Green Bay Packers schedule: Regular season begins with classic rivalry matchup against Vikings

Green Bay Packers schedule: Week 1

Week 1 – Packers @ Vikings

Date: Matchup: Time (ET) TV Info Sunday, Sept. 11 Packers @ Vikings 4:25 PM FOX

Packers vs Vikings spread: -2.5, Packers

-2.5, Packers Packers vs Vikings moneyline: Packers (-135)

Packers (-135) Prediction: Packers 24, Vikings 17

The Green Bay Packers schedule begins with a fascinating matchup. There are two offenses headed in different directions this season, with Minnesota’s aerial attack expected to improve under first-year coach Kevin O’Connell. Meanwhile, there are concerns about the Packers’ offense due to the alarming lack of depth at wide receiver. While it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Minnesota win at home, we give the edge to the better quarterback and defense.

Green Bay Packers roster outlook

All our predictions are based on the Packers keeping and starting these key players:

QB : Aaron Rodgers , Jordan Love

: Aaron Rodgers , Jordan Love RB: Aaron Jones, A.J. Dillon

Aaron Jones, A.J. Dillon WR: Randall Cobb, Allen Lazard, Sammy Watkins, Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, Amari Rodgers

Randall Cobb, Allen Lazard, Sammy Watkins, Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, Amari Rodgers TE: Robert Tonyan, Josiah Deguara, Marcedes Lewis

Robert Tonyan, Josiah Deguara, Marcedes Lewis OL: David Bakhtiari (LT), Jon Runyan (LG), Josh Myers (C), Royce Newman (RG), Elgton Jenkins (RT)

David Bakhtiari (LT), Jon Runyan (LG), Josh Myers (C), Royce Newman (RG), Elgton Jenkins (RT) Defense: 2nd in 2022 NFL defense rankings

Davante Adams is gone, creating a massive void at wide receiver. Losing a player who had one of the highest rates of targets in the past two years is a massive blow for the Green Bay Packers offense. It will have an impact on the scoring output and likely is a huge blow to any hopes from Aaron Rodgers of winning a third consecutive NFL MVP award.

There are reasons to take an optimistic angle with this Packers’ offense. The pairing of Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon might be one of the best running back tandems in the NFL. Expect Green Bay to rely on their rushing attack even more in 2022, with head coach Matt LaFleur finding ways to use it to open up the passing game more.

At wide receiver, the are obvious concerns. Randall Cobb is nothing more than a No. 3 wideout at this point in his career and Allen Lazard is a fringe No. 2, elevated thanks to his blocking ability. Sammy Watkins will make a few plays, but his best days are behind him. As for the rookies, don’t be surprised if Romeo Doubs outperforms Christian Watson in 2022.

There is one reason for excitement about the Green Bay Packers roster. After adding Devonte Wyatt and Quay Walker, Green Bay now boasts one of the most talented defenses in the NFL. This is an elite group, one that is easily the best unit the Packers have fielded in years. It will play an essential role in making up for the Packers’ regression offensively.

Green Bay Packers season results

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Fri, Aug. 12 49ers 28, Packers 21 8:30 PM NFL Network Fri, Aug. 19 Packers 20, Saints 10 8:00 PM LOCAL Thu, Aug. 25 Chiefs 17, Packers 10 8:00 PM NFL Network

Green Bay Packers 2022 schedule

Here is a game-by-game preview of the 2022 Green Bay Packers schedule, including predictions for their entire 2022 season.

Week 2 – vs Chicago Bears

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Sept. 18 vs Bears 8:20 PM NBC Sunday Night Football

Prediction: Packers 28, Bears 17

Week 3 – @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Sept. 25 @ Buccameers 4:25 PM FOX

Prediction: Buccaneers 31, Packers 24

Week 4 – vs New England Patriots

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Oct. 2 vs Patriots 4:25 PM CBS

Prediction: Packers 24, Patriots 20

Week 5 – vs New York Giants (London)

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Oct. 9 vs Giants 9:30 AM NFL Network NFL International Series in London

Prediction: Packers 31, Giants 21

Week 6 – vs New York Jets

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Oct. 16 vs Jets 1:00 PM FOX

Prediction: Packers 24, Jets 20

Week 7 – @ Washington Commanders

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Oct. 23 @ Commanders 1:00 PM FOX

Prediction: Packers 28, Commanders 21

Week 8 – @ Buffalo Bills

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Oct. 30 @ Bills 8:20 PM NBC Sunday Night Football

Prediction: Bills 34, Packers 24

Week 9 – @ Detroit Lions

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Nov. 6 @ Lions 1:00 PM FOX

Prediction: Packers 28, Lions 24

Week 10 – vs Dallas Cowboys

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Nov. 13 vs Cowboys 4:25 PM FOX FOX’s Game of the Week

Prediction: Packers 31, Cowboys 28

Week 11 – vs Tennessee Titans

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Thur, Nov. 17 vs Titans 8:15 PM Amazon Prime Thursday Night Football

Prediction: Packers 21, Titans 14

Week 12 – @ Philadelphia Eagles

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Nov. 27 @ Eagles 8:20 PM NBC Thanksgiving game

Prediction: Eagles 20, Packers 17

Week 13 – @ Chicago Bears

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Dec. 4 @ Bears 1:00 PM FOX

Prediction: Packers 27, Bears 17

Week 14 – Green Bay Packers bye week

Week 15 – vs Los Angeles Rams

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Mon, Dec. 19 vs Rams 8:15 PM ESPN, ABC Monday Night Football

Prediction: Rams 28, Packers 24

Week 16 – @ Miami Dolphins

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Dec. 25 @ Dolphins 1:00 PM FOX Christmas Day game, national television

Prediction: Packers 17, Dolphins 13

Week 17 – vs Minnesota Vikings

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Jan. 1 vs Vikings 4:25 PM CBS

Prediction: Packers 24, Vikings 21

Week 18 – vs Detroit Lions

Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Jan. 8 vs Lions TBD TBD

Prediction: Lions 28, Packers 21

Green Bay Packers record prediction: 12-5, 1st in NFC North

A 12-5 record will be more than enough for the Packers to win the NFC North and it should give them a solid shot at the No. 2 seed in the NFC. Our projections include a loss to the Lions in Week 18, assuming Green Bay rests many of its starters with another team already locked into the No. 1 seed.

