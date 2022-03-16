ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Highest-rated restaurants in Buffalo, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
 5 days ago

Highest-rated restaurants in Buffalo, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants in Buffalo using rankings from Tripadvisor . These restaurants range from fast food powerhouses to local hot spots.

Locals reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

#30. Lake Effect Diner

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (398 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Diner
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3165 Main St, Buffalo, NY 14214-1310
- Read more on Tripadvisor

#29. Bada Bing Bar & Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (169 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 115 W Chippewa St, Buffalo, NY 14202-2006
- Read more on Tripadvisor

#28. 716 Food & Sport

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (872 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7 Scott St, Buffalo, NY 14203-3009
- Read more on Tripadvisor

#27. Gene McCarthy's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (89 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Irish
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 73 Hamburg St, Buffalo, NY 14204-2719
- Read more on Tripadvisor

#26. Liberty Hound

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (397 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1 Naval Park CV, Buffalo, NY 14202-4114
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Buffalo, according to Tripadvisor

#25. Local Kitchen & Beer Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (91 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 88 W Chippewa St, Buffalo, NY 14202-2011
- Read more on Tripadvisor

#24. Parkside Meadow

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (87 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2 Russell St, Buffalo, NY 14214-1930
- Read more on Tripadvisor

#23. Gabriel's Gate Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (386 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 145 Allen St, Buffalo, NY 14201-1513
- Read more on Tripadvisor

#22. Salvatore's Italian Prime

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (686 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 6461 Transit Rd, Buffalo, NY 14043-1089
- Read more on Tripadvisor

#21. Allen Burger Venture

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (170 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 175 Allen St, Buffalo, NY 14201-1515
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Buffalo, according to Tripadvisor

#20. Anchor Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (3,163 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1047 Main St, Buffalo, NY 14209-2305
- Read more on Tripadvisor

#19. Buffalo Chophouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (328 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 282 Franklin St, Buffalo, NY 14202-1902
- Read more on Tripadvisor

#18. The Melting Pot

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (287 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1 Walden Galleria Suite D224, Galleria Mall, Buffalo, NY 14225
- Read more on Tripadvisor

#17. Toutant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (200 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Cajun & Creole
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 437 Ellicott St, Buffalo, NY 14203-1519
- Read more on Tripadvisor

#16. Sophia's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (197 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Diner
- Price: $
- Address: 749 Military Rd, Buffalo, NY 14216-1027
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Buffalo, according to Tripadvisor

#15. Osteria 166

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (335 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 166 Franklin St, Buffalo, NY 14202-2407
- Read more on Tripadvisor

#14. Pearl Street Grill & Brewery

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (1,591 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 76 Pearl St, Buffalo, NY 14224-1718
- Read more on Tripadvisor

#13. Sun Cuisines

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (186 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1989 Niagara St, Buffalo, NY 14207-2510
- Read more on Tripadvisor

#12. Tappo Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (303 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 338 Ellicott St, Buffalo, NY 14203-1619
- Read more on Tripadvisor

#11. Fat Bob's Smokehouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (327 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 41 Virginia Pl, Buffalo, NY 14202-1323
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Buffalo, according to Tripadvisor

#10. Tempo Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (284 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 581 Delaware Ave, Buffalo, NY 14202-1201
- Read more on Tripadvisor

#9. Dinosaur Bar-B-Que

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (518 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 301 Franklin St, Buffalo, NY 14202-1901
- Read more on Tripadvisor

#8. Chef's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (838 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 291 Seneca St, Buffalo, NY 14204-2011
- Read more on Tripadvisor

#7. Betty's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (378 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 370 Virginia St, Buffalo, NY 14201-1952
- Read more on Tripadvisor

#6. Big Ditch Brewing Company

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (329 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 55 E Huron St, Buffalo, NY 14203-1632
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Buffalo, according to Tripadvisor

#5. Lombardo Ristorante

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (244 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1198 Hertel Ave, Buffalo, NY 14216-2747
- Read more on Tripadvisor

#4. The Left Bank

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (684 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 511 Rhode Island St, Buffalo, NY 14213-2317
- Read more on Tripadvisor

#3. Hutch's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (401 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1375 Delaware Ave, Buffalo, NY 14209-1108
- Read more on Tripadvisor

#2. Bacchus Wine Bar & Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (374 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Wine Bar
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 54 W Chippewa St, Buffalo, NY 14202-2206
- Read more on Tripadvisor

#1. Mulberry Italian Ristorante

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,010 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 64 Jackson Ave, Buffalo, NY 14218-3317
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Buffalo, according to Tripadvisor

