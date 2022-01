JAMAICA, N.Y./PHILADELPHIA, Pa.—The No. 2 ranked Columbia Fencing teams will face their most competitive weekend of the season when the Lions fence at the St. John's Super Cup on Saturday and compete at the Penn Invitational on Sunday. Columbia enters the weekend with a combined 29-0 undefeated record as the women are 15-0 and men are 14-0.

