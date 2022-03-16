Kzenon // Shutterstock

Highest-rated restaurants in Augusta, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants in Augusta using rankings from Tripadvisor . These restaurants range from fast food powerhouses to local hot spots.

Locals reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

You may also like: Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Augusta, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#30. Beamie's at the River

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (295 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 865 Reynolds St, Augusta, GA 30901-1202

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#29. Manuel's Bread Cafe

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (290 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: French, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 505 Railroad Ave Hammond's Ferry, North Augusta, SC 29841-3673

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#28. Diablos Southwest Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (95 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Southwestern

- Price: $

- Address: 3668 Wheeler Rd Ste 4, Augusta, GA 30909-6753

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#27. Sunrise Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (130 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $

- Address: 404 E Martintown Rd, North Augusta, SC 29841-4292

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#26. Edgar's Grille

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (209 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3165 Washington Rd On the corner of Washington Road and Furys Ferry Road, Augusta, GA 30907-3835

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Augusta, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#25. The Chop House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (307 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3450 Wrightsboro Rd, Augusta, GA 30909-2516

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#24. Takosushi

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (154 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Japanese

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 437 Highland Ave, Augusta, GA 30909-3742

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#23. Taj of India

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (154 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Indian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 502-7 Fury's FerryRoad, Augusta, GA 30907-8963

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#22. Finch & Fifth

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (109 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 379 Highland Ave, Augusta, GA 30909-3743

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#21. metro diner

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (134 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Diner, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2820 Washington Road, Augusta, GA 30909

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Augusta, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#20. California Dreaming Restaurant & Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (233 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3241 Washington Rd, Augusta, GA 30907-4122

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#19. Giuseppe's Pizza & Italian Specialties

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (307 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3690 Wheeler Rd, Augusta, GA 30909-6520

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#18. Salt + Marrow Kitchen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (66 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1060 Center Street Crowne Plaza, North Augusta, SC 29841-3985

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#17. DiVino Ristorante Italiano

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (168 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, European

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 465 Railroad Ave Suite 100, North Augusta, SC 29841-3779

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#16. Hildebrandts

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (101 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Deli

- Price: $

- Address: 226 6th St, Augusta, GA 30901-1416

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Augusta, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#15. Steak-Out Charbroiled Delivery

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (180 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 106 Pleasant Home Rd Suite 2T, Augusta, GA 30907-0500

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#14. BBQ Barn

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (121 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Barbecue

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 10298 Atomic Rd, North Augusta, SC 29841-4483

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#13. Rhinehart's Oyster Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (895 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3051 Washington Rd, Augusta, GA 30907-3829

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#12. Craft & Vine

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (161 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1204 Broad St Ste B, Augusta, GA 30901-1143

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#11. T Bonz Steakhouse of Augusta

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (447 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2856 Washington Rd, Augusta, GA 30909-2171

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Augusta, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#10. Cadwalladers Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (139 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, International

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 106 Davis Rd, Augusta, GA 30907-1792

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#9. Mellow Mushroom Augusta

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (251 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Pizza, American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1167 Broad St, Augusta, GA 30901

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#8. French Market Grille

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (444 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 425 Highland Ave, Augusta, GA 30909-3742

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#7. Boll Weevil

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (836 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 10 James Brown Blvd Adjacent to River Walk., Augusta, GA 30901-1219

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#6. Bonefish Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (497 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2911 Washington Rd, Augusta, GA 30909-2114

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Augusta, according to Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#5. The Bee's Knees

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (391 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Healthy

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 211 10th St, Augusta, GA 30901-2239

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#4. Abel Brown

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (251 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 491 Highland Ave Upper Level, Surrey Center, Augusta, GA 30909-3742

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#3. Whiskey Bar Kitchen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (555 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Bar

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1048 Broad St, Augusta, GA 30901-1120

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#2. Honey from the Rock

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (225 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2621 Washington Rd, Augusta, GA 30904-5932

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#1. Frog Hollow Tavern

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (863 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1282 Broad St, Augusta, GA 30901-1116

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Augusta, according to Tripadvisor