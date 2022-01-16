ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Deadline

Cineworld Responds To Bankruptcy Chatter: Options Include “Possible Voluntary Chapter 11 Filing” In U.S.

In response to recent speculation, Cineworld has provided an update to its August 17 announcement regarding an evaluation of strategic options to both obtain additional liquidity and potentially restructure its balance sheet through a comprehensive deleveraging transaction. Reiterating that Cineworld’s theaters, including the Regal chain in the U.S., are “open for business as usual and continue to welcome guests and members,” the world’s second largest exhibitor said that the strategic options through which it may achieve its restructuring objectives “include a possible voluntary Chapter 11 filing in the United States and associated ancillary proceedings in other jurisdictions as part of an...
Deadline

Israeli Series ‘Embezzlement’ Sells To Topic For U.S. & Canada Streaming

EXCLUSIVE: Boutique North American streamer Topic has struck its first ever deal with Israeli powerhouse Yes TV for true crime series Embezzlement. First Look Media Entertainment-owned Topic will take exclusive U.S. and Canada streaming rights from early next year for the Yotam Guendelman and Shira Porat show, which is based on the true-crime story of Eti Alon, an employee at a family-owned bank who embezzled its clients’ entire savings and capital, triggering the bank’s downfall. Dana Ivgy scooped Best Actress in a Drama Series at the Israeli Academy TV Awards for her Embezzlement performance and the show was also selected in the Official Competition...
UPI News

On This Day: IRA founder Michael Collins assassinated

Aug. 22 (UPI) -- On this date in history:. In 1851, the U.S.-built schooner America outran a fleet of Britain's finest ships around England's Isle of Wight in an international race that became known as the America's Cup. In 1881, American humanitarians Clara Barton and Adolphus Solomons founded the National...
AFP

US governor visits Taiwan after China drills

A US state governor met Taiwan's president Monday, days after Washington announced trade talks with Taipei in a show of support following China's military threats towards the self-ruled island. Holcomb's visit comes on the heels of the announcement of trade talks between Washington and Taipei in the coming months as a senior US diplomat warned Beijing would continue to put pressure on Taiwan. 
