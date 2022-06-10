ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Sara Evans and Estranged Husband Jay Barker’s Relationship Timeline

By Sarah Hearon
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 4 days ago

It seems things between Sara Evans and Harry “Jay” Barker are starting to get ugly.

The country singer married the former football player in 2008, one year after she finalized her divorce from Craig Schelske . Evans and Schelske’s relationship made headlines in 2006 when she abruptly left Dancing With the Stars as her marriage crumbled amid allegations of cheating from both Evans and Schelske. The former couple, who wed in 1993, share three kids.

While navigating her divorce, the “A Little Bit Stronger” singer was introduced to Barker, who was going through a split of his own, by her marital counselor.

"He told us he'd never known two people more alike," Evans told Birmingham magazine in 2015. "He felt we could at least be supportive friends."

The pair connected via emails and text before hopping on the phone.

“We would get together with our kids as 'just friends,’” the University of Alabama alum added. “Before long, they told us we should be dating."

Barker shares four kids with his ex-wife, Amy DiGiovanna .

“She’s my biggest fan and I’m hers,” Barker gushed about Evans at the time. “As great as she is at music, she’s even better at being a mom and wife.”

The duo moved their brood to Alabama after exchanging vows.

“We are truly a family. We don’t think of it as ‘blended’; they are just our kids,” Barker told People in 2011. “But we also understand our roles. If I’m around when Sara’s kids’ father is around, I give him his place as their dad.”

Evans added, “The kids really love each other. It just works. We’re so fortunate.”

After nearly 14 years of marriage, the twosome made headlines when Barker was arrested and charged with felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon . The booking stemmed from an alleged January 2022 incident in Nashville after he allegedly tried to hit Evans with his vehicle.

While the arrest drew attention to Evans’ August 2021 divorce petition, there were signs of trouble in the pair’s marriage. Scroll through for a timeline of their relationship:

Comments / 2

Related
Distractify

Where Does Molly Roloff Live Now — and What Does She Do for a Living?

When Little People, Big World first aired in 2006, the show centered on married couple Matt and Amy Roloff and their four children. These days, their kids are grown up and have started families of their own. Because Molly Roloff no longer appears on the TLC series, longtime fans have wondered: Where does Molly live now? And what does Molly do for a living? Keep reading to learn more about the third-born Roloff kid.
SPOKANE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
ETOnline.com

Gwen Stefani Goes Glam for Red Carpet Date Night With Blake Shelton

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani just stepped out for a glamorous date night! On Thursday, the couple attended the 48th AFI Life Achievement Award Gala, and went all out for the occasion. Stefani stunned in a Nicole + Felicia gown that featured a white, tank-style top and a tulle skirt...
CELEBRITIES
thecomeback.com

NASCAR superstar’s wife files for divorce

NASCAR star Kurt Busch’s wife Ashley is filing for divorce, according to reports. The divorce papers were filed on May 9 and Busch’s wife accuses him of “committed a tortious act.”. Mrs. Busch did not explain what she meant by that. The couple has been together for...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

Nick Cannon says it costs ex-wife, Mariah Carey $150,000 ‘just to walk out the house’

Nick Cannon has spoken about his relationship with ex-wife Mariah Carey and how it cost her over “$150,000” or more “just to walk out that house” when they were together.The 41-year-old television host discussed his marriage during a recent interview on The Joe Budden Podcast, recalling how he took a step back from his career when he first tied the knot. According to Cannon, he was focused “on the business of getting married,” at the time, and “protecting” his relationship with Carey.“When you’re married to one of the biggest icons in music, there’s things you must protect, there’s privacy,”...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Barker
Person
Sara Evans
Page Six

Dean McDermott and ex-wife Mary Jo Eustace attend son Jack’s graduation

Dean McDermott and his ex-wife, Mary Jo Eustace, put on a united front at their son Jack’s college graduation Thursday. The 23-year-old San Francisco State University grad was all smiles in a purple cap and gown with his divorced parents after the ceremony. “So proud of this young man!!” McDermott, 55, captioned a family photo via Instagram. “He graduated SFSU today!! So grateful to take part in this celebration and journey with @jackmonty and @maryjoeustace.” Eustace, 60, posted a picture of her own, captioned, “Bliss with the graduate. #love.” Jack’s stepmom, Tori Spelling, did not appear to attend the ceremony. (She and McDermott have...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birmingham#Relationship Timeline#The University Of Alabama
StyleCaster

Nick Cannon Just Confirmed He’s Expecting More Kids With One of His Baby Mamas This Year

Click here to read the full article. Buns in the oven! The celebrity pregnancies of 2022 include Rihanna, Nicky Hilton and many more stars who are expecting babies this year. For some celebs like Rih, this marks the first time they’re expecting; meanwhile, others are no strangers to expanding the family (hello, Nick Cannon!) Whether they’re about to be first-time parents or turning out to be a family of 10, these celebs are proud to share the news. But before we get into these celebrity pregnancies of 2022, let’s take a walk down memory lane and remember all the celebrity babies...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

In a Heartbreaking Instagram Tribute, Lisa Marie Presley Said Son’s Death ‘Shattered’ Her Heart

Click here to read the full article. Lisa Marie Presley is opening up about losing her son Benjamin Keough in a heart-wrenching Instagram post. Keough died by suicide in 2020 and Presley, understandably, has taken some time away from Instagram. “I haven’t posted in quite some time because there really isn’t much to say, as I am and will forever be mourning the loss of my son,” Presley wrote. “Navigating through this hideous grief that absolutely destroyed and shattered my heart and my soul into almost nothing has swallowed me whole.” The singer went on to say that she hasn’t been able...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Country Singer and Wife Welcome Baby Girl

Rising country singer Chris Colston and his wife Peyton welcomed a baby girl on Friday, the couple shared. Emersyn Ruth Colston was born Friday at 12:30 a.m., one month early, they told PEOPLE. The couple announced they were expecting their first child in December. Colston, 26, said it "really didn't...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NBC News

Jonathan Scott celebrates birth of brother Drew’s baby boy: ‘I’m gonna spoil you’

Jonathan Scott can't hide his excitement about being a new uncle. The "Property Brothers" star posted a sweet tribute Friday on Instagram to his newborn nephew, Parker. Scott shared a photo of Parker's tiny hand in the hands of his parents, Scott's twin brother (and co-star) Drew Scott and wife Linda Phan, alongside a heartfelt message about how fortunate Parker was to have them for a dad and mom.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey’s Relationship Timeline

While Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey weren’t shy about hiding their love for each other during their romance, the twosome called it quits less than two years into their relationship. The model confirmed her relationship with the Black Panther actor in January 2021 with a pair of tagged photos on Instagram. At the time, the Friday Night […]
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn: A Timeline of Their Relationship

A perfect pair! Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn have kept their love life out of the spotlight — but the couple’s low-key relationship still makes fans swoon. The “Shape of You” singer first met Seaborn when they were kids in Sheffield, England, but the pair didn’t start dating until 2015. Sheeran told Us Weekly that […]
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

151K+
Followers
18K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy