Morito Hackney Road

Giuseppe & Sons is a collaboration between Termini Brothers, one of the oldest bakeries in the city, and the people behind places like Double Knot and Osteria, and it’s kind of like when Netflix revamps an old show from the 80’s with their big studio budget. It’s two floors, with the top as more of a casual lunch spot serving Italian sandwiches and pastries from Termini Bros. The bottom floor, on the other hand, is designed for dinner and is a huge space that looks like the cave where James Bond gets all his weapons. It’s supposed to be a take on a classic South Philly Italian spot, but is basically nothing like any place we’ve ever been to in South Philly, minus the vintage black and white photos hung on the walls. They serve all the classics, from meatballs & gravy to a clam linguini, and all of it is fine, but it won’t convince you to substitute this in for your monthly Ralph’s or Mr. Martinos Trattoria visit.

RESTAURANTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO