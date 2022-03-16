Kzenon // Shutterstock

Highest-rated restaurants in Tucson, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants in Tucson using rankings from Tripadvisor . These restaurants range from fast food powerhouses to local hot spots.

Locals reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

#30. Azul Restaurant and Lounge

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (674 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 3800 E Sunrise Dr Westin La Paloma Resort and Spa, Tucson, AZ 85718-3302

#29. Maynards

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (457 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 400 N Toole Ave, Tucson, AZ 85701-1815

#28. Poco & Mom's Cantina

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (327 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 7000 E Tanque Verde Rd, Tucson, AZ 85715-5325

#27. Tohono Chul Garden Bistro

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (460 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Southwestern

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 7366 N Paseo Del Norte, Tucson, AZ 85704-4415

#26. Blue Willow Restaurant & Gift Shop

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (635 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2616 N Campbell Ave, Tucson, AZ 85719-3102

#25. Bob's Steak and Chop House - Tucson

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (225 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 2727 W Club Dr, Tucson, AZ 85742-9766

#24. Zayna Mediterranean Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (178 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Lebanese, Mediterranean

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1138 N Belvedere Ave, Tucson, AZ 85712-4616

#23. The Parish Gastropub

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (393 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Fusion

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 6453 N Oracle Rd, Tucson, AZ 85704-5675

#22. Guadalajara Original Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (609 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1220 E Prince Rd, Tucson, AZ 85719-1835

#21. Canyon Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (294 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Southwestern

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: Loews Ventana Canyon Resort 7000 North Resort Drive, Tucson, AZ 85750

#20. La Cocina

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (388 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 201 N Court Ave, Tucson, AZ 85701-1003

#19. The Tasteful Kitchen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (168 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: $$ - $$$

- Price: not available

- Address: 501 E 28th St, Tucson, AZ 85713-2900

#18. Barrio Brewing Company

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (220 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: Corner of Toole and 16th St., Tucson, AZ 85719-6603

#17. Eclectic Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (330 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 7053 E Tanque Verde Rd, Tucson, AZ 85715-5311

#16. Saffron Indian Bistro

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (326 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Indian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 7607 N Oracle Rd Oracle Crossing Shopping Center, Tucson, AZ 85704-6352

#15. Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (661 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 6360 N Campbell Ave Suite 180, Tucson, AZ 85718-3172

#14. Mariscos Chihuahua

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (216 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1009 N Grande Ave, Tucson, AZ 85745-2401

#13. Wildflower

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,421 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Contemporary

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 7037 N Oracle Rd, Tucson, AZ 85704-4329

#12. Prep & Pastry

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (419 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3073 N Campbell Ave, Tucson, AZ 85719-2816

#11. Biscuits Country Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (338 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

- Price: $

- Address: 7026 E Broadway Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85710-2805

#10. Feast

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (533 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, International

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3719 E Speedway Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85716-4019

#9. Cup Cafe in Hotel Congress

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (917 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: Hotel Congress, 311 E Congress St 311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701-1811

#8. Flying V Bar & Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (859 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Southwestern

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 7000 N Resort Dr, Tucson, AZ 85750-1341

#7. Cafe a La C'Art

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (290 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 150 N Main Ave, Tucson, AZ 85701

#6. It's Greek to Me

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (346 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Mediterranean

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 15920 N Oracle Rd Suite 120, Tucson, AZ 85739-9210

#5. Bobo's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (326 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Diner

- Price: $

- Address: 2938 E Grant Rd, Tucson, AZ 85716-2752

#4. Vivace Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,904 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Contemporary

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 6440 N Campbell Ave, Tucson, AZ 85718-1302

#3. Renee's Tucson

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (424 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 7065 E Tanque Verde Rd, Tucson, AZ 85715-5311

#2. 5 Points Market and Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (271 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 756 S Stone Ave, Tucson, AZ 85701-2623

#1. Baja Cafe of Tucson

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (414 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Southwestern

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 7002 E Broadway Blvd Ste A, Tucson, AZ 85710-2827

