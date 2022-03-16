KDR In-Focus Productions // Shutterstock

Highest-rated restaurants in Cheyenne, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants in Cheyenne using rankings from Tripadvisor . These restaurants range from fast food powerhouses to local hot spots.

Locals reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

Tripadvisor

#30. Twin Dragon

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (118 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1809 Carey Ave, Cheyenne, WY 82001-4421

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#29. Dynasty Cafe

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (72 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 600 W 19th St, Cheyenne, WY 82001-4307

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#28. Village Inn

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (52 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 411 E Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#27. Terry Bison Ranch

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (113 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 51 I25 Service Rd, Cheyenne, WY 82007-9748

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#26. Ab Bbq

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (36 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1503 W College Dr, Cheyenne, WY 82007-3302

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#25. Bella Fuoco

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (53 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2115 Warren Ave, Cheyenne, WY 82001-3739

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#24. Bejo Sushi

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (49 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 112 W 17th St, Cheyenne, WY 82001-4518

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#23. Diamond Horseshoe Cafe

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (56 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 404 Central Ave, Cheyenne, WY 82007-1306

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#22. Good Friends

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (66 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 507 E Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001-4605

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#21. Wasabi Japanese Grill & Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (91 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4620 Grandview Ave, Cheyenne, WY 82009-4963

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#20. Olive Garden Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (139 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1536 Dell Range Blvd, Cheyenne, WY 82009

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#19. L'Osteria Mondello

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (139 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1507 Stillwater Ave. Ste D, Cheyenne, WY 82009

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#18. Korean House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (86 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Korean

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3219 Snyder Ave, Cheyenne, WY 82001-7234

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#17. R&B Breakfast Club

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (130 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Southwestern

- Price: $

- Address: 2102 E Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001-5131

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#16. Napoli's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (43 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1901 Central Ave, Cheyenne, WY 82001-3759

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#15. Freedom's Edge Brewing Co.

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (71 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (2.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Brew Pub, Pub

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1509 Pioneer Ave, Cheyenne, WY 82001-4441

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#14. Bronx Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (75 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1611 Central Ave, Cheyenne, WY 82001-4531

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#13. Down Home Diner

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (176 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Diner

- Price: $

- Address: 2310 W Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001-3353

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#12. Accomplice Beer Company

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (199 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 15 West 15th Street, Cheyenne, WY 82001

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#11. Guadalajara Mexican Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (245 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1745 Dell Range Blvd, Cheyenne, WY 82009-4953

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#10. Hacienda Guadalajara

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (122 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 317 E Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001-4601

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#9. Texas Roadhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (192 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1931 Bluegrass Cir, Cheyenne, WY 82009-7355

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#8. Outback Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (556 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1626 Fleischli Business Parkway, Cheyenne, WY 82001

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#7. T Joe's Steakhouse & Saloon

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (238 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 12700 I80 Service Rd, Cheyenne, WY 82009

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#6. Anong's Thai Cuisine

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (198 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 620 Central Ave, Cheyenne, WY 82007-1304

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#5. The Albany

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (612 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1506 Capitol Ave, Cheyenne, WY 82001-4524

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#4. Sanford's Grub & Pub

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (626 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 115 E 17th St, Cheyenne, WY 82001-4515

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#3. The Bunkhouse Bar and Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (296 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1064 Happy Jack Rd, Cheyenne, WY 82009-8012

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#2. Wyoming's Rib & Chop House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,298 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 400 W Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001-4324

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#1. Luxury Diner

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (548 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

- Price: $

- Address: 1401 W Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001-3308

- Read more on Tripadvisor

