Dallas Cowboys schedule: Looking to keep it going against the Commanders in Week 4
Dallas Cowboys schedule
Week 4: vs Washington Commanders
|Date
|Game
|Time
|TV Info
|Sun, Oct. 2
|vs Commanders
|1:00 PM
|FOX
- Point spread: Cowboys -3.0
- Prediction: Cowboys 28, Commanders 24
Dallas Cowboys roster outlook
All our predictions are based on the Cowboys keeping and starting these key players
- QB: Dak Prescott (injured), Cooper Rush
- RB: Ezekiel Elliott, Tony Pollard, Rico Dowdle
- WR: CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup (OUT) , Noah Brown, Jalen Tolbert, Simi Fehoko, KaVontae Turpin
- TE: Dalton Schultz (OUT), Jake Ferguson
- OL: Jason Peters, Tyler Smith, Tyler Biadasz, Zack Martin, Terrence Steele
- Defense: 6th in NFL defense rankings
Dallas Cowboys’ Dante Fowler Jr. fined $10K
Following the departure of Amari Cooper and Cedrick Wilson, the Cowboys receiving corps is a lot thinner to begin the 2022 season. Michael Gallup will still be recovering from a torn ACL when Week 1 arrives and a slow start is expected even when he’s cleared to return. The real thing to watch is whether or not the offensive line improves. If it doesn’t, Dallas might not make the playoffs this year.
Dallas Cowboys schedule: Season results
Week 1 – Dallas Cowboys lose to Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 19-3
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|TV
|Sep. 11
|Buccaneers 19, Cowboys 3
|8:20 PM
|NBC
- Cowboys vs Buccaneers spread: +2.5, Cowboys
- Cowboys vs Buccaneers moneyline: Cowboys (+115)
- Prediction: Buccaneers 27, Cowboys 17
Week 2 – Dallas Cowboys edge past Cincinnati Bengals 20-17
|Date
|Game
|Time
|TV Info
|Sun, Sep. 18
|Cowboys 20, Bengals 17
|4:25 PM
|CBS
- Prediction: Bengals 27, Cowboys 17
Week 3 — Dallas Cowboys beat New York Giants, 23-16
|Date
|Game
|Time
|TV Info
|Mon, Sep. 26
|Cowboys 23, Giants 16
|8:15 PM
|ESPN, ABC
- Cowboys @ Giants spread: Giants -1.5
- Cowboys @ Giants over/under: 40
- Cowboys @ Giants moneyline: Cowboys (+160)
- Sportsnaut’s prediction: Cowboys 24, Giants 17
2022 Dallas Cowboys schedule
Check below for detailed information about the Dallas Cowboys schedule and game-by-game predictions for the 2022 season.Also Read:
Giddy up: Michael Gallup resumes running routes at Dallas Cowboys camp
Week 5: @ Los Angeles Rams
|Date
|Game
|Time
|TV Info
|Sun, Oct. 9
|@ Rams
|4:25 PM
|FOX
- Prediction: Rams 31, Cowboys 20
Week 6: @ Philadelphia Eagles
|Date
|Game
|Time
|TV Info
|Sun, Oct. 16
|@ Eagles
|8:20 PM
|NBC
- Prediction: Eagles 27, Cowboys 24
Week 7: vs Detroit Lions
|Date
|Game
|Time
|TV Info
|Sun, Oct. 23
|vs Lions
|1:00 PM
|CBS
- Prediction: Cowboys 31, Lions 24
Week 8: vs Chicago Bears
|Date
|Game
|Time
|TV Info
|Sun, Oct. 30
|vs Bears
|1:00 PM
|FOX
- Prediction: Cowboys 35, Bears 24
Week 9: Dallas Cowboys bye
Week 10: @ Green Bay Packers
|Date
|Game
|Time
|TV Info
|Sun, Nov. 13
|@ Packers
|4:25 PM
|FOX
- Prediction: Packers 31, Cowboys 28
Dallas Cowboys will likely cut ties with Ezekiel Elliott next season, no matter how well he plays in 2022
Week 11: @ Minnesota Vikings
|Date
|Game
|Time
|TV Info
|Sun, Nov. 20
|@ Vikings
|4:25 PM
|CBS
- Prediction: Cowboys 27, Vikings 21
Week 12: vs New York Giants
|Date
|Game
|Time
|TV Info
|Thu, Nov. 24
|vs Giants
|4:30 PM
|FOX
- Prediction: Cowboys 31, Giants 21
Week 13: vs Indianapolis Colts
|Date
|Game
|Time
|TV Info
|Sun, Dec. 4
|vs Colts
|8:20 PM
|NBC
- Prediction: Cowboys 28, Colts 27
Week 14: vs Houston Texans
|Date
|Game
|Time
|TV Info
|Sun, Dec. 11
|vs Texans
|1:00 PM
|FOX
- Prediction: Cowboys 27, Texans 17
Seven-time Pro Bowler Antonio Brown pitches the Dallas Cowboys on a return to the NFL
Week 15: @ Jacksonville Jaguars
|Date
|Game
|Time
|TV Info
|Sun, Dec. 18
|@ Jaguars
|1:00 PM
|FOX
- Prediction: Cowboys 28, Jaguars 20
Week 16: vs Philadelphia Eagles
|Date
|Game
|Time
|TV Info
|Sun, Dec. 24
|vs Eagles
|4:25 PM
|FOX
- Prediction: Cowboys 21, Eagles 17
Week 17: @ Tennessee Titans
|Date
|Game
|Time
|TV Info
|Thu, Dec. 29
|@ Titans
|8:15 PM
|Amazon Prime
- Prediction: Titans 24, Cowboys 21
NFL TV Ratings: Strong numbers for NFL Week 2, Amazon pulls massive audience
Week 18: @ Washington Commanders
|Date
|Game
|Time
|TV Info
|Sun, Jan. 8
|@ Commanders
|TBD
|TBD
- Prediction: Cowboys 31, Commanders 24
Dallas Cowboys schedule prediction: 11-6
An 11-6 record will allow Dallas to compete for the NFC East, likely a neck-and-neck race with the Philadelphia Eagles. Given we project Dallas to split the two-game series in the regular season, it will come down to additional tiebreakers. Either way, an 11-6 record will get the Cowboys into the NFL playoffs for the second consecutive year.
More must-reads:
Comments / 1