, Lindsay...
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals Week 11 matchup has been flexed. The NFL has announced the AFC North matchup will move from Sunday Night Football to a 4:25 p.m. kickoff and be replaced by the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers. The Chiefs won the...
That’s an indication Steelers starting K Chris Boswell probably isn’t healthy enough to play this week. Wright, 26, wound up going undrafted out of UCF back in 2019. He later signed a rookie contract with the Steelers but was waived coming out of training camp. He signed a...
The Tennessee Titans (5-3) are one day closer to their AFC showdown against the Denver Broncos (3-5) inside Nissan Stadium on Sunday. Yesterday, we had our first look at the injury report and it was less than ideal. There were a total of 12 starters on the list who were either limited or didn’t participate in practice at all.
Injuries have been a theme for the Baltimore Ravens the last few years as they have suffered some serious ones. The injury bug has bitten them again this season as some key players, such as running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards, have both missed extensive amounts of time. On...
