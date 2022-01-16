ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Winter Storm Izzy And Likely Broadcast Disruptions

By Duncan Fowler
bpr.org
 5 days ago

We are monitoring the impact of Winter Storm Izzy across our coverage area. If the storm continues as...

tech.bpr.org

CBS Baltimore

Weather Whiplash: Winter Weather Still Threatens Road Conditions

WESTMINSTER, Md. (WJZ) — Parts of Maryland woke up to snow Thursday morning. The forecast was enough of a concern that some school districts had to cancel classes. “My kids are home right now,” Anthonia Ogbuka of Baltimore County told WJZ reporter Ava-joye Burnett. “I received a call around 7:14 this morning that the schools are closed.” A few hours into the day, the weather started to shift. Snowfall in localities like Carroll and Baltimore counties ended before noon and the sun appeared, but temperatures also started to fall. “Here we go again, welcome to Maryland,” Bryan Griffith of Carroll County said, referring...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
thecitymenus.com

Carroll EMC Spared by Winter Storm Izzy

Winter Storm Izzy left much of northern Georgia under a blanket of snow and ice but spared counties just west of Atlanta, including Carroll Electric Membership Cooperative’s (EMC) service territory. By Sunday afternoon, the co-op had restored service to all Members who lost power as the cold front pushed through early that morning.
ATLANTA, GA

