ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Highest-rated restaurants in Charleston, South Carolina, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2odZI3_0dnsC32p00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jUD3o_0dnsC32p00
KDR In-Focus Productions // Shutterstock

Highest-rated restaurants in Charleston, South Carolina, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants in Charleston, South Carolina using rankings from Tripadvisor . These restaurants range from fast food powerhouses to local hot spots.

Locals reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

You may also like: Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Charleston, South Carolina, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ziiAC_0dnsC32p00
Tripadvisor

#30. Anson

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (946 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 12 Anson St, Charleston, SC 29401-2018
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y8jsW_0dnsC32p00
Tripadvisor

#29. FIG

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,331 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 232 Meeting St, Charleston, SC 29401-3134
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D81nZ_0dnsC32p00
Tripadvisor

#28. Carmella's Cafe and Dessert Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (789 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 198 E Bay St Suite 100, Charleston, SC 29401-2612
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MbmBN_0dnsC32p00
Tripadvisor

#27. Burwell's Stone Fire Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (734 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 14 N Market St, Charleston, SC 29401-2623
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yi55E_0dnsC32p00
Tripadvisor

#26. Stella's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (278 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mediterranean, Greek
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 114 ST Philip Street Corner of Warren and ST Philip Streets, Charleston, SC 29403-6141
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Charleston, South Carolina, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OSxWG_0dnsC32p00
Tripadvisor

#25. Bin 152

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (214 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Wine Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 152 King St, Charleston, SC 29401-2212
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yZieB_0dnsC32p00
Tripadvisor

#24. Hank's Seafood Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (4,497 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 10 Hayne St, Charleston, SC 29401-3106
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dmZve_0dnsC32p00
Tripadvisor

#23. Pearlz Oyster Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,244 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 153 E Bay St, Charleston, SC 29401-2124
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bqQ0Y_0dnsC32p00
Tripadvisor

#22. Peninsula Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,825 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 112 N Market St Corner of Meeting and North Market streets, Charleston, SC 29401-3157
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RCRxt_0dnsC32p00
Tripadvisor

#21. Cru Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,005 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 18 Pinckney St, Charleston, SC 29401-2006
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Charleston, South Carolina, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AEjD4_0dnsC32p00
Tripadvisor

#20. Amen Street Fish & Raw Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,077 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 205 E Bay St Corner of Cumberland & East Bay, Charleston, SC 29401-2608
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01jHBp_0dnsC32p00
Tripadvisor

#19. The Glass Onion

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (869 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Cajun & Creole
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1219 Savannah Hwy, Charleston, SC 29407-7826
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43Ewur_0dnsC32p00
Tripadvisor

#18. The Palmetto Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (429 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 205 Meeting St, Charleston, SC 29401-3110
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45BkMW_0dnsC32p00
Tripadvisor

#17. Breizh Pan Crepes & Deli

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (311 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: French, European
- Price: $
- Address: 39 George St corner king street and George street, Charleston, SC 29401-1422
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yktUy_0dnsC32p00
Tripadvisor

#16. Thoroughbred Club

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (292 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 205 Meeting St Charleston Place Hotel, Charleston, SC 29401-3110
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Charleston, South Carolina, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fj1Mt_0dnsC32p00
Tripadvisor

#15. High Cotton Charleston

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,661 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 199 E Bay St, Charleston, SC 29401-2605
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wNGVE_0dnsC32p00
Tripadvisor

#14. Magnolias

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (7,622 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 185 E Bay St, Charleston, SC 29401-2126
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b7T5Y_0dnsC32p00
Tripadvisor

#13. Swig & Swine

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,142 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1217 Savannah Hwy, Charleston, SC 29407-7826
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GP66U_0dnsC32p00
Tripadvisor

#12. Brown Dog Deli

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,659 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Deli
- Price: $
- Address: 40 Broad St, Charleston, SC 29401-3004
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DkW0e_0dnsC32p00
Tripadvisor

#11. Millers All Day

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (342 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 120 King St, Charleston, SC 29401-2209
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SypSX_0dnsC32p00
Tripadvisor

#10. Grill 225

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,425 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 225 E Bay St, Charleston, SC 29401-2608
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03NFbg_0dnsC32p00
Tripadvisor

#9. R Kitchen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (674 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, International
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 212 Rutledge Ave, Charleston, SC 29403-5303
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YgDW7_0dnsC32p00
Tripadvisor

#8. Charleston Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,976 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Contemporary
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 224 King St, Charleston, SC 29401-3102
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ExSdT_0dnsC32p00
Tripadvisor

#7. 82 Queen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (4,479 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Soups
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 82 Queen St, Charleston, SC 29401-2220
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jLfSw_0dnsC32p00
Tripadvisor

#6. Slightly North of Broad

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (4,308 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 192 E Bay St, Charleston, SC 29401-2123
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nyUVk_0dnsC32p00
Tripadvisor

#5. Revival

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (774 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 162 E. Bay Street (Next To The Vendue), Charleston, SC 29401
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ph66B_0dnsC32p00
Tripadvisor

#4. Circa 1886 Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,255 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Contemporary
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 149 Wentworth Street Behind the Wentworth Mansion, Charleston, SC 29401
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FLIR2_0dnsC32p00
Tripadvisor

#3. 167 Raw Oyster Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,884 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 193 King St, Charleston, SC 29401-1620
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zFFeI_0dnsC32p00
Tripadvisor

#2. Queology

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,039 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6 N Market St, Charleston, SC 29401-2062
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ek1qa_0dnsC32p00
Tripadvisor

#1. Halls Chophouse

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (6,474 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 434 King St, Charleston, SC 29403-6230
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Ukraine rejects ultimatums as conflict intensifies

MARIUPOL/LVIV/KYIV, Ukraine, March 21 (Reuters) - Ukraine said it would not accept ultimatums from Russia after Moscow demanded it stop defending besieged Mariupol, where hundreds of thousands of civilians are suffering through Russian bombardments laying waste to their city. Mariupol has become a focal point of Russia's assault on Ukraine,...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charleston, SC
Lifestyle
Charleston, SC
Government
City
Charleston, SC
State
South Carolina State
The Associated Press

Biden warns US companies of potential Russian cyberattacks

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — President Joe Biden on Monday urged U.S. companies to make sure their digital doors are locked tight because of “evolving intelligence” that Russia is considering launching cyberattacks against critical infrastructure targets as the war in Ukraine continues. Addressing corporate CEOs at their quarterly...
POTUS
The Hill

SEC proposes long-awaited rules on companies' emissions, climate risk

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) proposed rules Monday that would force publicly traded companies to reveal the ways climate change could threaten their businesses and their own contributions to global warming. The SEC voted 3-1 Monday to propose long-awaited standards for how businesses traded on the stock market must...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carmella
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
17K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy