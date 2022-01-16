ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ED: Could David "become" a Sugden?

Emmerdale has said there will be a new baby born later this year. If this happened to be David and Victoria having a baby together, she may well want the baby to have the Sugden name liks her first child. If they were ever to marry, what are the...

HollywoodLife

Matt James Teases Moving In With ‘Best Friend’ Rachael Kirkconnell: ‘We Live In The Moment’

Matt James is clearly smitten with Rachael Kirkconnell! The ‘Bachelor’ star gushed over his girlfriend while on the HollywoodLife Podcast!. We love, love! Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell have endured their share of ups and the downs, but the Bachelor Nation couple has risen above it all to make their relationship work. Just around what will be the couple’s one year anniversary, Matt James took the time to gush over Rachael while visiting the HollywoodLife Podcast. “We just like to live in the moment. We don’t let other people’s expectations of our relationship determine how we act and what we do and what we post and it’s been healthy for us,” he explained. “We spend so much time together. That’s really the key to getting to know somebody… listening. And when you’re with somebody, as often as we are, you get to learn so much about them, that it only strengthens the relationship.”
digitalspy.com

Death in Paradise's Ralf Little shares disappointing news

Death in Paradise actor Ralf Little has been forced to reschedule a Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps podcast tour due to the ongoing pandemic. On the road with his co-star Will Mellor, who played Gaz Wilkinson opposite Little's Jonny Keogh, this event features the two buddies kicking back in front of audiences to discuss their time on the cult sitcom.
The Press

David Arquette is studying to become a clown

David Arquette is taking lessons to become a clown. The 50-year-old actor has opened up about his love for the art form and his journey to becoming a clown himself to help people "going through a tough time". Appearing on 'Live with Kelly and Ryan', he told host Kelly Ripa:...
digitalspy.com

Hollyoaks - E4 Daily - 20 January

He runs across the new titles too. Not convinced about Ethan being the one who ran Warren down I just think he used that as a scare tatic to use against Ste. I'm enjoying Ste and Sienna scenes they should of paired these two up years ago. Maxine annoyed me tonight to be honest.
digitalspy.com

Coronation Street star Jane Hazlegrove teases new rift for Bernie and Dev

Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street's Jane Hazlegrove has revealed that Bernie Winter will soon experience more heartache, as her relationship with Dev Alahan hits another stumbling block. In next week's Corrie, Dev attempts to make amends with Bernie after upsetting her when he corrected a reporter who suggested they...
digitalspy.com

EE - which character has Jon Sen most ruined?

Which character has the soon to exit Jon Sen caused most damage to during the show in the last few years? Can only put nine options, so sorry!. He ruined all of them apart from Jay, but if I had to pick one, then I'd probably say Peter. Can the...
digitalspy.com

Ellen DeGeneres' latest show's fate confirmed

Ellen's Game of Games won't return for a fifth season, it's been announced. Hosted by Ellen DeGeneres, NBC's popular gameshow reportedly lost a major percentage of its audience numbers last year (via Deadline), which is reportedly what ultimately influenced the US network to swing the axe. The format premiered back...
digitalspy.com

Eastenders not as good as it was at Christmas

I thought it was really good at Christmas but it has kind of slowed down a bit. I thought it was. Well it was lot better than it was during the whole year. I stopped watching back in October and returned for the Christmas episode, it was awful and I haven't been back since. So I don't know, can it be worse if it was already at rock bottom?
digitalspy.com

Favourite Hollyoaks Character 2022 - Round 1: Heat 5

7. Dave Chen-Williams - 7.77% (Eliminated) 8. John Paul McQueen - 7.22% (Eliminated) 9. Oliver Morgan - 6.32% (Eliminated) 10. Oscar Osborne - 5.25% (Eliminated) 11. Pearl Anderson - 4.53% (Eliminated) 12. Brooke Hathaway - 2.31% (Eliminated) Please rank all of the characters below in order of your favourite to...
digitalspy.com

Stacey vs. Janine

I love the fact that even 12 years later, these two are still at each other’s throats from time to time. It’s so much more realistic than what I saw some fans wishing them to become friends when Janine’s returned was announced. Who’s team are you on?
digitalspy.com

