Best Electric Golf Caddies 2022

Using one of the best electric golf caddies is the perfect way to supplement your enjoyment of walking the open fairways. Using an electric caddie alleviates any fatigue that carrying your clubs gives you and also removes the need to push along a push cart. These fantastic on-course companions don't just serenely carry your clubs from A to B, some of the best modern models now also come with built-in GPS, remote controls and functionality that allows them to follow you around the course. It's safe to say the modern electric caddie has all the best tech you'd expect.

Below we've listed a great selection of the best electric caddies currently on the market, ranging in price, functionality and size so you can find the one that suits your golf the best. Alternatively, if you're looking to invest in something even more compact and easy-to-use, why not check out our guide on the best push carts and make sure you get the best cart bag to go with your new electric caddie too. Finally, if you're in the UK, check out our guide on the best electric golf trolleys for some added models only available in the UK.

Classic model revamped

Weight : 9.4kg/20.7lbs without battery | Preloaded courses: N/A | Screen: Full-color LCD widescreen | Battery : Lithium (18 or 36 holes available)

Quick 1-step folding system Whisper quiet motor Sporty design Excellent battery location Folds well, but not super-compact like the M1

The new look Motocaddy S1 for 2022 has revived the iconic moniker from Motocaddy and created a simple but powerful electric trolley that is 16% smaller than previous models in the S Series. It is incredibly easy to fold this trolley up and down and the new S1 uses Motocaddy's easiest every folding system, with the trolley completely folding up and down in one step.

One of the highlights of this trolley is the newly positioned Click 'N' Connect battery which is cable-free and automatically disconnects when the trolley is folded up. This allows the battery to be charged without having to ever take it off the chassis. It's as reliable and easy-to-use as you'd expect from a Motocaddy, with a clear display and ergonomic control knob making for a very enjoyable experience out on course.

Read our full Motocaddy S1 2022 Electric Trolley Review

Excellent Entry Level Model

Weight : 9.6kg/21.2lbs without battery | Preloaded Courses: N/A | Screen: 2.3" full-color widescreen | Battery : Lightweight lithium (18 or 36 holes)

Excellent, simple folding system Clear, bright display Thin and lightweight battery easy to use Front wheel doesn't fold in

The FX3 is PowaKaddy's 'entry-level' model, meaning it offers golfers the simplest form of an electric trolley with a 9-speed power system, a 2.3" color display, lightweight lithium battery and one click folding system. It may be bare bones when it comes to features, but this is all a lot of golfers want and need.

The FX3 benefits from super-simple one click folding system. It really is as simple as it sounds and by clicking on one button mid-way up the chassis of the FX3, you can guide both sections of the the trolley down into its folded up state

Overall, it's a very solid entry-level electric trolley. While it lacks the excitement of more expensive models, the FX3 does what it was set out to do perfectly. The one click folding system is a massive highlight and the FX3 is proof that electric trolleys can be a hassle-free addition to your golf equipment.

Read our full Powakaddy FX3 electric trolley review

An excellent all-rounder

Weight: 10.5kgs/23lbs | Pre-loaded Courses: 40,000 | Screen: 3.5” LCD touchscreen | Battery: Super lightweight, waterproof Lithium

Folds down compactly and quickly Distances displayed on a crystal clear touch screen Ability to move the pin position enhances strategy Folding latches are quite stiff

The M5 GPS features a hi-res 3.5” LCD touchscreen display that can be controlled in all weather conditions, even when wearing a glove. The screen can also give yardages, track scores and the time of your round. Soon, new buyers and existing users will have access to full hole maps and cellular capability.

It is powered by a 28.8V drive system – also found on every M-Series model in the range – to enhance efficiency and performance reliability. Also Motocaddy make some of the best value golf push carts too so if these electric models seem a bit steep, then push trolleys come in at a relatively inexpensive price point.

Read our full Motocaddy M5 GPS Trolley review

Best PowaKaddy GPS model

Weight: 9.6kgs/21lbs | Pre-loaded Courses: 40,000 | Screen: 3.5” OCA full colour touch | Battery: Lithium 30v Max™ battery

Folds up and down with incredible ease Impressive display that is easy to navigate Adjusting the handle height is a fiddly process

The FX Series, which encapsulates the flagship FX7 GPS, benefits from a simple, one-click folding system and thanks to the removal of the central pillar, folds down 20 per cent smaller than the previous versions.

