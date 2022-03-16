KDR In-Focus Productions // Shutterstock

Highest-rated restaurants in Omaha, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants in Omaha using rankings from Tripadvisor . These restaurants range from fast food powerhouses to local hot spots.

Locals reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

Tripadvisor

#30. J. Gilbert's Wood-Fired Steaks & Seafood

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (81 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1010 Capitol Ave, Omaha, NE 68102-1117

Tripadvisor

#29. P.F. Chang's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (196 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 10150 California St, Omaha, NE 68114-2321

Tripadvisor

#28. Wilson and Washburn

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (128 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1407 Harney St, Omaha, NE 68102-2205

Tripadvisor

#27. Jackson Street Tavern

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (209 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1125 Jackson St, Omaha, NE 68102-2824

Tripadvisor

#26. Old Mattress Factory Bar & Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (418 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 501 N 13th St, Omaha, NE 68102-4704

#25. Early Bird

#25. Early Bird

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (58 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3824 Farnam St Ste 120, Omaha, NE 68131-3190

Tripadvisor

#24. Lisa's Radial Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (119 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

- Price: $

- Address: 817 N 40th St, Omaha, NE 68131-1828

Tripadvisor

#23. Shucks Fish House & Oyster Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (165 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Cajun & Creole

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1218 S 119th St, Omaha, NE 68144

Tripadvisor

#22. Spaghetti Works Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (888 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1105 Howard St, Omaha, NE 68102-2840

Tripadvisor

#21. Stokes Grill and Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (331 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Southwestern

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1122 Howard St, Omaha, NE 68102

Tripadvisor

#20. Kitchen Table

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (152 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Healthy

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1415 Farnam St, Omaha, NE 68102-2202

#19. J Coco

#19. J Coco

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (161 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, International

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5203 Leavenworth St, Omaha, NE 68106-1345

Tripadvisor

#18. Twisted Fork Grill & Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (554 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1014 Howard St, Omaha, NE 68102-2815

Tripadvisor

#17. Louie M's Burger Lust

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (151 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Diner

- Price: $

- Address: 1718 Vinton St, Omaha, NE 68108-1433

Tripadvisor

#16. Pitch Coal-fire Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (325 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5021 Underwood Ave, Omaha, NE 68132-2235

Tripadvisor

#15. Upstream Brewing Company

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,845 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 514 S 11th st, Omaha, NE 68102-2808

Tripadvisor

#14. V Mertz Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (216 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, International

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1022 Howard St, Omaha, NE 68102-2815

Tripadvisor

#13. Twisted Cork

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (157 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 10730 Pacific St Ste 110, Omaha, NE 68114-4700

Tripadvisor

#12. Sullivan's Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (411 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 222 S 15th St Ste 100, Omaha, NE 68102

Tripadvisor

#11. Spencer's For Steaks & Chops

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (353 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 102 S 10th Street, Omaha, NE 68102

Tripadvisor

#10. Blue Sushi Sake Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (261 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 416 S 12th St, Omaha, NE 68102-2810

Tripadvisor

#9. Brother Sebastian's Steakhouse & Winery

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (429 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1350 S 119th St, Omaha, NE 68144-1606

#8. The Drover

#8. The Drover

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (965 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 2121 S 73rd St, Omaha, NE 68124-2306

Tripadvisor

#7. Lo Sole Mio Ristorante

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (611 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3001 S 32nd Ave, Omaha, NE 68105-3633

#6. Spezia

#6. Spezia

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (491 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3125 S 72nd St, Omaha, NE 68124-3568

Tripadvisor

#5. 801 Chophouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (542 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1403 Farnam St, Omaha, NE 68102-2200

Tripadvisor

#4. Plank Seafood Provisions

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (761 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1205 Howard St, Omaha, NE 68102-2818

#3. Wave Bistro

#3. Wave Bistro

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (213 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4002 N 144th St, Omaha, NE 68116-4206

#2. M's Pub

#2. M's Pub

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (893 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 422 S 11th St, Omaha, NE 68102-2806

Tripadvisor

#1. Kobe Steakhouse of Japan

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (367 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Steakhouse

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 16801 Burke St, Omaha, NE 68118-2247

