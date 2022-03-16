KDR In-Focus Productions // Shutterstock

Highest-rated restaurants in Charleston, South Carolina, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants in Charleston, South Carolina using rankings from Tripadvisor . These restaurants range from fast food powerhouses to local hot spots.

Locals reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

#30. Anson

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (946 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 12 Anson St, Charleston, SC 29401-2018

#29. FIG

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,331 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 232 Meeting St, Charleston, SC 29401-3134

#28. Carmella's Cafe and Dessert Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (789 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 198 E Bay St Suite 100, Charleston, SC 29401-2612

#27. Burwell's Stone Fire Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (734 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 14 N Market St, Charleston, SC 29401-2623

#26. Stella's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (278 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mediterranean, Greek

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 114 ST Philip Street Corner of Warren and ST Philip Streets, Charleston, SC 29403-6141

#25. Bin 152

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (214 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Wine Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 152 King St, Charleston, SC 29401-2212

#24. Hank's Seafood Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (4,497 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 10 Hayne St, Charleston, SC 29401-3106

#23. Pearlz Oyster Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,244 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 153 E Bay St, Charleston, SC 29401-2124

#22. Peninsula Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,825 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 112 N Market St Corner of Meeting and North Market streets, Charleston, SC 29401-3157

#21. Cru Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,005 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 18 Pinckney St, Charleston, SC 29401-2006

#20. Amen Street Fish & Raw Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,077 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 205 E Bay St Corner of Cumberland & East Bay, Charleston, SC 29401-2608

#19. The Glass Onion

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (869 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Cajun & Creole

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1219 Savannah Hwy, Charleston, SC 29407-7826

#18. The Palmetto Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (429 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 205 Meeting St, Charleston, SC 29401-3110

#17. Breizh Pan Crepes & Deli

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (311 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: French, European

- Price: $

- Address: 39 George St corner king street and George street, Charleston, SC 29401-1422

#16. Thoroughbred Club

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (292 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 205 Meeting St Charleston Place Hotel, Charleston, SC 29401-3110

#15. High Cotton Charleston

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,661 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 199 E Bay St, Charleston, SC 29401-2605

#14. Magnolias

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (7,622 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 185 E Bay St, Charleston, SC 29401-2126

#13. Swig & Swine

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,142 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1217 Savannah Hwy, Charleston, SC 29407-7826

#12. Brown Dog Deli

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,659 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Deli

- Price: $

- Address: 40 Broad St, Charleston, SC 29401-3004

#11. Millers All Day

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (342 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 120 King St, Charleston, SC 29401-2209

#10. Grill 225

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,425 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 225 E Bay St, Charleston, SC 29401-2608

#9. R Kitchen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (674 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, International

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 212 Rutledge Ave, Charleston, SC 29403-5303

#8. Charleston Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,976 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Contemporary

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 224 King St, Charleston, SC 29401-3102

#7. 82 Queen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (4,479 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Soups

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 82 Queen St, Charleston, SC 29401-2220

#6. Slightly North of Broad

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (4,308 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 192 E Bay St, Charleston, SC 29401-2123

#5. Revival

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (774 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 162 E. Bay Street (Next To The Vendue), Charleston, SC 29401

#4. Circa 1886 Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,255 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Contemporary

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 149 Wentworth Street Behind the Wentworth Mansion, Charleston, SC 29401

#3. 167 Raw Oyster Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,884 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 193 King St, Charleston, SC 29401-1620

#2. Queology

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,039 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 6 N Market St, Charleston, SC 29401-2062

#1. Halls Chophouse

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (6,474 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 434 King St, Charleston, SC 29403-6230

