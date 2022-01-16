ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

10 Reasons for Power Grid Failure

By August Neverman
commonsensehome.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur electric grid is aging, and electric demand is increasing. We review 10 reasons for brownouts and power grid failure. What can I do to help make the grid more reliable?. There are a number of causes for power grid failures. Some are acts of nature, some are human error, and...

commonsensehome.com

The Independent

Voices: Forget electric vehicles – carbon storage is now the hottest technology trend to invest in

California venture capitalist Nancy Pfund feels disgusted when she thinks about the damage all the wildfires in the West in the past five years have done to the atmosphere and contributed to global warming.One large fire can release enough carbon into the atmosphere to roll back years of work to preserve forests and their natural ability to suck carbon from the air. Unlike most, Pfund and her DBL Partners group are doing something about it.She’s invested in a Seattle company called DroneSeed, which uses drones to drop proprietary seed vessels that are filled with eco-system targeted seeds and other materials...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

‘What’s next, a sustainable Death Star?’ Environmentalists accuse Exxon of ‘half-truths’ in 2050 net-zero plan

ExxonMobil has announced its “ambition” to reach net-zero by 2050 - but the target does not account for the carbon footprint created by burning the oil and gas it produces.The net-zero plan covers the company’s oil, gas, and chemical exploration and production around the world along with the power used to run those facilities - so-called “Scope 1” and “Scope 2“ emissions. Exxon earlier set a net-zero goal for its Texas’ Permian Basin operations by 2030.But Exxon’s statement on Tuesday was absent new “ambitions” on Scope 3 emissions - those which result from consumption and use of oil and...
ENVIRONMENT
State
California State
CBS DFW

Pipeline Company Threatening To Cut Off Natural Gas Service To 5 Texas Power Plants

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A major pipeline company is threatening to cutoff natural gas to five power plants in Texas, a move that could have a major impact on the state power grid. Several subsidiaries of electricity generation company Vistra Corp., including Dallas-based Luminant Energy, filed a request with the Texas Railroad Commission on January 19 to stop the shutdown. In the complaint the companies said the “threat to terminate service in the middle of winter is illegal and grossly irresponsible and should be prohibited”. The fight centers around money related to the February 2021 winter storms. The pipeline company Energy Transfer LP — which is run by Dallas billionaire Kelcy Warren — says Luminant needs to pay $21 million in penalties for oversupplying natural gas during the deadly winter freeze that knocked off gas supplies, contributing to power outages that left many Texans in the dark for days when the state was experiencing unusually frigid temperatures. Luminant says the power plants that would be shut down serve some 400,000 Texas homes, businesses, hospitals, and schools.
DALLAS, TX
arcamax.com

US power grids need stronger cybersecurity, top regulator says

U.S. power grids need to boost their cyber defenses to find hackers faster to keep them from gaining control over operations, according to the country’s top energy regulator. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission is proposing to develop standards to monitor devices or equipment on bulk power systems, according to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Texas power plants ready for winter, grid says ahead of cold snap

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Nearly all of Texas' electric generation units and transmission facilities have passed the state's new winterization rules, the state grid reported just before the expected coldest day so far this winter hits the West Texas Permian oil and natural gas producing area on Thursday. Extreme cold...
ENVIRONMENT
investing.com

Texas Power Grid Braces for Freeze That Imperils Fuel Supply

(Bloomberg) -- The Texas power grid and the natural gas drillers, wind farms and solar arrays that supply it are facing their second test in a less than a month as sub-zero weather bears down on the Lone Star state. Temperatures in wide swaths of the second-largest U.S. state are...
TEXAS STATE
KIII 3News

Recent ERCOT report says Texas power grid is ready for winter

TEXAS, USA — The Electric Reliability Council of Texas(ERCOT) filed its final winter weatherization readiness report with the Public Utility Commission of Texas. According to information from an ERCOT press release, the report shows 321 out of 324 electric generation units and transmission facilities fully passed inspection for new winterization regulations.
TEXAS STATE
commonwealthmagazine.org

Oil powering a big chunk of power grid

NEW ENGLAND POWER plants are burning a lot more oil to generate electricity, apparently because the cost of natural gas is so high. In January last year, oil accounted for just 0.2 percent of the fuel mix used to generate power across the region. This month, starting around January 7, oil began accounting for 20 to 25 percent of power generation, behind only natural gas and nuclear. Coal even popped up in the fuel mix, at about 3 percent.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
KIFI Local News 8

INL reveals new power grid

INL has just finished the ten year, forty million dollar project to introduce arguably one of the nation's most comprehensive electric power grid test beds. The post INL reveals new power grid appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
kfgo.com

Grid operator Amprion says power supply gaps can be plugged

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – German high-voltage grid operator Amprion on Tuesday said it was not too late to build enough gas-to-power plants to help Germany manage its transition towards renewables and plug supply gaps after nuclear and coal plants are switched off. Amprion, one of the country’s four transmission grid...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

