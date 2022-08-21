ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Dallas Cowboys schedule: Dak Prescott show continues on Aug. 26 against Seahawks

By Matt Johnson
 4 days ago

Dallas Cowboys schedule: Preseason Week 3

The Dallas Cowboys preseason schedule comes to a finish on Friday night when they end their summer exhibition slate at home against Pete Carroll’s Seattle Seahawks.

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info
Fri, Aug. 26 vs Seahawks 8:00 PM NFL Network
S unday Night Football

Dallas Cowboys roster outlook

All our predictions are based on the Cowboys keeping and starting these key players

  • QB: Dak Prescott
  • RB: Ezekiel Elliott, Tony Pollard
  • WR: CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup, James Washington, Noah Brown, Jalen Tolbert
  • TE: Dalton Schultz, Jake Ferguson
  • OL: Tyron Smith, Tyler Smith, Tyler Biadasz, Zack Martin, Terrence Steele
  • Defense: 14th in NFL defense rankings
Following the departure of Amari Cooper and Cedrick Wilson, the Cowboys receiving corps is a lot thinner to begin the 2022 season. Michael Gallup will still be recovering from a torn ACL when Week 1 arrives and a slow start is expected even when he’s cleared to return. The real thing to watch is whether or not the offensive line improves. If it doesn’t, Dallas might not make the playoffs this year.

Dallas Cowboys preseason results

Date Opponent Time TV
Sat, Aug. 13 Broncos 17, Cowboys 7 9:00 PM NFL Network
Sat, Aug. 20 Cowboys 32, Charges 18 10:00 PM NFL Network

2022 Dallas Cowboys schedule

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CtjUy_0dnXkR3900
Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Check below for detailed information about the Dallas Cowboys schedule and game-by-game predictions for the 2022 season.

Week 1 – Cowboys vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Date Opponent Time TV
Sep. 11 vs Buccaneers 8:20 PM NBC
  • Cowboys vs Buccaneers spread: +2.5, Cowboys
  • Cowboys vs Buccaneers moneyline: Cowboys (+110)
  • Prediction: Buccaneers 27, Cowboys 21

It’s another challenging season opener on the Dallas Cowboys schedule. Bringing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to Texas is a boost, but the return of Tom Brady and a healthy version of an NFC powerhouse could push the Cowboys to an 0-1 start.

Week 2: vs Cincinnati Bengals

Date Game Time TV Info
Sun, Sep. 18 vs Bengals 4:25 PM CBS
  • Prediction: Bengals 31, Cowboys 28

Week 3: @ New York Giants

Date Game Time TV Info
Mon, Sep. 26 @ Giants 8:15 PM ESPN, ABC
Monday Night Football
  • Prediction: Cowboys 27, Giants 17

Week 4: vs Washington Commanders

Date Game Time TV Info
Sun, Oct. 2 vs Commanders 1:00 PM FOX
  • Prediction: Cowboys 28, Commanders 24
Week 5: @ Los Angeles Rams

Date Game Time TV Info
Sun, Oct. 9 @ Rams 4:25 PM FOX
  • Prediction: Rams 31, Cowboys 24

Week 6: @ Philadelphia Eagles

Date Game Time TV Info
Sun, Oct. 16 @ Eagles 8:20 PM NBC
Sunday Night Football
  • Prediction: Eagles 27, Cowboys 24

Week 7: vs Detroit Lions

Date Game Time TV Info
Sun, Oct. 23 vs Lions 1:00 PM CBS
  • Prediction: Cowboys 31, Lions 24

Week 8: vs Chicago Bears

Date Game Time TV Info
Sun, Oct. 30 vs Bears 1:00 PM FOX
  • Prediction: Cowboys 35, Bears 24

Week 9: Dallas Cowboys bye

Week 10: @ Green Bay Packers

Date Game Time TV Info
Sun, Nov. 13 @ Packers 4:25 PM FOX
FOX’s Game of the Week
  • Prediction: Packers 31, Cowboys 28
Week 11: @ Minnesota Vikings

Date Game Time TV Info
Sun, Nov. 20 @ Vikings 4:25 PM CBS
  • Prediction: Cowboys 27, Vikings 21

Week 12: vs New York Giants

Date Game Time TV Info
Thu, Nov. 24 vs Giants 4:30 PM FOX
Thanksgiving afternoon game
  • Prediction: Cowboys 31, Giants 21

Week 13: vs Indianapolis Colts

Date Game Time TV Info
Sun, Dec. 4 vs Colts 8:20 PM NBC
Sunday Night Football
  • Prediction: Cowboys 28, Colts 27

Week 14: vs Houston Texans

Date Game Time TV Info
Sun, Dec. 11 vs Texans 1:00 PM FOX
  • Prediction: Cowboys 27, Texans 17
Week 15: @ Jacksonville Jaguars

Date Game Time TV Info
Sun, Dec. 18 @ Jaguars 1:00 PM FOX
  • Prediction: Cowboys 28, Jaguars 20

Week 16: vs Philadelphia Eagles

Date Game Time TV Info
Sun, Dec. 24 vs Eagles 4:25 PM FOX
  • Prediction: Cowboys 21, Eagles 17

Week 17: @ Tennessee Titans

Date Game Time TV Info
Thu, Dec. 29 @ Titans 8:15 PM Amazon Prime
Thursday Night Football
  • Prediction: Titans 24, Cowboys 21
Week 18: @ Washington Commanders

Date Game Time TV Info
Sun, Jan. 8 @ Commanders TBD TBD
  • Prediction: Cowboys 31, Commanders 24

Dallas Cowboys schedule prediction: 11-6

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SR7i9_0dnXkR3900
Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

An 11-6 record will allow Dallas to compete for the NFC East, likely a neck-and-neck race with the Philadelphia Eagles. Given we project Dallas to split the two-game series in the regular season, it will come down to additional tiebreakers. Either way, an 11-6 record will get the Cowboys into the NFL playoffs for the second consecutive year.

