Green Bay Packers schedule: Regular season begins with classic rivalry matchup against Vikings
By Matt Johnson
Sportsnaut
3 hours ago
Green Bay Packers schedule: Week 1
Week 1 – Packers @ Vikings
Date:
Matchup:
Time (ET)
TV Info
Sunday, Sept. 11
Packers @ Vikings
4:25 PM
FOX
Packers vs Vikings spread: -2.5, Packers
Packers vs Vikings moneyline: Packers (-135)
Prediction: Packers 24, Vikings 17
The Green Bay Packers schedule begins with a fascinating matchup. There are two offenses headed in different directions this season, with Minnesota’s aerial attack expected to improve under first-year coach Kevin O’Connell. Meanwhile, there are concerns about the Packers’ offense due to the alarming lack of depth at wide receiver. While it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Minnesota win at home, we give the edge to the better quarterback and defense.
Davante Adams is gone, creating a massive void at wide receiver. Losing a player who had one of the highest rates of targets in the past two years is a massive blow for the Green Bay Packers offense. It will have an impact on the scoring output and likely is a huge blow to any hopes from Aaron Rodgers of winning a third consecutive NFL MVP award.
There are reasons to take an optimistic angle with this Packers’ offense. The pairing of Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon might be one of the best running back tandems in the NFL. Expect Green Bay to rely on their rushing attack even more in 2022, with head coach Matt LaFleur finding ways to use it to open up the passing game more.
At wide receiver, the are obvious concerns. Randall Cobb is nothing more than a No. 3 wideout at this point in his career and Allen Lazard is a fringe No. 2, elevated thanks to his blocking ability. Sammy Watkins will make a few plays, but his best days are behind him. As for the rookies, don’t be surprised if Romeo Doubs outperforms Christian Watson in 2022.
There is one reason for excitement about the Green Bay Packers roster. After adding Devonte Wyatt and Quay Walker, Green Bay now boasts one of the most talented defenses in the NFL. This is an elite group, one that is easily the best unit the Packers have fielded in years. It will play an essential role in making up for the Packers’ regression offensively.
Green Bay Packers record prediction: 12-5, 1st in NFC North
A 12-5 record will be more than enough for the Packers to win the NFC North and it should give them a solid shot at the No. 2 seed in the NFC. Our projections include a loss to the Lions in Week 18, assuming Green Bay rests many of its starters with another team already locked into the No. 1 seed.
