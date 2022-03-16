ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Highest-rated restaurants in Madison, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34uhpR_0dnrvdnC00
Kzenon // Shutterstock

Highest-rated restaurants in Madison, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants in Madison using rankings from Tripadvisor . These restaurants range from fast food powerhouses to local hot spots.

Locals reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

You may also like: Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Madison, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x6dWZ_0dnrvdnC00
Tripadvisor

#30. Bonfyre American Grille

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (319 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2601 W Beltline Hwy The Arbor Gate Towers, Madison, WI 53713-2316
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IByCi_0dnrvdnC00
Tripadvisor

#29. Brasserie V

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (257 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1923 Monroe St, Madison, WI 53711-2026
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mBAQ0_0dnrvdnC00
Tripadvisor

#28. The Tipsy Cow

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (253 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 102 King St, Madison, WI 53703-3314
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43Fjfw_0dnrvdnC00
Tripadvisor

#27. Great Dane Pub & Brewing Company

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (301 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 357 Price Pl, Madison, WI 53705-3208
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C4Zjg_0dnrvdnC00
Tripadvisor

#26. Vintage Brewing Co.

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (245 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 674 S Whitney Way, Madison, WI 53711-1035
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Madison, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QMoje_0dnrvdnC00
Tripadvisor

#25. Lombardino's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (274 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2500 University Ave A, Madison, WI 53705-3813
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E8B5I_0dnrvdnC00
Tripadvisor

#24. Tempest Oyster Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (234 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 120 E Wilson St, Madison, WI 53703-3481
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LKP2M_0dnrvdnC00
Tripadvisor

#23. North and South Seafood & Smokehouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (190 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6604 Mineral Point Rd, Madison, WI 53705-4238
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1imwLz_0dnrvdnC00
Tripadvisor

#22. A Pig in a Fur Coat

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (239 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Spanish
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 940 Williamson St, Madison, WI 53703-3550
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26VPI0_0dnrvdnC00
Tripadvisor

#21. Eno Vino Downtown

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (128 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Wine Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1 N Webster St 10th Floor, Madison, WI 53703-2835
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Madison, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l7dYO_0dnrvdnC00
Tripadvisor

#20. Merchant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (281 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 121 S Pinckney St, Madison, WI 53703-3338
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uBmVQ_0dnrvdnC00
Tripadvisor

#19. Heritage Tavern

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (202 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 131 E Mifflin St, Madison, WI 53703-2824
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s3jAn_0dnrvdnC00
Tripadvisor

#18. The Coopers Tavern

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (417 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 20 W Mifflin St, Madison, WI 53703-2523
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QaF04_0dnrvdnC00
Tripadvisor

#17. Cento

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (307 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 122 W Mifflin St, Madison, WI 53703-2510
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P7nmn_0dnrvdnC00
Tripadvisor

#16. The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,179 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Brew Pub
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 123 E Doty St, Madison, WI 53703-5122
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Madison, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yfHnP_0dnrvdnC00
Tripadvisor

#15. Graze Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (933 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1 S Pinckney St, Madison, WI 53703-2892
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XhvBC_0dnrvdnC00
Tripadvisor

#14. Bassett Street Brunch Club

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (334 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 444 W Johnson St, Madison, WI 53703-2206
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=381sxv_0dnrvdnC00
Tripadvisor

#13. RP Adler's Pub & Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (372 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8202 Watts Rd, Madison, WI 53719-3819
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wS8X9_0dnrvdnC00
Tripadvisor

#12. Monty's Blue Plate Diner

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (410 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Diner
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2089 Atwood Ave, Madison, WI 53704-5353
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FMbsX_0dnrvdnC00
Tripadvisor

#11. L'Etoile Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (359 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: French, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1 S Pinckney St, Madison, WI 53703-2892
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Madison, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zRkSP_0dnrvdnC00
Tripadvisor

#10. Tornado Steak House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (697 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 116 S Hamilton St 116 S Hamilton St, 53703, Madison, WI 53703-3210
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YnpUd_0dnrvdnC00
Tripadvisor

#9. The Old Fashioned

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,272 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 23 N Pinckney St Ste 1, Madison, WI 53703-4206
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24wp1N_0dnrvdnC00
Tripadvisor

#8. Sardine

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (658 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 617 Williamson St, Madison, WI 53703-3543
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C6WVH_0dnrvdnC00
Tripadvisor

#7. Mickies Dairy Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (296 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Diner
- Price: $
- Address: 1511 Monroe St, Madison, WI 53711-2086
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fBeCd_0dnrvdnC00
Tripadvisor

#6. Dotty Dumpling's Dowry

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (784 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 317 N Frances St, Madison, WI 53703-1970
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Madison, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44HvrL_0dnrvdnC00
Tripadvisor

#5. Graft

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (148 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 18 N Carroll St, Madison, WI 53703-2707
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iFQSy_0dnrvdnC00
Tripadvisor

#4. Swad Indian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (214 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Indian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6007A Monona Dr, Monona, Madison, WI 53716-3930
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0en62K_0dnrvdnC00
Tripadvisor

#3. Eno Vino Wine Bar & Bistro

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (308 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Wine Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 601 Junction Rd Suite9, Madison, WI 53717-2155
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CCQMk_0dnrvdnC00
Tripadvisor

#2. Red

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (261 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 316 W Washington Ave Suite 100, Madison, WI 53703-3050
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24LMVl_0dnrvdnC00
Tripadvisor

#1. Naples 15

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,370 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 15 N Butler St, Madison, WI 53703-4237
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Madison, according to Tripadvisor

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Ukraine rejects ultimatums as conflict intensifies

MARIUPOL/LVIV/KYIV, Ukraine, March 21 (Reuters) - Ukraine said it would not accept ultimatums from Russia after Moscow demanded it stop defending besieged Mariupol, where hundreds of thousands of civilians are suffering through Russian bombardments laying waste to their city. Mariupol has become a focal point of Russia's assault on Ukraine,...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Madison, WI
Lifestyle
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
City
Monona, WI
Madison, WI
Food & Drinks
Madison, WI
Restaurants
Local
Wisconsin Food & Drinks
Local
Wisconsin Restaurants
City
Madison, WI
The Associated Press

Biden warns US companies of potential Russian cyberattacks

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — President Joe Biden on Monday urged U.S. companies to make sure their digital doors are locked tight because of “evolving intelligence” that Russia is considering launching cyberattacks against critical infrastructure targets as the war in Ukraine continues. Addressing corporate CEOs at their quarterly...
POTUS
The Hill

SEC proposes long-awaited rules on companies' emissions, climate risk

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) proposed rules Monday that would force publicly traded companies to reveal the ways climate change could threaten their businesses and their own contributions to global warming. The SEC voted 3-1 Monday to propose long-awaited standards for how businesses traded on the stock market must...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tripadvisor#Mexican Restaurants#Fast Food#Bistro#Food Drink#Big Data#Americans
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
17K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy