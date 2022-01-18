ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwegian killer Breivik begins parole hearing with Nazi salute

By Victoria Klesty
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bJjO2_0doCxKZr00
Norwegian mass killer Anders Behring Breivik (C) arrives to hear the verdict in his trial at a courtroom in Oslo August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov/File Photo

SKIEN, Norway, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Mass murderer Anders Behring Breivik gave a Nazi salute on Tuesday as he entered court for a parole hearing that will decide if he should be released after spending more than a decade behind bars.

Breivik, a far-right extremist, killed 77 people in Norway's worst peacetime atrocity in July 2011. He killed eight with a car bomb in Oslo and then gunned down 69, most of them teenagers, at a Labour Party youth camp.

With a shaven head and dressed in a dark suit, Breivik made a white supremacist sign with his fingers before raising his right arm in a Nazi salute to signal his far-right ideology as he entered the court.

He also carried signs, printed in English, including one that said "Stop your genocide against our white nations" and "Nazi-Civil-War".

He was later told to stop displaying them as the prosecution presented its case.

"I don't want to see anything of the kind when the prosecution speaks," Judge Dag Bjoervik said.

Breivik shook his head several times as the prosecution made its case, which included a passage from the original 2012 verdict which said that even after serving for 21 years in prison the defendant would still be a very dangerous man.

Breivik will address the court later on Tuesday. His lawyer Oeystein Storrvik has said Breivik is intent on eventually securing his release.

Tuesday's hearing was Breivik's first public appearance since 2017, when he also displayed Nazi salutes in court.

Breivik, 42, is serving Norway's maximum sentence of 21 years, which can be extended indefinitely if he is deemed a continued threat to society.

The Telemark court in Skien, southwest of the capital Oslo, where Breivik is serving his sentence, is hearing the case this week after the Oslo state prosecutor's office last year rejected Breivik's application for early release. read more

"Our position is that it is necessary with (continued) confinement to protect society," the prosecutor in charge, Hulda Karlsdottir, told Reuters.

Proceedings will take place over a maximum of four days in a prison gymnasium converted into a makeshift courtroom, with a decision expected about a week later.

If his request for release is denied, Breivik, who has changed his legal name to Fjotolf Hansen, can apply for a new probation hearing in a year's time, Karlsdottir said.

Breivik lost a human rights case in 2017 when an appeals court overturned the decision of a lower court that his near-isolation in a three-room cell was inhumane.

The European Court of Human Rights rejected a subsequent appeal.

Reporting by Victoria Klesty, editing by Terje Solsvik, Catherine Evans and Jane Merriman

Comments

Breverly Hunter
3d ago

I hope they are intelligent enough to keep him in prison for the rest of his life since they choose not to put him to death. If there was ever a person who deserves to die, it’s him.

Reply
4
DEMS R KID FKRS
3d ago

21 yrs for 70+ victims wow just kill the politicians would've been more productive

Reply
4
Reuters

