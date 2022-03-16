Kzenon // Shutterstock

Highest-rated restaurants in Burlington, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants in Burlington using rankings from Tripadvisor . These restaurants range from fast food powerhouses to local hot spots.

Locals reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

#30. Vermont Pub & Brewery

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (881 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 144 College St, Burlington, VT 05401-8416

#29. Foam Brewers

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (89 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Bar, Pub

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 112 Lake St, Burlington, VT 05401-5284

#28. Pingala Cafe & Eatery

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (81 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1 Mill St, Burlington, VT 05401-1530

#27. Shanty On The Shore

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (640 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 181 Battery St, Burlington, VT 05401-5211

#26. Bleu Northeast Kitchen

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (190 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 25 Cherry St, Burlington, VT 05401-8458

#25. EB Strong's Prime Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (144 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 10 Church St, Burlington, VT 05401-4406

#24. Pascolo Ristorante

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (299 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 83 Church St, Burlington, VT 05401

#23. Bluebird Barbecue

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (248 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 317 Riverside Ave, Burlington, VT 05401-1405

#22. Sweetwaters

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (866 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 120 Church St Church Street Marketplace, Burlington, VT 05401-8401

#21. El Cortijo

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (367 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 189 Bank St, Burlington, VT 05401-3845

#20. Juniper Bar & Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (245 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 41 Cherry St, Burlington, VT 05401-8458

#19. Handy's Lunch

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (112 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Diner

- Price: $

- Address: 74 Maple St, Burlington, VT 05401-4724

#18. Stone Soup

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (181 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Soups

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 211 College St, Burlington, VT 05401-8306

#17. Honey Road

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (153 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mediterranean, Middle Eastern

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 156 Church St, Burlington, VT 05401-8412

#16. The Farmhouse Tap & Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,960 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 160 Bank St, Burlington, VT 05401-4411

#15. A Single Pebble

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (577 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 133 Bank St, Burlington, VT 05401-4409

#14. Citizen Cider

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (194 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 316 Pine St, Burlington, VT 05401-4740

#13. The Gryphon

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (211 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 131 Main St, Burlington, VT 05401-5603

#12. Leunig's Bistro

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,574 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: French, European

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 115 Church St, Burlington, VT 05401-4420

#11. Henry's Diner

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (445 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Diner

- Price: $

- Address: 155 Bank St, Burlington, VT 05401-4410

#10. American Flatbread

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,363 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 115 Saint Paul St, Burlington, VT 05401-8411

#9. Hen of the Wood

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (958 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 55 Cherry St, Burlington, VT 05401-8458

#8. August First

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (322 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

- Price: $

- Address: 149 South Champlain St At the corner of Main St., Burlington, VT 05401

#7. Trattoria Delia

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (759 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Tuscan

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 152 Saint Paul St, Burlington, VT 05401-4634

#6. Pizzeria Verita

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (704 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 156 Saint Paul St, Burlington, VT 05401-4634

#5. Istanbul Kebab House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (302 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mediterranean, Turkish

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 175 Church St, Burlington, VT 05401-4603

#4. Revolution Kitchen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (232 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Healthy, Fusion

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 9 Center St, Burlington, VT 05401-3816

#3. Penny Cluse Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,012 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 169 Cherry St, Burlington, VT 05401-3817

#2. Bistro De Margot

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (279 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: French, Contemporary

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 126 College St, Burlington, VT 05401-8456

#1. Pho Hong

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (368 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $

- Address: 325 N Winooski Ave, Burlington, VT 05401-3643

