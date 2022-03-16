Kzenon // Shutterstock

Highest-rated restaurants in Baton Rouge, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants in Baton Rouge using rankings from Tripadvisor . These restaurants range from fast food powerhouses to local hot spots.

Locals reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

#30. Another Broken Egg Cafe

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (194 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 9655 Perkins Road, Baton Rouge, LA 70810

#29. Nino's Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (110 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 7512 Bluebonnet Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70810-1627

#28. Mason Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (252 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 13556 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA 70817

#27. Louie's Cafe

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (215 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Diner

- Price: $

- Address: 209 W State St, Baton Rouge, LA 70802-7946

#26. Bellue's Fine Cajun Cuisine

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (59 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $

- Address: 3110 Scenic Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA 70805-6371

#25. The Little Village

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (231 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 447 3rd St, Baton Rouge, LA 70802-5500

#24. Cocha

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (60 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: $$ - $$$

- Price: not available

- Address: 445 N 6th St, Baton Rouge, LA 70802-5511

#23. J. Alexander's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (218 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 6457 Bluebonnet Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70836-6400

#22. Red Zeppelin

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (140 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Bar, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4395 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge, LA 70808-3032

#21. Mike Andersons Seafood

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (379 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1031 Lee Dr, Baton Rouge, LA 70808-8712

#20. Stroubes

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (248 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Cajun & Creole, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 107 3rd St, Baton Rouge, LA 70801-1302

#19. Cecelia Creole Bistro

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (63 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Cajun & Creole, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 421 North Third Street Suite B, Baton Rouge, LA 70801

#18. Poor Boy Lloyd's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (243 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 201 Florida St, Baton Rouge, LA 70801-1719

#17. TJ Ribs

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (416 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2324 S Acadian Thruway, Baton Rouge, LA 70808-2303

#16. City Pork Brasserie & Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (145 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 7327 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA 70806-8202

#15. Juban's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (375 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 3739 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge, LA 70808-2950

#14. Roux 61 Seafood & Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (236 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 8322 Bluebonnet Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70810-2825

#13. Elsie's Plate & Pie

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (131 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3145 Government St, Baton Rouge, LA 70806-5625

#12. Acme Oyster House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (438 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3535 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge, LA 70808-2262

#11. Sammy's Grill Highland

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (929 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 8635 Highland Rd, Baton Rouge, LA 70808-6851

#10. Southern Pearl Oyster House

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (80 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 9460 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge, LA 70810-1515

#9. Zea Rotisserie & Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (255 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Grill

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2380 Towne Center Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70806-8276

#8. Tsunami Shaw Center - Baton Rouge

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (376 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 100 Lafayette St, Baton Rouge, LA 70801-1201

#7. The Chimes Restaurant & Tap Room

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (873 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3357 Highland Rd, Baton Rouge, LA 70802-7923

#6. Albasha Greek & Lebanese

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (188 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Lebanese, Mediterranean

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2561 Citiplace Ct, Baton Rouge, LA 70808-2722

#5. Parrain's Seafood Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,937 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3225 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge, LA 70808-2256

#4. MANSURS On The BOULEVARD

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (485 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 5720 Corporate Blvd Ste A, Baton Rouge, LA 70808-2534

#3. Louisiana Lagniappe Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (775 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 9990 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge, LA 70810-1525

#2. Anthony's Italian Deli

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (241 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Deli

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5575 Government St, Baton Rouge, LA 70806-6033

#1. Ruth's Chris Steak House

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (432 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 4836 Constitution Ave, Baton Rouge, LA 70808-3323

