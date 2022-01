Dogecoin price continues its rapid fall, though not that steep in the past few days as investors continue to take profits from the token's recent gains. But the most telling factor of the Dogecoin price drop, it seems, is that most of investors still don't take the meme coin that seriously despite the monstrous rise it achieved in 2021--jumping 1,900 percent in value year-on-year.

