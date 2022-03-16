Kzenon // Shutterstock

Highest-rated restaurants in Dover, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants in Dover using rankings from Tripadvisor . These restaurants range from fast food powerhouses to local hot spots.

Locals reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

Tripadvisor

#29. Applebee's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (97 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 909 N Dupont Hwy, Dover, DE 19901-2004

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#28. LongHorn Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (38 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 505 N Dupont Hwy, Dover, DE 19901-3960

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#27. Governor's Cafe

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (59 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 144 Kings Hwy, Dover, DE 19901-7308

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#26. IHOP

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (74 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 21 S Little Creek Rd, Dover, DE 19901-4798

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#25. Hibachi

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (55 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 691 N Dupont Hwy, Dover, DE 19901-3936

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#24. Festival Buffet at Dover Downs

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (282 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1131 N Dupont Hwy, Dover, DE 19901-2008

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#23. La Hacienda

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (44 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Grill

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1171 S Bay Rd, Dover, DE 19901-4641

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#22. Frankie's at Dover Downs

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (205 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1131 N Dupont Hwy, Dover, DE 19901-2008

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#21. Rice Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (86 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Japanese

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 45 Greentree Dr, Dover, DE 19904-2685

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#20. The Greene Turtle Sports Bar & Grille

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (117 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 391 North Dupont Highway, Dover, DE 19901

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#19. Kabab Korner

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (35 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Indian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 706 N Dupont Hwy, Dover, DE 19901-3939

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#18. Speedway Cafe

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (52 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $

- Address: 737 N Dupont Hwy, Dover, DE 19901-3938

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#17. Yukon Korean BBQ and Sushi Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (99 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 865 N Dupont Hwy, Dover, DE 19901-2013

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#16. Grotto Pizza

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (93 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1159 N Dupont Hwy, Dover, DE 19901-2008

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#15. Bangkok Thai Cuisine

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (84 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 266 S Dupont Hwy, Dover, DE 19901-4733

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#14. Garden Cafe at Dover Downs

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (135 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1131 N Dupont Hwy, Dover, DE 19901-2008

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#13. Glasgow Deli

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (36 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $

- Address: 3920 N Dupont Hwy, Dover, DE 19901-1521

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#12. Michele's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (172 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1131 N Dupont Hwy, Dover, DE 19901-2008

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#11. Chaiyo Sushi and Thai Cuisine

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (53 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1030 Forrest Ave Suite 116, Dover, DE 19904-3314

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#10. Roma Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (162 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3 President Dr, Dover, DE 19901-5269

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#9. Grey Fox Grille and Public House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (96 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 140 S State St, Dover, DE 19901-7314

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#8. Countrie Eatery

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (171 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 950 N State St, Dover, DE 19901-3903

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#7. Flavor of India

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (129 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Indian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 348 N Dupont Hwy, Dover, DE 19901-3935

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#6. Franco's Pizza & Pasta

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (126 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Central-Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1708 E Lebanon Rd, Dover, DE 19901-5813

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#5. McGlynns Pub & Restaurant - Dover

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (338 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 800 N State St, Dover, DE 19901-3925

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#4. Piazza Mia

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (197 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 492 South Red Haven Lane, Dover, DE 19901-6446

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#3. Cool Springs Fish Bar & Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (304 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2463 S State St, Dover, DE 19901-6304

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#2. Vincenzo's Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (201 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1035 Forrest Ave, Dover, DE 19904-3382

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#1. Restaurant 55

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (347 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2461 S State St, Dover, DE 19901-6304

- Read more on Tripadvisor