ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dover, DE

Highest-rated restaurants in Dover, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TC5xG_0dnsC4vY00
Kzenon // Shutterstock

Highest-rated restaurants in Dover, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants in Dover using rankings from Tripadvisor . These restaurants range from fast food powerhouses to local hot spots.

Locals reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

You may also like: Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Dover, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0otKmB_0dnsC4vY00
Tripadvisor

#29. Applebee's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (97 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 909 N Dupont Hwy, Dover, DE 19901-2004
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FevDJ_0dnsC4vY00
Tripadvisor

#28. LongHorn Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (38 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 505 N Dupont Hwy, Dover, DE 19901-3960
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kjCbi_0dnsC4vY00
Tripadvisor

#27. Governor's Cafe

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (59 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 144 Kings Hwy, Dover, DE 19901-7308
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ojvuz_0dnsC4vY00
Tripadvisor

#26. IHOP

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (74 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 21 S Little Creek Rd, Dover, DE 19901-4798
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vUDqz_0dnsC4vY00
Tripadvisor

#25. Hibachi

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (55 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 691 N Dupont Hwy, Dover, DE 19901-3936
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Dover, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fTNIv_0dnsC4vY00
Tripadvisor

#24. Festival Buffet at Dover Downs

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (282 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1131 N Dupont Hwy, Dover, DE 19901-2008
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VNAB6_0dnsC4vY00
Tripadvisor

#23. La Hacienda

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (44 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Grill
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1171 S Bay Rd, Dover, DE 19901-4641
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JCgmh_0dnsC4vY00
Tripadvisor

#22. Frankie's at Dover Downs

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (205 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1131 N Dupont Hwy, Dover, DE 19901-2008
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32Jmc6_0dnsC4vY00
Tripadvisor

#21. Rice Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (86 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Japanese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 45 Greentree Dr, Dover, DE 19904-2685
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tXHih_0dnsC4vY00
Tripadvisor

#20. The Greene Turtle Sports Bar & Grille

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (117 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 391 North Dupont Highway, Dover, DE 19901
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Dover, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zQUNb_0dnsC4vY00
Tripadvisor

#19. Kabab Korner

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (35 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Indian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 706 N Dupont Hwy, Dover, DE 19901-3939
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48Sof9_0dnsC4vY00
Tripadvisor

#18. Speedway Cafe

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (52 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $
- Address: 737 N Dupont Hwy, Dover, DE 19901-3938
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yzuEW_0dnsC4vY00
Tripadvisor

#17. Yukon Korean BBQ and Sushi Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (99 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 865 N Dupont Hwy, Dover, DE 19901-2013
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CbdbC_0dnsC4vY00
Tripadvisor

#16. Grotto Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (93 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1159 N Dupont Hwy, Dover, DE 19901-2008
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BZitS_0dnsC4vY00
Tripadvisor

#15. Bangkok Thai Cuisine

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (84 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 266 S Dupont Hwy, Dover, DE 19901-4733
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jDAvK_0dnsC4vY00
Tripadvisor

#14. Garden Cafe at Dover Downs

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (135 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1131 N Dupont Hwy, Dover, DE 19901-2008
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AA0VG_0dnsC4vY00
Tripadvisor

#13. Glasgow Deli

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (36 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $
- Address: 3920 N Dupont Hwy, Dover, DE 19901-1521
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mD6xb_0dnsC4vY00
Tripadvisor

#12. Michele's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (172 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1131 N Dupont Hwy, Dover, DE 19901-2008
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h54nq_0dnsC4vY00
Tripadvisor

#11. Chaiyo Sushi and Thai Cuisine

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (53 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1030 Forrest Ave Suite 116, Dover, DE 19904-3314
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I9sjd_0dnsC4vY00
Tripadvisor

#10. Roma Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (162 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3 President Dr, Dover, DE 19901-5269
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lQQ4y_0dnsC4vY00
Tripadvisor

#9. Grey Fox Grille and Public House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (96 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 140 S State St, Dover, DE 19901-7314
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XZ72w_0dnsC4vY00
Tripadvisor

#8. Countrie Eatery

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (171 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 950 N State St, Dover, DE 19901-3903
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OcZOq_0dnsC4vY00
Tripadvisor

#7. Flavor of India

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (129 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Indian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 348 N Dupont Hwy, Dover, DE 19901-3935
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KyRiE_0dnsC4vY00
Tripadvisor

#6. Franco's Pizza & Pasta

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (126 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Central-Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1708 E Lebanon Rd, Dover, DE 19901-5813
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Joyra_0dnsC4vY00
Tripadvisor

#5. McGlynns Pub & Restaurant - Dover

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (338 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 800 N State St, Dover, DE 19901-3925
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45uypm_0dnsC4vY00
Tripadvisor

#4. Piazza Mia

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (197 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 492 South Red Haven Lane, Dover, DE 19901-6446
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f70Gl_0dnsC4vY00
Tripadvisor

#3. Cool Springs Fish Bar & Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (304 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2463 S State St, Dover, DE 19901-6304
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0re2lI_0dnsC4vY00
Tripadvisor

#2. Vincenzo's Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (201 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1035 Forrest Ave, Dover, DE 19904-3382
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UbuA6_0dnsC4vY00
Tripadvisor

#1. Restaurant 55

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (347 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2461 S State St, Dover, DE 19901-6304
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Ukraine rejects ultimatums as conflict intensifies

MARIUPOL/LVIV/KYIV, Ukraine, March 21 (Reuters) - Ukraine said it would not accept ultimatums from Russia after Moscow demanded it stop defending besieged Mariupol, where hundreds of thousands of civilians are suffering through Russian bombardments laying waste to their city. Mariupol has become a focal point of Russia's assault on Ukraine,...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dover, DE
Local
Delaware Lifestyle
Local
Delaware Restaurants
Dover, DE
Lifestyle
Local
Delaware Food & Drinks
The Associated Press

Biden warns US companies of potential Russian cyberattacks

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — President Joe Biden on Monday urged U.S. companies to make sure their digital doors are locked tight because of “evolving intelligence” that Russia is considering launching cyberattacks against critical infrastructure targets as the war in Ukraine continues. Addressing corporate CEOs at their quarterly...
POTUS
The Hill

SEC proposes long-awaited rules on companies' emissions, climate risk

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) proposed rules Monday that would force publicly traded companies to reveal the ways climate change could threaten their businesses and their own contributions to global warming. The SEC voted 3-1 Monday to propose long-awaited standards for how businesses traded on the stock market must...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Food#Italian Restaurant#Food Drink#Big Data#Americans
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
17K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy