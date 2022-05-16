ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Summer House’s Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula’s Relationship Timeline: From Reality Costars to Husband and Wife and Beyond

By Johnni Macke
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 4 days ago

Not just a summer romance! Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula have weathered reality TV drama, cheating scandals and wedding delays throughout their relationship — and they’re still going strong.

The Summer House stars’ romance has played out on the Bravo series since season 1, which premiered in January 2017.

Cooke, who met Batula during the summer of 2015, signed on for the reality show first. After inviting his love to spend time with him at the Hamptons house in July 2016, however, the New Jersey native was featured in several season 1 episodes. She officially joined him on the TV adventure for season 2.

“We have watched every episode together, the good ones and the bad,” the Loverboy founder wrote via Instagram in March 2019, while looking back at the first time Batula filmed with him . “It’s not easy reliving the tough and challenging parts of our relationship every year, ever episode, 8 months after it happened, but here we are. Happily engaged, and about to watch the premiere of Season 3. Thank you to everyone for your love and support! ❤️.”

One year prior, Batula gave fans a glimpse at her relationship with Cooke, including why they work so well together.

“I’m very picky when it comes to the guys I date. I can count on one hand the number of long-term relationships I’ve been in and have only told 3 of those people that I loved them because I don’t want to give a piece of my heart to just anyone,” she wrote via Instagram in April 2018 .

The Loverboy creative director explained that she let Cooke in because she “trusted” him and saw “how big and kind” his heart was when they first met.

“I admired you because I saw how you were the life of the party and how so many of [your] friends … had nothing but nice things to say about you. I enjoyed dating you because of the weird things we’d get into as essentially complete strangers, our accidental blackout date nights, and at times, your drunken shenanigans that made me laugh and were endless entertainment,” she continued. “I chose you because you chose me too & the only place I’m ever running is straight into your arms (committed to trying to nail that dirty dancing move so keep hitting the gym😜).”

The twosome, who got engaged in September 2018 , however, have had their fair share of ups and downs. Their biggest roadblock came when Cooke cheated on Batula, which he later spoke about publicly following the season 3 premiere in March 2019, explaining during the episode that the infidelity took place one year prior.

"Honestly, it's gonna sound cliché, we went through a lot together , and I've always been 99 percent sure," the Maryland native said during a March 2019 episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen when asked why he fought for Batula after the cheating drama. "But when you go through some of those massive hurdles and speed bumps and you keep it together as a couple, you're like, 'Holy crap, life is difficult and she's the one I want to be with.'"

Batula, for her part, said she had moved on from the betrayal and was focused on her future with Cooke. "I have the ring, I know that he loves me, the world has changed now that he's serious about me, and I think that's all that matters,” she said at the time.

The duo tied the knot two years later, with Cooke exclusively telling Us Weekly in October 2021 that he got “goosebumps” ahead of the ceremony.

“I was like a ball of nerves, but in that moment, everything was perfect. It’s exactly how you want it to feel,” he said of the September 2021 nuptials. “And I was certainly teary-eyed, several times during the ceremony, but I managed to pull through.”

Scroll down to relive Summer House ’s Cooke and Batula’s relationship highs and lows:

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

'7 Little Johnstons': Alex Death Rumors — Are They True?

TLC fans fell in love with 7 Little Johnstons' Amber and Trent Johnston and their five kids when their show premiered in 2015. Through 11 seasons of the reality TV series, viewers have basically watched Jonah, Anna, Elizabeth, Emma, and Alex Johnston grow up. So you can imagine their immediate concern when rumors of Alex's death began surfacing.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'7 Little Johnstons': Liz Breaks Big News to Her Parents, and They're Not Thrilled in Exclusive Sneak Peek

7 Little Johnstons star Elizabeth Johnston is finally breaking the big news to her parents about plans to live with boyfriend Brice, but Trent and Amber Johnston aren't exactly celebrating their daughter's relationship milestone. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday's season finale of the TLC show, Liz stops by her parents to deliver the news she's been nervous to share with her mom and dad.
TV & VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

Melissa Gorga Says She Feels ‘No Guilt’ After Ending Friendship With Teresa Giudice

There’s no love lost between Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice. The Real Housewives of New Jersey castmates and sisters in law are no longer pretending to like each other, Melissa, 42, said in a May 16 interview on the Betches’ Mention It All podcast. She told the podcast that she gave it her all and is simply throwing in the towel when it comes to her famously volatile dynamic with Teresa, 49. “I truly feel like I have hit every avenue,” Melissa admitted. “I have no guilt.”
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Basketball Wives Jackie Christie Marrying Husband Doug 26 Times Isn't Her Only Relationship Secret

Watch: Jackie Christie's Secrets to a Long-Lasting Marriage. When it comes to her marriage, Jackie Christie isn't playing any games. For more than 26 years, the Basketball Wives star has been married to former NBA player and current Sacramento Kings assistant coach Doug Christie. And as their relationship continues to play out on VH1's reality show, Jackie is sharing her secrets to a long, healthy marriage.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Teresa Giudice Confirms Dina Manzo Was The Reason Dolores Catania Wasn’t Invited To Her Engagement Party

Teresa Giudice and her loyalty clause in friendship is central to the Real Housewives of New Jersey. It’s started many fights and ended many friendships. And that loyalty was put to the test when it came to who Tre would invite to her engagement party. Teresa announced her engagement to Luis “Louie” Ruelas in October […] The post Teresa Giudice Confirms Dina Manzo Was The Reason Dolores Catania Wasn’t Invited To Her Engagement Party appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Cohen
HollywoodLife

Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, 13, Looks Identical to Sister Shiloh, 15, On Day Out With Twin Brother Knox

Vivienne and Knox Jolie-Pitt had a brother-sister day together, complete with friends and frozen yogurt on Thursday, May 12. The twins, 13, seemed like they were having a blast while getting sweets at the Los Angeles Fro-Yo eatery. Vivienne and Knox, whose parents are Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, joined a friend for the sunny outing. Vivienne looked just like her older sister Shiloh, 15,
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reality Tv#Wedding#The Summer House#Bravo#Summer House#Loverboy
Hello Magazine

NCIS LA: the heartbreaking reason why Linda Hunt will not be returning as Hetty this season

To say that Henrietta' Hetty' Lang, played by Linda Hunt, is a fan favorite on NCIS: Los Angeles would be something of an understatement. An original cast member since the CBS show's 2009 launch, Linda is loved by audiences for her no-nonsense attitude and distinctive look. But did you know the heartbreaking reason why Hetty hasn't been seen on the show much since season nine? Find out more here…
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The US Sun

Kim Kardashian fans think Pete Davidson dropped a clue he’s secretly LIVING with star & her four kids in $60M LA mansion

PETE Davidson may be living in Los Angeles now after fans claim he dropped a big clue he's secretly living with girlfriend Kim Kardashian. During his recent stand-up return at the Netflix Is A Joke festival, the SNL funnyman took a few shots at Kim's ex-husband, Kanye West, before launching into one joke about the rapper becoming his family's housekeeper.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

'The Pioneer Woman' Favorite Is Leaving the Show

Things are about to be changing for The Pioneer Woman clan on Food Network. Ree Drummond celebrated the departure of her nephew, Stuart, sweetly before he headed off to a summer internship in Chicago ahead of college in the fall. The Food Network star shared the news on her Instagram...
TV & VIDEOS
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

138K+
Followers
17K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy