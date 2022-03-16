ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highest-rated restaurants in Baton Rouge, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v2VOg_0dnrvgRN00
Kzenon // Shutterstock

With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants in Baton Rouge using rankings from Tripadvisor . These restaurants range from fast food powerhouses to local hot spots.

Locals reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gxM0i_0dnrvgRN00
Tripadvisor

#30. Another Broken Egg Cafe

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (194 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 9655 Perkins Road, Baton Rouge, LA 70810
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EMNrI_0dnrvgRN00
Tripadvisor

#29. Nino's Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (110 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7512 Bluebonnet Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70810-1627
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03uFP8_0dnrvgRN00
Tripadvisor

#28. Mason Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (252 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 13556 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA 70817
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qz984_0dnrvgRN00
Tripadvisor

#27. Louie's Cafe

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (215 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Diner
- Price: $
- Address: 209 W State St, Baton Rouge, LA 70802-7946
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RwUE2_0dnrvgRN00
Tripadvisor

#26. Bellue's Fine Cajun Cuisine

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (59 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $
- Address: 3110 Scenic Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA 70805-6371
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yGmr7_0dnrvgRN00
Tripadvisor

#25. The Little Village

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (231 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 447 3rd St, Baton Rouge, LA 70802-5500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NM7b4_0dnrvgRN00
Tripadvisor

#24. Cocha

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (60 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: $$ - $$$
- Price: not available
- Address: 445 N 6th St, Baton Rouge, LA 70802-5511
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qMMbW_0dnrvgRN00
Tripadvisor

#23. J. Alexander's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (218 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6457 Bluebonnet Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70836-6400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BVfjz_0dnrvgRN00
Tripadvisor

#22. Red Zeppelin

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (140 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bar, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4395 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge, LA 70808-3032
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jYHV2_0dnrvgRN00
Tripadvisor

#21. Mike Andersons Seafood

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (379 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1031 Lee Dr, Baton Rouge, LA 70808-8712
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i87fH_0dnrvgRN00
Tripadvisor

#20. Stroubes

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (248 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Cajun & Creole, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 107 3rd St, Baton Rouge, LA 70801-1302
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Yog6y_0dnrvgRN00
Tripadvisor

#19. Cecelia Creole Bistro

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (63 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Cajun & Creole, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 421 North Third Street Suite B, Baton Rouge, LA 70801
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34uLe7_0dnrvgRN00
Tripadvisor

#18. Poor Boy Lloyd's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (243 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 201 Florida St, Baton Rouge, LA 70801-1719
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CemcK_0dnrvgRN00
Tripadvisor

#17. TJ Ribs

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (416 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2324 S Acadian Thruway, Baton Rouge, LA 70808-2303
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hnmLy_0dnrvgRN00
Tripadvisor

#16. City Pork Brasserie & Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (145 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7327 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA 70806-8202
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LehA4_0dnrvgRN00
Tripadvisor

#15. Juban's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (375 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 3739 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge, LA 70808-2950
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g65Q3_0dnrvgRN00
Tripadvisor

#14. Roux 61 Seafood & Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (236 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8322 Bluebonnet Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70810-2825
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LCMLk_0dnrvgRN00
Tripadvisor

#13. Elsie's Plate & Pie

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (131 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3145 Government St, Baton Rouge, LA 70806-5625
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ej3zk_0dnrvgRN00
Tripadvisor

#12. Acme Oyster House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (438 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3535 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge, LA 70808-2262
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kU2Ak_0dnrvgRN00
Tripadvisor

#11. Sammy's Grill Highland

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (929 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8635 Highland Rd, Baton Rouge, LA 70808-6851
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27TNs9_0dnrvgRN00
Tripadvisor

#10. Southern Pearl Oyster House

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (80 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 9460 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge, LA 70810-1515
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FT7zc_0dnrvgRN00
Tripadvisor

#9. Zea Rotisserie & Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (255 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Grill
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2380 Towne Center Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70806-8276
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SQ83C_0dnrvgRN00
Tripadvisor

#8. Tsunami Shaw Center - Baton Rouge

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (376 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 100 Lafayette St, Baton Rouge, LA 70801-1201
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=181kTy_0dnrvgRN00
Tripadvisor

#7. The Chimes Restaurant & Tap Room

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (873 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3357 Highland Rd, Baton Rouge, LA 70802-7923
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=349pjX_0dnrvgRN00
Tripadvisor

#6. Albasha Greek & Lebanese

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (188 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Lebanese, Mediterranean
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2561 Citiplace Ct, Baton Rouge, LA 70808-2722
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X6FtK_0dnrvgRN00
Tripadvisor

#5. Parrain's Seafood Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,937 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3225 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge, LA 70808-2256
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k80hA_0dnrvgRN00
Tripadvisor

#4. MANSURS On The BOULEVARD

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (485 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 5720 Corporate Blvd Ste A, Baton Rouge, LA 70808-2534
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FJ1L7_0dnrvgRN00
Tripadvisor

#3. Louisiana Lagniappe Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (775 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 9990 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge, LA 70810-1525
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27E8kx_0dnrvgRN00
Tripadvisor

#2. Anthony's Italian Deli

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (241 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Deli
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5575 Government St, Baton Rouge, LA 70806-6033
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tOXLW_0dnrvgRN00
Tripadvisor

#1. Ruth's Chris Steak House

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (432 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 4836 Constitution Ave, Baton Rouge, LA 70808-3323
