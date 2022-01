Robert J. Booker is a freelance writer and former executive director of the Beck Cultural Exchange Center. He may be reached at 865-546-1576. I had the great honor of speaking at the University of Montana in Missoula on Jan. 30, 1997. I was invited by Dr. Michael S. Mayer, the assistant professor of American history there who had acquired the rights to "Diary of a Sit-In," which chronicled the efforts to desegregate lunch counters in Knoxville. Some months earlier he had called me to see if I could find some photographs for the reprinting of the book.

