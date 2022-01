On Tuesday January 18th, the Kougars traveled to Knox to take on the Redskins. KV got out to a very good start and raced out to a 21-9 lead after the first quarter. From that point on, the game never had much of a flow and the teams played to basically a stalemate. the Kougars led by 13 at halftime, by 10 at the end of the third quarter, and came out victorious by a score of 58-44.

KNOX, IN ・ 17 HOURS AGO