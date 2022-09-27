ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Dallas Cowboys schedule: Looking to keep it going against the Commanders in Week 4

By Matt Johnson
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 1 day ago

Dallas Cowboys schedule

Week 4: vs Washington Commanders

Date Game Time TV Info
Sun, Oct. 2 vs Commanders 1:00 PM FOX
  • Point spread: Cowboys -3.0
  • Prediction: Cowboys 28, Commanders 24

Dallas Cowboys roster outlook

All our predictions are based on the Cowboys keeping and starting these key players

  • QB: Dak Prescott (injured), Cooper Rush
  • RB: Ezekiel Elliott, Tony Pollard, Rico Dowdle
  • WR: CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup (OUT) , Noah Brown, Jalen Tolbert, Simi Fehoko, KaVontae Turpin
  • TE: Dalton Schultz (OUT), Jake Ferguson
  • OL: Jason Peters, Tyler Smith, Tyler Biadasz, Zack Martin, Terrence Steele
  • Defense: 6th in NFL defense rankings
Dallas Cowboys' Dante Fowler Jr. fined $10K

Following the departure of Amari Cooper and Cedrick Wilson, the Cowboys receiving corps is a lot thinner to begin the 2022 season. Michael Gallup will still be recovering from a torn ACL when Week 1 arrives and a slow start is expected even when he’s cleared to return. The real thing to watch is whether or not the offensive line improves. If it doesn’t, Dallas might not make the playoffs this year.

Dallas Cowboys schedule: Season results

Week 1 – Dallas Cowboys lose to Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 19-3

Date Opponent Time TV
Sep. 11 Buccaneers 19, Cowboys 3 8:20 PM NBC
  • Cowboys vs Buccaneers spread: +2.5, Cowboys
  • Cowboys vs Buccaneers moneyline: Cowboys (+115)
  • Prediction: Buccaneers 27, Cowboys 17

Week 2 – Dallas Cowboys edge past Cincinnati Bengals 20-17

Date Game Time TV Info
Sun, Sep. 18 Cowboys 20, Bengals 17 4:25 PM CBS
  • Prediction: Bengals 27, Cowboys 17

Week 3 — Dallas Cowboys beat New York Giants, 23-16

Date Game Time TV Info
Mon, Sep. 26 Cowboys 23, Giants 16 8:15 PM ESPN, ABC
Monday Night Football
  • Cowboys @ Giants spread: Giants -1.5
  • Cowboys @ Giants over/under: 40
  • Cowboys @ Giants moneyline: Cowboys (+160)
  • Sportsnaut’s prediction: Cowboys 24, Giants 17

2022 Dallas Cowboys schedule

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CtjUy_0dnXkR3900
Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Check below for detailed information about the Dallas Cowboys schedule and game-by-game predictions for the 2022 season.

Giddy up: Michael Gallup resumes running routes at Dallas Cowboys camp

Week 5: @ Los Angeles Rams

Date Game Time TV Info
Sun, Oct. 9 @ Rams 4:25 PM FOX
  • Prediction: Rams 31, Cowboys 20

Week 6: @ Philadelphia Eagles

Date Game Time TV Info
Sun, Oct. 16 @ Eagles 8:20 PM NBC
Sunday Night Football
  • Prediction: Eagles 27, Cowboys 24

Week 7: vs Detroit Lions

Date Game Time TV Info
Sun, Oct. 23 vs Lions 1:00 PM CBS
  • Prediction: Cowboys 31, Lions 24

Week 8: vs Chicago Bears

Date Game Time TV Info
Sun, Oct. 30 vs Bears 1:00 PM FOX
  • Prediction: Cowboys 35, Bears 24

Week 9: Dallas Cowboys bye

Week 10: @ Green Bay Packers

Date Game Time TV Info
Sun, Nov. 13 @ Packers 4:25 PM FOX
FOX’s Game of the Week
  • Prediction: Packers 31, Cowboys 28
Dallas Cowboys will likely cut ties with Ezekiel Elliott next season, no matter how well he plays in 2022

Week 11: @ Minnesota Vikings

Date Game Time TV Info
Sun, Nov. 20 @ Vikings 4:25 PM CBS
  • Prediction: Cowboys 27, Vikings 21

Week 12: vs New York Giants

Date Game Time TV Info
Thu, Nov. 24 vs Giants 4:30 PM FOX
Thanksgiving afternoon game
  • Prediction: Cowboys 31, Giants 21

Week 13: vs Indianapolis Colts

Date Game Time TV Info
Sun, Dec. 4 vs Colts 8:20 PM NBC
Sunday Night Football
  • Prediction: Cowboys 28, Colts 27

Week 14: vs Houston Texans

Date Game Time TV Info
Sun, Dec. 11 vs Texans 1:00 PM FOX
  • Prediction: Cowboys 27, Texans 17
Seven-time Pro Bowler Antonio Brown pitches the Dallas Cowboys on a return to the NFL

Week 15: @ Jacksonville Jaguars

Date Game Time TV Info
Sun, Dec. 18 @ Jaguars 1:00 PM FOX
  • Prediction: Cowboys 28, Jaguars 20

Week 16: vs Philadelphia Eagles

Date Game Time TV Info
Sun, Dec. 24 vs Eagles 4:25 PM FOX
  • Prediction: Cowboys 21, Eagles 17

Week 17: @ Tennessee Titans

Date Game Time TV Info
Thu, Dec. 29 @ Titans 8:15 PM Amazon Prime
Thursday Night Football
  • Prediction: Titans 24, Cowboys 21
NFL TV Ratings: Strong numbers for NFL Week 2, Amazon pulls massive audience

Week 18: @ Washington Commanders

Date Game Time TV Info
Sun, Jan. 8 @ Commanders TBD TBD
  • Prediction: Cowboys 31, Commanders 24

Dallas Cowboys schedule prediction: 11-6

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SR7i9_0dnXkR3900
Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

An 11-6 record will allow Dallas to compete for the NFC East, likely a neck-and-neck race with the Philadelphia Eagles. Given we project Dallas to split the two-game series in the regular season, it will come down to additional tiebreakers. Either way, an 11-6 record will get the Cowboys into the NFL playoffs for the second consecutive year.

Comments / 1

 

CBS Sports

Cowboys' Jerry Jones suggests Cooper Rush could steal Dak Prescott's job, references departure of Tony Romo

Jerry Jones has been optimistic about Dak Prescott's return from injury ever since the quarterback fractured his thumb in the Cowboys' season-opening loss to the Buccaneers. But that doesn't mean the outspoken team owner is committed to Prescott as Dallas' starter for the rest of 2022. Discussing backup Cooper Rush ahead of Week 3 against the Giants, Jones told reporters Thursday that he'd welcome QB controversy, even comparing the situation to when Prescott replaced Tony Romo years ago.
DALLAS, TX
ESPN

Dallas Cowboys WR Michael Gallup won't make return from ACL tear vs. New York Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Michael Gallup's return to the Dallas Cowboys' lineup will have to wait one more week. Gallup will be inactive for the Monday night game vs. the New York Giants, the team announced, despite a full week of practice as he returns from a torn ACL in his left knee suffered in January. Gallup was listed as questionable and has gone through two full-padded practices the past two weeks.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Michael Gallup, Dalton Schultz get promising Week 4 updates after missing Cowboys’ game vs. Giants

The Dallas Cowboys have shrugged off injuries to key players in their solid 2-1 start after impressive victories against 2022 Super Bowl runner-up Cincinnati Bengals and the New York Giants in consecutive weeks without franchise quarterback Dak Prescott. Backup quarterback Cooper Rush and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb have been the focal points of the Cowboys’ passing game, combining for a team-high 15 connections across two games. And it’s about to get better, as the Cowboys appear to have offensive reinforcements on the way in Michael Gallup and Dalton Schultz.
DALLAS, TX
FOX Sports

NFL Week 3: Giants lead rival Cowboys on Monday Night Football

Week 3 of the NFL season comes to a close Monday, as the Dallas Cowboys take on the New York Giants. Headed into Monday's matchup, the Giants are 2-0 for the first time since 2016 and favored to win this division rivalry, which would be just their second win against the Cowboys since that 2016 season.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas Cowboys make roster moves ahead of New York Giants matchup

EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas Cowboys have brought up practice squad members in time for Monday's game against the New York Giants. Wide receiver Michael Gallup is out for Monday's game, the Cowboys announced Monday.Rookie third round draft pick Jalen Tolbert will be making his NFL debut while Gallup continues to recover from his offseason knee surgery. Tolbert signed a one-year contract with the Cowboys earlier this month, starting out on the practice squad.There has been an open spot on the roster since undrafted rookie wide receiver Dennis Houston was waived last week. He has since signed to the practice squad. Three were moved from the practice squad in time for the game. Offensive tackle Jason Peters, quarterback Will Grier and tight end Sean McKeon were moved up from the practice squad, the Cowboys announced. Grier will backup Cooper Rush, who was also moved from the practice squad when quarterback Dak Prescott injured his thumb.Also out for Monday's game are tight end Dalton Schultz (knee), safety Jayron Kearse (knee) and guard Connor McGovern (ankle).  The Cowboys face the Giants at MetLife Stadium at 7:15 p.m. CT. 
DALLAS, TX
