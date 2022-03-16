ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

Highest-rated restaurants in Burlington, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31fvS6_0dnsC1HN00
Kzenon // Shutterstock

With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants in Burlington using rankings from Tripadvisor . These restaurants range from fast food powerhouses to local hot spots.

Locals reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JnqO6_0dnsC1HN00
Tripadvisor

#30. Vermont Pub & Brewery

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (881 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 144 College St, Burlington, VT 05401-8416
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1al1Wy_0dnsC1HN00
Tripadvisor

#29. Foam Brewers

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (89 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bar, Pub
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 112 Lake St, Burlington, VT 05401-5284
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xulqZ_0dnsC1HN00
Tripadvisor

#28. Pingala Cafe & Eatery

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (81 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1 Mill St, Burlington, VT 05401-1530
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g35qr_0dnsC1HN00
Tripadvisor

#27. Shanty On The Shore

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (640 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 181 Battery St, Burlington, VT 05401-5211
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EMbcj_0dnsC1HN00
Tripadvisor

#26. Bleu Northeast Kitchen

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (190 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 25 Cherry St, Burlington, VT 05401-8458
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LbaIE_0dnsC1HN00
Tripadvisor

#25. EB Strong's Prime Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (144 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 10 Church St, Burlington, VT 05401-4406
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J6Kxe_0dnsC1HN00
Tripadvisor

#24. Pascolo Ristorante

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (299 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 83 Church St, Burlington, VT 05401
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RlUGR_0dnsC1HN00
Tripadvisor

#23. Bluebird Barbecue

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (248 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 317 Riverside Ave, Burlington, VT 05401-1405
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lOqTK_0dnsC1HN00
Tripadvisor

#22. Sweetwaters

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (866 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 120 Church St Church Street Marketplace, Burlington, VT 05401-8401
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EWTlq_0dnsC1HN00
Tripadvisor

#21. El Cortijo

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (367 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 189 Bank St, Burlington, VT 05401-3845
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33pIDX_0dnsC1HN00
Tripadvisor

#20. Juniper Bar & Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (245 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 41 Cherry St, Burlington, VT 05401-8458
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q0lOT_0dnsC1HN00
Tripadvisor

#19. Handy's Lunch

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (112 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Diner
- Price: $
- Address: 74 Maple St, Burlington, VT 05401-4724
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SV1n1_0dnsC1HN00
Tripadvisor

#18. Stone Soup

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (181 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Soups
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 211 College St, Burlington, VT 05401-8306
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OYcvP_0dnsC1HN00
Tripadvisor

#17. Honey Road

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (153 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mediterranean, Middle Eastern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 156 Church St, Burlington, VT 05401-8412
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Yi6vS_0dnsC1HN00
Tripadvisor

#16. The Farmhouse Tap & Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,960 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 160 Bank St, Burlington, VT 05401-4411
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hdx3R_0dnsC1HN00
Tripadvisor

#15. A Single Pebble

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (577 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 133 Bank St, Burlington, VT 05401-4409
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34paPQ_0dnsC1HN00
Tripadvisor

#14. Citizen Cider

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (194 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 316 Pine St, Burlington, VT 05401-4740
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h14ZI_0dnsC1HN00
Tripadvisor

#13. The Gryphon

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (211 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 131 Main St, Burlington, VT 05401-5603
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20Ryzj_0dnsC1HN00
Tripadvisor

#12. Leunig's Bistro

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,574 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: French, European
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 115 Church St, Burlington, VT 05401-4420
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oiIhA_0dnsC1HN00
Tripadvisor

#11. Henry's Diner

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (445 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Diner
- Price: $
- Address: 155 Bank St, Burlington, VT 05401-4410
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lhsfx_0dnsC1HN00
Tripadvisor

#10. American Flatbread

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,363 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 115 Saint Paul St, Burlington, VT 05401-8411
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49t3wq_0dnsC1HN00
Tripadvisor

#9. Hen of the Wood

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (958 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 55 Cherry St, Burlington, VT 05401-8458
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sGBcl_0dnsC1HN00
Tripadvisor

#8. August First

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (322 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe
- Price: $
- Address: 149 South Champlain St At the corner of Main St., Burlington, VT 05401
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qlM62_0dnsC1HN00
Tripadvisor

#7. Trattoria Delia

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (759 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Tuscan
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 152 Saint Paul St, Burlington, VT 05401-4634
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05Ayqa_0dnsC1HN00
Tripadvisor

#6. Pizzeria Verita

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (704 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 156 Saint Paul St, Burlington, VT 05401-4634
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48RJ0E_0dnsC1HN00
Tripadvisor

#5. Istanbul Kebab House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (302 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mediterranean, Turkish
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 175 Church St, Burlington, VT 05401-4603
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=444Laa_0dnsC1HN00
Tripadvisor

#4. Revolution Kitchen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (232 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Healthy, Fusion
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 9 Center St, Burlington, VT 05401-3816
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W62o0_0dnsC1HN00
Tripadvisor

#3. Penny Cluse Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,012 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 169 Cherry St, Burlington, VT 05401-3817
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KR5Pl_0dnsC1HN00
Tripadvisor

#2. Bistro De Margot

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (279 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: French, Contemporary
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 126 College St, Burlington, VT 05401-8456
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Px4Gb_0dnsC1HN00
Tripadvisor

#1. Pho Hong

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (368 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $
- Address: 325 N Winooski Ave, Burlington, VT 05401-3643
- Read more on Tripadvisor

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tripadvisor Reviews#Fast Food#Istanbul#Bistro#Food Drink#Big Data#Americans#Asian#Tripadvisor Tripadvisor
