Fargo, ND

Highest-rated restaurants in Fargo, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 5 days ago

KDR In-Focus Productions // Shutterstock

Highest-rated restaurants in Fargo, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants in Fargo using rankings from Tripadvisor . These restaurants range from fast food powerhouses to local hot spots.

Locals reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20euox_0dnrvYKR00
Tripadvisor

#30. HuHot Mongolian Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (185 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Mongolian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1801 45th St S, Fargo, ND 58103-0801
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p5CoV_0dnrvYKR00
Tripadvisor

#29. Fargo Brewing Company

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (48 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Brew Pub
- Price: $
- Address: 610 University Dr N, Fargo, ND 58102-4342
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e4VYi_0dnrvYKR00
Tripadvisor

#28. Acapulco Mexican fargo

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (186 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1150 36th St S, Fargo, ND 58103-2209
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PK4w9_0dnrvYKR00
Tripadvisor

#27. Luna Fargo

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (53 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Wine Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1545 University Dr S, Fargo, ND 58103-4169
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X6Eyr_0dnrvYKR00
Tripadvisor

#26. Fargo Brewing Ale House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (40 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Brew Pub
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4445 17th Ave S, Fargo, ND 58103-3574
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hB30r_0dnrvYKR00
Tripadvisor

#25. Olive Garden Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (149 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4339 13th Ave SW, Fargo, ND 58103
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cAKbq_0dnrvYKR00
Tripadvisor

#24. NoBull Smokehouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (79 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 609 Np Ave N, Fargo, ND 58102-4916
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o6Z9D_0dnrvYKR00
Tripadvisor

#23. The Shack on Broadway

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (106 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $
- Address: 3215 Broadway N, Fargo, ND 58102-1021
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gifVX_0dnrvYKR00
Tripadvisor

#22. LongHorn Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (216 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4410 13th Ave S, Fargo, ND 58103
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cpojF_0dnrvYKR00
Tripadvisor

#21. The Boiler Room

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (243 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 210 Broadway N Suite 90, Fargo, ND 58102-4772
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gjne2_0dnrvYKR00
Tripadvisor

#20. Johnny Carino's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (296 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4410 17th Ave S, Fargo, ND 58103-3394
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EO5im_0dnrvYKR00
Tripadvisor

#19. Kroll's Diner

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (224 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Diner
- Price: $
- Address: 1033 45th St S, Fargo, ND 58103
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RvUn5_0dnrvYKR00
Tripadvisor

#18. The Toasted Frog

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (151 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 305 Broadway N, Fargo, ND 58102-4766
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iyGey_0dnrvYKR00
Tripadvisor

#17. Paradiso Mexican Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (405 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 801 38th St S, Fargo, ND 58103-1116
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Slbfb_0dnrvYKR00
Tripadvisor

#16. Vinyl Taco

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (185 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 520 1st Avenue N., Fargo, North Dakota 58102, Fargo, ND 58102
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gDkUx_0dnrvYKR00
Tripadvisor

#15. Granite City Food & Brewery

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (640 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1636 42nd St S, Fargo, ND 58103-3324
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P9NmN_0dnrvYKR00
Tripadvisor

#14. HoDo Lounge

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (235 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 101 Broadway N, Fargo, ND 58102-4925
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W72LH_0dnrvYKR00
Tripadvisor

#13. Rhombus Guys

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (269 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 606 Main Ave, Fargo, ND 58103-1912
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tq2Zq_0dnrvYKR00
Tripadvisor

#12. Porter Creek Hardwood Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (264 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1555 44th St S, Fargo, ND 58103-7415
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27uk79_0dnrvYKR00
Tripadvisor

#11. India Palace Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (167 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Indian, Balti
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5050 13th Ave S Ste 3, Fargo, ND 58103-7262
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Iz4kq_0dnrvYKR00
Tripadvisor

#10. Texas Roadhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (363 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4971 13th Avenue South, Fargo, ND 58103
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H9uE2_0dnrvYKR00
Tripadvisor

#9. Lucky's 13 Pub

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (570 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4301 17th Ave S, Fargo, ND 58103-3538
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2utxQD_0dnrvYKR00
Tripadvisor

#8. Passage to India

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (285 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Indian, Grill
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 855 45th St S Unit A3, Fargo, ND 58103-1036
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zHNzw_0dnrvYKR00
Tripadvisor

#7. Mango's Mexican And American Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (202 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern
- Price: $
- Address: 2901 Main Ave, Fargo, ND 58103-6812
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EFPyZ_0dnrvYKR00
Tripadvisor

#6. Doolittles Woodfire Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (728 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bar, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2112 25th St S, Fargo, ND 58103-5042
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Djvk7_0dnrvYKR00
Tripadvisor

#5. JL Beers

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (420 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 518 1st Ave N 4240 32nd Ave S, Fargo, ND 58104, Fargo, ND 58102-4804
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LootE_0dnrvYKR00
Tripadvisor

#4. Sickies Garage Burgers & Brews

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (641 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3431 Fiechtner Dr S, Fargo, ND 58103-2359
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QytqD_0dnrvYKR00
Tripadvisor

#3. Wurst Bier Hall

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (486 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: German, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 630 1st Ave N, Fargo, ND 58102-5268
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bme8F_0dnrvYKR00
Tripadvisor

#2. Blackbird Woodfire

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (235 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 206 Broadway N, Fargo, ND 58102-4713
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y8YUR_0dnrvYKR00
Tripadvisor

#1. Mezzaluna

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (345 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 309 Roberts St N Happy Hour is 5-6 and 9-11, Fargo, ND 58102-4760
