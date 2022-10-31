ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee Titans schedule: Road trip to face Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs

By Matt Johnson
 3 days ago

Tennessee Titans schedule: Week 9

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Nov. 6 @ Chiefs 8:20 PM NBC
  • Prediction: Chiefs 31, Titans 24

Tennessee Titans roster outlook

All our predictions are based on the Titans keeping and starting these key players:

  • QB: Ryan Tannehill , Malik Willis
  • RB: Derrick Henry, Dontrell Hilliard, Hassan Haskins, Julius Chestnut
  • WR: Robert Woods, Treylon Burks, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Kyle Phillips, Racey McMath
  • TE: Austin Hooper, Geoff Swaim
  • OL: Taylor Lewan, Aaron Brewer, Ben Jones, Nate Davis, Dillon Radunz

After winning the AFC South with a 12-5 record in 2021, the Tennessee Titans’ season did not end the way the team hoped. After a first-round bye, the Titans fell in the division round to eventual conference champions the Cincinnati Bengals. However, the team did not make any major additions in free agency and actually traded away one of their best offensive talents.

During the NFL Draft, the organization traded rising star AJ Brown to move up in the draft and select Arkansas wide receiver, Treylon Burks. They also added in the fourth round the quarterback many thought might be selected first at the position Malik Willis . For the most part, the franchise will return with many of the same players that helped them win the division last season. But will it be enough to do it again in 2022?

Tennessee Titans schedule: Season results

Credit: USA Today Network

Week 1 — Tennessee Titans lose to New York Giants, 21-20

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Sep. 11 Giants 21, Titans 20 4:25 PM EST FOX
  • Prediction: Titans 28, Giants 17

Week 2 — Tennessee Titans lost to the Buffalo Bills, 41-7

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Mon, Sep. 19 Bills 41, Titans 7 7:15 PM ESPN
  • Prediction: Bills 31, Titans 21

Week 3 — Tennessee Titans beat Las Vegas Raiders 24-22

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Sep. 25 Titans 24, Raiders 22 1:00 PM FOX
  • Prediction: Raiders 27, Titans 24

Week 4 — Tennessee Titans dominate Indianapolis Colts, 24-17

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Oct. 2 Titans 24, Colts 17 1:00 PM CBS
  • Prediction: Titans 20, Colts 17
Week 5 — Tennessee Titans beat Washington Commanders 21-17

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Oct. 9 Titans 21, Commanders 17 1:00 PM CBS
  • Prediction: Titans 28, Commanders 21

Week 7 — Tennessee Titans beat Colts 19-10

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Oct. 23 Titan 19, Colts 10 1:00 PM CBS

Week 8 — Tennessee Titans outlast Texans, 17-10

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Oct. 30 Titans 17, Texans 10 1:00 PM CBS

2022 Tennessee Titans schedule

Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Week 10: vs Denver Broncos

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Nov. 13 vs Broncos 1:00 PM CBS
  • Prediction: Broncos 27, Titans 24

Week 11: @ Green Bay Packers

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Thu, Nov. 17 @ Packers 8:15 PM Amazon Prime
  • Prediction: Packers 21, Titans 14

Week 12: vs Cincinnati Bengals

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Nov. 27 vs Bengals 1:00 PM CBS
  • Prediction: Titans 28, Bengals 27

Week 13: @ Philadelphia Eagles

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Dec. 4 @ Eagles 1:00 PM FOX
  • Prediction: Titans 24, Eagles 21
Week 14: vs Jacksonville Jaguars

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Dec. 11 vs Jaguars 1:00 PM CBS
  • Prediction: Titans 34, Jaguars 21

Week 15: @ Los Angeles Chargers

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Dec. 18 @ Chargers 4:25 PM CBS
  • Prediction: Chargers 27, Titans 24

Week 16: vs Houston Texans

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sat, Dec. 24 vs Texans 1:00 PM CBS
  • Prediction: Titans 27, Texans 21

Week 17: vs Dallas Cowboys

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Thu, Dec. 29 vs Cowboys 8:15 PM Amazon Prime
  • Prediction: Cowboys 31, Titans 21
Week 18: @ Jacksonville Jaguars

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Jan. 8 @ Jaguars TBD TBD
  • Prediction: Titans 28, Jaguars 27

Tennessee Titans projected record: 9-8

