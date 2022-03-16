Kzenon // Shutterstock

Highest-rated restaurants in Madison, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants in Madison using rankings from Tripadvisor . These restaurants range from fast food powerhouses to local hot spots.

Locals reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

#30. Bonfyre American Grille

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (319 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2601 W Beltline Hwy The Arbor Gate Towers, Madison, WI 53713-2316

#29. Brasserie V

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (257 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1923 Monroe St, Madison, WI 53711-2026

#28. The Tipsy Cow

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (253 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 102 King St, Madison, WI 53703-3314

#27. Great Dane Pub & Brewing Company

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (301 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 357 Price Pl, Madison, WI 53705-3208

#26. Vintage Brewing Co.

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (245 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 674 S Whitney Way, Madison, WI 53711-1035

#25. Lombardino's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (274 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2500 University Ave A, Madison, WI 53705-3813

#24. Tempest Oyster Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (234 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 120 E Wilson St, Madison, WI 53703-3481

#23. North and South Seafood & Smokehouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (190 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 6604 Mineral Point Rd, Madison, WI 53705-4238

#22. A Pig in a Fur Coat

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (239 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Spanish

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 940 Williamson St, Madison, WI 53703-3550

#21. Eno Vino Downtown

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (128 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Wine Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1 N Webster St 10th Floor, Madison, WI 53703-2835

#20. Merchant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (281 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 121 S Pinckney St, Madison, WI 53703-3338

#19. Heritage Tavern

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (202 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 131 E Mifflin St, Madison, WI 53703-2824

#18. The Coopers Tavern

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (417 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 20 W Mifflin St, Madison, WI 53703-2523

#17. Cento

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (307 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 122 W Mifflin St, Madison, WI 53703-2510

#16. The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,179 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Brew Pub

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 123 E Doty St, Madison, WI 53703-5122

#15. Graze Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (933 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1 S Pinckney St, Madison, WI 53703-2892

#14. Bassett Street Brunch Club

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (334 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 444 W Johnson St, Madison, WI 53703-2206

#13. RP Adler's Pub & Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (372 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 8202 Watts Rd, Madison, WI 53719-3819

#12. Monty's Blue Plate Diner

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (410 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Diner

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2089 Atwood Ave, Madison, WI 53704-5353

#11. L'Etoile Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (359 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: French, American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1 S Pinckney St, Madison, WI 53703-2892

#10. Tornado Steak House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (697 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 116 S Hamilton St 116 S Hamilton St, 53703, Madison, WI 53703-3210

#9. The Old Fashioned

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,272 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 23 N Pinckney St Ste 1, Madison, WI 53703-4206

#8. Sardine

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (658 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 617 Williamson St, Madison, WI 53703-3543

#7. Mickies Dairy Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (296 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Diner

- Price: $

- Address: 1511 Monroe St, Madison, WI 53711-2086

#6. Dotty Dumpling's Dowry

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (784 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 317 N Frances St, Madison, WI 53703-1970

#5. Graft

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (148 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 18 N Carroll St, Madison, WI 53703-2707

#4. Swad Indian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (214 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Indian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 6007A Monona Dr, Monona, Madison, WI 53716-3930

#3. Eno Vino Wine Bar & Bistro

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (308 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Wine Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 601 Junction Rd Suite9, Madison, WI 53717-2155

#2. Red

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (261 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 316 W Washington Ave Suite 100, Madison, WI 53703-3050

#1. Naples 15

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,370 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 15 N Butler St, Madison, WI 53703-4237

