Highest-rated restaurants in Honolulu, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants in Honolulu using rankings from Tripadvisor . These restaurants range from fast food powerhouses to local hot spots.

Locals reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

#30. Morimoto Asia Waikiki

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (346 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2490 Kalakaua Ave, Honolulu, Oahu, HI 96815-3240

#29. Roy's Waikiki Beach

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,429 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 226 Lewers St, Honolulu, Oahu, HI 96815-1941

#28. Mahina and Sun's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (289 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Hawaiian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 412 Lewers St Surfjack Hotel & Swim Club, Honolulu, Oahu, HI 96815-2436

#27. Side Street Inn

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (834 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Bar, Hawaiian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1225 Hopaka St 614 Kapahulu Ave, Honolulu, Oahu, HI 96814-4302

#26. Helena's Hawaiian Food

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (855 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Polynesian, Hawaiian

- Price: $

- Address: 1240 N School St, Honolulu, Oahu, HI 96817-2013

#25. Hula Grill Waikiki

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (4,246 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 233 Elm Street Ste 203, Outrigger Waikiki Beach Resort, Honolulu, Oahu, HI 96815-2941

#24. Yard House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,480 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 226 Lewers Street #l148, Honolulu, Oahu, HI 96815-1941

#23. Ginza Bairin Tonkatsu & Yoshoku Bistro

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (316 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 255 Beach Walk Spc 1, Honolulu, Oahu, HI 96815-1935

#22. 12th Ave Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (342 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Bar, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1120 12th Ave, Honolulu, Oahu, HI 96816-3790

#21. Senia Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (162 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 75 N King St, Honolulu, Oahu, HI 96817-5108

#20. The Pig and the Lady

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (960 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 83 N King St, Honolulu, Oahu, HI 96817-5108

#19. Roy's Hawaii Kai

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (616 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Hawaiian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 6600 Kalanianaole Hwy, Honolulu, Oahu, HI 96825-1273

#18. Ruth's Chris Steak House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (460 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 500 Ala Moana Blvd Waterfront Plaza, Honolulu, Oahu, HI 96813

#17. Ruth's Chris Steak House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,738 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 226 Lewers Street Waikiki Beach Walk, Honolulu, Oahu, HI 96815-1941

#16. Cafe Kaila

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (650 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: Market City Shopping Center, 2919 Kapiolani Blvd., Honolulu, Oahu, HI 96826

#15. Hy's Steak House - Waikiki

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,197 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: $$$$

- Price: not available

- Address: 2440 Kuhio Ave, Honolulu, Oahu, HI 96815-3347

#14. Highway Inn Kaka'ako

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (353 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Polynesian, Hawaiian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 680 Ala Moana Blvd Ste 105, Honolulu, Oahu, HI 96813-5409

#13. Azure

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (863 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 2259 Kalakaua Ave The Royal Hawaiian, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Waikiki, Honolulu, Oahu, HI 96815

#12. Koko Head Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (487 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1145 12th Ave Ste C, Honolulu, Oahu, HI 96816-3754

#11. Chef Chai

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (240 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1009 Kapiolani Blvd, Honolulu, Oahu, HI 96814-2112

#10. Tommy Bahama Restaurant & Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,444 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 298 Beach Walk, Honolulu, Oahu, HI 96815-1970

#9. Marukame Udon Waikiki

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,810 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Asian

- Price: $

- Address: 2310 Kuhio Ave, Honolulu, Oahu, HI 96815-2983

#8. Karai Crab

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (361 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Cajun & Creole

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1314 S King St Ste G2, Honolulu, Oahu, HI 96814-1956

#7. Orchids

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,607 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Hawaiian, Contemporary

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 2199 Kalia Rd Halekulani, Honolulu, Oahu, HI 96815-1936

#6. Uncle Bo's Pupu Bar & Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,207 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 559 Kapahulu Ave, Honolulu, Oahu, HI 96815-3855

#5. Lucky Belly

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (500 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 50 N Hotel St Smith Street, Honolulu, Oahu, HI 96817-5102

#4. La Mer

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (674 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: French

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 2199 Kalia Rd Halekulani, Honolulu, Oahu, HI 96815-1936

#3. Poke Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (189 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, Hawaiian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 226 Lewers Street #L106 Waikiki Beach Walk, Honolulu, Oahu, HI 96815-1941

#2. Sweet E's Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (573 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1006 Kapahulu Ave, Honolulu, Oahu, HI 96816-1309

#1. STRIPSTEAK Waikiki

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (443 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 2330 Kalakaua Ave Ste 330 Ste 330, Honolulu, Oahu, HI 96815

