Organize Your Tote Bag Easily With This $12 ‘Game-Changing’ Tool With Over 21,000 Reviews — On Sale for Today Only!

Picture it; you grab everything you need: wallet, keys, notebooks, makeup , phone, chargers — you get it, there’s a lot. You use that oddly small pocket in your bag, thinking you’re as organized as possible. Then, when you try to find a simple pen, it all crumbles down, and your purse’s entire contents are on a coffee table. We’ve all been there, and we can’t deny it. But what we can do is treat ourselves to an organizer specifically made for your purse.

Yes, those exist, and they’re super affordable. For those who can’t resist a stylish tote bag but are hesitant to deal with the mess, Amazon has a solution — and it’s on sale for only $12 for today only.

Buy: Purse Organizer Insert in Beige Medium $12.57, originally $28.88

The OMYSTYLE Purse Organizer Insert is the answer to tote-lovers everywhere because the cluttered mess we’ve all become acclimated to is basically gone. With nine interior and three exterior pockets, everything you have has its place, and it’s all easy to see.

It comes in an array of colors and sizes, depending on your personal aesthetic and favorite tote size. This stylish time-saver has been the saving grace for over 20,000 happy customers on Amazon.

One reviewer who bought it for her daughter said it’s such a time-saver, saying, “It was a perfect fit (a little extra room on the end and sides) for her bag and she’s happy because things are no longer a jumbled mess! She told me it’s much easier to find stuff now.”

Another happy reviewer added, “Game changer for backpack organization. I bought for my Coach backpack that is my daily work bag and it is perfect! A pocket for everything and my Surface tablet as well. Love it! I can also transfer it to my other bags without having to take everything out. So convenient.”