Highest-rated restaurants in Fargo, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants in Fargo using rankings from Tripadvisor . These restaurants range from fast food powerhouses to local hot spots.

Locals reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

#30. HuHot Mongolian Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (185 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Mongolian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1801 45th St S, Fargo, ND 58103-0801

#29. Fargo Brewing Company

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (48 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Brew Pub

- Price: $

- Address: 610 University Dr N, Fargo, ND 58102-4342

#28. Acapulco Mexican fargo

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (186 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1150 36th St S, Fargo, ND 58103-2209

#27. Luna Fargo

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (53 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Wine Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1545 University Dr S, Fargo, ND 58103-4169

#26. Fargo Brewing Ale House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (40 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Brew Pub

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4445 17th Ave S, Fargo, ND 58103-3574

#25. Olive Garden Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (149 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4339 13th Ave SW, Fargo, ND 58103

#24. NoBull Smokehouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (79 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 609 Np Ave N, Fargo, ND 58102-4916

#23. The Shack on Broadway

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (106 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $

- Address: 3215 Broadway N, Fargo, ND 58102-1021

#22. LongHorn Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (216 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4410 13th Ave S, Fargo, ND 58103

#21. The Boiler Room

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (243 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 210 Broadway N Suite 90, Fargo, ND 58102-4772

#20. Johnny Carino's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (296 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4410 17th Ave S, Fargo, ND 58103-3394

#19. Kroll's Diner

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (224 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Diner

- Price: $

- Address: 1033 45th St S, Fargo, ND 58103

#18. The Toasted Frog

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (151 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 305 Broadway N, Fargo, ND 58102-4766

#17. Paradiso Mexican Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (405 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 801 38th St S, Fargo, ND 58103-1116

#16. Vinyl Taco

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (185 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 520 1st Avenue N., Fargo, North Dakota 58102, Fargo, ND 58102

#15. Granite City Food & Brewery

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (640 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1636 42nd St S, Fargo, ND 58103-3324

#14. HoDo Lounge

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (235 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 101 Broadway N, Fargo, ND 58102-4925

#13. Rhombus Guys

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (269 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 606 Main Ave, Fargo, ND 58103-1912

#12. Porter Creek Hardwood Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (264 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1555 44th St S, Fargo, ND 58103-7415

#11. India Palace Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (167 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Indian, Balti

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5050 13th Ave S Ste 3, Fargo, ND 58103-7262

#10. Texas Roadhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (363 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4971 13th Avenue South, Fargo, ND 58103

#9. Lucky's 13 Pub

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (570 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4301 17th Ave S, Fargo, ND 58103-3538

#8. Passage to India

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (285 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Indian, Grill

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 855 45th St S Unit A3, Fargo, ND 58103-1036

#7. Mango's Mexican And American Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (202 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern

- Price: $

- Address: 2901 Main Ave, Fargo, ND 58103-6812

#6. Doolittles Woodfire Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (728 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Bar, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2112 25th St S, Fargo, ND 58103-5042

#5. JL Beers

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (420 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 518 1st Ave N 4240 32nd Ave S, Fargo, ND 58104, Fargo, ND 58102-4804

#4. Sickies Garage Burgers & Brews

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (641 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3431 Fiechtner Dr S, Fargo, ND 58103-2359

#3. Wurst Bier Hall

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (486 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: German, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 630 1st Ave N, Fargo, ND 58102-5268

#2. Blackbird Woodfire

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (235 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 206 Broadway N, Fargo, ND 58102-4713

#1. Mezzaluna

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (345 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 309 Roberts St N Happy Hour is 5-6 and 9-11, Fargo, ND 58102-4760

