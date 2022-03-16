ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

Highest-rated restaurants in Cheyenne, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NeTYj_0dnrvhK600

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KXMvZ_0dnrvhK600
KDR In-Focus Productions // Shutterstock

Highest-rated restaurants in Cheyenne, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants in Cheyenne using rankings from Tripadvisor . These restaurants range from fast food powerhouses to local hot spots.

Locals reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

You may also like: Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Cheyenne, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d22M2_0dnrvhK600
Tripadvisor

#30. Twin Dragon

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (118 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1809 Carey Ave, Cheyenne, WY 82001-4421
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MJO7j_0dnrvhK600
Tripadvisor

#29. Dynasty Cafe

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (72 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 600 W 19th St, Cheyenne, WY 82001-4307
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L4IOO_0dnrvhK600
Tripadvisor

#28. Village Inn

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (52 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 411 E Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27gdZw_0dnrvhK600
Tripadvisor

#27. Terry Bison Ranch

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (113 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 51 I25 Service Rd, Cheyenne, WY 82007-9748
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=080nNe_0dnrvhK600
Tripadvisor

#26. Ab Bbq

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (36 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1503 W College Dr, Cheyenne, WY 82007-3302
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Cheyenne, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KpV1c_0dnrvhK600
Tripadvisor

#25. Bella Fuoco

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (53 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2115 Warren Ave, Cheyenne, WY 82001-3739
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lrvtg_0dnrvhK600
Tripadvisor

#24. Bejo Sushi

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (49 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 112 W 17th St, Cheyenne, WY 82001-4518
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MNvQ7_0dnrvhK600
Tripadvisor

#23. Diamond Horseshoe Cafe

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (56 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 404 Central Ave, Cheyenne, WY 82007-1306
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VMl4c_0dnrvhK600
Tripadvisor

#22. Good Friends

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (66 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 507 E Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001-4605
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lqubO_0dnrvhK600
Tripadvisor

#21. Wasabi Japanese Grill & Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (91 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4620 Grandview Ave, Cheyenne, WY 82009-4963
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Cheyenne, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MCBWG_0dnrvhK600
Tripadvisor

#20. Olive Garden Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (139 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1536 Dell Range Blvd, Cheyenne, WY 82009
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wwUMY_0dnrvhK600
Tripadvisor

#19. L'Osteria Mondello

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (139 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1507 Stillwater Ave. Ste D, Cheyenne, WY 82009
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15kbJo_0dnrvhK600
Tripadvisor

#18. Korean House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (86 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Korean
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3219 Snyder Ave, Cheyenne, WY 82001-7234
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aXCu7_0dnrvhK600
Tripadvisor

#17. R&B Breakfast Club

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (130 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Southwestern
- Price: $
- Address: 2102 E Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001-5131
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aQcI7_0dnrvhK600
Tripadvisor

#16. Napoli's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (43 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1901 Central Ave, Cheyenne, WY 82001-3759
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Cheyenne, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NAPsl_0dnrvhK600
Tripadvisor

#15. Freedom's Edge Brewing Co.

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (71 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (2.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Brew Pub, Pub
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1509 Pioneer Ave, Cheyenne, WY 82001-4441
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09VkAB_0dnrvhK600
Tripadvisor

#14. Bronx Pizza

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (75 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1611 Central Ave, Cheyenne, WY 82001-4531
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21KP0z_0dnrvhK600
Tripadvisor

#13. Down Home Diner

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (176 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Diner
- Price: $
- Address: 2310 W Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001-3353
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VfHqG_0dnrvhK600
Tripadvisor

#12. Accomplice Beer Company

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (199 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 15 West 15th Street, Cheyenne, WY 82001
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pXcbN_0dnrvhK600
Tripadvisor

#11. Guadalajara Mexican Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (245 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1745 Dell Range Blvd, Cheyenne, WY 82009-4953
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Cheyenne, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gPddp_0dnrvhK600
Tripadvisor

#10. Hacienda Guadalajara

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (122 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 317 E Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001-4601
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03kRoq_0dnrvhK600
Tripadvisor

#9. Texas Roadhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (192 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1931 Bluegrass Cir, Cheyenne, WY 82009-7355
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AI6rc_0dnrvhK600
Tripadvisor

#8. Outback Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (556 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1626 Fleischli Business Parkway, Cheyenne, WY 82001
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3una1Z_0dnrvhK600
Tripadvisor

#7. T Joe's Steakhouse & Saloon

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (238 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 12700 I80 Service Rd, Cheyenne, WY 82009
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QAt77_0dnrvhK600
Tripadvisor

#6. Anong's Thai Cuisine

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (198 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 620 Central Ave, Cheyenne, WY 82007-1304
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Cheyenne, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y9QDP_0dnrvhK600
Tripadvisor

#5. The Albany

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (612 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1506 Capitol Ave, Cheyenne, WY 82001-4524
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ragBZ_0dnrvhK600
Tripadvisor

#4. Sanford's Grub & Pub

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (626 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 115 E 17th St, Cheyenne, WY 82001-4515
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hOVTD_0dnrvhK600
Tripadvisor

#3. The Bunkhouse Bar and Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (296 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1064 Happy Jack Rd, Cheyenne, WY 82009-8012
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HqfNJ_0dnrvhK600
Tripadvisor

#2. Wyoming's Rib & Chop House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,298 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 400 W Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001-4324
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q3E17_0dnrvhK600
Tripadvisor

#1. Luxury Diner

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (548 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe
- Price: $
- Address: 1401 W Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001-3308
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Cheyenne, according to Tripadvisor

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Ukraine rejects ultimatums as conflict intensifies

MARIUPOL/LVIV/KYIV, Ukraine, March 21 (Reuters) - Ukraine said it would not accept ultimatums from Russia after Moscow demanded it stop defending besieged Mariupol, where hundreds of thousands of civilians are suffering through Russian bombardments laying waste to their city. Mariupol has become a focal point of Russia's assault on Ukraine,...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wyoming State
Wyoming Food & Drinks
Cheyenne, WY
Food & Drinks
Wyoming State
Wyoming Restaurants
City
Cheyenne, WY
Cheyenne, WY
Lifestyle
Cheyenne, WY
Restaurants
Local
Wyoming Lifestyle
The Associated Press

Biden warns US companies of potential Russian cyberattacks

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — President Joe Biden on Monday urged U.S. companies to make sure their digital doors are locked tight because of “evolving intelligence” that Russia is considering launching cyberattacks against critical infrastructure targets as the war in Ukraine continues. Addressing corporate CEOs at their quarterly...
POTUS
The Hill

SEC proposes long-awaited rules on companies' emissions, climate risk

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) proposed rules Monday that would force publicly traded companies to reveal the ways climate change could threaten their businesses and their own contributions to global warming. The SEC voted 3-1 Monday to propose long-awaited standards for how businesses traded on the stock market must...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexican Food#Mexican Restaurants#Italian Restaurant#Fast Food#Food Drink#Big Data#Americans#Chinese#Asian
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
17K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy