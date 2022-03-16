ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Highest-rated restaurants in Billings, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 5 days ago

KDR In-Focus Productions // Shutterstock

With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants in Billings using rankings from Tripadvisor . These restaurants range from fast food powerhouses to local hot spots.

Locals reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

Tripadvisor

#30. Hog Wild Cafe

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (35 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe
- Price: $
- Address: 204 N 22nd St, Billings, MT 59101-2220
Tripadvisor

#29. Red Rooster Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (62 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe
- Price: $
- Address: 1500 Broadwater Ave Ste 1, Billings, MT 59102-5041
Tripadvisor

#28. Hooligan's Sports Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (82 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 109 N 28th St, Billings, MT 59101-2043
Tripadvisor

#27. Wild Ginger

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (112 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2713 Montana Ave, Billings, MT 59101-2374
Tripadvisor

#26. La Tinga-Billings

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (47 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin
- Price: $
- Address: 113 N 30th St, Billings, MT 59101-2032
Tripadvisor

#25. The Montana Club Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (231 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1791 Majestic Ln, Billings, MT 59102-6758
Tripadvisor

#24. Famous Dave's Bar-B-Que

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (201 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2883 King Avenue West, Billings, MT 59102
Tripadvisor

#23. Tao New Asian

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (174 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 900 S 24th St W, Billings, MT 59102-6472
Tripadvisor

#22. Bullman's Pizza of Billings

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (183 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1005 Shiloh Crossing Blvd, Billings, MT 59102
Tripadvisor

#21. Cafe Zydeco

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (91 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Cajun & Creole
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2503 Montana Ave, Billings, MT 59101-2339
Tripadvisor

#20. Last Chance Pub & Cider Mill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (83 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2203 Montana Ave, Billings, MT 59101-2419
Tripadvisor

#19. Cajun Phatty's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (53 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Cajun & Creole
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2564 King Ave W Suite F, Billings, MT 59102
Tripadvisor

#18. Bin 119

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (174 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Wine Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 119 N 28th St, Billings, MT 59101-2043
Tripadvisor

#17. Olive Garden Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (238 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2201 Grant Rd, Billings, MT 59102
Tripadvisor

#16. Ten

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (208 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 19 N 28th St, Billings, MT 59101-2354
Tripadvisor

#15. Bernie's Diner

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (265 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Diner
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 19 N 28th St Northern Hotel, Billings, MT 59101-2354
Tripadvisor

#14. Stacked

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (125 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 106 North Broadway, Billings, MT 59101-2042
Tripadvisor

#13. The Fieldhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (206 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Contemporary
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2601 Minnesota Ave Ste 3, Billings, MT 59101-4223
Tripadvisor

#12. Jake's Bar & Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (303 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2425 Gabel Rd, Billings, MT 59102-7348
Tripadvisor

#11. Crazy Mary's Fish N Chips

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (140 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $
- Address: 1404 6th Ave N, Billings, MT 59101
Tripadvisor

#10. Cracker Barrel

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (554 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5620 S Frontage Rd, Billings, MT 59101-6367
Tripadvisor

#9. Ciao Mambo

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (260 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2301 Montana Ave, Billings, MT 59101-2421
Tripadvisor

#8. Jake's Downtown

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (696 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2701 1st Ave N, Billings, MT 59101-2308
Tripadvisor

#7. Texas Roadhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (481 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1824 King Avenue West, Billings, MT 59102
Tripadvisor

#6. Montana Brewing Company

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (771 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 113 N Broadway St, Billings, MT 59101
Tripadvisor

#5. Montana's Rib and Chop House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (932 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1849 Majestic Ln, Billings, MT 59102-6728
Tripadvisor

#4. Walkers

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (440 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Fusion, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2700 1st Ave N, Billings, MT 59101
Tripadvisor

#3. Bistro Enzo

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (276 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1502 Rehberg Ln, Billings, MT 59102-6573
Tripadvisor

#2. Uberbrew

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (494 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2305 Montana Ave, Billings, MT 59101-2421
Tripadvisor

#1. The Burger Dive

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (747 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 114 N 27th St, Billings, MT 59101-2046
