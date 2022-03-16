ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highest-rated restaurants in Omaha, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
 5 days ago

KDR In-Focus Productions // Shutterstock

With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants in Omaha using rankings from Tripadvisor . These restaurants range from fast food powerhouses to local hot spots.

Locals reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

#30. J. Gilbert's Wood-Fired Steaks & Seafood

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (81 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1010 Capitol Ave, Omaha, NE 68102-1117
#29. P.F. Chang's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (196 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 10150 California St, Omaha, NE 68114-2321
#28. Wilson and Washburn

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (128 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1407 Harney St, Omaha, NE 68102-2205
#27. Jackson Street Tavern

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (209 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1125 Jackson St, Omaha, NE 68102-2824
#26. Old Mattress Factory Bar & Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (418 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 501 N 13th St, Omaha, NE 68102-4704
#25. Early Bird

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (58 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3824 Farnam St Ste 120, Omaha, NE 68131-3190
#24. Lisa's Radial Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (119 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe
- Price: $
- Address: 817 N 40th St, Omaha, NE 68131-1828
#23. Shucks Fish House & Oyster Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (165 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Cajun & Creole
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1218 S 119th St, Omaha, NE 68144
#22. Spaghetti Works Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (888 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1105 Howard St, Omaha, NE 68102-2840
#21. Stokes Grill and Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (331 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1122 Howard St, Omaha, NE 68102
#20. Kitchen Table

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (152 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Healthy
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1415 Farnam St, Omaha, NE 68102-2202
#19. J Coco

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (161 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, International
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5203 Leavenworth St, Omaha, NE 68106-1345
#18. Twisted Fork Grill & Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (554 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1014 Howard St, Omaha, NE 68102-2815
#17. Louie M's Burger Lust

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (151 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Diner
- Price: $
- Address: 1718 Vinton St, Omaha, NE 68108-1433
#16. Pitch Coal-fire Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (325 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5021 Underwood Ave, Omaha, NE 68132-2235
#15. Upstream Brewing Company

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,845 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 514 S 11th st, Omaha, NE 68102-2808
#14. V Mertz Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (216 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, International
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1022 Howard St, Omaha, NE 68102-2815
#13. Twisted Cork

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (157 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 10730 Pacific St Ste 110, Omaha, NE 68114-4700
#12. Sullivan's Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (411 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 222 S 15th St Ste 100, Omaha, NE 68102
#11. Spencer's For Steaks & Chops

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (353 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 102 S 10th Street, Omaha, NE 68102
#10. Blue Sushi Sake Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (261 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 416 S 12th St, Omaha, NE 68102-2810
#9. Brother Sebastian's Steakhouse & Winery

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (429 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1350 S 119th St, Omaha, NE 68144-1606
#8. The Drover

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (965 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2121 S 73rd St, Omaha, NE 68124-2306
#7. Lo Sole Mio Ristorante

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (611 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3001 S 32nd Ave, Omaha, NE 68105-3633
#6. Spezia

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (491 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3125 S 72nd St, Omaha, NE 68124-3568
#5. 801 Chophouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (542 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1403 Farnam St, Omaha, NE 68102-2200
#4. Plank Seafood Provisions

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (761 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1205 Howard St, Omaha, NE 68102-2818
#3. Wave Bistro

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (213 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4002 N 144th St, Omaha, NE 68116-4206
#2. M's Pub

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (893 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 422 S 11th St, Omaha, NE 68102-2806
#1. Kobe Steakhouse of Japan

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (367 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 16801 Burke St, Omaha, NE 68118-2247
