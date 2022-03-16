ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highest-rated restaurants in Anchorage, according to Tripadvisor

Pietruszka // Shutterstock

With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants in Anchorage using rankings from Tripadvisor . These restaurants range from fast food powerhouses to local hot spots.

Locals reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W16ua_0dnrtGcB00
Tripadvisor

#30. Sushi & Sushi Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (205 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3337 Fairbanks St, Anchorage, AK 99503-4145
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2479h0_0dnrtGcB00
Tripadvisor

#29. Southside Bistro

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (205 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1320 Huffman Park Dr Ste 130, Anchorage, AK 99515-4326
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zehmh_0dnrtGcB00
Tripadvisor

#28. Turkish Delight

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (79 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mediterranean, Turkish
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2210 E Northern Lights Blvd Suite 110, Anchorage, AK 99508-4153
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ELRl2_0dnrtGcB00
Tripadvisor

#27. Fletcher's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (353 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4th & K Street in the Captain Cook Hotel, Anchorage, AK 99501
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RRa6F_0dnrtGcB00
Tripadvisor

#26. The White Spot Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (241 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe
- Price: $
- Address: 109 W 4th Ave, Anchorage, AK 99501-2509
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FakJW_0dnrtGcB00
Tripadvisor

#25. Uncle Joe's Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (218 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza
- Price: $
- Address: 428 G St, Anchorage, AK 99501-2127
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N94Sf_0dnrtGcB00
Tripadvisor

#24. Fat Ptarmigan

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (585 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 441 W 5th Ave Ste 100, Anchorage, AK 99501-2309
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ldSTI_0dnrtGcB00
Tripadvisor

#23. The Rustic Goat

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (310 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2800 Turnagain St, Anchorage, AK 99517-1839
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Np9bS_0dnrtGcB00
Tripadvisor

#22. The Hotel Captain Cook

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (210 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 939 W 5th Ave Ste LLB, Anchorage, AK 99501-2049
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YdLT7_0dnrtGcB00
Tripadvisor

#21. Bridge Seafood

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (535 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 221 W Ship Creek Ave, Anchorage, AK 99501-1670
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04xciK_0dnrtGcB00
Tripadvisor

#20. Spenard Roadhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (524 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1049 W Northern Lights Blvd, Anchorage, AK 99503-2409
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CJgaZ_0dnrtGcB00
Tripadvisor

#19. Simon & Seafort's Saloon & Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,294 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 420 L St Ste 200, Anchorage, AK 99501-5901
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XsoUy_0dnrtGcB00
Tripadvisor

#18. Double Musky Inn

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (951 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: Crow Creek Hwy, Girdwood, Anchorage, AK 99587
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cbKIH_0dnrtGcB00
Tripadvisor

#17. Seven Glaciers

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (921 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1000 Arlberg Rd. Alyeska Prince Hotel, Girdwood, Anchorage, AK 99587
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ctNHH_0dnrtGcB00
Tripadvisor

#16. Marx Brothers Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (301 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, International
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 627 W 3rd Ave, Anchorage, AK 99501-2124
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rkU1M_0dnrtGcB00
Tripadvisor

#15. Orso

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,542 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 737 W 5th Ave Ste 110, Anchorage, AK 99501-2129
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k8g1b_0dnrtGcB00
Tripadvisor

#14. F Street Station

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (954 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 325 F St, Anchorage, AK 99501-2217
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26tWcp_0dnrtGcB00
Tripadvisor

#13. Club Paris

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (558 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 417 W 5th Ave, Anchorage, AK 99501-2309
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hFRTZ_0dnrtGcB00
Tripadvisor

#12. Lucky Wishbone

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (389 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Diner
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1033 E 5th Ave, Anchorage, AK 99501-2738
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W3uYi_0dnrtGcB00
Tripadvisor

#11. Ginger

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (621 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Contemporary
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 425 W 5th Ave, Anchorage, AK 99501-2309
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20pBud_0dnrtGcB00
Tripadvisor

#10. The Crow's Nest

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (498 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 4th at K Street at The Hotel Captain Cook, Anchorage, AK 99501
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uhNT9_0dnrtGcB00
Tripadvisor

#9. Bear Tooth Theatrepub & Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (632 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1230 W 27th Ave, Anchorage, AK 99503-2319
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EXxn2_0dnrtGcB00
Tripadvisor

#8. Glacier Brewhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (4,929 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 737 W 5th Ave Ste. 110, Anchorage, AK 99501-2129
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fz7T8_0dnrtGcB00
Tripadvisor

#7. Crush Bistro

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (284 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Wine Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 328 G St Suite 100, Anchorage, AK 99501-2125
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ITlIu_0dnrtGcB00
Tripadvisor

#6. Jack Sprat

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (905 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 165 Olympic Mountain Loop, Girdwood, Anchorage, AK 99587
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OixDu_0dnrtGcB00
Tripadvisor

#5. Haute Quarter Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (281 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 525 W 4th Ave, Anchorage, AK 99501-2211
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a8sjh_0dnrtGcB00
Tripadvisor

#4. Snow City Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,896 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1034 W 4th Ave, Anchorage, AK 99501-1919
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ozcwI_0dnrtGcB00
Tripadvisor

#3. Jens' Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (264 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 701 W 36th Ave Olympic Center, Anchorage, AK 99503-5850
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g3FPw_0dnrtGcB00
Tripadvisor

#2. Moose's Tooth Pub and Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (4,679 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3300 Old Seward Hwy, Anchorage, AK 99503-4129
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qXUbq_0dnrtGcB00
Tripadvisor

#1. Kincaid Grill and Wine Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (348 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 6700 Jewel Lake Rd, Anchorage, AK 99502-2039
- Read more on Tripadvisor

