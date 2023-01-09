ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas Cowboys schedule: Rivalry with 49ers continues in Divisional round

By Matt Johnson
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ym5LA_0dnXkR3900

Dallas Cowboys schedule: NFC Divisional round

Date Game Time TV Info
Sun. Jan. 22 at 49ers 6:30 PM FOX
  • Prediction: Cowboys 28, 49ers 24

Dallas Cowboys roster outlook

All our predictions are based on the Cowboys keeping and starting these key players

Following the departure of Amari Cooper and Cedrick Wilson, the Cowboys receiving corps is a lot thinner to begin the 2022 season. Michael Gallup will still be recovering from a torn ACL when Week 1 arrives and a slow start is expected even when he’s cleared to return. The real thing to watch is whether or not the offensive line improves. If it doesn’t, Dallas might not make the playoffs this year.

Dallas Cowboys schedule: Season results

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NbqWP_0dnXkR3900
Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Week 1 – Dallas Cowboys lose to Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 19-3

Date Opponent Time TV
Sep. 11 Buccaneers 19, Cowboys 3 8:20 PM NBC
  • Cowboys vs Buccaneers spread: +2.5, Cowboys
  • Prediction: Buccaneers 27, Cowboys 17
Week 2 – Dallas Cowboys edge past Cincinnati Bengals 20-17

Date Game Time TV Info
Sun, Sep. 18 Cowboys 20, Bengals 17 4:25 PM CBS
  • Prediction: Bengals 27, Cowboys 17

Week 3 — Dallas Cowboys beat New York Giants, 23-16

Date Game Time TV Info
Mon, Sep. 26 Cowboys 23, Giants 16 8:15 PM ESPN, ABC
Monday Night Football
  • Cowboys @ Giants spread: Giants -1.5
  • Sportsnaut’s prediction: Cowboys 24, Giants 17

Week 4 — Dallas Cowboys beat Commanders for third straight, 25-10

Date Game Time TV Info
Sun, Oct. 2 Cowboys 25, Commanders 10 1:00 PM FOX
  • Commanders @ Cowboys point spread: Cowboys -3.0
  • Prediction: Cowboys 28, Commanders 24

Week 5 — Dallas Cowboys control Los Angeles Rams, 22-10

Date Game Time TV Info
Sun, Oct. 9 Cowboys 22, Rams 10 4:25 PM FOX
  • Rams @ Cowboys point spread: Cowboys +7
  • Prediction: Rams 31, Cowboys 20

Week 6 — Dallas Cowboys fall to Philadelphia Eagles, 22-10

Date Game Time TV Info
Sun, Oct. 16 Eagles 26, Cowboys 17 8:20 PM NBC
Sunday Night Football
  • Cowboys @ Eagles point spread: Cowboys +5.5
  • Prediction: Eagles 27, Cowboys 24

Week 7 — Dallas Cowboys blast Detroit Lions, 24-6

Date Game Time TV Info
Sun, Oct. 23 Cowboys 24, Lions 6 1:00 PM CBS
  • Lions @ Cowboys point spread: Cowboys -7
  • Prediction: Cowboys 31, Lions 24
Week 8 — Dallas Cowboys outduel Chicago Bears

Date Game Time TV Info
Sun, Oct. 30 Cowboys 49, Bears 29 1:00 PM FOX
  • Bears @ Cowboys point spread: Cowboys -10
  • Prediction: Cowboys 35, Bears 24

Week 9: Dallas Cowboys bye

Week 10 — Dallas Cowboys lose in OT to Green Bay Packers

Date Game Time TV Info
Sun, Nov. 13 Packers 31, Cowboys 28 4:25 PM FOX
FOX’s Game of the Week
  • Cowboys @ Packers point spread: Cowboys -3
  • Prediction: Cowboys 31, Packers 28

Week 11 — Dallas Cowboys destroy Vikings, 40-3

Date Game Time TV Info
Sun, Nov. 20 Dallas 40, Vikings 3 4:25 PM CBS
  • Cowboys @ Vikings point spread: Cowboys -2
  • Prediction: Cowboys 27, Vikings 21

Week 12 — Dallas Cowboys beat Giants on Thanksgiving, 28-20

Date Game Time TV Info
Thu, Nov. 24 Cowboys 28, Giants 20 4:30 PM FOX
Thanksgiving afternoon game
  • Point spread: Cowboys -8
  • Prediction: Cowboys 31, Giants 21

Week 13 — Dallas Cowboys destroy the Indianapolis Colts, 54-19

Date Game Time TV Info
Sun, Dec. 4 Cowboys 54, Colts 19 8:20 PM NBC
Sunday Night Football
  • Point spread: Cowboys -9
  • Prediction: Cowboys 28, Colts 27

Week 14 — Dallas Cowboys sneak past Houston Texans

Date Game Time TV Info
Sun, Dec. 11 Cowboys 27, Texans 23 1:00 PM FOX
  • Prediction: Cowboys 35, Texans 10
Week 15 — Dallas Cowboys throw game away to Jacksonville Jaguars

Date Game Time TV Info
Sun, Dec. 18 Jaguars 40, Cowboys 34 1:00 PM FOX
  • Point spread: Cowboys -6.5
  • Prediction: Cowboys 28, Jaguars 20

Week 16 — Dallas Cowboys defeat Philadelphia Eagles, 40-34

Date Game Time TV Info
Sun, Dec. 24 Cowboys 40, Eagles 34 4:25 PM FOX
  • Point spread: Cowboys -1
  • Prediction: Cowboys 27, Eagles 24

Week 17 — Dallas Cowboys beat up Tennessee Titans 27-13

Date Game Time TV Info
Thu, Dec. 29 Cowboys 27, Titans 13 8:15 PM Amazon Prime
Thursday Night Football
  • Prediction: Cowboys 31, Titans 17

Week 18 — Dallas Cowboys fall to Commanders

Date Game Time TV Info
Sun, Jan. 8 Commanders 26, Cowboys 6 4:25 PM FOX
  • Prediction: Cowboys 31, Commanders 24

Wild Card — Dallas Cowboys eliminate Tom Brady, Buccaneers

Date Game Time TV Info
Mon, Jan. 16 Cowboys 31, Buccaneers 14 8:15 PM ESPN
  • Prediction: Cowboys 24, Buccaneers 20

Dallas Cowboys 2022-2023 record: 12-5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SR7i9_0dnXkR3900
Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

OnlyHomers

Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach

The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
BALTIMORE, MD
Beaver County Times

Mueller: Keeping Canada shows Steelers just don't get it

The Pittsburgh Steelers finally saw the light. Mike Tomlin and Art Rooney got together, took stock of the way that the NFL’s remaining teams play offense, and decided to make a change at offensive coordinator. Rooney said he would foot the bill, and Tomlin got to work immediately, using his extensive network of contacts to find the next up-and-coming innovator to maximize Kenny Pickett’s talents.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

