Jamie Lynn Spears is promoting her memoir “Things I Should Have Said,” and part of that is talking about sis Britney Spears. She sat down with “Good Morning America” and shared that she loves her sister. In the book, she says she saw serious behavior changes in the pop star. When asked what her mental state is now, Jamie said she "can't really speak to anyone else's state of mind” and "I don't think that's fair. But I'm allowed to say how I felt in those [moments], because that matters. It matters that I was in pain."

CELEBRITIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO