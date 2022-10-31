Tennessee Titans schedule: Road trip to face Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs
Tennessee Titans schedule: Week 9
|Date
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV Info
|Sun, Nov. 6
|@ Chiefs
|8:20 PM
|NBC
- Prediction: Chiefs 31, Titans 24
Tennessee Titans roster outlook
All our predictions are based on the Titans keeping and starting these key players:
- QB: Ryan Tannehill , Malik Willis
- RB: Derrick Henry, Dontrell Hilliard, Hassan Haskins, Julius Chestnut
- WR: Robert Woods, Treylon Burks, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Kyle Phillips, Racey McMath
- TE: Austin Hooper, Geoff Swaim
- OL: Taylor Lewan, Aaron Brewer, Ben Jones, Nate Davis, Dillon Radunz
After winning the AFC South with a 12-5 record in 2021, the Tennessee Titans’ season did not end the way the team hoped. After a first-round bye, the Titans fell in the division round to eventual conference champions the Cincinnati Bengals. However, the team did not make any major additions in free agency and actually traded away one of their best offensive talents.Also Read:
2022 NFL Power Rankings: Reviewing all 32 teams after Week 7
During the NFL Draft, the organization traded rising star AJ Brown to move up in the draft and select Arkansas wide receiver, Treylon Burks. They also added in the fourth round the quarterback many thought might be selected first at the position Malik Willis . For the most part, the franchise will return with many of the same players that helped them win the division last season. But will it be enough to do it again in 2022?
Tennessee Titans schedule: Season results
Week 1 — Tennessee Titans lose to New York Giants, 21-20
|Date
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV Info
|Sun, Sep. 11
|Giants 21, Titans 20
|4:25 PM EST
|FOX
- Prediction: Titans 28, Giants 17
Week 2 — Tennessee Titans lost to the Buffalo Bills, 41-7
|Date
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV Info
|Mon, Sep. 19
|Bills 41, Titans 7
|7:15 PM
|ESPN
- Prediction: Bills 31, Titans 21
Week 3 — Tennessee Titans beat Las Vegas Raiders 24-22
|Date
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV Info
|Sun, Sep. 25
|Titans 24, Raiders 22
|1:00 PM
|FOX
- Prediction: Raiders 27, Titans 24
Week 4 — Tennessee Titans dominate Indianapolis Colts, 24-17
|Date
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV Info
|Sun, Oct. 2
|Titans 24, Colts 17
|1:00 PM
|CBS
- Prediction: Titans 20, Colts 17
Week 5 — Tennessee Titans beat Washington Commanders 21-17
|Date
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV Info
|Sun, Oct. 9
|Titans 21, Commanders 17
|1:00 PM
|CBS
- Prediction: Titans 28, Commanders 21
Week 7 — Tennessee Titans beat Colts 19-10
|Date
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV Info
|Sun, Oct. 23
|Titan 19, Colts 10
|1:00 PM
|CBS
Week 8 — Tennessee Titans outlast Texans, 17-10
|Date
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV Info
|Sun, Oct. 30
|Titans 17, Texans 10
|1:00 PM
|CBS
2022 Tennessee Titans schedule
Week 10: vs Denver Broncos
|Date
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV Info
|Sun, Nov. 13
|vs Broncos
|1:00 PM
|CBS
- Prediction: Broncos 27, Titans 24
Week 11: @ Green Bay Packers
|Date
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV Info
|Thu, Nov. 17
|@ Packers
|8:15 PM
|Amazon Prime
- Prediction: Packers 21, Titans 14
Week 12: vs Cincinnati Bengals
|Date
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV Info
|Sun, Nov. 27
|vs Bengals
|1:00 PM
|CBS
- Prediction: Titans 28, Bengals 27
Week 13: @ Philadelphia Eagles
|Date
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV Info
|Sun, Dec. 4
|@ Eagles
|1:00 PM
|FOX
- Prediction: Titans 24, Eagles 21
Week 14: vs Jacksonville Jaguars
|Date
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV Info
|Sun, Dec. 11
|vs Jaguars
|1:00 PM
|CBS
- Prediction: Titans 34, Jaguars 21
Week 15: @ Los Angeles Chargers
|Date
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV Info
|Sun, Dec. 18
|@ Chargers
|4:25 PM
|CBS
- Prediction: Chargers 27, Titans 24
Week 16: vs Houston Texans
|Date
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV Info
|Sat, Dec. 24
|vs Texans
|1:00 PM
|CBS
- Prediction: Titans 27, Texans 21
Week 17: vs Dallas Cowboys
|Date
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV Info
|Thu, Dec. 29
|vs Cowboys
|8:15 PM
|Amazon Prime
- Prediction: Cowboys 31, Titans 21
Week 18: @ Jacksonville Jaguars
|Date
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV Info
|Sun, Jan. 8
|@ Jaguars
|TBD
|TBD
- Prediction: Titans 28, Jaguars 27
Tennessee Titans projected record: 9-8
