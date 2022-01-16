ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Another stimulus check is unlikely, but here's another way to receive financial aid

Cover picture for the articleUNDATED (WKRC) - While receiving another stimulus check seems unlikely, another kind of financial assistance may be possible. The Homeowners Assistance Fund is a little-known program that may be able to help homeowners. The fund is primarily for those struggling with mortgage payments,...

Fourth Stimulus Check: Who Will Receive Payments Worth $1,000- $5,000 This Year?

This year, an all-encompassing stimulus check payment is almost certainly not in the cards and the prospects of that happening are slim to none. Despite this, a select people will continue to benefit from the 2021 initiatives and will be able to collect part of the funding this year. While the funds expected to come in this year were hoped to include another year of Expanded Child Tax Credit payments, they have been put on hold for the time being. The Senate's ability to enact President Biden's Build Back Better proposal is dependent on the Senate's ability to pass it.
Are You Eligible for Stimulus Checks This Tax Season? Check Here

It’s 2022 already. Tax season for many has started. Indeed, you might want to add some extra income in the form of stimulus checks or tax rebates. This article focuses on how much in terms of stimulus checks you are eligible for and how to go about claiming such payments and tax rebates during this year’s tax season. Read on if you are interested.
From stimulus checks to unemployment insurance, here's how 2021 Covid-19 relief can affect your 2022 finances

Much of the Covid-19 relief provided by the federal government to individuals was disbursed throughout 2020 and 2021 — but it can still affect your finances in 2022. The third stimulus check, unemployment insurance changes, the federal student loan pause and the enhanced child tax credit were all part of the government's relief package last year. Aside from the loan pause, none of the other measures apply in 2022 (at least so far).
Stimulus Updates: Know Whether Families Will Receive More Checks In 2022

The government introduced a stimulus program to boost the finances for millions of families in the last year. The beneficiaries received checks under the American Rescue Plan; families received a $1,400- $5,600 increase in the monthly income. The stimulus payments are also known as Economic Impact Payments. The individuals falling...
Will You Be Getting Another Stimulus Payment In 2022?

moneyPhoto by Sharon McCutcheon (Unsplash/Creative Commons) Now that we're in 2022, what can you expect in terms of stimulus payments from the government as a resident of Kentucky? During 2021, the American Rescue Plan bill increased the tax credit to $3,000 up from $2,000, but these payments expired at the end of last year. The first half of the tax credit was delivered in monthly payments from July to December with $300 for children under the age of six years old. The second half will be delivered as a lump sum when families file their 2021 tax returns this spring. So, if you have kids between the ages of 6 to 17 years old, there is definitely money coming for you. You'll likely see the rest of the 2022 tax credit payments coming as a tax refund, so it is very wise to file your taxes as early as possible.
Filing Federal Tax Return In 2021 Is A Bit More Complicated This Year, But There Are Ways To Speed Up Your Tax Refund

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — January 26 is the first day to file your federal tax return, and most Americans will be getting a refund. Last year, 167 million tax returns were filed in the United States, and most of those taxpayers – 122 million – got a refund. How soon you get that refund, say the experts, depends on how you file that original return. “Do what you can absolutely to e-file and choose direct deposit. Paper is not necessarily IRS’ friend. It hasn’t been during the pandemic,” Raphael Tulino, a spokesperson for the IRS, told KDKA money editor Jon Delano. In fact, says...
