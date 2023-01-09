Dallas Cowboys schedule: Rivalry with 49ers continues in Divisional round
Dallas Cowboys schedule: NFC Divisional round
|Date
|Game
|Time
|TV Info
|Sun. Jan. 22
|at 49ers
|6:30 PM
|FOX
- Prediction: Cowboys 28, 49ers 24
Dallas Cowboys roster outlook
All our predictions are based on the Cowboys keeping and starting these key players
- QB: Dak Prescott , Cooper Rush
- RB: Ezekiel Elliott, Tony Pollard, Rico Dowdle
- WR: CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup, Noah Brown, Jalen Tolbert, Simi Fehoko, KaVontae Turpin
- TE: Dalton Schultz, Jake Ferguson
- OL: Jason Peters, Tyler Smith, Tyler Biadasz, Zack Martin, Terrence Steele
- Defense: See where the Dallas Cowboys rank in our NFL defense rankings
Following the departure of Amari Cooper and Cedrick Wilson, the Cowboys receiving corps is a lot thinner to begin the 2022 season. Michael Gallup will still be recovering from a torn ACL when Week 1 arrives and a slow start is expected even when he’s cleared to return. The real thing to watch is whether or not the offensive line improves. If it doesn’t, Dallas might not make the playoffs this year.
Dallas Cowboys schedule: Season results
Week 1 – Dallas Cowboys lose to Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 19-3
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|TV
|Sep. 11
|Buccaneers 19, Cowboys 3
|8:20 PM
|NBC
- Cowboys vs Buccaneers spread: +2.5, Cowboys
- Prediction: Buccaneers 27, Cowboys 17
Week 2 – Dallas Cowboys edge past Cincinnati Bengals 20-17
|Date
|Game
|Time
|TV Info
|Sun, Sep. 18
|Cowboys 20, Bengals 17
|4:25 PM
|CBS
- Prediction: Bengals 27, Cowboys 17
Week 3 — Dallas Cowboys beat New York Giants, 23-16
|Date
|Game
|Time
|TV Info
|Mon, Sep. 26
|Cowboys 23, Giants 16
|8:15 PM
|ESPN, ABC
- Cowboys @ Giants spread: Giants -1.5
- Sportsnaut’s prediction: Cowboys 24, Giants 17
Week 4 — Dallas Cowboys beat Commanders for third straight, 25-10
|Date
|Game
|Time
|TV Info
|Sun, Oct. 2
|Cowboys 25, Commanders 10
|1:00 PM
|FOX
- Commanders @ Cowboys point spread: Cowboys -3.0
- Prediction: Cowboys 28, Commanders 24
Week 5 — Dallas Cowboys control Los Angeles Rams, 22-10
|Date
|Game
|Time
|TV Info
|Sun, Oct. 9
|Cowboys 22, Rams 10
|4:25 PM
|FOX
- Rams @ Cowboys point spread: Cowboys +7
- Prediction: Rams 31, Cowboys 20
Week 6 — Dallas Cowboys fall to Philadelphia Eagles, 22-10
|Date
|Game
|Time
|TV Info
|Sun, Oct. 16
|Eagles 26, Cowboys 17
|8:20 PM
|NBC
- Cowboys @ Eagles point spread: Cowboys +5.5
- Prediction: Eagles 27, Cowboys 24
Week 7 — Dallas Cowboys blast Detroit Lions, 24-6
|Date
|Game
|Time
|TV Info
|Sun, Oct. 23
|Cowboys 24, Lions 6
|1:00 PM
|CBS
- Lions @ Cowboys point spread: Cowboys -7
- Prediction: Cowboys 31, Lions 24
Week 8 — Dallas Cowboys outduel Chicago Bears
|Date
|Game
|Time
|TV Info
|Sun, Oct. 30
|Cowboys 49, Bears 29
|1:00 PM
|FOX
- Bears @ Cowboys point spread: Cowboys -10
- Prediction: Cowboys 35, Bears 24
Week 9: Dallas Cowboys bye
Week 10 — Dallas Cowboys lose in OT to Green Bay Packers
|Date
|Game
|Time
|TV Info
|Sun, Nov. 13
|Packers 31, Cowboys 28
|4:25 PM
|FOX
- Cowboys @ Packers point spread: Cowboys -3
- Prediction: Cowboys 31, Packers 28
Week 11 — Dallas Cowboys destroy Vikings, 40-3
|Date
|Game
|Time
|TV Info
|Sun, Nov. 20
|Dallas 40, Vikings 3
|4:25 PM
|CBS
- Cowboys @ Vikings point spread: Cowboys -2
- Prediction: Cowboys 27, Vikings 21
Week 12 — Dallas Cowboys beat Giants on Thanksgiving, 28-20
|Date
|Game
|Time
|TV Info
|Thu, Nov. 24
|Cowboys 28, Giants 20
|4:30 PM
|FOX
- Point spread: Cowboys -8
- Prediction: Cowboys 31, Giants 21
Week 13 — Dallas Cowboys destroy the Indianapolis Colts, 54-19
|Date
|Game
|Time
|TV Info
|Sun, Dec. 4
|Cowboys 54, Colts 19
|8:20 PM
|NBC
- Point spread: Cowboys -9
- Prediction: Cowboys 28, Colts 27
Week 14 — Dallas Cowboys sneak past Houston Texans
|Date
|Game
|Time
|TV Info
|Sun, Dec. 11
|Cowboys 27, Texans 23
|1:00 PM
|FOX
- Prediction: Cowboys 35, Texans 10
Week 15 — Dallas Cowboys throw game away to Jacksonville Jaguars
|Date
|Game
|Time
|TV Info
|Sun, Dec. 18
|Jaguars 40, Cowboys 34
|1:00 PM
|FOX
- Point spread: Cowboys -6.5
- Prediction: Cowboys 28, Jaguars 20
Week 16 — Dallas Cowboys defeat Philadelphia Eagles, 40-34
|Date
|Game
|Time
|TV Info
|Sun, Dec. 24
|Cowboys 40, Eagles 34
|4:25 PM
|FOX
- Point spread: Cowboys -1
- Prediction: Cowboys 27, Eagles 24
Week 17 — Dallas Cowboys beat up Tennessee Titans 27-13
|Date
|Game
|Time
|TV Info
|Thu, Dec. 29
|Cowboys 27, Titans 13
|8:15 PM
|Amazon Prime
- Prediction: Cowboys 31, Titans 17
Week 18 — Dallas Cowboys fall to Commanders
|Date
|Game
|Time
|TV Info
|Sun, Jan. 8
|Commanders 26, Cowboys 6
|4:25 PM
|FOX
- Prediction: Cowboys 31, Commanders 24
Wild Card — Dallas Cowboys eliminate Tom Brady, Buccaneers
|Date
|Game
|Time
|TV Info
|Mon, Jan. 16
|Cowboys 31, Buccaneers 14
|8:15 PM
|ESPN
- Prediction: Cowboys 24, Buccaneers 20
Dallas Cowboys 2022-2023 record: 12-5
