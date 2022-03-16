DGLimages // Shutterstock

Highest-rated restaurants in Sioux Falls, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants in Sioux Falls using rankings from Tripadvisor . These restaurants range from fast food powerhouses to local hot spots.

Locals reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

Tripadvisor

#30. Outback Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (200 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2411 S Carolyn Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57106-4302

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#29. All Day Cafe

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (194 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2101 W 41st St, Sioux Falls, SD 57105-6102

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#28. Monks Ale House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (114 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 420 E 8th St, Sioux Falls, SD 57103-7025

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#27. Khorasan Kabob House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (113 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Indian, Middle Eastern

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 923 S Marion Rd, Sioux Falls, SD 57106-0238

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#26. Fryn' Pan Family Restaurant 41st Street

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (161 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4204 W 41st St, Sioux Falls, SD 57106-0718

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#25. Phnom Penh Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (101 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Cambodian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1010 N Minnesota Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104-2431

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#24. Crawford's Bar & Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (218 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 214 S. Phillips Ave., Sioux Falls, SD 57104

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#23. Shahi Palace

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (166 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Indian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2527 S Shirley Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57106-4324

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#22. Cracker Barrel

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (286 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2409 S Shirley Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57106-4326

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#21. TapHouse 41

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (138 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2101 W 41st St, Sioux Falls, SD 57105-6102

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#20. Ode To Food And Drinks

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (128 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 300 Cherapa Pl, Sioux Falls, SD 57103-2269

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#19. Mama's Ladas

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (164 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 116 W 11th St, Sioux Falls, SD 57104-6304

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#18. Roll'n Pin Cafe & Grille

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (243 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3015 W Russell St Catering Kitchen, Sioux Falls, SD 57107-0707

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#17. Granite City Food & Brewery

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (401 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2620 S Louise Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57106-4329

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#16. Original Pancake House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (182 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2715 W. 41st Street, Sioux Falls, SD 57105

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#15. Texas Roadhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (340 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4307 W Empire Pl, Sioux Falls, SD 57106-6525

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#14. The Blarney Stone Pub - Sioux Falls

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (115 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Irish

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 333 South Phillips Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#13. Sanaa s Gourmet Mediterranean

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (184 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mediterranean, Middle Eastern

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 401 E 8th St Ste 100, Sioux Falls, SD 57103-7005

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#12. Carino's Italian

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (358 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2310 S Louise Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57106-4337

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#11. M.B. Haskett Delicatessen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (106 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 324 S Phillips Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104-6319

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#10. MacKenzie River Pizza, Grill & Pub

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (309 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 236 S Main Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104-6310

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#9. Parker's Bistro

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (233 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Contemporary

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 210 S Main Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104-6310

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#8. Sickies Garage Burgers & Brews

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (423 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2616 S Louise Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57106

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#7. Phillips Avenue Diner

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (761 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Diner

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 121 S Phillips Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104-6735

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#6. Jacky's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (354 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 702 E 8th St, Sioux Falls, SD 57103-1633

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#5. Grille 26

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (461 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1716 S Western Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57105-1316

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#4. JL Beers

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (426 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 323 S Phillips Ave Downtown, Sioux Falls, SD 57104-6347

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#3. Minerva's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,053 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 301 S Phillips Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104-6318

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#2. Carnaval Brazilian Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (591 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2401 S Carolyn Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57106-4302

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#1. Steak-Out Sioux Falls, SD

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (282 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 120 S Van Eps Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57103-1734

- Read more on Tripadvisor

