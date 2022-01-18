ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID Omicron News: US averaging 782,000 new cases a day

 3 days ago

COVID-19 continues to surge across much of the country.

The United States is reporting an average of 782,000 new cases a day.

Nationwide there are more than 150,000 patients with COVID in the hospital, a pandemic high that is stretching resources.

Meanwhile, the White House is blasting the Supreme Court after it blocked the administration's mandate requiring vaccines or testing for businesses.

The surgeon general called the ruling a setback for public health.

RELATED: What are the symptoms of the COVID omicron variant?

Here are more of today's COVID-19 headlines:

Daily cases, hospitalizations in New York continue to go down

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Monday that coronavirus cases across New York are continuing to decline across all regions of the state.

That includes the 7-day average positive cases and COVID-19 hospitalizations

Omicron surge hasn't peaked nationwide, US surgeon general says

Areas that were among the first to get hit hard by the Omicron variant are starting to see their Covid-19 numbers level off or even improve. But that's
not the case for much of the country , US Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy said.

"There are parts of the country -- New York, in particular, and other parts of the Northeast -- where we are starting to see a plateau, and in some cases, an early decline in cases," Murthy told CNN on Sunday.

"The challenge is that the entire country is not moving at the same pace," he said. "The Omicron wave started later in other parts of the country, so we shouldn't expect a national peak in the next coming days. The next few weeks will be tough."

An average of more than 750,000 new Covid-19 infections were reported every day over the past week, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Queens man who recovered from COVID twice celebrates 105th birthday

Some birthdays deserve to be recognized as extra special. A man from Bayside, Queens, who recovered from not just one, but two bouts of COVID, is celebrating his 105th birthday .

Paul Barberio's family threw the great-grandfather a party to mark the occasion. Barberio was healthy, happy, and surrounded by his loved ones.

Omicron won't be last worrisome COVID variant, scientists say

Get ready to learn more Greek letters. Scientists warn that omicron's whirlwind advance practically ensures it won't be the last version of the coronavirus to worry the world.

Every infection provides a chance for the virus to mutate, and omicron has an edge over its predecessors: It spreads way faster despite emerging on a planet with a stronger patchwork of immunity from vaccines and prior illness.

Beijing first omicron case

Beijing reported its first local omicron infection on Saturday, according to state media, just before it hosts the Olympics starting on Feb. 4 and around two weeks before the start of Lunar New Year celebrations. The infected person lives and works in the city's northwestern district of Haidian and had no travel history outside of Beijing for the past two weeks. The individual experienced symptoms on Thursday and was tested on Friday for COVID-19, officials said in a news conference Saturday. The patient's residential compound and workplace have been sealed off and authorities are mass-testing people linked to either location. Some 2,430 people had been tested as of Saturday night, according to The Global Times, a state-owned newspaper. Beijing Daily reported Sunday that the capital will require travelers to take nucleic acid tests within 72 hours of entry starting Jan. 22.

Debunking the idea viruses evolve to become less deadly over time

Scientists warn that omicron's whirlwind spread across the globe practically ensures it won't be the last worrisome coronavirus variant. As evidence mounts that the omicron variant is less deadly than prior COVID-19 strains, one oft-cited explanation is that viruses always evolve to become less virulent over time. The problem, experts say, is that this theory has been soundly debunked . The idea that infections tend to become less lethal over time was first proposed by notable bacteriologist Dr. Theobald Smith in the late 1800s. His theory about pathogen evolution was later dubbed the "law of declining virulence."

When am I contagious if infected with omicron?

When am I contagious if infected with omicron ? It's not yet clear, but some early data suggests people might become contagious sooner than with earlier variants - possibly within a day after infection. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says people with the coronavirus are most infectious in the few days before and after symptoms develop. But that window of time might happen earlier with omicron, according to some outside experts. That's because omicron appears to cause symptoms faster than previous variants - about three days after infection, on average, according to preliminary studies. Based on previous data, that means people with omicron could start becoming contagious as soon as a day after infection.

Stay home or work sick? Omicron poses a conundrum for workers without paid sick days

As the raging omicron variant of COVID-19 infects workers across the nation, millions of those whose jobs don't provide paid sick days are having to choose between their health and their paycheck . While many companies instituted more robust sick leave policies at the beginning of the pandemic, some of those have since been scaled back with the rollout of the vaccines, even though omicron has managed to evade the shots. Meanwhile, the current labor shortage is adding to the pressure of workers having to decide whether to show up to their job sick if they can't afford to stay home.

"It's a vicious cycle," said Daniel Schneider, professor of public policy at the Harvard Kennedy School of Government. "As staffing gets depleted because people are out sick, that means that those that are on the job have more to do and are even more reluctant to call in sick when they in turn get sick."

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

Omicron variant symptoms: what to know even if you are vaccinated

New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus

New Jersey State
fox5ny.com

NY COVID numbers plunge again

NEW YORK - The omicron-driven COVID surge in New York appears to truly be on the retreat, as the latest data released by Governor Kathy Hochul shows that new cases across the state have dropped by almost half. The state's rolling seven-day case average is down 47.1 percent from last...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
informnny.com

Gov. Hochul: New York COVID-19 cases down 47% over past week

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — New York state is seeing a significant decline in new COVID-19 cases. According to Gov. Kathy Hochul Thursday, the seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases statewide was down 47.1% compared to last week. Additionally, the governor reported that the seven-day average of new COVID-19 hospitalizations...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Kathy Hochul
Daily Mail

CDC forecasts that daily Covid deaths in the US could drop 25% by mid-February as Omicron surge slows: New daily cases are down 6% over the past seven days

America's Covid situation could reverse fortune soon, with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) releasing another projection this week showing a potential plummeting of deaths from the virus. The agency released projections on Wednesday showing that daily deaths in the U.S. could drop to as low as 1,400 per day by the week of February 12 - down 25 percent from the 1,867 current daily death average.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Omicron starts receding in the United States: data

The United States appears to be emerging from its latest coronavirus wave driven by the Omicron variant, data showed Wednesday, though cases remain far higher than during any previous surge and Covid hospitalizations are at a peak. A seven-day-average of new daily cases peaked at around 795,000 on January 13, an official tracker maintained by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) showed.
SCIENCE
#Omicron#Covid#New York City#Covid Omicron News
The Staten Island Advance

7-day average for COVID cases declines across New York state, but S.I. sees hospitalizations rise slightly

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It continues to appear New York state is on the other side of the omicron peak. Gov. Kathy Hochul on Monday announced the seven-day average for positive coronavirus (COVID-19) cases has seen a decline in all regions of the state, along with a decline in COVID-19-related hospitalizations and new COVID-19 hospital admittances.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
104.1 WIKY

COVID-19 cases in NYC show omicron infections may be plummeting

(NEW YORK) — New York City’s surge of COVID-19 cases fueled by the omicron variant appears to be falling just as quickly as it rose. Tens of thousands of infections are still being reported every day, and the test positivity rate is still above 20%. However, after cases increased 26-fold in just one month, they have now fallen by 17% over the last week, an ABC News analysis found.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Reading Eagle

669 more COVID cases in Berks as 7-day average continues decline

The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Berks County got off its recent roller coaster with the update Tuesday of the Pennsylvania Department of Health pandemic dashboard. The 669 cases — which would have been astounding before Dec. 1 but now is a good report — pushed the seven-day case average down for the eighth straight day to 884.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
