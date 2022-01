WALDEN, Colo. (CBS4) – “Your question, what happens next … I wish I knew,” said rancher Don Gittleson. Gittleson raises cattle on a wide expanse of land close to Colorado’s border or Wyoming, and for years he said he has not had issues with wolves. Now he said that has changed. “Back when there were only two of them, they would go through the cows and get the cows stirred up but they didn’t attack the cows,” Gittleson explained. “Now there are eight of them, and that is a little different story.” On Tuesday Gittleson found a cow, still alive but bleeding badly after...

WALDEN, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO