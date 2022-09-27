Dallas Cowboys schedule: Looking to keep it going against the Commanders in Week 4

Dallas Cowboys schedule

Week 4: vs Washington Commanders

Date Game Time TV Info Sun, Oct. 2 vs Commanders 1:00 PM FOX

Point spread: Cowboys -3.0

Cowboys -3.0 Prediction: Cowboys 28, Commanders 24

Dallas Cowboys roster outlook

All our predictions are based on the Cowboys keeping and starting these key players

QB: Dak Prescott (injured), Cooper Rush

RB: Ezekiel Elliott, Tony Pollard, Rico Dowdle

WR: CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup (OUT) , Noah Brown, Jalen Tolbert, Simi Fehoko, KaVontae Turpin

TE: Dalton Schultz (OUT), Jake Ferguson

OL: Jason Peters, Tyler Smith, Tyler Biadasz, Zack Martin, Terrence Steele

Jason Peters, Tyler Smith, Tyler Biadasz, Zack Martin, Terrence Steele Defense: 6th in NFL defense rankings

Following the departure of Amari Cooper and Cedrick Wilson, the Cowboys receiving corps is a lot thinner to begin the 2022 season. Michael Gallup will still be recovering from a torn ACL when Week 1 arrives and a slow start is expected even when he’s cleared to return. The real thing to watch is whether or not the offensive line improves. If it doesn’t, Dallas might not make the playoffs this year.

Dallas Cowboys schedule: Season results

Week 1 – Dallas Cowboys lose to Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 19-3

Date Opponent Time TV Sep. 11 Buccaneers 19, Cowboys 3 8:20 PM NBC

Cowboys vs Buccaneers spread: +2.5, Cowboys

+2.5, Cowboys Cowboys vs Buccaneers moneyline: Cowboys (+115)

Cowboys (+115) Prediction: Buccaneers 27, Cowboys 17

Week 2 – Dallas Cowboys edge past Cincinnati Bengals 20-17

Date Game Time TV Info Sun, Sep. 18 Cowboys 20, Bengals 17 4:25 PM CBS

Prediction: Bengals 27, Cowboys 17

Week 3 — Dallas Cowboys beat New York Giants, 23-16

Date Game Time TV Info Mon, Sep. 26 Cowboys 23, Giants 16 8:15 PM ESPN, ABC Monday Night Football

Cowboys @ Giants spread: Giants -1.5

Giants -1.5 Cowboys @ Giants over/under: 40

40 Cowboys @ Giants moneyline: Cowboys (+160)

Cowboys (+160) Sportsnaut’s prediction: Cowboys 24, Giants 17

2022 Dallas Cowboys schedule

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Check below for detailed information about the Dallas Cowboys schedule and game-by-game predictions for the 2022 season.

Week 5: @ Los Angeles Rams

Date Game Time TV Info Sun, Oct. 9 @ Rams 4:25 PM FOX

Prediction: Rams 31, Cowboys 20

Week 6: @ Philadelphia Eagles

Date Game Time TV Info Sun, Oct. 16 @ Eagles 8:20 PM NBC Sunday Night Football

Prediction: Eagles 27, Cowboys 24

Week 7: vs Detroit Lions

Date Game Time TV Info Sun, Oct. 23 vs Lions 1:00 PM CBS

Prediction: Cowboys 31, Lions 24

Week 8: vs Chicago Bears

Date Game Time TV Info Sun, Oct. 30 vs Bears 1:00 PM FOX

Prediction: Cowboys 35, Bears 24

Week 9: Dallas Cowboys bye

Week 10: @ Green Bay Packers

Date Game Time TV Info Sun, Nov. 13 @ Packers 4:25 PM FOX FOX’s Game of the Week

Prediction: Packers 31, Cowboys 28

Week 11: @ Minnesota Vikings

Date Game Time TV Info Sun, Nov. 20 @ Vikings 4:25 PM CBS

Prediction: Cowboys 27, Vikings 21

Week 12: vs New York Giants

Date Game Time TV Info Thu, Nov. 24 vs Giants 4:30 PM FOX Thanksgiving afternoon game

Prediction: Cowboys 31, Giants 21

Week 13: vs Indianapolis Colts

Date Game Time TV Info Sun, Dec. 4 vs Colts 8:20 PM NBC Sunday Night Football

Prediction: Cowboys 28, Colts 27

Week 14: vs Houston Texans

Date Game Time TV Info Sun, Dec. 11 vs Texans 1:00 PM FOX

Prediction: Cowboys 27, Texans 17

Week 15: @ Jacksonville Jaguars

Date Game Time TV Info Sun, Dec. 18 @ Jaguars 1:00 PM FOX

Prediction: Cowboys 28, Jaguars 20

Week 16: vs Philadelphia Eagles

Date Game Time TV Info Sun, Dec. 24 vs Eagles 4:25 PM FOX

Prediction: Cowboys 21, Eagles 17

Week 17: @ Tennessee Titans

Date Game Time TV Info Thu, Dec. 29 @ Titans 8:15 PM Amazon Prime Thursday Night Football

Prediction: Titans 24, Cowboys 21

Week 18: @ Washington Commanders

Date Game Time TV Info Sun, Jan. 8 @ Commanders TBD TBD

Prediction: Cowboys 31, Commanders 24

Dallas Cowboys schedule prediction: 11-6

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

An 11-6 record will allow Dallas to compete for the NFC East, likely a neck-and-neck race with the Philadelphia Eagles. Given we project Dallas to split the two-game series in the regular season, it will come down to additional tiebreakers. Either way, an 11-6 record will get the Cowboys into the NFL playoffs for the second consecutive year.