It now comes complete with an upgraded 3.5” full-colour widescreen display that allows the user to easily swipe between screens. If you want GPS technology without compact folding, this could be the option for you.

Read our full PowaKaddy FX7 GPS Trolley review

Best for hands free maneuverability

Weight: 14kg/31lbs | Pre-loaded Courses: N/A | Screen: None | Battery: Smart Power lithium

Genuine hands-free functionality unique to the market Easy to assemble and operate + Battery lasts for 36 holes, even on hilly courses Still quite heavy to lift

Stewart Golf has been making some of the best electric golf trolleys for years now so it comes as no surprise the Q Follow is in this list. It can follow you around the course at your walking pace from a safe distance thanks to the unique functionality built into the Bluetooth handset.

A completely new frame design, which has a unique marble-effect finish, allows it to fold down much more compactly while an integrated carry handle makes it easier to lift into your car. There’s also a new retractable stabilizer comprising two wheels, which automatically deploys as the trolley is unfolded.

Read our full Stewart Golf Q Follow Electric Trolley review

For golfers seeking reliable remote functionality on a budget

Weight: 15.8kg/35lbs | Pre-loaded courses: None | Screen: Just displays battery and speed | Battery: Lithium 24v 380Wh

Folds down relatively compactly Stable and easy to navigate Size and weight makes it awkward getting it in and out of the car.

The Zip Navigator is very stable across all terrain and we quickly grew confident that, whatever part of the golf course we sent it scurrying across, we’d arrive next to our ball with our trolley and bag waiting.

The excellent stability is in part thanks to the rear 4th wheel which keeps the trolley from tipping backwards if it goes up a steep incline. It also features downhill speed control – a feature that stops it going too quickly down steep hills – which adds to the confident stability of the trolley.

The remote has a ‘lock’ button that stops any buttons being unwillingly pressed while in your pocket and you can invert the wheels when folding it down to save on storage space. All in all, it's a very well rounded offering at a competitive price.

Read our full MGI Zip Navigator Remote Electric Trolley Review

Bat-Caddy Golf X3R Lithium Remote Control Electric Caddy

Strong and stable frame design with plenty of accessories

Weight: 10kg/22lbs | Pre-loaded courses: N/A | Screen: None | Battery: Lithium or acid battery

Sturdy and durable frame design Easy to use and navigate the functions Not the tidiest to look at

This has motor resistance to ensure it doesn't get away from you when going down hills. If you ever run out of battery power you can push it just like a manual push cart, a feature that many other remote control trolleys don't offer.

It only has a 10-20 yard recommended operating range but you can adjust the speed on both the handle and remote control. The newly designed T-Handle controls include a 3 LED battery charge indicator, an On/Off button, the timed advance function controls and cruise control function.

The frame is made of aerospace aluminium alloy, so it's going to be sturdy and durable, and the remote itself has proven to be responsive and easy to use in our testing.

Best compact folding model

Weight: 9.9kgs/22lbs | Pre-loaded Courses: 40,000 | Screen: 3.5" full-color touchscreen | Battery: Lithium 30v Max battery

Stylish and folds down easily and compactly, leaving plenty of room for your clubs in your car Features soon become easy to navigate Doesn’t accommodate stand bags overly well.

Brand new for 2022, the Powakaddy CT8 GPS is the world's smallest touchscreen GPS golf trolley. It folds down a whopping 35% smaller than its nearest competitor and is ideal for those with small car trunks or minimal space to store a trolley at home.

The GPS system is the same one we've become used to in Powakaddy devices, but it's on a new and very clear 3.5" full-color touchscreen display. This makes the GPS very intuitive to use and has some really useful features such as scorecard, stroke index information, active green view and drop flag to give you accurate yardages on course. It comes preloaded with over 40,000 courses worldwide and requires no subscription.