CS Episodes Discussion. 19.01.2022. Suspicion. 7:30 and 8:30

Good evening fellow Corrie diehards, and welcome to tonight's discussion. Here are the spoilers from DS. A reporter comes to do a story on Joseph's disappearance. Bernie is humiliated when Dev quickly sets the reporter straight when she refers to Dev as Bernie's partner. Meanwhile, Sally calls at Number 13...
digitalspy.com

Former Emmerdale star Danny Miller reveals new project after soap exit

Former Emmerdale star Danny Miller has unveiled his first project since bowing out of the ITV soap as Aaron Dingle. Danny – whose final scenes aired back in December – has decided to pivot from one small screen to another, with the actor announcing the creation of a new YouTube channel.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
HollywoodLife

Pamela Anderson’s Sons ‘Extremely Supportive’ Of Split From Dan Hayhurst: ‘Glad’ She’s Home

The ‘Baywatch’ star’s boys are glad to get spend more time with their mom after her breakup from Dan Hayhurst. Pamela Anderson‘s sons just want the best for their mom! Following her divorce from Dan Hayhurst, the 54-year-old actress’s sons Brandon, 25, and Dylan Lee, 24, are glad that she’s going to be closer to home to spend more time with her. Sources close to the family revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that both boys, whom she had with her ex-husband Tommy Lee, just want to see their mom “happy.”
The Independent

Woman thanks man for not looking at her when she was squatting at the gym and people are divided

A woman has thanked one of her fellow gym members for not staring at her as she does squats, and she is sparking a debate on social media for doing so.In a TikTok video posted on 1 January, @libbychristensen was squatting on an exercise machine, as a man was sitting on a bench behind her. @libbychristensen ty for your service kind sir #gymtok #girlwholift #YerAWizard ♬ The Golden Girls - The Main Title Theme - TV Themes “I just need to shout out this man who was behind me while it was hack squatting bc I...
The Independent

Chris Daughtry ends ‘speculation’ over stepdaughter Hannah Price’s death in family statement

Rock singer Chris Daughtry and his family have announced the cause of stepdaughter Hannah Price’s death in a new statement.Price, 25, was found by police in her home in Tennessee on 12 November 2021. It has now been determined that she died by suicide.A statement shared with People addressed the “speculation” surrounding Price’s death, adding: “After a full investigation by law enforcement, we are now able to speak in further detail.”Daughtry’s family said that Price, who was the daughter of the singer’s wife Deanna, had been “in and out of therapy and treatment centres” over the years due to her...
TMZ.com

Meat Loaf Dead at 74 from COVID

Meat Loaf -- the singer with some monstrous hits -- has died at the age of 74. The singer's manager, Michael Greene, confirmed Meat Loaf died Thursday night. Sources with knowledge tell TMZ ... he was supposed to attend a business dinner earlier this week for a show he's working on -- "I'd Do Anything for Love" -- but the dinner was canceled because he became seriously ill with COVID. Sources tell us that condition quickly became critical.
The Week

Meat Loaf reportedly died after becoming 'seriously ill with COVID'

Rock star Meat Loaf reportedly died at 74 after contracting the coronavirus and becoming seriously ill. The singer, known for hit albums like Bat Out of Hell and appearances in films like Fight Club and The Rocky Horror Picture Show, died Thursday night, his agent confirmed. On Friday, TMZ reported that earlier this week, Meat Loaf was scheduled to attend a business dinner for a show he was working on, but he had to cancel because he "became seriously ill with COVID." His condition "quickly became critical," the outlet said.
People

Rachel Lindsay on Getting Death Threats Following Interview with Former Bachelor Host Chris Harrison

Rachel Lindsay has had to endure a lot following her headline-making Extra interview with former Bachelor host Chris Harrison. As part of her duties as an Extra correspondent, Lindsay — who starred on The Bachelorette in 2017 — interviewed Harrison, 50, last February about Matt James' Bachelor season. Harrison sparked backlash for making controversial comments in defense of then-contestant Rachael Kirkconnell's past racist actions before she was on the show. (Harrison apologized soon after.)
