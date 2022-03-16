Pietruszka // Shutterstock

Highest-rated restaurants in Anchorage, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants in Anchorage using rankings from Tripadvisor . These restaurants range from fast food powerhouses to local hot spots.

Locals reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

#30. Sushi & Sushi Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (205 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3337 Fairbanks St, Anchorage, AK 99503-4145

#29. Southside Bistro

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (205 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1320 Huffman Park Dr Ste 130, Anchorage, AK 99515-4326

#28. Turkish Delight

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (79 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mediterranean, Turkish

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2210 E Northern Lights Blvd Suite 110, Anchorage, AK 99508-4153

#27. Fletcher's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (353 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4th & K Street in the Captain Cook Hotel, Anchorage, AK 99501

#26. The White Spot Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (241 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

- Price: $

- Address: 109 W 4th Ave, Anchorage, AK 99501-2509

#25. Uncle Joe's Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (218 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $

- Address: 428 G St, Anchorage, AK 99501-2127

#24. Fat Ptarmigan

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (585 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 441 W 5th Ave Ste 100, Anchorage, AK 99501-2309

#23. The Rustic Goat

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (310 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2800 Turnagain St, Anchorage, AK 99517-1839

#22. The Hotel Captain Cook

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (210 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 939 W 5th Ave Ste LLB, Anchorage, AK 99501-2049

#21. Bridge Seafood

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (535 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 221 W Ship Creek Ave, Anchorage, AK 99501-1670

#20. Spenard Roadhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (524 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1049 W Northern Lights Blvd, Anchorage, AK 99503-2409

#19. Simon & Seafort's Saloon & Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,294 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 420 L St Ste 200, Anchorage, AK 99501-5901

#18. Double Musky Inn

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (951 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: Crow Creek Hwy, Girdwood, Anchorage, AK 99587

#17. Seven Glaciers

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (921 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1000 Arlberg Rd. Alyeska Prince Hotel, Girdwood, Anchorage, AK 99587

#16. Marx Brothers Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (301 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, International

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 627 W 3rd Ave, Anchorage, AK 99501-2124

#15. Orso

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,542 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 737 W 5th Ave Ste 110, Anchorage, AK 99501-2129

#14. F Street Station

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (954 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 325 F St, Anchorage, AK 99501-2217

#13. Club Paris

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (558 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 417 W 5th Ave, Anchorage, AK 99501-2309

#12. Lucky Wishbone

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (389 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Diner

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1033 E 5th Ave, Anchorage, AK 99501-2738

#11. Ginger

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (621 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Contemporary

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 425 W 5th Ave, Anchorage, AK 99501-2309

#10. The Crow's Nest

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (498 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 4th at K Street at The Hotel Captain Cook, Anchorage, AK 99501

#9. Bear Tooth Theatrepub & Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (632 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1230 W 27th Ave, Anchorage, AK 99503-2319

#8. Glacier Brewhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (4,929 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 737 W 5th Ave Ste. 110, Anchorage, AK 99501-2129

#7. Crush Bistro

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (284 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Wine Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 328 G St Suite 100, Anchorage, AK 99501-2125

#6. Jack Sprat

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (905 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 165 Olympic Mountain Loop, Girdwood, Anchorage, AK 99587

#5. Haute Quarter Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (281 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 525 W 4th Ave, Anchorage, AK 99501-2211

#4. Snow City Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,896 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1034 W 4th Ave, Anchorage, AK 99501-1919

#3. Jens' Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (264 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 701 W 36th Ave Olympic Center, Anchorage, AK 99503-5850

#2. Moose's Tooth Pub and Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (4,679 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3300 Old Seward Hwy, Anchorage, AK 99503-4129

#1. Kincaid Grill and Wine Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (348 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 6700 Jewel Lake Rd, Anchorage, AK 99502-2039

