Highest-rated restaurants in Dover, according to Tripadvisor
With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.
Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants in Dover using rankings from Tripadvisor . These restaurants range from fast food powerhouses to local hot spots.
Locals reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.
Tripadvisor
#29. Applebee's
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (97 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 909 N Dupont Hwy, Dover, DE 19901-2004
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#28. LongHorn Steakhouse
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (38 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 505 N Dupont Hwy, Dover, DE 19901-3960
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#27. Governor's Cafe
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (59 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 144 Kings Hwy, Dover, DE 19901-7308
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#26. IHOP
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (74 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 21 S Little Creek Rd, Dover, DE 19901-4798
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#25. Hibachi
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (55 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 691 N Dupont Hwy, Dover, DE 19901-3936
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#24. Festival Buffet at Dover Downs
- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (282 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1131 N Dupont Hwy, Dover, DE 19901-2008
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#23. La Hacienda
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (44 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Grill
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1171 S Bay Rd, Dover, DE 19901-4641
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#22. Frankie's at Dover Downs
- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (205 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1131 N Dupont Hwy, Dover, DE 19901-2008
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#21. Rice Restaurant
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (86 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Japanese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 45 Greentree Dr, Dover, DE 19904-2685
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#20. The Greene Turtle Sports Bar & Grille
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (117 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 391 North Dupont Highway, Dover, DE 19901
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#19. Kabab Korner
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (35 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Indian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 706 N Dupont Hwy, Dover, DE 19901-3939
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#18. Speedway Cafe
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (52 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $
- Address: 737 N Dupont Hwy, Dover, DE 19901-3938
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#17. Yukon Korean BBQ and Sushi Bar
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (99 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 865 N Dupont Hwy, Dover, DE 19901-2013
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#16. Grotto Pizza
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (93 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1159 N Dupont Hwy, Dover, DE 19901-2008
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#15. Bangkok Thai Cuisine
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (84 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 266 S Dupont Hwy, Dover, DE 19901-4733
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#14. Garden Cafe at Dover Downs
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (135 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1131 N Dupont Hwy, Dover, DE 19901-2008
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#13. Glasgow Deli
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (36 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $
- Address: 3920 N Dupont Hwy, Dover, DE 19901-1521
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#12. Michele's
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (172 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1131 N Dupont Hwy, Dover, DE 19901-2008
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#11. Chaiyo Sushi and Thai Cuisine
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (53 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1030 Forrest Ave Suite 116, Dover, DE 19904-3314
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#10. Roma Italian Restaurant
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (162 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3 President Dr, Dover, DE 19901-5269
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#9. Grey Fox Grille and Public House
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (96 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 140 S State St, Dover, DE 19901-7314
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#8. Countrie Eatery
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (171 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 950 N State St, Dover, DE 19901-3903
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#7. Flavor of India
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (129 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Indian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 348 N Dupont Hwy, Dover, DE 19901-3935
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#6. Franco's Pizza & Pasta
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (126 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Central-Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1708 E Lebanon Rd, Dover, DE 19901-5813
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#5. McGlynns Pub & Restaurant - Dover
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (338 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 800 N State St, Dover, DE 19901-3925
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#4. Piazza Mia
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (197 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 492 South Red Haven Lane, Dover, DE 19901-6446
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#3. Cool Springs Fish Bar & Restaurant
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (304 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2463 S State St, Dover, DE 19901-6304
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#2. Vincenzo's Pizzeria
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (201 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1035 Forrest Ave, Dover, DE 19904-3382
- Read more on Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor
#1. Restaurant 55
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (347 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2461 S State St, Dover, DE 19901-6304
- Read more on Tripadvisor
