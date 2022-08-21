Dallas Cowboys schedule: Dak Prescott show continues on Aug. 26 against Seahawks

Following the departure of Amari Cooper and Cedrick Wilson, the Cowboys receiving corps is a lot thinner to begin the 2022 season. Michael Gallup will still be recovering from a torn ACL when Week 1 arrives and a slow start is expected even when he’s cleared to return. The real thing to watch is whether or not the offensive line improves. If it doesn’t, Dallas might not make the playoffs this year.
Dallas Cowboys preseason results
Date
Opponent
Time
TV
Sat, Aug. 13
Broncos 17, Cowboys 7
9:00 PM
NFL Network
Sat, Aug. 20
Cowboys 32, Charges 18
10:00 PM
NFL Network
2022 Dallas Cowboys schedule
Check below for detailed information about the Dallas Cowboys schedule and game-by-game predictions for the 2022 season.
Week 1 – Cowboys vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Date
Opponent
Time
TV
Sep. 11
vs Buccaneers
8:20 PM
NBC
Cowboys vs Buccaneers spread: +2.5, Cowboys
Cowboys vs Buccaneers moneyline: Cowboys (+110)
Prediction: Buccaneers 27, Cowboys 21
It’s another challenging season opener on the Dallas Cowboys schedule. Bringing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to Texas is a boost, but the return of Tom Brady and a healthy version of an NFC powerhouse could push the Cowboys to an 0-1 start.
An 11-6 record will allow Dallas to compete for the NFC East, likely a neck-and-neck race with the Philadelphia Eagles. Given we project Dallas to split the two-game series in the regular season, it will come down to additional tiebreakers. Either way, an 11-6 record will get the Cowboys into the NFL playoffs for the second consecutive year.
