Honolulu, HI

Highest-rated restaurants in Honolulu, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KprS1_0dnrvPNu00
DGLimages // Shutterstock

With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants in Honolulu using rankings from Tripadvisor . These restaurants range from fast food powerhouses to local hot spots.

Locals reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36dtaf_0dnrvPNu00
Tripadvisor

#30. Morimoto Asia Waikiki

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (346 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2490 Kalakaua Ave, Honolulu, Oahu, HI 96815-3240
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0URpWQ_0dnrvPNu00
Tripadvisor

#29. Roy's Waikiki Beach

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,429 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 226 Lewers St, Honolulu, Oahu, HI 96815-1941
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UaAHd_0dnrvPNu00
Tripadvisor

#28. Mahina and Sun's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (289 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Hawaiian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 412 Lewers St Surfjack Hotel & Swim Club, Honolulu, Oahu, HI 96815-2436
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04tOnD_0dnrvPNu00
Tripadvisor

#27. Side Street Inn

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (834 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bar, Hawaiian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1225 Hopaka St 614 Kapahulu Ave, Honolulu, Oahu, HI 96814-4302
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4boaTf_0dnrvPNu00
Tripadvisor

#26. Helena's Hawaiian Food

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (855 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Polynesian, Hawaiian
- Price: $
- Address: 1240 N School St, Honolulu, Oahu, HI 96817-2013
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V4nKp_0dnrvPNu00
Tripadvisor

#25. Hula Grill Waikiki

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (4,246 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 233 Elm Street Ste 203, Outrigger Waikiki Beach Resort, Honolulu, Oahu, HI 96815-2941
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B61Co_0dnrvPNu00
Tripadvisor

#24. Yard House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,480 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 226 Lewers Street #l148, Honolulu, Oahu, HI 96815-1941
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qjBzw_0dnrvPNu00
Tripadvisor

#23. Ginza Bairin Tonkatsu & Yoshoku Bistro

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (316 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 255 Beach Walk Spc 1, Honolulu, Oahu, HI 96815-1935
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FDAvx_0dnrvPNu00
Tripadvisor

#22. 12th Ave Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (342 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bar, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1120 12th Ave, Honolulu, Oahu, HI 96816-3790
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NJsyG_0dnrvPNu00
Tripadvisor

#21. Senia Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (162 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 75 N King St, Honolulu, Oahu, HI 96817-5108
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jvzOT_0dnrvPNu00
Tripadvisor

#20. The Pig and the Lady

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (960 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 83 N King St, Honolulu, Oahu, HI 96817-5108
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Tk036_0dnrvPNu00
Tripadvisor

#19. Roy's Hawaii Kai

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (616 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Hawaiian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 6600 Kalanianaole Hwy, Honolulu, Oahu, HI 96825-1273
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#18. Ruth's Chris Steak House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (460 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 500 Ala Moana Blvd Waterfront Plaza, Honolulu, Oahu, HI 96813
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RgXDV_0dnrvPNu00
Tripadvisor

#17. Ruth's Chris Steak House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,738 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 226 Lewers Street Waikiki Beach Walk, Honolulu, Oahu, HI 96815-1941
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kboF5_0dnrvPNu00
Tripadvisor

#16. Cafe Kaila

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (650 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: Market City Shopping Center, 2919 Kapiolani Blvd., Honolulu, Oahu, HI 96826
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GYsMz_0dnrvPNu00
Tripadvisor

#15. Hy's Steak House - Waikiki

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,197 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: $$$$
- Price: not available
- Address: 2440 Kuhio Ave, Honolulu, Oahu, HI 96815-3347
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DcPX7_0dnrvPNu00
Tripadvisor

#14. Highway Inn Kaka'ako

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (353 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Polynesian, Hawaiian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 680 Ala Moana Blvd Ste 105, Honolulu, Oahu, HI 96813-5409
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wsxmg_0dnrvPNu00
Tripadvisor

#13. Azure

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (863 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2259 Kalakaua Ave The Royal Hawaiian, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Waikiki, Honolulu, Oahu, HI 96815
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G3mHX_0dnrvPNu00
Tripadvisor

#12. Koko Head Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (487 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1145 12th Ave Ste C, Honolulu, Oahu, HI 96816-3754
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Tzh09_0dnrvPNu00
Tripadvisor

#11. Chef Chai

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (240 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1009 Kapiolani Blvd, Honolulu, Oahu, HI 96814-2112
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q4ldX_0dnrvPNu00
Tripadvisor

#10. Tommy Bahama Restaurant & Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,444 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 298 Beach Walk, Honolulu, Oahu, HI 96815-1970
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UmQra_0dnrvPNu00
Tripadvisor

#9. Marukame Udon Waikiki

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,810 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Asian
- Price: $
- Address: 2310 Kuhio Ave, Honolulu, Oahu, HI 96815-2983
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21C9TM_0dnrvPNu00
Tripadvisor

#8. Karai Crab

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (361 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Cajun & Creole
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1314 S King St Ste G2, Honolulu, Oahu, HI 96814-1956
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29TuN6_0dnrvPNu00
Tripadvisor

#7. Orchids

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,607 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Hawaiian, Contemporary
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2199 Kalia Rd Halekulani, Honolulu, Oahu, HI 96815-1936
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E122s_0dnrvPNu00
Tripadvisor

#6. Uncle Bo's Pupu Bar & Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,207 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 559 Kapahulu Ave, Honolulu, Oahu, HI 96815-3855
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mSM8t_0dnrvPNu00
Tripadvisor

#5. Lucky Belly

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (500 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 50 N Hotel St Smith Street, Honolulu, Oahu, HI 96817-5102
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07iTCZ_0dnrvPNu00
Tripadvisor

#4. La Mer

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (674 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: French
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2199 Kalia Rd Halekulani, Honolulu, Oahu, HI 96815-1936
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RLraj_0dnrvPNu00
Tripadvisor

#3. Poke Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (189 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Hawaiian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 226 Lewers Street #L106 Waikiki Beach Walk, Honolulu, Oahu, HI 96815-1941
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qNlkN_0dnrvPNu00
Tripadvisor

#2. Sweet E's Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (573 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1006 Kapahulu Ave, Honolulu, Oahu, HI 96816-1309
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=496zyV_0dnrvPNu00
Tripadvisor

#1. STRIPSTEAK Waikiki

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (443 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2330 Kalakaua Ave Ste 330 Ste 330, Honolulu, Oahu, HI 96815
- Read more on Tripadvisor

