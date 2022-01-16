Read full article on original website
U.S. Recession Is Going to Be 'Long' and 'Severe': Economist
"Dr. Doom" warned that Americans are likely headed for tough economic times and inflation expectations could get "unhinged."
US Warns Against Travel to 3 More Nations Due to High Risk of COVID
For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. The US has added three new countries to its high-risk list for travel due to COVID-19. Amid rising cases, the Philippines, Russia and Nepal were added on Monday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Lack of accurate car emissions data is hindering uptake of EVs in Australia, experts warn
Australia is “flying blind” when it comes to emissions from particular vehicles because the federal government relies on industry data, experts have warned amid a push for new fuel and CO2 emission standards. The main source for vehicle-specific emissions data in Australia is the Green Vehicle Guide, a...
Oil companies work around Jones Act to supply U.S. fuel markets
(Reuters) - U.S. oil companies are working around a century-old shipping law to supply fuel to the U.S. East Coast, according to data from Refinitiv and oil trading sources, as high demand for gasoline and global disruptions in fuel markets sent prices higher.
China's Geely Automobile first-half profit slumps 35%
SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China’s Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd said on Thursday its first-half net profit fell 35%, as the country’s strict COVID-19 restrictions dented sales and disrupted production.
Ethanol could get boost from carbon capture credits in Biden climate law
WASHINGTON, Aug 18 (Reuters) - A major expansion in tax credits for companies that capture and store carbon emissions under U.S. President Joe Biden's new climate law could be a boon to the ethanol industry as it seeks to meet its mid-century climate goals.
UK has more than 1,000 livestock mega-farms, investigation reveals
There are more than 1,000 US-style mega-farms in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, including some holding as many as a million animals, according to a new investigation. In the US, mega-farms are defined as those that hold more than 125,000 birds reared for meat, or 82,000 egg-laying hens, 2,500 pigs, 700 dairy cows or 1,000 beef cattle. These are labelled by US officials as a concentrated animal feedlot system (CAFO).
Analysis-U.S. retail traders pile back into options as meme-stock mania flares
NEW YORK, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Speculative options trading is on the rise again among individual investors alongside a rally in so-called meme stocks, reviving a trend that swept Wall Street last year but faded as markets turned volatile in 2022.
Valneva: U.S. Dept of Defense ends Ixiaro vaccine supply deal
PARIS, Aug 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Defense (DoD)has ended an encephalitis vaccine supply contract with Valneva (VLS.PA), the French drugmaker said on Thursday, saying that a slowdown in global travel activity, mainly affecting Asia, had led to lower demand.
