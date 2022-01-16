Gallery: Boys Sophomore Basketball Defeats SM South 58-29

The Swim and Dive Seniors were recognized on Senior Night at the meet against Blue Valley North at the Shawnee Mission Aquatic Center on Tuesday, January 18. In between the two meets, seniors Aaron Ralston, Will Roberts, Henry Fountain, James Schipfer, Evan Broaddus, Evan Deedy, Brady Smith, Carson Welch, Bo Kimmel, Max Patterson, Max Wilson, and Josh Maupin escorted their parents across the Aquatic Center while being acknowledged for their hard work and commitment to the Swim and Dive team over the past four years. Senior Max Patterson said “I’ve seen all the seniors walking up there the last three years, so it was surreal to be the one walking up myself. I was just trying to savor the moment a little bit.” With one race left, and the score tied up at 86-86, the Lancers A Relay was defeated by the Mustangs causing them to lose the meet by two overall points. “I’m really gonna miss being with the team every day and all my senior friends. Being with them for three hours every day, we’ve all gotten really close” senior Aaron Ralston said. Senior diver Max Wilson placed sixth overall with a 175.75 finals score and in fourth place overall with a 180.50 finals score was senior diver Josh Maupin.

SWIMMING & SURFING ・ 1 DAY AGO