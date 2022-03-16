ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

Highest-rated restaurants in Charleston, West Virginia, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zeKNv_0dnsC2A600
Kzenon // Shutterstock

With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants in Charleston, West Virginia using rankings from Tripadvisor . These restaurants range from fast food powerhouses to local hot spots.

Locals reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IZ0SB_0dnsC2A600
Tripadvisor

#30. Sam's Uptown Cafe

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (47 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pub, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 28 Capitol St, Charleston, WV 25301-2804
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04404u_0dnsC2A600
Tripadvisor

#29. Sitar of India

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (80 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Indian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 702 Lee St E, Charleston, WV 25301-1707
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33YPiH_0dnsC2A600
Tripadvisor

#28. Tricky Fish

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (148 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1600 Washington St E, Charleston, WV 25311-2126
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fo7bn_0dnsC2A600
Tripadvisor

#27. Little India

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (114 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Indian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1604 Washington St E, Charleston, WV 25311-2127
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RZHcA_0dnsC2A600
Tripadvisor

#26. Quaker Steak & Lube

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (137 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2931 Mountaineer Blvd, Charleston, WV 25309-9452
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1otP2r_0dnsC2A600
Tripadvisor

#25. Pepperoni Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (39 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 4002 MacCorkle Avenue Southeast, Charleston, WV 25304
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j3SAG_0dnsC2A600
Tripadvisor

#24. Rio de Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (56 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3600 Maccorkle Ave SE, Charleston, WV 25304-1422
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4anDsC_0dnsC2A600
Tripadvisor

#23. Mi Cocina de Amor

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (91 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 711 Bigley Ave, Charleston, WV 25302-3356
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qHiTZ_0dnsC2A600
Tripadvisor

#22. Plaza Maya

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (46 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3112B Chesterfield Ave, Charleston, WV 25304-1214
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A2a1Z_0dnsC2A600
Tripadvisor

#21. Chow Thai

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (30 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 426 Shrewsbury St, Charleston, WV 25301-1701
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V9yO1_0dnsC2A600
Tripadvisor

#20. Bricks & Barrels

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (126 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1214 Smith St, Charleston, WV 25301-1301
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fhBRa_0dnsC2A600
Tripadvisor

#19. Main Kwong Chinese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (91 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $
- Address: 1407 Washington St E, Charleston, WV 25301-1936
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23VIoR_0dnsC2A600
Tripadvisor

#18. Graziano's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (72 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 243 Capitol St, Charleston, WV 25301-2278
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HMG71_0dnsC2A600
Tripadvisor

#17. Bridge Road Bistro

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (141 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 915 Bridge Rd, Charleston, WV 25314-1203
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iNMul_0dnsC2A600
Tripadvisor

#16. Harding's Family Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (187 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2772 Pennsylvania Ave, Charleston, WV 25302-4911
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05IPLl_0dnsC2A600
Tripadvisor

#15. Recovery Sports Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (176 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Grill
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 600 Virginia Street East, Charleston, WV 25301
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IP8Xw_0dnsC2A600
Tripadvisor

#14. Yen Sandwiches

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (43 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Vietnamese, Asian
- Price: $
- Address: 606 D St, Charleston, WV 25303-3112
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IVP33_0dnsC2A600
Tripadvisor

#13. Adelphia Sports Bar & Grille

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (270 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 218 Capitol St, Charleston, WV 25301-2206
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u3sVR_0dnsC2A600
Tripadvisor

#12. Soho's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (247 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 800 Smith St, Charleston, WV 25301-1213
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41JGFv_0dnsC2A600
Tripadvisor

#11. Noah's Restaurant and Lounge

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (112 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, International
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 129 Summers St, Charleston, WV 25301-2134
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xcRbT_0dnsC2A600
Tripadvisor

#10. The Chop House - Charleston

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (203 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1003 Charleston Town Ctr, Charleston, WV 25389-0004
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NU6Mx_0dnsC2A600
Tripadvisor

#9. Fazio's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (303 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1008 Bullitt St, Charleston, WV 25301
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Fjnd6_0dnsC2A600
Tripadvisor

#8. Lola's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (138 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Pizza, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1038 Bridge Rd, Charleston, WV 25314-1329
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mflr7_0dnsC2A600
Tripadvisor

#7. Tidewater Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (756 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1060 Charleston Town Ctr, Charleston, WV 25389-1060
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2msC9Q_0dnsC2A600
Tripadvisor

#6. The Block Restaurant And Wine Cellar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (273 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bar, International
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 201 Capitol St Capitol and Quarrier St, Charleston, WV 25301-2205
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cpEtZ_0dnsC2A600
Tripadvisor

#5. Black Sheep Burrito & Brews @ The Brewery

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (593 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 702 Quarrier St, Charleston, WV 25301-2627
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0svLk0_0dnsC2A600
Tripadvisor

#4. Laury's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (191 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 350 Maccorkle Ave SE, Charleston, WV 25314-1161
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YcxfF_0dnsC2A600
Tripadvisor

#3. First Watch

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (300 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 164 Summers St, Charleston, WV 25301-2133
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nKdxk_0dnsC2A600
Tripadvisor

#2. Dem 2 Brothers and a Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (247 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 426 Virginia St W Corner of Virginia and Delaware Streets, Westside, Charleston, WV 25302-2008
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dv9AP_0dnsC2A600
Tripadvisor

#1. Pies & Pints

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,221 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 222 Capitol St, Charleston, WV 25301-2215
- Read more on Tripadvisor

