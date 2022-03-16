KDR In-Focus Productions // Shutterstock

Highest-rated restaurants in Buffalo, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants in Buffalo using rankings from Tripadvisor . These restaurants range from fast food powerhouses to local hot spots.

Locals reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

#30. Lake Effect Diner

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (398 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Diner

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3165 Main St, Buffalo, NY 14214-1310

#29. Bada Bing Bar & Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (169 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 115 W Chippewa St, Buffalo, NY 14202-2006

#28. 716 Food & Sport

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (872 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 7 Scott St, Buffalo, NY 14203-3009

#27. Gene McCarthy's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (89 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Irish

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 73 Hamburg St, Buffalo, NY 14204-2719

#26. Liberty Hound

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (397 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1 Naval Park CV, Buffalo, NY 14202-4114

#25. Local Kitchen & Beer Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (91 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 88 W Chippewa St, Buffalo, NY 14202-2011

#24. Parkside Meadow

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (87 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2 Russell St, Buffalo, NY 14214-1930

#23. Gabriel's Gate Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (386 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 145 Allen St, Buffalo, NY 14201-1513

#22. Salvatore's Italian Prime

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (686 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 6461 Transit Rd, Buffalo, NY 14043-1089

#21. Allen Burger Venture

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (170 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 175 Allen St, Buffalo, NY 14201-1515

#20. Anchor Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (3,163 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1047 Main St, Buffalo, NY 14209-2305

#19. Buffalo Chophouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (328 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 282 Franklin St, Buffalo, NY 14202-1902

#18. The Melting Pot

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (287 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1 Walden Galleria Suite D224, Galleria Mall, Buffalo, NY 14225

#17. Toutant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (200 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Cajun & Creole

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 437 Ellicott St, Buffalo, NY 14203-1519

#16. Sophia's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (197 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Diner

- Price: $

- Address: 749 Military Rd, Buffalo, NY 14216-1027

#15. Osteria 166

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (335 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 166 Franklin St, Buffalo, NY 14202-2407

#14. Pearl Street Grill & Brewery

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,591 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 76 Pearl St, Buffalo, NY 14224-1718

#13. Sun Cuisines

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (186 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1989 Niagara St, Buffalo, NY 14207-2510

#12. Tappo Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (303 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 338 Ellicott St, Buffalo, NY 14203-1619

#11. Fat Bob's Smokehouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (327 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 41 Virginia Pl, Buffalo, NY 14202-1323

#10. Tempo Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (284 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 581 Delaware Ave, Buffalo, NY 14202-1201

#9. Dinosaur Bar-B-Que

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (518 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 301 Franklin St, Buffalo, NY 14202-1901

#8. Chef's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (838 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 291 Seneca St, Buffalo, NY 14204-2011

#7. Betty's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (378 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 370 Virginia St, Buffalo, NY 14201-1952

#6. Big Ditch Brewing Company

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (329 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 55 E Huron St, Buffalo, NY 14203-1632

#5. Lombardo Ristorante

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (244 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1198 Hertel Ave, Buffalo, NY 14216-2747

#4. The Left Bank

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (684 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 511 Rhode Island St, Buffalo, NY 14213-2317

#3. Hutch's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (401 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1375 Delaware Ave, Buffalo, NY 14209-1108

#2. Bacchus Wine Bar & Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (374 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Wine Bar

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 54 W Chippewa St, Buffalo, NY 14202-2206

#1. Mulberry Italian Ristorante

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,010 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 64 Jackson Ave, Buffalo, NY 14218-3317

