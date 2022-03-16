Kzenon // Shutterstock

Highest-rated restaurants in Charleston, West Virginia, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants in Charleston, West Virginia using rankings from Tripadvisor . These restaurants range from fast food powerhouses to local hot spots.

Locals reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

You may also like: Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Charleston, West Virginia, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#30. Sam's Uptown Cafe

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (47 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pub, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 28 Capitol St, Charleston, WV 25301-2804

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#29. Sitar of India

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (80 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Indian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 702 Lee St E, Charleston, WV 25301-1707

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#28. Tricky Fish

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (148 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1600 Washington St E, Charleston, WV 25311-2126

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#27. Little India

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (114 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Indian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1604 Washington St E, Charleston, WV 25311-2127

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#26. Quaker Steak & Lube

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (137 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2931 Mountaineer Blvd, Charleston, WV 25309-9452

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#25. Pepperoni Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (39 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 4002 MacCorkle Avenue Southeast, Charleston, WV 25304

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#24. Rio de Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (56 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3600 Maccorkle Ave SE, Charleston, WV 25304-1422

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#23. Mi Cocina de Amor

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (91 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 711 Bigley Ave, Charleston, WV 25302-3356

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#22. Plaza Maya

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (46 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3112B Chesterfield Ave, Charleston, WV 25304-1214

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#21. Chow Thai

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (30 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 426 Shrewsbury St, Charleston, WV 25301-1701

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#20. Bricks & Barrels

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (126 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1214 Smith St, Charleston, WV 25301-1301

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#19. Main Kwong Chinese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (91 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $

- Address: 1407 Washington St E, Charleston, WV 25301-1936

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#18. Graziano's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (72 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 243 Capitol St, Charleston, WV 25301-2278

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#17. Bridge Road Bistro

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (141 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 915 Bridge Rd, Charleston, WV 25314-1203

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#16. Harding's Family Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (187 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2772 Pennsylvania Ave, Charleston, WV 25302-4911

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#15. Recovery Sports Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (176 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Grill

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 600 Virginia Street East, Charleston, WV 25301

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#14. Yen Sandwiches

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (43 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Vietnamese, Asian

- Price: $

- Address: 606 D St, Charleston, WV 25303-3112

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#13. Adelphia Sports Bar & Grille

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (270 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 218 Capitol St, Charleston, WV 25301-2206

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#12. Soho's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (247 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 800 Smith St, Charleston, WV 25301-1213

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#11. Noah's Restaurant and Lounge

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (112 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, International

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 129 Summers St, Charleston, WV 25301-2134

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#10. The Chop House - Charleston

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (203 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1003 Charleston Town Ctr, Charleston, WV 25389-0004

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#9. Fazio's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (303 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1008 Bullitt St, Charleston, WV 25301

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#8. Lola's Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (138 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1038 Bridge Rd, Charleston, WV 25314-1329

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#7. Tidewater Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (756 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1060 Charleston Town Ctr, Charleston, WV 25389-1060

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#6. The Block Restaurant And Wine Cellar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (273 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Bar, International

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 201 Capitol St Capitol and Quarrier St, Charleston, WV 25301-2205

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#5. Black Sheep Burrito & Brews @ The Brewery

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (593 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Southwestern

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 702 Quarrier St, Charleston, WV 25301-2627

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#4. Laury's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (191 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 350 Maccorkle Ave SE, Charleston, WV 25314-1161

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#3. First Watch

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (300 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 164 Summers St, Charleston, WV 25301-2133

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#2. Dem 2 Brothers and a Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (247 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 426 Virginia St W Corner of Virginia and Delaware Streets, Westside, Charleston, WV 25302-2008

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#1. Pies & Pints

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,221 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 222 Capitol St, Charleston, WV 25301-2215

- Read more on Tripadvisor