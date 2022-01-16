Read full article on original website
Target Becomes America’s Worst Retailer
Target just announced disappointing quarterly figures. Is a rebound coming?
Cineworld Responds To Bankruptcy Chatter: Options Include “Possible Voluntary Chapter 11 Filing” In U.S.
In response to recent speculation, Cineworld has provided an update to its August 17 announcement regarding an evaluation of strategic options to both obtain additional liquidity and potentially restructure its balance sheet through a comprehensive deleveraging transaction. Reiterating that Cineworld’s theaters, including the Regal chain in the U.S., are “open for business as usual and continue to welcome guests and members,” the world’s second largest exhibitor said that the strategic options through which it may achieve its restructuring objectives “include a possible voluntary Chapter 11 filing in the United States and associated ancillary proceedings in other jurisdictions as part of an...
Cineworld ‘open for business’ as it considers US bankruptcy filing – business live
Cinema chain mulls a possible bankruptcy filing in the US to restructure its business and raise extra cash
Israeli Series ‘Embezzlement’ Sells To Topic For U.S. & Canada Streaming
EXCLUSIVE: Boutique North American streamer Topic has struck its first ever deal with Israeli powerhouse Yes TV for true crime series Embezzlement. First Look Media Entertainment-owned Topic will take exclusive U.S. and Canada streaming rights from early next year for the Yotam Guendelman and Shira Porat show, which is based on the true-crime story of Eti Alon, an employee at a family-owned bank who embezzled its clients’ entire savings and capital, triggering the bank’s downfall. Dana Ivgy scooped Best Actress in a Drama Series at the Israeli Academy TV Awards for her Embezzlement performance and the show was also selected in the Official Competition...
On This Day: IRA founder Michael Collins assassinated
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- On this date in history:. In 1851, the U.S.-built schooner America outran a fleet of Britain's finest ships around England's Isle of Wight in an international race that became known as the America's Cup. In 1881, American humanitarians Clara Barton and Adolphus Solomons founded the National...
Analysis-China no closer to peak coal despite record renewable capacity additions
SHANGHAI, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Though China is aiming to roll out record amounts of renewable capacity this year as decarbonisation elsewhere stalls, economic challenges mean Beijing is unlikely to tackle rising coal consumption ahead of schedule - and may hit a more painful peak.
Credit Suisse hires Deutsche's Joshi in leadership overhaul
ZURICH, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) has hired Deutsche Bank's Dixit Joshi as chief financial officer and promoted Francesca McDonagh to chief operating officer as the Swiss lender's new boss overhauls the top ranks.
US governor visits Taiwan after China drills
A US state governor met Taiwan's president Monday, days after Washington announced trade talks with Taipei in a show of support following China's military threats towards the self-ruled island. Holcomb's visit comes on the heels of the announcement of trade talks between Washington and Taipei in the coming months as a senior US diplomat warned Beijing would continue to put pressure on Taiwan.
Oil slumps on fears over economic slowdown, stronger dollar
TOKYO, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Oil prices slumped on Monday, ending three days of gains, as investors were concerned aggressive U.S. interest rate hikes will weaken the global economy and dent fuel demand while a strengthening dollar also added to pressure.