Read our full PowaKaddy CT8 GPS Trolley review

MGI Zip X3 Electric Caddy

Best for first time caddie users

Weight: 11kg/24.8lbs | Pre-loaded courses: N/A | Screen: None | Battery: 250Wh Lithium battery

Fully foldable 4th wheel for added stability Click and go lithium battery Comes with $95 of accessories included Not as many extra features as some

Another great electric caddie option from MGI is the X3. It uses the exact same chassis as the Zip Navigator listed above, just without the remote controls. In our opinion this is one of the best electric caddies to buy if you haven't used one before because it is so easy to set up and use straight out of the box.

The chassis folds up effortlessly thanks to the fast three-step folding mechanism and the entire unit is 12% lighter and 25% smaller than its predecessor. The lockable front wheel provides plenty of stability over rough terrain and the Controlled Distance Functionality allows you to walk hands free for a set number of yards along the fairway.

It also comes as standard with an umbrella holder, drink holder and wheel covers, so there's no need to shop around for these important accessories - great value and an easy purchase.

Stewart Golf Q Remote Electric Caddy

Offers the same look and design of the Q Follow without the Follow functionality

Weight: 14kg/31lbs | Pre-loaded courses: N/A | Screen: None | Battery: SmartPower battery

Fun and enjoyable to use Takes the stress out of trolley navigation It is quite large when folded down and heavy too

The Q Remote is one of the most compact-folding remote controlled golf trolleys, folding small enough be lifted one-handed and designed to stand vertically or horizontally.

It comes with either 18-hole and 36-hole SmartPower lithium batteries - both are plug-and-play and come with a free smartphone app that lets golfers monitor usage and capacity in real time. Handset-charging is via a USB cable.

A scorecard holder, soft-touch silicone handle and bag strap, handset storage, anti-twist locking bag key, four accessory points, cruise control, quick release wheels, and an umbrella holder mount all come as standard - making it an appealing prospect coming in closer to the $1k mark.

How We Test

When it comes to testing electric golf caddies , Golf Monthly has a comprehensive testing procedure built around using the products properly, thoroughly, and over a number of rounds. That way, we can produce extensive reviews that help you make an informed decision regarding possibly buying a certain model.

The Golf Monthly team will usually attend product launches and meet with the manufacturer’s R&D experts to understand the new technology and how this will benefit regular golfers across the world. With how much technology is in electric caddies these days, we think having an understanding of what a particular model can do is very important.

The team then tests the models out on course for a number of rounds, learning what it is like to truly live with the product over a number of weeks and number of round to truly understand the product.

What To Consider When Buying An Electric Caddie

When it comes to buying a one of the best golf carts in the electric market, there are several key factors to consider before purchasing.

Manual/Remote/Follow - What we mean by this factor is what level of usability do you want your trolley to have? Manual electric carts are powered by a battery and then you manually control speed and direction.

Remote-control caddies, as the name suggests, can be controlled wirelessly with the use of a handset. Most remotes have four directions (forward, reverse, left, right), and because of this enhanced technology, these tend to cost a little bit more than manual models.

Finally, 'follow' models are designed to follow you around the golf course through wireless communications, often using Bluetooth. This means you don't really have to operate anything and the caddy simply follows you wherever you go.

Battery - Have a think about how powerful you want your trolley to be, which means have a think about the battery. If you want really powerful models then these are likely to cost more. Most models these days are fitted with lithium batteries because of how powerful they can be over a long period of time. Also consider how long you want the battery to last. Most caddies will comes with a 18 or 36 holes battery choice, with the latter costing a little bit more.

Features - At a very basic level a good electric golf caddie should transport your clubs around the golf course easily, but many electric models have a lot more features too so it is definitely worth having a think about which ones are important to you. Do you want your trolley to have a screen? Do you want GPS information? Do you want it to track your score? Consider how many toys you want on the caddy before you enter the market.

Foldability - Alternatively do you want a model that can fold down easily and conveniently when the time comes to store it away? Manufacturers are keenly aware that people may have limited space in the trunk of their car on in their garage and have made compact caddies with this in mind. If this is a key factor for you, check out our guide on the most compact models .

Budget - The final factor to think about is budget, what can you afford? With the variety of models above, you can find models that offer more value if that's what you want, but if you really want to go all out then there are also models for that too. If you are in the former camp, we would definitely recommend taking a look at our guide on the best affordable golf carts .

