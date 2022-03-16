ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Highest-rated restaurants in Tucson, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wb6r7_0dnrvb1k00
Kzenon // Shutterstock

With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants in Tucson using rankings from Tripadvisor . These restaurants range from fast food powerhouses to local hot spots.

Locals reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qxrcJ_0dnrvb1k00
Tripadvisor

#30. Azul Restaurant and Lounge

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (674 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 3800 E Sunrise Dr Westin La Paloma Resort and Spa, Tucson, AZ 85718-3302
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32uD7s_0dnrvb1k00
Tripadvisor

#29. Maynards

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (457 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 400 N Toole Ave, Tucson, AZ 85701-1815
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i5yN4_0dnrvb1k00
Tripadvisor

#28. Poco & Mom's Cantina

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (327 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7000 E Tanque Verde Rd, Tucson, AZ 85715-5325
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40vkPF_0dnrvb1k00
Tripadvisor

#27. Tohono Chul Garden Bistro

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (460 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7366 N Paseo Del Norte, Tucson, AZ 85704-4415
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Lh95M_0dnrvb1k00
Tripadvisor

#26. Blue Willow Restaurant & Gift Shop

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (635 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2616 N Campbell Ave, Tucson, AZ 85719-3102
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tDB6G_0dnrvb1k00
Tripadvisor

#25. Bob's Steak and Chop House - Tucson

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (225 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2727 W Club Dr, Tucson, AZ 85742-9766
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dFGck_0dnrvb1k00
Tripadvisor

#24. Zayna Mediterranean Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (178 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Lebanese, Mediterranean
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1138 N Belvedere Ave, Tucson, AZ 85712-4616
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jkcxu_0dnrvb1k00
Tripadvisor

#23. The Parish Gastropub

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (393 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Fusion
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6453 N Oracle Rd, Tucson, AZ 85704-5675
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZEbkf_0dnrvb1k00
Tripadvisor

#22. Guadalajara Original Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (609 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1220 E Prince Rd, Tucson, AZ 85719-1835
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DbEaB_0dnrvb1k00
Tripadvisor

#21. Canyon Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (294 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: Loews Ventana Canyon Resort 7000 North Resort Drive, Tucson, AZ 85750
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LpBWu_0dnrvb1k00
Tripadvisor

#20. La Cocina

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (388 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 201 N Court Ave, Tucson, AZ 85701-1003
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EMDdC_0dnrvb1k00
Tripadvisor

#19. The Tasteful Kitchen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (168 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: $$ - $$$
- Price: not available
- Address: 501 E 28th St, Tucson, AZ 85713-2900
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dfYJx_0dnrvb1k00
Tripadvisor

#18. Barrio Brewing Company

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (220 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: Corner of Toole and 16th St., Tucson, AZ 85719-6603
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yi9AM_0dnrvb1k00
Tripadvisor

#17. Eclectic Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (330 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7053 E Tanque Verde Rd, Tucson, AZ 85715-5311
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AX8Xz_0dnrvb1k00
Tripadvisor

#16. Saffron Indian Bistro

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (326 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Indian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7607 N Oracle Rd Oracle Crossing Shopping Center, Tucson, AZ 85704-6352
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TRJcG_0dnrvb1k00
Tripadvisor

#15. Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (661 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 6360 N Campbell Ave Suite 180, Tucson, AZ 85718-3172
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DCFKi_0dnrvb1k00
Tripadvisor

#14. Mariscos Chihuahua

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (216 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1009 N Grande Ave, Tucson, AZ 85745-2401
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GdnRy_0dnrvb1k00
Tripadvisor

#13. Wildflower

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,421 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Contemporary
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7037 N Oracle Rd, Tucson, AZ 85704-4329
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=479yx1_0dnrvb1k00
Tripadvisor

#12. Prep & Pastry

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (419 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3073 N Campbell Ave, Tucson, AZ 85719-2816
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JQVGP_0dnrvb1k00
Tripadvisor

#11. Biscuits Country Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (338 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe
- Price: $
- Address: 7026 E Broadway Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85710-2805
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n2BV6_0dnrvb1k00
Tripadvisor

#10. Feast

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (533 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, International
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3719 E Speedway Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85716-4019
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h3E6l_0dnrvb1k00
Tripadvisor

#9. Cup Cafe in Hotel Congress

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (917 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: Hotel Congress, 311 E Congress St 311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701-1811
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10d0BJ_0dnrvb1k00
Tripadvisor

#8. Flying V Bar & Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (859 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Southwestern
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 7000 N Resort Dr, Tucson, AZ 85750-1341
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NZw9b_0dnrvb1k00
Tripadvisor

#7. Cafe a La C'Art

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (290 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 150 N Main Ave, Tucson, AZ 85701
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y3lNd_0dnrvb1k00
Tripadvisor

#6. It's Greek to Me

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (346 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Mediterranean
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 15920 N Oracle Rd Suite 120, Tucson, AZ 85739-9210
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MXhQ5_0dnrvb1k00
Tripadvisor

#5. Bobo's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (326 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Diner
- Price: $
- Address: 2938 E Grant Rd, Tucson, AZ 85716-2752
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zgogA_0dnrvb1k00
Tripadvisor

#4. Vivace Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,904 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Contemporary
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 6440 N Campbell Ave, Tucson, AZ 85718-1302
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19Jcpd_0dnrvb1k00
Tripadvisor

#3. Renee's Tucson

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (424 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7065 E Tanque Verde Rd, Tucson, AZ 85715-5311
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Gmp7W_0dnrvb1k00
Tripadvisor

#2. 5 Points Market and Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (271 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 756 S Stone Ave, Tucson, AZ 85701-2623
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z8Czg_0dnrvb1k00
Tripadvisor

#1. Baja Cafe of Tucson

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (414 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7002 E Broadway Blvd Ste A, Tucson, AZ 85710-2827
- Read more on Tripadvisor

