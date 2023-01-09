Dallas Cowboys schedule: Rivalry with 49ers continues in Divisional round

Dallas Cowboys schedule: NFC Divisional round

Date Game Time TV Info Sun. Jan. 22 at 49ers 6:30 PM FOX

Prediction: Cowboys 28, 49ers 24

Dallas Cowboys roster outlook

All our predictions are based on the Cowboys keeping and starting these key players

QB: Dak Prescott, Cooper Rush

RB: Ezekiel Elliott, Tony Pollard, Rico Dowdle

WR: CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup, Noah Brown, Jalen Tolbert, Simi Fehoko, KaVontae Turpin

TE: Dalton Schultz, Jake Ferguson

OL: Jason Peters, Tyler Smith, Tyler Biadasz, Zack Martin, Terrence Steele

Jason Peters, Tyler Smith, Tyler Biadasz, Zack Martin, Terrence Steele Defense: See where the Dallas Cowboys rank in our NFL defense rankings

Following the departure of Amari Cooper and Cedrick Wilson, the Cowboys receiving corps is a lot thinner to begin the 2022 season. Michael Gallup will still be recovering from a torn ACL when Week 1 arrives and a slow start is expected even when he’s cleared to return. The real thing to watch is whether or not the offensive line improves. If it doesn’t, Dallas might not make the playoffs this year.

Dallas Cowboys schedule: Season results

Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Week 1 – Dallas Cowboys lose to Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 19-3

Date Opponent Time TV Sep. 11 Buccaneers 19, Cowboys 3 8:20 PM NBC

Cowboys vs Buccaneers spread: +2.5, Cowboys

+2.5, Cowboys Prediction: Buccaneers 27, Cowboys 17

Week 2 – Dallas Cowboys edge past Cincinnati Bengals 20-17

Date Game Time TV Info Sun, Sep. 18 Cowboys 20, Bengals 17 4:25 PM CBS

Prediction: Bengals 27, Cowboys 17

Week 3 — Dallas Cowboys beat New York Giants, 23-16

Date Game Time TV Info Mon, Sep. 26 Cowboys 23, Giants 16 8:15 PM ESPN, ABC Monday Night Football

Cowboys @ Giants spread: Giants -1.5

Giants -1.5 Sportsnaut’s prediction: Cowboys 24, Giants 17

Week 4 — Dallas Cowboys beat Commanders for third straight, 25-10

Date Game Time TV Info Sun, Oct. 2 Cowboys 25, Commanders 10 1:00 PM FOX

Commanders @ Cowboys point spread: Cowboys -3.0

Cowboys -3.0 Prediction: Cowboys 28, Commanders 24

Week 5 — Dallas Cowboys control Los Angeles Rams, 22-10

Date Game Time TV Info Sun, Oct. 9 Cowboys 22, Rams 10 4:25 PM FOX

Rams @ Cowboys point spread: Cowboys +7

Cowboys +7 Prediction: Rams 31, Cowboys 20

Week 6 — Dallas Cowboys fall to Philadelphia Eagles, 22-10

Date Game Time TV Info Sun, Oct. 16 Eagles 26, Cowboys 17 8:20 PM NBC Sunday Night Football

Cowboys @ Eagles point spread: Cowboys +5.5

Cowboys +5.5 Prediction: Eagles 27, Cowboys 24

Week 7 — Dallas Cowboys blast Detroit Lions, 24-6

Date Game Time TV Info Sun, Oct. 23 Cowboys 24, Lions 6 1:00 PM CBS

Lions @ Cowboys point spread: Cowboys -7

Cowboys -7 Prediction: Cowboys 31, Lions 24

Week 8 — Dallas Cowboys outduel Chicago Bears

Date Game Time TV Info Sun, Oct. 30 Cowboys 49, Bears 29 1:00 PM FOX

Bears @ Cowboys point spread: Cowboys -10

Cowboys -10 Prediction: Cowboys 35, Bears 24

Week 9: Dallas Cowboys bye

Week 10 — Dallas Cowboys lose in OT to Green Bay Packers

Date Game Time TV Info Sun, Nov. 13 Packers 31, Cowboys 28 4:25 PM FOX FOX’s Game of the Week

Cowboys @ Packers point spread: Cowboys -3

Cowboys -3 Prediction: Cowboys 31, Packers 28

Week 11 — Dallas Cowboys destroy Vikings, 40-3

Date Game Time TV Info Sun, Nov. 20 Dallas 40, Vikings 3 4:25 PM CBS

Cowboys @ Vikings point spread: Cowboys -2

Cowboys -2 Prediction: Cowboys 27, Vikings 21

Week 12 — Dallas Cowboys beat Giants on Thanksgiving, 28-20

Date Game Time TV Info Thu, Nov. 24 Cowboys 28, Giants 20 4:30 PM FOX Thanksgiving afternoon game

Point spread: Cowboys -8

Cowboys -8 Prediction: Cowboys 31, Giants 21

Week 13 — Dallas Cowboys destroy the Indianapolis Colts, 54-19

Date Game Time TV Info Sun, Dec. 4 Cowboys 54, Colts 19 8:20 PM NBC Sunday Night Football

Point spread: Cowboys -9

Cowboys -9 Prediction: Cowboys 28, Colts 27

Week 14 — Dallas Cowboys sneak past Houston Texans

Date Game Time TV Info Sun, Dec. 11 Cowboys 27, Texans 23 1:00 PM FOX

Prediction: Cowboys 35, Texans 10

Week 15 — Dallas Cowboys throw game away to Jacksonville Jaguars

Date Game Time TV Info Sun, Dec. 18 Jaguars 40, Cowboys 34 1:00 PM FOX

Point spread: Cowboys -6.5

Cowboys -6.5 Prediction: Cowboys 28, Jaguars 20

Week 16 — Dallas Cowboys defeat Philadelphia Eagles, 40-34

Date Game Time TV Info Sun, Dec. 24 Cowboys 40, Eagles 34 4:25 PM FOX

Point spread: Cowboys -1

Cowboys -1 Prediction: Cowboys 27, Eagles 24

Week 17 — Dallas Cowboys beat up Tennessee Titans 27-13

Date Game Time TV Info Thu, Dec. 29 Cowboys 27, Titans 13 8:15 PM Amazon Prime Thursday Night Football

Prediction: Cowboys 31, Titans 17

Week 18 — Dallas Cowboys fall to Commanders

Date Game Time TV Info Sun, Jan. 8 Commanders 26, Cowboys 6 4:25 PM FOX

Prediction: Cowboys 31, Commanders 24

Wild Card — Dallas Cowboys eliminate Tom Brady, Buccaneers

Date Game Time TV Info Mon, Jan. 16 Cowboys 31, Buccaneers 14 8:15 PM ESPN

Prediction: Cowboys 24, Buccaneers 20

Dallas Cowboys 2022-2023 record: 12-5

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

